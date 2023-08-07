Which technologies could replace our fossil fuel driven economy?

With most people relying on fossil fuel for vans and cars, deliveries, holiday travel and heating and with most industry using gas coal and oil for its factories and processes, shifting from fossil fuels requires an enormous investment and change.
Net zero enthusiasts regularly tell us a huge increase in wind farms, onshore and offshore, would enable a faster UK transition. Yesterday I asked them to guide us on how quickly the grid and street cable systems can be greatly expanded and how this will be paid for. We await cogent answers. Without more grid and cable the wind farms cannot send their power to customers.
Today I want to ask what do we do on days and at times when the wind does not blow or blows too much? There are various technical answers being explored. There could be more large battery farms, where the batteries are charged on good wind days and discharged to the grid on low wind days. There is considerable power loss on charging and discharging, and issues over effective battery lives.
There is the possibility of using surplus wind power on good wind days to make green hydrogen. Direct drive hydrogen engines are arguably more effective for heavy plant, trucks and buses, than trying to make powerful enough batteries. Hydrogen home heating may prove warmer and better than heat pumps. A hydrogen system would require large plants to make and store commercial quantities of the gas and a distribution system for it.
There is the possibility that new synthetic or plant based fuels might emerge which are thought to lower CO 2 output and could be used in a variety of transport, industrial and heating uses.
The problem of intermittency could be abated by one or more of these answers. It would still be difficult to have enough battery or stored hydrogen capacity should a long cold windless period emerge in winter. Each of these answers requires further work on best methods for achieving them and on how they would be rolled out quickly and paid for on a large scale. Going over to hydrogen or to electricity for the many things that currently run on fossil fuels requires large investment in new grids, cable systems, and hydrogen pipes,stores and deliveries . The same applies to other new fuels.
When might we get greater clarity on the preferred technologies, the timetables and costs?
89 Comments
August 7, 2023
They will NEVER admit the idiocy of their ‘feelings’ and ‘beliefs’.
The question is how long is the western world prepared to be governed by people who ‘feel and believe’ but can’t think sequentially?
This is an existential question.
August 7, 2023
Agree. People ( more people) will die.
40 years ago this place where I now merely exist was bristling with octogenarians ( and older).
(The oldest lady I met was 103 and fully with it)
They ran the Church, organised jumble sales walked to the shops, knitted and crocheted and made jam. They organised Brownies and even went on barge holidays.
The level of ill health and death now is astounding.
Replacement coming along nicely!
August 7, 2023
Allow me to recommend Gulliver’s Travels by Dean Swift. In the floating island of Laputa, scientists are working on various clever plans. Their brilliant suggestions are transmitted to the island of Lagoda below as Laputa travels over them in the sky.
They also do music…
August 7, 2023
The advocates of Net Zero do not care. They are of the “Let them eat cake” persuasion.
August 7, 2023
Nuclear in the form of SMRs is the best solution to both intermittency and the need for added electric power. We have a national champion , Rolls Royce, and we need to get moving quickly to help establish a leading position in this new technology.
August 7, 2023
Indeed we do. If we had a capable and competent Secretary of State for Energy, orders would have been placed with RR by now. Instead, following a succession of dreadful occupants of the role going all the way back to Ed Miliband, we have an individual who may unkindly but accurately be described as the Energy Insecurity Secretary. It is difficult to avoid concluding that for many years, governments have deliberately pursued policies of making and keeping energy scarce and expensive, probably to discourage consumption but paying little attention to quality of life in the process.
August 7, 2023
RollsRoyce that would never do! Our so-called government has gone out to foreign competition ! Brit engineering will never do! Dont forget we are waiting for EU ships for our navy! British ship building destroyed by bad government!
August 7, 2023
@Robert Thomas
SMR’s are the most logical solution, and being pro UK there is a lot of logic to the RR direction. Unfortunately they are a bit late to the table with an unproved design at the scale needed – but I hope for our sake the succeed.
Irony – Westinghouse the former UK owned Company that the Labour Party and Gordon Brown got rid of saying the UK would never need them also has SMR’s in their stable. Argentina, China and Russia are already building them. This Conservative Government is not even hearing the narrative.
