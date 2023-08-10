Inflation and growth

I was talking to government advisers yesterday about how to deliver both falling inflation and better growth.
I pointed out that the Bank with its wrong forecasts of inflation and the OBR with its wrong forecasts of the debt and deficit are conspiring to create a recession through excessive monetary tightening and austerity. They now want to kill the inflation their excessive money creation, spending and borrowing over and post pandemic has generated. They want to put us through another officially inspired boom bust cycle.
I recommended a different approach.Ministers should require the Bank and OBR to urgently revise their models and back test the new ones to show they can now get closer to predicting what has happened using actual back data. They should assist the government in producing a supply side growth package of targeted tax cuts balanced by spending control, import substitution and abandonment of unhelpful regulations like the ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 and the extra tax on sales petrol and diesels from next year if EVs are not 22% of the manufacturers total sales.
The Bank should stop sales of bonds at big losses all the time it does not have a reliable forecasting model. The Bank’s Chief Economist acknowledges the Bank could be overdoing the tightening but without better forecasts cannot tell. A Bank which says its best forecast of unemployment is it might halve or double over the next three years needs to speed its work on forecasting before blundering into more policy changes.
August 10, 2023
Good morning.
For which they will happily sail through unaffected. How is it that such people can sleep at night knowing that they have ruined the lives of millions because they cannot do their jobs ?
Which is what we have been saying on here for years and years. Ministers need to learn how to control public spending and basically cap certain projects. ie You set a figure to spend and, if it goes over, you either stop the project until the new financial year or, cancel it outright, launch an investigation as to why there is an overspend and, if a CS is responsible, sack them ! Over time we will get better CS’s, Ministers and government.
August 10, 2023
As the models of COVID spread were repeatedly shown to be nonsense by actual COVID as opposed to the theoretical one they modelled, you would have thought that by now our ruling class would have realised we are not very good at modelling. Same as their models of impact of immigration levels are clearly and obviously wrong. I think a lot of modelling mistakes are intentional as a means of forcing social engineering, they should not be taken at face value as genuine attempts at modelling.