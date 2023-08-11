The European Court of Human Rights and small boats

There is speculation that some members of the Cabinet are wanting to put repeal of our membership of the European Human Rights Treaty into the Manifesto if there are further legal reversals to the policy of transferring illegal migrants elsewhere.
That would mean accepting legal defeat for more than a year and then needing an election win and a new Parliament to resolve the small boats impasse. That seems like a bad idea.
The Prime Minister has been categoric and consistent that he will stop the small boats. It is one of five key pledges. It is therefore imperative to resolve any legal obstacles to his chosen anti illegal migration policy now, not at some distant future time.
I and others have proposed a simple one clause Bill or amendment to an existing Bill which would confirm current government policy on illegals and say in terms that this applied notwithstanding any other legal arguments or ECHR judgements. Parliament is sovereign and on this should assert its sovereignty.
The Uk was previously told to grant votes to prisoners by the ECHR. Parliament said No to that. We stayed with the Treaty but disapplied that judgement democratically. We can do so again. Get on with it to stop so many boats coming thus summer.
August 11, 2023
What is in a manifesto does not matter. Voters want to see effective action not more promises or empty words.
I suspect the government will let the small boats continue to arrive rather than upset the Davos crowd.
August 11, 2023
+++
Or they will find some ooky accounting way of PRETENDING they have stopped them.
Sunak needs to (re?) establish trust if at all possible.
Of course most normal people would vote for him over the opposition.
However, for some strange reason people seem to think that by voting for Labour they would be punishing the Tories.
Rather than realising that they would be subjecting themselves to a fate EVEN WORSE than these fake conservatives!
August 11, 2023
Well he’s reducing the massive backlog of asylum seekers by fast-tracking applications and effectively declaring an amnesty.
But when a Government Minister says that the backlog is reducing, no journalist in the MSM ever asks the obvious follow-up: “How many were granted and how many refused and deported?
August 11, 2023
I don’t come across anybody intending to vote Labour, what I do hear all the time is frustration at an all-time high with the Conservative Governments. By withholding support the message couldn’t be clearer. Successive Governments have moved further and further away from what supporters expected to see take place.
If it were to be Labour, Lib-Dems or Reform etc – so be it.
August 11, 2023
+1@ PETER. We have had enough empty promises. We have also been lied to over the pandemic. There is not much trust left in this government. We need actions – not words!
August 11, 2023
I do hope that govt. does not merely fiddle the figures to make it appear that the boats have been stopped.
Conveniently “losing” thousands who would then disappear into the (no doubt thriving) unregulated, underworld.
August 11, 2023
Better still just withdraw from the ECHR, the electorate were not consulted about joining it!
Let’s face it, they are hoping that by promising to be a Conservative Government we will vote for them, all the while they are proving that they are NOT a Conservative Government. Why would they do Conservative things in the next Parliament that they have refused to do in this one?
August 11, 2023
When something is so wrong, govt should act in a fast and firm way. It should not cause the situation to grown even worse by yet further delay and doing nothing effective.
August 11, 2023
It’s meaningless. Conning the public into thinking action will be taken but in fact nothing will change.
As we get closer to the election BS levels are rising.
August 11, 2023
At present I don’t recognise a fully functioning democracy in the UK, more a nation’s people governed by authoritarian racist, woke thugs who appear to have taken control of every aspect of public life and private life
Stop the Tories appeasing woke fascism for an easy life. If Labour gain power they will finish off this nation, a job started by them in 1997 and continued by Eton, Oxbridge Tory lowlifes
We want our freedoms back so that we can take on the Left without fearing removal of our bank accounts or being demonised by woke lowlifes
The Tory party must decide. You’re either with the non-woke, moral majority or with the race baiting woke scum who now control our world
August 11, 2023
Agreed; a sensible, practical and speedy solution to this problem.
August 11, 2023
It doesn’t really seem right to sign up to something that robs us of sovereignty even if the institution can be “disobeyed”. Look at Uganda.
And that is the problem. These institutions aren’t really interested in health/peace/self determination/human rights/giving help etc.