August 7, 2023
Good morning.
Zealots like, Sakara Gold think that it is the government that should be doing these things. What it is in truth is that the taxpayer should be made to subsidise his transport costs. If he believes that there should be more power points then it is only right and proper that private industry pays for this and charges him for the fully cost for their investment. This is the only fair way to do things.
Sir John I can tell you what they do now :
1. Nothing, as they get paid anyway.
2. Fire up the diesel generators.
Rape seed oil can be used to create ethanol. But the plan is not to find suitable alternatives to what we have but, to impose a dystopian lifestyle.
CO2 and the fear of Climate Change is being used as the means to a very unhappy end no matter what ‘they’ say.
August 7, 2023
Of course we can use crops, oils, wood and sugars to convert and use for heating, electricity generation and transport but rarely does this make any economic or environmental sense whatsoever, so why do it?
The environment is one thing and we should look after it. A war on CO2 plant, tree and crop food however is bonkers. A bit more CO2 is on balance a net benefit we are in period of relative dearth of CO2. Plus when you do the maths the low CO2 “solutions” pushed by governments do not even reduce CO2 at best they just export it!
There is no climate emergency whatsoever just another mad unscientific new religion pushed by dopes like May, Miliband, St Greta and it seems by circa 95% our scientifically ignorant deluded virtue signalling MPs.
August 7, 2023
+ 1
I care a great deal about the environment and support initiatives to improve and protect it. I don’t give a 4X about the “climate crisis” propaganda or the demonisation of CO2. It’s so obviously a huge scam and they can only keep it going by ignoring and suppressing the opinions of eminent scientists who don’t support the narrative and silencing dissent.
August 7, 2023
+many
August 7, 2023
I wonder when they will decide that whales should be cancelled and start hunting them for their oil?
August 7, 2023
The whales are beaching themselves to escape from the constant noise in the oceans emanating from fields of windmills.
August 7, 2023
Well I suppose it would be renewable oil!
August 7, 2023
Agreed by me Mark!
August 7, 2023
@Mark B
The enemy of ‘common sense’ is the social media driven sound-bite that this Conservative Government buys into and feeds.
Most real answers are simpler(if not harder to illustrate) but less impactful in the electioneering/personal self-esteem sense.
There are many instances, but just take oil as a comodity. Without it there would be no BEV’s, electricity(cabling), mobile communications, clothing, endless list. So how is importing better for the economy than using our own?
August 7, 2023
Technology should be appropriate to the task in hand. In many cases this is not electricity but one of the fossil fuels – coal for steel, gas for industrial heat, electricity for aluminium production, petrol/diesel for motive power etc. A one size fits all attitude is not sensible, trying to make everything electric.
August 7, 2023
You do R&D and when (and if) the technology works and is cost effective only then do you roll it out and without subsidy. Roll out using subsidy of duff or premature tech just give you huge taxes and load of duff tech. littering up the country that needs replacing later. The government have done the latter with carbon capture, EVs, heat-pumps, solar, wind, wave, tidal, hydrogen.
R&D in promising areas fine but government are hopeless even there are choosing the right areas. Not their money what do they car if it works or does not work,
But we have a Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero (a total contradiction in the title)
The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP who has an HHD in finance & business from Manchester Poly. So almost certainly has not even got a decent O level in Physics let alone A level!
August 7, 2023
@Will
Every day life as we know it can’t function without oil, even these windmills!
I wonder if what some are suggesting is that we go back to the old days before we found a use for it, petrol, that is, it used to be thrown away on the ground until someone came up with the ICE
August 7, 2023
Little point in storage (with current tech other than in a few special situations). This as it is very expensive and wastes so much of the energy in the process. Can be rather dangerous too, The best way to store electricity is as pile of coal, tank of diesel, natural gas or as nuclear fuel and generate only when needed. Plenty such fuels to get us thought to practical fusion, better nuclear or other new tech.
CO2 is really not a serious climate issue probably on balance a little more is a net benefit we are in a relative dearth of it currently in historical terms.
August 7, 2023
If it’s true that they are capturing CO2 and pumping it underground might that not have serious consequence eventually?
