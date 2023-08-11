The European Court of Human Rights and small boats

There is speculation that some members of the Cabinet are wanting to put repeal of our membership of the European Human Rights Treaty into the Manifesto if there are further legal reversals to the policy of transferring illegal migrants elsewhere.

That would mean accepting legal defeat for more than a year and then needing an election win and a new Parliament to resolve the small boats impasse. That seems like a bad idea.

The Prime Minister has been categoric and consistent that he will stop the small boats. It is one of five key pledges. It is therefore imperative to resolve any legal obstacles to his chosen anti illegal migration policy now, not at some distant future time.

I and others have proposed a simple one clause Bill or amendment to an existing Bill which would confirm current government policy on illegals and say in terms that this applied notwithstanding any other legal arguments or ECHR judgements. Parliament is sovereign and on this should assert its sovereignty.

The Uk was previously told to grant votes to prisoners by the ECHR. Parliament said No to that. We stayed with the Treaty but disapplied that judgement democratically. We can do so again. Get on with it to stop so many boats coming thus summer.