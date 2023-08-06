Expanding the grid

To get to net zero the Uk would have to shift most people away from petrol and diesel and aviation spirit to electric transport , shift most away from fossil fuel to electric heating ,and eliminate most fossil fuel use by business. This would require quadrupling the grid capacity and greatly increasing capacity of the cable system to every home and factory.
It will also be essential to end the output of the coal and gas power stations and find a way of storing and time shifting the output of wind turbines and solar panels.
How realistic is this on the time scales the government wishes? How is this done so there is enough renewable power in time for the new EVs and heat pumps? It’s pointless to put in wind farms if there is no grid to carry the power and self defeating to spend on EVs and heat pumps if the power is generated from gas.
So far there is no plan I can read for a massive expansion of the grid and cable systems let alone large sums of committed capital to build out the necessary facilities. There are planning rows over the modest additions to the grid being discussed. There is little thought about digging up the streets to provide more power to each home, nor positive thoughts about trying to bury the cables somewhere other than under the middle of the main roads.
Who will pay for all this? Presumably it will fall to electricity consumers as ways are found to add all this to bills. It would be good to know how much of an increase this might entail.
There is a plan, you just need to go on the UN website and look up, Agenda 21. Plus others of course eg those from the WEF and ‘others’ such as ‘Gorgeous George.’ 😉
Mark, I sense this is more “crusade” than “plan”. Crusades generally end up with more wealth for the wealthy and pain for the masses.
Sir J is spot on about the grid constraints. The changes required dwarf projects such as Hinckley C or HS2. Look how well/quickly those have progressed. A full electric UK by 2050 isn’t going to happen.
It certainly ain’t gonna happen with current technology is it? Perhaps when we have sorted practical fusion power. Also note the the grid using wind farms is far more expensive to construct as you have to connect to all the many wind farms and solar farms often under the sea and these cable carry less electricity perhaps on average only circa 20% of their capacity as the wind and solar is so intermittent.
Anyway wind, burning wood at Drax and solar power are not remotely net zero Carbon sources of electricity. EV cars cause more CO2 not less than just keeping an old petrol or diesel car ever more so if you do a low millage or the car is charge using electricity from gas or coal or wood as it will be in the UK. Climate alarmism is pseudoscience as Dr John Clauser has pointed out.
If only more people in parliament understood some physics, engineering, economics, maths, business, reality, logic… only a handful failed to vote for Ed Miliband’s bonkers and vastly expensive climate change act!
I see that Sunak, after his push for better maths (he and Andrew Bailey certainly needs this as the clearly did not understand QE, lockdowns, tax borrow and waste policies and the causes of inflation) is now pushing chess. Clearly a very sexist game this as only 3 women have every been in the top 100 and only one ever in the top ten.
This is, I suspect, because women in general, very sensibly, do not want to dedicate themselves or become sufficiently obsessed with such time wasting games. Then again perhaps it is evil male “discrimination” putting them off or the pieces are just too heavy or the wrong colours! Maaate!
I would not trust Sunak with my kids or grand kids pocket money let alone household budget. He has an appalling record and should be ousted. What maths skills he might have are overwhelmed by his total lack of judgement, analysis and decision making. The man is not fit for office. Further supported by his lack in personal qualities, back stabbing Johnson, 5 in legislative committee to name a few!
Leading government efficiently needs bright sparks in power. At present we have a pair of damp squibs achieving little of any use while wasting shedloads of our capability and valuable resources.
Oliver Dowden a law graduate in the Telegraph today.
“Illegal migration undermines the values of the UK
Our society is built on fairness, so stopping the small boats and people smugglers remains a key priority for us”
Does this dope really think our society is built on “fairness”? What on earth is fair about freezing OAPs paying taxes to put other in 5 star hotels, or King Charles spending millions on private jets and not paying inheritance tax of 200million, what is fair about being born severely disabled with alcoholic dysfunctional parents? Is it fair for Sunak to marry into hundred of £millions. What is fair about being born in a hell hole war zone rather than a pleasant part of the UK? Some are born rich, healthy, intelligent and beautiful and others not remotely.
In what possible way is society build on fairness Oliver? Get real mate. You get what cards you are given and try you best.
Grant Shapps has suggested it is unlikely the government will step in to protect households from rising energy bills this winter. The energy secretary said once inflation had fallen the government would “absolutely” need to cut taxes.
Cut taxes what a tory government cutting taxes seems unlikely after 13 years of tax to death borrow and piss down the drain policies. Anyway until you stop what waste net zero, HS2, pointless student loans for duff degrees, bloated government… how can you cut taxes?
Also your net zero lunacy and energy market price rigging is just back door taxation. But a form of taxation that raises prices but does not even do anything positive or raise any tax. Did you not learn this in your Poly HND in finance surely even you can figure this out?