As I have said before, CO2 rising from the earth can cause problems. Not least in Delphic Oracle situations…Oh the powers might like that…the BoE could use it for forecasts.
In the same way…if we went totally nuclear how many Chernobyl’s would there be? And what of the consequences of all that stored waste very long term?
August 7, 2023
if we went totally nuclear how many Chernobyl’s would there be? And what of the consequences of all that stored waste very long term?
Nuclear can be very safe indeed and nuclear fusion would be far safer still without the waste problems.
August 7, 2023
….and nobody will tell us the true costs of taxpayers money £trillions
August 7, 2023
@Everhopeful
It is just a Conservative Government WOKE sound-bite. Waste CO2 can be repurposed as fuel, said to be relatively expensive, but compared to is not stated
August 7, 2023
👍🏻👍🏻😉😎!!😁Lifelogic
August 7, 2023
Storage of electricity and hydrogen? That’s likely isn’t it, when they didn’t even store enough gas to get us through a couple of days supply, which is very easy to do, it just cost a bit of money and that is anathema to big corporations. Wasn’t it the Tories who permitted the Rough storage area to be closed down as late as 2017 for reasons that it was biting into profits. They said it was beyond its working life, but here we are with them bragging they are re-opening it again, so obviously that was a lie. You can’t trust any of them when it comes to the God money.
August 7, 2023
Without nuclear to replace FFs there will be anarchy, chaos and violence as the grid collapses when demand crushingly exceeds supply at all points. Maybe this is what the Marxist eco-warriors, NZ bigots actually want to see.
Always remember we are dealing with anti-human bigots who have politicised the natural environment for political gain. If these extremists could politicise the air that we breathe they would, in they way they have with race, gender and human sexuality.
We are dealing with people who are primarily destructive and authoritarian who seek total control over all things. These people were seen many centuries ago declaring that the earth was at the centre of our universe in direct contradiction of the truth
August 7, 2023
The thought of piping Hydrogen into homes fills me with horror. A highly explosive gas in every street, madness.
August 7, 2023
Town gas which everyone used before North Sea gas was 50% hydrogen. The dangerous component was carbon monoxide. Using a mixture of hydrogen and natural gas for home heating poses no problems.
August 7, 2023
And natural gas isn’t explosive? Both carry their natural risk (as any heating technology does). Hydrogen has been proven to be as safe as natural gas is. But that doesn’t stop at least one house every year going bang somewhere in the country. But like flying, using natural gas and/or hydrogen is probably statistically safer than crossing the road!
August 7, 2023
First of all you need to have a level playing field for all products, which does not involve taxation or subsidy, then and only then you can really start to make a comparison as to what is going to be firstly cost effective.
You also need to add up all of the various aspects of the make up of emissions from the start, to the end use of the various production and distribution systems, of all of the types of power sources to get a true comparison about emissions/pollution
Only when you have completed the above can you start to make sense of any comparison.
We all know electric Cars are not pollution free, yet they get subsidies, when ICE cars are taxed to hell.
We all know that wind power and solar panels do not create free energy and have a limited life span (typically 20-25 years,) but they get subsidies, when oil, gas, and coal are taxed.
Nuclear looks great until you involve dealing with the waste, for years we dumped polluted waste in the oceans of the World, sealed in nothing much better than an oil drum , when that very waste is toxic for thousands of years but the containers they were put in will break down in decades.
Then we really do need to have a full and open discussion, with an honest debate to find out if all of these emissions do really cause so called Climate change in the first place !
August 7, 2023
You have no chance of that, they think we are fools when the try to say the science is settled. Thats not true, science is always moving!
As far as I am concerned, there is no climate change, only weather change as normal!
August 7, 2023
@Berkshire Alan +1
Wishful thinking though, it doesn’t create a self-esteem stroking electioneering sound-bite. ‘ban, cancel, punish import only, more tax, more government(read taxpayer) spending sound more decisive.
August 7, 2023
I’m not really sure how much more one can say about lunacy.
( We don’t need new energy systems. The world is NOT boiling!)
Not to mention the fact that we are being shunted unceremoniously and undemocratically into a 15 minute city situation.
