You cannot have capitalism without capital.

History and geography teaches us that societies that back free enterprise, freedom and private property more deliver higher living standards. Societies where government regulates, taxes and nationalises on a grand scale deliver lower incomes and less freedom.
The great east-west communism against more free enterprise systems in post war Europe delivered much higher living standards to the west of the Iron curtain. In today’s world the most socialist or communist states like North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba have much lower living standards than western countries. China is still a long way behind the USA in GDP per head.
Socialists argue against more free enterprise, claiming it creates unacceptable inequalities. In communist societies the luxuries of the elite who govern are often extreme compared to the average worker.
Essential to a more free enterprise democratic system is equality of opportunity. To work well these societies need to offer a number of routes to prosperity for the many, and need to be generous to those who cannot walk those routes.
The government needs to revisit pathways to home ownership, to self employment, to personalised pensions saving, to building small businesses , developing co ops and partnerships, and gaining shares in a company you work for. I will be looking at all of these in the days ahead. Wider ownership is important campaign. Everyone an owner is the way to embed free enterprise and higher living standards and greater freedoms.
August 9, 2023
Which is the direct opposite to Socialism which is ‘equality of outcome.’ Which begs the question – Why did so called Conservative governments’ over the past 13 years essentially pursue Socialist policies and create laws designed to do just that ? ie Mandate so many women and ethnic minorities must be employed regardless of their ability.
The governments needs to do nothing of the sort. That is the core reason we are in a right mess. It just needs to make sure that markets are – Free, fair, honest and open to all. No subsidies like BEV drivers get. Let things stand or fall on their own.
We tried this in the 80’s and 90’s. People just sold up and large corporates, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds or foreign owned companies, some owned by a foreign government, hoovering them all up, asset stripping and / or sucking the cash out of the country and no reinvesting.
We need to limit the amount by which many of the aforementioned can own a company, and limit the amount they can withdraw.
Need must be put before greed.
August 9, 2023
…and so say all of us. And the first step is to encourage, not discourage, self employment.
August 9, 2023
Are you really convinced that in the present state of the UK there is an equality of outcome and an equalitarian society?
Do you really think that equality of opportunities is what nowadays is driving British society?
As so often some people, whether politicians or not, get drunk on this type of ´intellectual’ dichotomy without actually looking at the world as it is.
Reply. Are you incapable of agreeing with anything I write? Why do you misrepresent my blogs? Indeed why do you bother to come onto my site when you have such a low view of it?