They just want power and control (and minerals I expect). Obviously.
Patently we can’t just leave the Treaty ( or the whole entity?) immediately………but I don’t really understand WHY we can’t. Just rip up the agreement?
August 11, 2023
In Wisbech, North Cambs, migrants sleep four to a room in the Rose and Crown in the Market Place, once the swankiest hotel in the town.
I have just been told that they go into Savers next door, block the aisles and then select whatever they fancy without paying for it. The staff have been told not to interfere.
There are under 10 policemen for the entire town and they often have to cover in nearby Peterborough as well.
August 11, 2023
From Daily Mail Sept 11 2013
An illegal immigrant stole 3 bottles of drink from a supermarket but no action was taken against him because his asylum application was “being assessed”.
A Home Office spokesman said:
‘We are determined to crack down on immigration offenders”.
August 11, 2023
When everything is “free” courtesy of British taxpayers, why shouldn’t they also get “free stuff” from shops as well?
August 11, 2023
The government has talked about this for a very, very long time but not doing. Meanwhile the invasion carries on regardless, illegal AND legal. Hotels fill up, legal aid is paid, they are cosseted and receive benefits.
To stop the boats they need to be turned back in the English Channel.
August 11, 2023
Sir JR. You put forward what seems to be a simple answer to the illegal immigrants issue. Why does the PM not act upon it?
August 11, 2023
Here in distant Wales, Chairman Mark and the Cardiff Bay Committee gave us votes for prisoners and sixteen year olds. We are ever so socialist here!
August 11, 2023
Govt. Is so sneaky though.
I see they are now making the most of the “lawlessness” apparently caused by their (what is the word?… Assets?) on social media. No doubt to help the Online Harms (gagging act) through.
And interestingly Tice seems to be helping them!
If they wanted to control genuine crime they could and would in a heartbeat.
But obviously they just don’t.
The boats! The boats!
August 11, 2023
Why take immediate action when there is a ready made scapegoat? The reason our political class loved the European Union
August 11, 2023
Good Morning,
Sir J,
What a great post today; really shows that the PM’s office has no intention to stop the boats when a simple, straightforward idea is there to be used. I bet you’re not popular around the cabinet table!
PS, why are we seeing re-runs of your old Tweets in the sidebar, rather then current/latest?
August 11, 2023
What you said. Action is needed; the electorate will give no credit for plans and promises. Either fix stuff or prepare for cataclysmic defeat to a bunch of Marxists campaigning on the slogan, ‘We’ll be rubbish too – but it’s time for a change!’
Q. How many dighyists have been arrested for entering the country without documentation? (I’m guessing that the fact that they are being brought in by government vessels and the RNLI makes this difficult – in which case, stop doing it!)
Q. How many helmsmen have been arrested for people-trafficking? (This is something that the RN/Border Force could do the second a boat enters British territorial waters.)
August 11, 2023
Time to talk about Horizon again?
August 11, 2023
Putting a “promise” to leave the ECHR in a General Election Manifesto would obviously be a desperate, Hail Mary Pass, to try to save themselves from electoral annihilation, without actually doing anything.
The electorate is wise to the Not-a-Conservative-Party’s “promises” on immigration; it would be entirely unbelievable.
Sunak said he’d stop the boats and to judge him on his record. So he’d better get on with it and amend/repeal the Human Rights Act – and then inform the ECHR that we won’t be taking any notice of their “rulings” on deportations.
August 11, 2023
Excellent suggestion. The Government is trying to kick the can down the road and to avoid responsibility, knowing it will almost certainly lose the next general election.
However, as I have said before the real long term answer is to prevent the illegal entrants to set foot – or boat – in UK territory because that is when the legal minefield is encountered. The sad truth is that the Sunak government does not have the political will to deliver on this promise. It is seeking only to win some popularity for the general election in 2014, not really to stop the boats, which it has every right to do in international law, including ECHR Art 5.
Sunak is a spin merchant who overestimates both his ability in that capacity and the gullibility of the electorate.