Apparently “democracy” is always withdrawn when the state feels threatened. Obviously our leaders knew exactly how we would react to their wild schemes and tried to preempt trouble with a stab at totalitarianism.
August 7, 2023
We get back to the question of ” is our generation of CO2 the sole cause of Climate Change” . Like with Covid , those voices challanging lockdowns, masks, and the vaccines for younger people were more or less criminalised.
But the truth is emerging they were not that wrong in their view.
You can not get funding for reasearch to see if other factors than CO2 are impacting the climate and causing it to change.
It was once a crime to believe the earth was not flat.
Sir John the point about hydrogen is to avoid the use/need for elecric cars, vans, and trains. We used the same pipes for natural gas as used for the old town gas made from coal. But as you so often point out you can’t easily store elecricty. But you can store Gas. So the first step is to build hydrogen production plants ( Gas Works) close to power stations or the incoming grid station for Wind generation. All this requires Engineering which a skill in short supply in the UK these days.
August 7, 2023
This government, and its climate change committee (CCC) closed down genuine scientific debate by declaring that ‘the science was settled’
I’d like to see on TV a real debate of a panel of scientists from both sides of the argument
August 7, 2023
Agreed – especially concerning Town Gas, which was a Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen mixture. So we have already had Hydrogen in our gas system so why not again?
August 7, 2023
The other unknown which has not been mentioned. Is the speed that the population grows! At the current rate we cannot build enough houses to keep up with any additional numbers. Let alone heat these homes. By 2030, including all current & illegal numbers. UK will be at least 75m. Possibly 7m more than France! Net Zero is a fantasy!
August 7, 2023
75 million by 2030? A major supermarket said it was more than 80 million, way back in 2008.
August 7, 2023
When will this nonsense end? CO2 is essential for human and plant life. It should never have been demonised as a pollutant. If, as is argued, it is detrimental because it is a so-called ‘greenhouse gas’ why is it thought sensible to replace fossil fuels with hydrogen which when burned becomes water vapour the most prevalent ‘greenhouse gas’? This is all designed, not to save the planet, but to control and impoverish the majority for the benefit of the already wealthy minority.
August 7, 2023
I once knew someone who was fairly well up in the politics of the far, extreme left.
He really, really HATED this country and wanted it to be destroyed.
At the time I thought he was a bit eccentric but harmless ( after all no British government would EVER allow all that)
But everything he said…even down to getting rid of farmers and cows, is coming true.
So I have watched all this unfolding in a fairly informed way!
August 7, 2023
The idea of getting rid of farming is to make way for four global distribution centres..,
August 7, 2023
The cold hard reality is that our entire industrialized economy is built on fossil fuels. First coal then oil and gas. Take them away you are looking at a returning to a pre industrial age. It’s no good deluding ourselves that batteries, solar and wind can do it, they need oil to make them and only work at small scale. For vehicles they are dangerous and almost useless. Alternative fuels give nowhere near the return on energy invested so are too expensive. You can use nuclear for electricity but for manufacturing and transporting goods, food and people oil is it.
So if you want the end of our current society then continue with the delusional green agenda.
August 7, 2023
Your piece today Sir John tells us why it will no work. It is intermittent energy, it is far too widely spread and requires far too great an extension to the grid. The further electricity travels through the cables the more is lost and consequently more must be generated. Battery storage is pretty useless when even a very large facility can be drained in an hour, or less.
The best solution is to abandon alleged green energy. There is no case for a war against CO2. It is our friend.
August 7, 2023
Correct – when is enough net-zero, enough net-zero, when will it end, whats the success criteria, when is the job done ……nobody knows
August 7, 2023
Considering the obvious dangers of batteries being used to power EVs and bikes, with a tendency for them to suddenly go up in flames and the difficulties of extinguishing a battery fire, large banks of “battery farms” would inevitably be extremely dangerous.
It’s rather a shame that the 644 idiots perched on the green benches and most of those perched on the red ones who voted to destroy the economy didn’t find out the answers to Sir John’s questions before they passed the Climate Change Act 2008 and a “Conservative” Prime Minister, Theresa May, created the moronic Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment) Order.