A key priority! 14 years of promises to reduce mass immigration. Based on fact and record we know he is lying! Osborne set the standard to lie to the public, no one serious in private! It is not possible to import 1.2 million legal immigrants with less than 3,000 on golden visas- the ones the country actually want with 1, 997,000 low skilled welfare claimants! This before the mass illegal immigration being granted stay to remain!! France laughing all the way to the bank for doing…. Nothing. Just another leave fee for Brexit!
Dowden knows, or ought to know, when he has been in govt. there has been NO reduction whatsoever. Therefore if a key priority God help us from these incompetent fools.
It might also be good if those in government were able to comprehend that the population as a whole has no means of expanding their money supply to facilitate yet higher taxes. Government are going to force more and more people into the black market simply to survive.
The British are a law abiding nation, but needs must when the Devil drives – and nobody is in any doubt that its the Devil driving!
Teresa Coffrey saying you will be punished at the ballot box if you drop Eco policies.
Quote the opposite I would think. Most people realise the whole shebang is a con to bankrupt the voters.
Lynne, I suspect Dowden does not have the guts to repeat the 14 year lie that they are low tax conservatives!! Look at the national debt, interest on debt, huge bloated big state and taxation.
Then remind yourself how JR’s party in 2010 claimed they were going to balance the structural deficit by 2015. Then 2019, 2021 then abandoned under Hammond!!
Same for scrapping ECHR, taking back control of laws, borders and money. Now think of these against what Sunak has actually done. Given away N.Ireland under Windsor sell out while tying GB to EU, not scrapping EU laws, regs or directives. Retains EU level playing fields to stop GB being competitive, Sunak even said UK should not compete with its neighbours!! Sunak’s unwanted running mate advocating the tyrannical Chinese lock down!
Close your eyes and you could be forgiven for thinking this was an extreme left Labour govt. They spent more than Corbyn advocated!! Built on “Red Ed’s“ “Marxist” energy policy! Yet JR seems to forget when discussing energy or economic policy failures by his party.
So what would be the point of the UK hitting net zero?
1. We only produce 1% of world CO2
2. A bit more CO2 plant, crop and tree food is a net good anyway.
3. If we cut back China, India, Africa, America etc. will very sensibly not anyway.
4. There is no climate emergency we are in a relative dearth of CO2 in historical terms.
5. Even if climate charge become a problem adaptation is far cheaper and a better way to go.
6. Even if the world needed some cooling reducing CO2 is not remotely the way to do this.
7. Anyway the technology our government pushes, EVs, solar, wind, wave, tidal, public transport, walking, heat pumps, burning wood at Drax… does not even save any and any sig. CO2. EV cars and burning wood certainly increase CO2.
Achieving Net Zero is a pointless exercise to achieve the square root of SFA.
But it will impoverish this nation and it seems that that is the UN/WEF’s intention – being implemented by their puppets in Parliament.
Yes but JRs party knew this when labelling Miliband Red Ed or his energy policy as Marxist. They then implemented and built on it as Treacherous May stated in parliament. They only make false claims to be different when electioneering! Based on fact and record they went further with the “Marxist” policy than Labour advocated.
August 6, 2023
Achieving Net Zero is a pointless exercise which will achieve the square root of SFA – except impoverishing this country and that appears to be the real intention of the UN/WEF and their puppets in Parliament.D
So someone has been found guilty of “harassing” Matt Hancock. It seem to me he was mainly just asking him perfectly sensible questions. Questions MSM should have been asking Handcock and the government. He gave no answers. Surely Handcock’s lockdown policies of enforced dangerous vaccinations (if you want to keep you job) and imprisonment in homes & care homes without visitors were rather more of a “harassment” and this of millions of people?
Are the police investigating the government and their “experts” for gross and criminal negligence yet? More deaths this year in the 15-45 age group even than in the 2020 covid year. This almost certainly due to the “vaccines” and the NHS lockdowns and NHS large treatment and ambulance delays. Far more life years lost as far younger victims. Covid did at least only bring forward deaths by a couple of years in the main not 40 to 75 years of life lost.
“Who will pay for all this?” Well it can only be bill payers or tax payers can it not? Or perhaps yet more borrowing so future tax payers!
“It would be good to know how much of an increase this might entail” probably well over £2,000 PA per household if they do not reduce they energy use (many will have not choice but to do so) but it clearly will not, indeed cannot with current tech. really happen. Many OAPs will just freeze to death and pay with their lives. Plus it will just export jobs and the CO2 they produce. We are led by ignorant, totally irrational & unscientific fools.
