Imports galore

The combination of belonging to the EU until 2020 and adopting strange accounting practises for attributing carbon has left us in permanent balance of trade deficit in goods with the EU. Taking responsibility for CO 2 generated here by producing fossil fuels or industrial products from fossil fuels, but accepting no responsibility for CO 2 on energy and industrial production for our imports has reinforced the impact of EU rules and tariffs to make us a heavy importer of European goods.
It is alarming to see in recent low electricity using days we have at times been importing more than one fifth of our electricity.I have been warning about this for some years, and have been very critical of energy policies that keep putting in extra inter-connectors to allow us to import more instead of more domestic generating capacity. New CCGT, wave and water power, new oil and gas reserves and nuclear have been blocked or delayed whilst cables have been built and imports encouraged. We have made ourselves more dependent on an energy short continent.
The government now says it wants to get more oil and gas out. So where are the production licences? Why is there still a windfall tax on home production when the windfall has subsided? Why is the UK still using a carbon accounting system that encourages imports whilst boosting world CO 2?
8 Comments
August 8, 2023
Good morning.
You last paragraph asks many good questions. And as to the reason why things are not being done ? Well its is all just naked propaganda. A ‘puff-piece’ to fill the news columns and to give the failing government an uptick.
Nothing to see. Please move along to the next crisis.
August 8, 2023
Those whom the Greens wish to destroy they first make mad.
August 8, 2023
Sir John, you know the answers to the questions in you lasts paragraph. The Government is not serious. All it wants to do is fool vters long enough to stay in poer in 2024. It merely invents headling grabbing inititative to that end. It has no serious purpose in the UK’s national interest. It is in fire fighting mode so it will not devote time to serious policy formation and delivery. There is a vacuum at the heart of the Tory Party where there ought to be a philosophy of conservative government on which a coherent set of policies can be built in the national interest.
The Tories can recover now only by being put out to grass. That means the UK will suffer at least five years of Labour and possibly also of Lib Dems. The responsibility for that lies with the Tory Party that campaigned for Remain, failed to understand and grasp the opportunities of Brexit, mindlessly embraced Net Zero and had no idea what to do with country it was surprised to find itself governing.
Perhaps the greatest benefit of Brexit is that it has exposed the utter vacuity of Westminster and the UK’s inability to govern itself. Someone once said the only way to make the English stand up is first to bring them to their knees. Perhaps over a quarter of a century or so, things might start getting better.
August 8, 2023
Indeed.
It seems are governed by deluded fools and/or crooks/vested interests on the make, take your pick.
August 8, 2023
Yet another post giving confirmation that our politicians really have not got a clue with what they are doing.
Depressing our what?
August 8, 2023
Ever since the Climate Change Act was passed this country sat back and allowed fear and weak minded politicians to set the path to our self destruction. The vast majority of people have been taken in by this cult religion and now so immersed and controlled by it, have accepted their fate allowing the poor excuses for politicians we now sèem to have elected to tide roughshod over us as they appear not to have the where with all to change things for the better and start thinking outside the box.
August 8, 2023
NetZero Alert.
Freezing people don’t only not vote they riot.
August 8, 2023
Britain had to be convinced that it was a useless, hopeless country that could do nothing for itself. We can’t even pick our own fruit.
Gerrymandering the laws and accounts to force that is just a detail compared to all the rest of the psycho ops, education and media perversions etc.