Still, since we still have a “Conservative” Government, scrapping the Amendment Order could be done tomorrow and the Climate Change Act 2008 could be scrapped, or at the very least amended again, before the General Election.
But the Blue-Green-Socialists in power don’t seem to understand that when you’re in a hole, it’s best to stop digging.
August 7, 2023
Actually digging is a very good answer – geothermal.
August 7, 2023
Best sites : Redcar and Cleveland, Middlesbrough, East Lindsey, Hartlepool, Northumberland and Bassetlaw, also include Newcastle upon Tyne, North East Derbyshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire and Nottingham.
August 7, 2023
And for us down South, electrically heated socks.
August 7, 2023
And use the HS2 route as part of an electrical spine.
August 7, 2023
John,
We cannot rely on wind and solar to power our nation as they are too defuse and require so much land, so many minerals for them the grid and supposedly storage. All this requires so many engineers that don’t exist, money/wealth we don’t have and more fossil fuels burned in China to make it than the current infrastructure it is supposed to replace. There isn’t even enough copper, cobalt, zinc etc to expand the grids of the world.
Battery storage for TWh of energy on demand is infeasible and unaffordable. There simply isn’t enough mineral mining and refining resources to supply the UK let alone the rest of the world.
Hydrogen is too costly and infeasible on scale as the losses on conversion are too great, further increasing energy costs and required generation capacity. Synthetic hydrocarbons fuels lose even more on conversion.
Nuclear is the best alternative to fossil fuels, and doesn’t require external backup, but uranium is finite and most mining is controlled by Russia and the Chinese. It may be possible to use the vast deposits of thorium and breeder reactors to limit our need for uranium. Thorium doesnt make bomb grade plutonium directly and could be less of a terrorist threat. It does have its challenges though. New reactor designs are more efficient with nuclear fuels, minimising waste and long term storage concerns. A large reactor fleet of smaller modules is quicker and less risky to deploy and opens up the possibility of limited red hydrogen production.
By far the least risky, least costly and sensible way forwards is to extend our policy of using fossil fuels and securing reliable supplies for a century or two. CO2 emissions don’t control the climate.
August 7, 2023
I completely agree. Kathryn Porter wrote an excellent piece in the Telegraph recently concerning the practical limitations of hydrogen. She has a stellar technical background and is an associate member of the All Party Committee on Energy. Paul Homewood also reproduced her article. I’m convinced we are heading for a major crisis because our politicians have selected a losing strategy with wind and solar.
August 7, 2023
@David Bunney
Almost every statement that you have made in your post is demonstrably wrong; you are repeating anti-renewables propaganda from the fossil fuel lobby. I do not have time this morning to debate your points, except to give you some facts. Renewable electricity last winter displaced more than a third of the UK’s entire annual gas demand for power generation. Without it, the UK would have had to increase net gas imports by more than 22 per cent (including gas imported via pipeline)
Generating the same amount of electricity using CCGT would have required around 95TWh of gas – equal to 110 tankers of LNG – or the amount more than 10 million UK homes would burn over the winter.
In 2022, UK renewables provided 38 per cent of the country’s electricity generation, nearly as much as gas (at 40 per cent) and we became a NET ELECTRICITY EXPORTER for the first time since 2010.
August 7, 2023
+1 D B.
August 7, 2023
The easiest (and cheapest) win is to make sure that our housing-stock has top-notch insulation. Building-codes should reflect that.
Grpahene batteries offer some useful features, such as very rapid charging.
P.S. There, I didn’t mention window gaskets!
August 7, 2023
Your questions are for the Conservative Party in government. It was always predictable that its embrace of Green would not appease the green lobby, which is never satisfied. This embrace, and the failure to prevent the ever increasing level of illegal migration, surely means Tory destruction at the next election. I hope your approach of gentle persuasion / trying to get the PM and co onside rather than put them in a corner with accusations of stupidity, does meet with some success.
August 7, 2023
‘what do we do on days and at times when the wind does not blow or blows too much? ‘
Well we will have to organise to have weather messages ‘pushed’ to our mobiles which will tell us to stay home as trains, buses and e-scooters will not run and our cars should not be charged. Further advice on temperature will advise to put extra clothing layers on and the energy supply companies will restrict power via smart meters and as a last resort cut supply.