If the government really had any serious intentions on this they would ban all private jets, helicopters other than for emergency rescues, first class flights, half empty planes flying around, burning wood at Drax, gyms, jogging, hobby cycling, meat, King Charles travelling and living in palaces, EV cars, taxis (they are far worse than private cars in CO2 terms per passenger mile)… until then I will assume even they do not believe in the climate alarmist scam one tiny bit.
“Net zero’s dam has burst, but the BBC is still papering over the cracks
For decades, the Beeb’s coverage has been shamelessly one-sided, presenting highly politicised theory as irrefutable fact”
CHARLES MOORE is surely right in the Telegraph.
Shamelessly one-sided and a totally the totally unscientific & the religious St Greta, King Charles, firery hell on earth side.
To all those who are supposed to represent us.
I hope you understand the evil that we face
No more carbon means no more human race
Now is not the time for calm and contemplation
Net zero augurs total termination
“Do not go gentle into that good night” (Dylan Thomas)
Net Zero. Another government vanity project whose only achievement is to waste valuable resources.
August 6, 2023
A good article in the Telegraph the other day, The net zero wheels are coming off.
People are now beginning to realise that what this tiny island does will have no effect on the climate.
They are beginning to revolt against the cost required to make us colder and hungry on a policy never voted for.
Tackling immigration, crime and the NHS would be good bit they are too difficult so we’ll concentrate on bankrupting the masses.
The first party that renounces this UN, WEF mandated nonesense will be in power for decades.
The problem of supply becomes so much easier if the population is collapsed and only the elite are allowed to travel.
Just saying.
Yes that’s right. Net zero needs:-
– 4x times the current electricity generation = c. 10x the current production from wind and solar, if it’s all to be renewable
– cabling, transformers etc to distribute the greatly increased power thereof
– a means of storage of renewable electricity generated, unless a windmill is invented which works when there’s no wind and a solar panel which works 100% of the time (at night etc) and not just 15%. Or some new technology like nuclear fusion
Answers from net zero’s advocates please, not just as to the cost of this (Philip Hammond says £1 trillion) but how it’s going to be done.
At last the truth is coming out. At last.
Nobody wants pure electric cars.
Nobody wants heat pumps.
Nobody wants ULEZ in Cambridge or anywhere.
Nobody wants to be forbidden to fly.
Nobody has even questioned the global catastrophe schtick.
At last common sense is breaking through. Viva democracy!
And so say all of us!
Let us scream it from the highest hilltop and drown out the steely groaning of the windmills.
The patent absurdity behind all of this is one of the reasons our current government is due for well deserved ejection at the next election.
Indeed, but they will be replaced by an identical party wearing Red rosettes.
August 6, 2023
If only there was some way to reduce the UK population down to 20 million and maybe bring in a law that keeps everyone at home and off the roads…..
They wouldn’t think of doing something like that…..would they?
I understand the objective for the U.K. is 15 million. I wonder whether any Britons are included in that figure.
August 6, 2023
Well what do expect with Grant (shambles) Shapps involved. Recently crowed in the DT about the expansion of drillings licences etc to give us energy security when it was the same government that looked to ‘close’ the North Sea down in a drive to Net Zero relying on imports.
Equally pathetically slow to give the green light on small nuclear reactors with the industry desperately waiting for direction so allegedly phasing out fossil fuel generation but with HMG driving more electricity consumption, zero plans to produce it and the grid to carry it.
In my estimation. Utterly incompetent.
An even more immediate problem is – why is industry in the U.K. paying 50% more for its power than most EU countries and far more than in the USA ?
August 6, 2023
Because we have placed sanctions on our energy supplier.
German industrialists are at last jsing the word – ‘deindustrialise’ – as they close their factories.
August 6, 2023
It is not even a question of money (if you had enough), you will need millions of trained people to install such equipment, the According to a National Heating, Plumbing and Ventilation trade magazine, the Government are already falling behind in the training of engineers to fit heat pumps, at the present size of its labour force it will take 400 years to retrofit all properties in the UK, then add in the complication that the life expectancy of a heat pump and solar panel is about 20 years, and you start to realise that everything that has been installed so far will also have to be replaced before 2050.
Perhaps Government knows more than us, and all of those boat people are qualified electricians, plumbers, or nuclear engineers !
Politicians again living in a Fantasy World, words are quick and cheap, actions are expensive and time consuming.
Never mind fitting Heat Pumps, just try to get a heating engineer/plumber around here. They are all booked out months ahead. Blair shut down Polys and encouraged everyone to take degrees, often in pretty useless subjects. I’m pretty sure that if my boiler packs up I’m not going to need a Social Worker and an AI Chatbot won’t be to much help either.
August 6, 2023
If all of this were not one huge money-making, population-reducing, power-grabbing scam we would not have even noticed the transition.
Life would have continued as before but with cheap, efficient and people-friendly electrical power.