Welcome to the oil-free world.
August 7, 2023
John, sorry in my earlier post I forgot to mention biofules. They are in their own right inefficient, ineffective. If we are talking replacements for petrol and diesel, then their production wastes lots of land that should be used for food and consumes petrochemical fossil fuels in the farming stage and fermenting stages and the resultant fuel after mixed with petrol E5 and E10 degrades that fuel so that at lower MPG more fuel is burned overall, making it more costly to run the vehicle and more CO2 is released anyway. The fuel is more damanging to the engine and anything which shortens the life of equipment also pushing up costs and creating more need to do more mining and refining and hence produce more CO2.
The other thing labelled as biofuel is the burning of entire forest ecosytems in power generation facilitaties such as Drax. This is a travesty of destruction. The sooner they can go back to burning coal with clean flu technlogies that remove particles, nitrous oxides and sulpher oxides the better. It is moronic that we have been blowing up, taxing into the ground and restricting coal burniing through emissions regulations.
Thanks
David
August 7, 2023
David
Hooray for mentioning coal, we are sitting on 300 years of supply, and if emissions are the problem thenfor goodness sake develop a practical filtration/scrubbing system.
Politicians I am afraid look at coal as a dirty word now, at least in the UK they do.
August 7, 2023
I thought we gave up paper because of all the trees
And then they brought us plastic bags
Which clogged up all the seas
And now all parcels, brought by oil, are wrapped in reams of paper
So don’t the forests matter now?
Oh no!…. It’s water vapour!!
( So is that why the mad ones now hate trees and seek to rip them up? Water vapour I believe is supposed to react with CO2 to increase global boiling. Lol.)
August 7, 2023
Rip them up ship them to Drax using oil then burn them causing more CO2 (and harm) than local coal hugely worse than local gas. Not counted as CO2 emitted in the UK and the new trees counted as CO2 offset in America totally Bonkers a fraud surely!
August 7, 2023
The volcanic eruption in January , has caused a 10% increase in global water vapour! I’ve no doubt that’s affected the weather!
August 7, 2023
The government has just announced a £20 billion subsidy for the oil majors’ carbon capture and storage scam – but not a single CC&S installation anywhere in the world has succeeded. If the government wanted to upgrade the grid, the money is there. What is lacking is the political will
Once a certain mass of battery EVs are on our roads (many say 1.5 million), connected to the grid and charging up overnight we have a buffer against wind power curtailment and intermittency; a certain percentage of the stored power can be fed back if needed.
Several British universities and new start-ups have developed grid-scale energy storage systems. Rolls Royce are still waiting for government to approve an installation of their SMR nuclear power plants. Approving more onshore solar and wind would improve our energy security. The interconnectors will provide power back up when it’s needed. Green hydrogen is good – 20% of the gas used for central heating could be hydrogen
When your colleague Alok Sharma had a seat in Sunak’s cabinet at least he could speak up for the planet
August 7, 2023
A solution to abundant energy lies under our feet, a few miles down. The hot rocks can superheat steam to drive turbines. Not commercially viable currently, but with directed investment surely this should be considered as a way to go. No harmful emissions, no toxic by-products.
When I was at school just over 40 years ago, I supposed the end of the fossil fuel age would come as reserves would be depleted and countries would go to war for what’s left. The USA would do “whatever it takes” to ensure their needs were met. There was a clear need to research alternatives. I didn’t expect the western world would decide to precipitate an end to fossil fuels while they were still available, without adequate alternatives having been developed.
August 7, 2023
I don’t know why you would ask these questions of “Net Zero Enthusiasts” I would ask them of the Government through my MP. I do not count myself an Enthusiast just a pragmatist. Many (but not all) of us an be self sufficient in renewable energy. All of as are currently dependant on Nuclear Power when the wind doesn’t blow and sun doesn’t shine. Large scale and personal energy storage can be provided using current technology. What’s the problem?
August 7, 2023
There are a myriad of options that are more viable and more practice than those proposed and implemented, by the cancel, ban import only Conservative Party. The Conservative Governments direction is based on control and the Socialist WEF Doctrine.
The first thing to answer is the money – no vibrant, resilient UK Economy in the first place, ends with no UK.
Sir John you have hit on some of the direction, hydrogen is one. Hydrogen is not only a delivery method it is also a storage facility. Being trialled in the UK at the moment, hydrogen delivered through and mixed with-in with UK Gas supply. Apparently it then gets split, back into Hydrogen/Natural gas at the user end. At this moment it is seen as the delivery method for hydrogen to supply trucks at ‘truck stops’. So the grid exists, no need to build additional.
All new Gas Boilers have to be capable of running on at least 15% hydrogen and have been for some time.
August 7, 2023
There is no rational answer from the green cult for your questions, for two main reasons: they don’t really care, human flourishing is tertiary to “Gaia”, their infantile mother complex and low technology existences.
We will need fossil fuel for generations, but some of the energy we need could be provided by nuclear fission and perhaps fusion.
There is no climate emergency, no climate extinction around the corner, people should get themselves informed about this crucial issue of energy for the future.
August 7, 2023
You only need to replace fossil fuels if you believe the UN IPCC reports
‘The tories finding solutions to problems that don’t exist’
August 7, 2023
and goethermal and tidal and.. this is nuts ’cause they’re all away on hols..
August 7, 2023
….. We await cogent answers…..
It’s almost pointless asking them. They’re like religious fanatics who can never offer any sensible answer to the miracles they claim. But then, of course, they are being paid to further their agenda!
As is often mentioned – follow the money.
August 7, 2023
National Grid live as at 09:30hrs 7th August
Interconnectors = 21.8%
One fifth of our energy is imported …utter madness, we live on an island of gas & coal surrounded by a sea of gas & oil ….and we’re importing a energy
August 7, 2023
The answer is obvious. Press ahead with the zero plan, upgrade the cables and replace all fossil fuel energy sources with wind farms and solar panels, et al. BUT provide each household, with a free, diesel powered generator (and diesel) to use when the renewables do not provide enough to power the home. All of that should only cost, a mere £2T and be delivered by 2085 – if the HS2 plan is anything to go by.
August 7, 2023
Sir John.
The UK needs a strong vibrant, self-reliant, resilient economy before any of these ‘ban, cancel and import only’ policies.
A 70 year high tax take is not a wealth creator. Punishing UK Industry is not a wealth creator. This Conservative Government actually causing the UK to have the highest energy prices against our competitors is not a wealth creator. Lets not forget our high inflation, high interests all are derived from this Conservative Government management ability. That would suggest this Conservative Government is focused on blocking UK wealth creation.
As the World stands the only place with less than 1% of the so-called problem and they only place engaged in this NetZero race is the UK. That means without the UK doing anything – nothing will change. With the UK implementing 100% of the ‘ban, cancel and import everything’ – nothing will change. It also means without wealth creation there is no way the UK can afford the adjustments needed to cope with the pollution from others.
So this doctrine, this religion is about destruction, not creation
August 7, 2023
‘When might we get greater clarity on the preferred technologies, the timetables and costs?’ asks Sir John who has been in the party in command for 13+ years. If in that time he has not been able to get the answer from his own Governments, one can wonder what he has been doing in the HoC. Don’t the various successive SoSs for Environment, or BEIS talk to him? Does he not see he is displaying how weak a MP he has become?
August 7, 2023
That’s asking for something nobody in authority has given a great deal of thought to.
Their answer is to fill our countryside with windmills – No wonder they want to reduce the population because we won’t have much land left for people or food when they put those useless sometime-energy-producing monsters everywhere!
Even if we fill every bit of space with these things, when the wind doesn’t cooperate we still won’t be getting any energy!
The only real answer is to promote real science – get inventors stimulated. A much better solution to alleged climate change would be for the politicians pushing this con to admit their deceit, after which everything would resolve itself and we could all get on with life without any threats!
August 7, 2023
If the political desire s to destroy civilised society, then the most effective and sure way of doing that is to remove energy availability from the masses.