But the goods aren’t out there… And apparently windmills need coal!
Does no MP remember the bitingly cold winter ( maybe not for all?) we had and the cold morning in August we have today?
Not to mention present rainfall when ( if Summer returns) the believers cry “drought”.
Armies of useful idiots digging their own graves.
This sheep-like mentality is inherent to the human condition.
It always has been. It is why we have wars and plandemics.
And it is what psychopathic leaders prey ( and get fat ) on.
Unfortunately we have outsourced all our manufacturing and with it the skills required to produce and install modern technology. Mickey Mouse degree graduates cannot retrofit the millions of old homes. It’s a non starter.
August 6, 2023
I see that the Great Barrier Reef is in such good health that Albonese’s government is claiming to have saved it – despite being in power for little more than a year! Global Warming/Boiling is a scam – and if your colleagues spent more time reading books and studying sciences they would know that.
August 6, 2023
Sir John, the working people of this country will refuse to pay for this totally unachievable nonsense. The people have not been asked if we want BEV’s, heat pumps and a vast, expensive and hugely disruptive upgrade to our electricity grid. It is crystal clear, wind and solar cannot and will power our electricity grid 24/7. They are predictably unreliable in the case of solar and constantly intermittent in the case of wind. Why is it that parliament in 2008 when the CCA was passed fail to understand this? Why did parliament in 2008 fail to understand that nuclear is the most reliable ‘green’ source of electricity?Why did parliament completely disregard the nuclear energy policy implemented by France? Why did parliament fail to understand that onshore and offshore gas was our best and most secure source of power until nuclear could take over? Why did parliament agree to convert Drax to biomass chopping down trees in North America to be shipped thousands of miles and then ‘artificially pretend’ the emissions are ‘carbon neutral’? Why did parliament fail to ensure we had sufficient gas storage facilities? All of these questions are policy failings, where the British people have been led ‘up the garden path’ resulting in ever increasing energy costs and other policies we do not want. Finally, has the frenetic insane push for wind and solar been seen by politicians, media and many other organisations as a money making opportunity?
I see Germany has the snow ploughs out clearing hail. It’s August! In Northumberland we have just topped a foot of rain in the last month. The Pacific Ocean has dropped a number of degrees.
This Global Warming inferno must be stopped! At any cost!
August 6, 2023
The people pushing this lunacy – far too many of whom at sitting comfortably on the red and green benches in Parliament – haven’t got a scooby-doo how any of this might be achieved and they really don’t care as long as it doesn’t affect them negatively.
Far too many of them, as well as many of their chums in the Green Lunacy Industry (and Charlie-Boy) expect to make a pretty penny out of impoverishing the British people in order to try and achieve their impossible dream.
Follow the money and it goes straight out of the pockets of “the little people” and straight into the pockets of wealthy Establishment Brits and the Global Elite.
It is impossible to do what they say will be done by 2030, but that doesn’t matter because it isn’t about what they say it’s about.
There is the forming of an alternative party preaching common sense approach to the natural event of global warming. What is needed is more grounded MPs to join the party and rid us all of the self interested members in our government of both houses. Maybe then we can vote for REFORM and give ourselves the chance to survive. There are more scientists speaking against the given agenda than exist on the IPCC but with no funding they will not be heard. Look up and listen.
August 6, 2023
All excellent questions Sir John – which leads one to wonder why so few others are asking them?
These issues are not a matter of conjecture, any trained electrical engineer would be able to come to the same conclusions let alone the expertise that the people runing the National Grid will have available.
So why don’t we hear from them – Facts, Costs, Timescales? I’d much rather spend that £40M+ Covid Enquiry money on something useful, an actual plan (there I dared to say it) – “A PLAN” (let’s shout it out!) rather than the current mix of wishful thinking and complete fantasy that our Politicians and the Media insist in pushing out.
Wireless power transmission would be one of many good places to start. The technology is emerging, and we are way behind the curve as usual.
August 6, 2023
Grant Schraps has failed to organise any such plan for upgrading the grid to the capacity necessary to allow the wide-scale introduction of BEVs. He is actively obstructing anything renewable and thanks to the imposition of huge windfall taxes and additional VAT, renewable energy producers such as Vattenfall are now cancelling half-built N Sea projects and are leaving the market. Schraps has repeatedy failed the planet as the net zero minister and should resign with immediate effect.
SoS Environment Therese Coffey has been busy organising petions against any upgrading of the pylon network needed to bring renewable electricity ashore and so distribute it to where it is needed. How obstructive is that?
Today the fossil fuel lobby have planted stories in the right-wing press alleging that the cheap Chinese BEV imports are a security risk. My word, as Labour are attracting millions of disaffected Tory voters to their excellent Green Plan I can smell something akin to panic