The outcome of that political policy will be significant, and politicians will not be spared frim the fallout.
August 7, 2023
August 7, 2023
It’s 10.30am and I’ve read all of the replies . No one has come up with an answer to the question posed . The truth is there isn’t one . Wind is unreliable and an extended use of Atomic power poses all manner of problems . Reducing need by tackling the population problem is one approach but Governments would have to work closely together and , so far , institutions like the UN have failed to unify anything like a world approach .
August 7, 2023
“There could be more large battery farms”
Really? I wouldn’t want to live within 20 miles of any such thing. It’s a nailed-on certainty that it would explode at some point.
August 7, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
You ask “When might we get greater clarity on the preferred technologies, the timetables and costs?”
You have touched on the answer to your own question in your previous day’s blog when you said “So far there is no plan I can read for a massive expansion of the grid and cable systems let alone large sums of committed capital to build out the necessary facilities.”
Overlooking whether one considers it desirable or not, what are the chances of a successful transition to Net Zero by 2050 costing hundreds of billions of pounds, if not trillions, from a government (and ones yet to come) that cannot even build a railway line between points A and B (watchdog says HS2 project appears undeliverable)?
August 7, 2023
Why not tidal power? The Swansea Lagoon concept was said to be too expensive! but it is a simple and brilliant concept. Surely expense cannot be a consideration because long term a tidal system will be working four times a day – for ever? Some designer will produce a concept which can be installed on any high tide coastline, close to volume habitation. The hydro -electric system will work if correctly sized, 24 hours a day /7 days a week. The same design can be installed on mountain sides for one way (down) use. With spare wind energy you pump the water up the mountain-side and release the water through the electro turbines when needed. Let’ s do it.
STEPHEN BAILEY
August 7, 2023
I did not respond yesterday, but what an indictment of the intelligence of most of our MPs your article was! Why did no MP ask those basic questions? When will they wake up & accept they are wrong to ban petrol & diesel cars in 2030?
When will they wake up & realise CO2 is not a problem? It is frightening to think just how thick most of them are!
As to battery storage or alternatives to fossil fuel, maybe, given time, something will emerge. Meanwhile, like headless chickens, both Government & Opposition stubbornly refuse to face the facts & reality, so run in ever decreasing circles of absurdity! Just as the hole in the ozone layer was resolved, so we can resolve the problems facing us today, but until the Conservative Government / Party wakes up & deals with the real situation, which is that we need energy security, whether from Fossil Fuel or Nuclear, the Uk is going nowhere fast!
August 7, 2023
The only plan they have which started in 2020 under Johnson is to make energies so expensive you have to cut back, the rest is just talk.
As real GDP goes down, the less money they will be able to borrow. They lost over 1 million workers since 2020 and are in decline, if you add the lost workers to the unemployment numbers you would be at 8 to 9 per cent out of work, thats why they are bringing in as many overseas people as they can to try to fill the gap.
They do not have the skills for any thing else, after all they only thick plebs themselves. As for the data they put out is very poor and will not change because if it did it would show the dire straights they are already in.
August 7, 2023
‘Which technologies [I presume ‘novel’ technologies is meant here] could replace our fossil fuel driven economy?’
None.
Sorry, but that’s the truth.
Politicians are bankrupting us in the present in their rush to cobble together an unnecessary future.
August 7, 2023
Once you have made up your minds, you can guarantee that the Chinese will manufacture the wherewithal and sell it to you. Whatever the occidental politicians with their degrees in subjects that the Chinese do not recognise as useful knowledge decide they need on the basis of their sheeplike adherence to an international criminal conspiracy’s policies for destroying their countries economies, they will provide. These ignorant politicians are worried that the Chinese will introduce spyware and the means of external control to the products they sell. Politicians should be far more concerned that the Chinese are laughing their heads off at the sheer ignorance and stupidity of the people their electorates put in charge of their countries who are deliberately sabotaging the industrial lead they had over China whose economy had been totally destroyed by Mao Zedong with the able assistance of his Bolshevik advisors, specialists in mass murder and economic destruction.
August 7, 2023
The only two are Hot Air and B******t.
August 7, 2023
