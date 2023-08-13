Controlling debt interest

The apparent cost of UK debt interest has shot up in the last two years. Some of this is the result of the state continuing to borrow a lot more on top of a large established debt. Some of it is the extra cost of the new borrowing now interest rates have gone up. These issues need addressing by a mixture of more revenue from faster growth and less spending on various programmes as often outlined here.
There are however other large elements in the interest bubble that depend on the accounting conventions and the strange decisions made about bond purchases and sales by the Bank and Treasury. The index linked debt entails paying cash interest payments as with normal government bonds and these are properly annual expenditure. There is then the need to repay the inflated value of the bonds on redemption, where there is no cash outflow until the date of repayment. In practice the government just borrows the inflated value back again without ever having to pay out of running revenues. This should be a contingent capital liability.
The large amount of gilts held by the Bank of England are no longer a debt of the state to the private sector but a debt to itself. Here the government indemnifies the Bank against losses, so the Treasury is currently incurring losses it has to make good every time the Bank sells one of these bonds at a large loss in the market. These costs could be cut if the Bank stopped selling the bonds, waiting instead for their repayment when the losses would be smaller.
The Treasury also pays the Bank for running losses. The Bank pays out more interest to commercial banks on the deposits they hold with it, than it gets in interest on all the bonds it holds. It deliberately bought these bonds at very high prices offering very low income, making this problem worse. The OBR reckons every increase in the Bank’s bank rate increases government interest costs by £10.8bn.
The European Central Bank, faced with similar problems of large losses on bond capital values sells fewer of them than the Bank of England. Facing running losses, the ECB has recently announced that from September commercial banks will not receive any interest on the reserve deposits they have to place with the ECB, eliminating much of the loss on holding low income yielding bonds.
The UK government needs to get Treasury and Bank here to review its current practice with a view to getting material reductions in the apparent costs of debt interest. That would give the Treasury more flexibility to set out a growth strategy to start growing the revenues faster. This is one occasion when copying an EU idea could help.
22 Comments
August 13, 2023
Good morning.
This and the additional taxes it has imposed on us. That and the hidden tax of inflation, which is used to reduce the value of not only the debt, but the value of our spending power.
I am no economic expert but the actions of both the government and the State organs such as the BoE seem rather self defeating if, one assumes, that their desire is to manage the economy sensibly.
August 13, 2023
Wasteful governments indebt themselves and leave others to pay for their incompetence. This one is near the worst.
August 13, 2023
Bloke
Indeed the more you borrow the more it costs, the greater the interest rates the more it costs.
The more you waste, the more you need to borrow, the more it costs.
Government in control of all of the above, so self harm inflicted, they have no excuses.
August 13, 2023
Former deputy governor Paul Tucker has proposed the same (or paying interest on only some reserves amount), noting (per Reuters) that careful study was needed into whether it would actually damage banks’ financial stability or reduce lending, rather than just lower profits and bonuses.
August 13, 2023
Set out a “growth strategy” as opposed to the current Sunak/Hunt “growth strangulation strategy” job exporting, invest anywhere else agenda?
Strangled by net zero, rip off intermittent energy agenda, the war on motorists, landlords, small businesses the self employed, restrictive planning, a state sector that is double the size it should be and delivers little of any value, tax level that are also double what they should be, Sunak’s QE, endless waste and lockdown caused inflation, rigged markets in healthcare, energy, transport, housing, education, banking, the woke lunacy, endless red tape, bonkers (anti) employment laws…
August 13, 2023
And the latest tax from January on Domestic Boiler makers who will be fined if a certain % of their sales are not Heat Pumps.
Next will be the imposed installation of Smart Meters under the lie that they will save electricity.
And still it continues, drib by drab.
August 13, 2023
Your daily diatribes and rants become boring after the 1000th repetition. Do you have any positive suggestions, or just your constant fossil fuel lobby lies and bullshit?
August 13, 2023
Stop using government debt to fund current politicised public spending and yes much of the recent increases in the debt burden is spending filtered through a party political prism rather than any real, material need for such increases.
Political cowardice ie lockdowns, helicopter public giveaways, appeasing public sector unions, NZ environmental funding, nationalisation of rail to appease the RMT etc. All have achieved the square root of sweet jack but he, let’s keep those bad headlines off the front of the BBC site, Guardiand Mirror papers.
The Tory govt are now colluding to expand the size of the State. Massive rises in civil servants is a sign of a government who have given up the fight with the Left.
The Tories are handing cash to the Left who then build their power bases throughout the land. Stupid, idiotic and treacherous, utterly repulsive abdication to a destructive enemy who won’t take prisoners should these bastards get back in
August 13, 2023
Why should the BoE stop selling bonds at a loss which the Treasury (taxpayer) has to indemnify ? The BoE is independent (thanks to Gordon Brown) and has only one real target which is 2% inflation (it has another meaningless one about Net Zero). So where is its incentive NOT to sell bonds at a big loss if it thinks that will constrain the government fiscal policy and prevent inflationary tax cuts ? The arguments against it are political and so irrelevant to BoE.
There are three options: Remove BoE independence, give them targets in addition to inflation, or stop indemnifying the losses. Hunt will do none of these but will instead have a chat with Andrew Bailey to try to implement the first of those options while pretending not to.
August 13, 2023
The “state” has not borrowed anything. It is the Conservative government that has been in power the last 13 years that has borrowed recklessly while running the economy into the ditch
August 13, 2023
The only growth strategy the treasury has is immigration. Despite adding a million souls last year growth is virtually non existent.
Net zeros is another impediment to growth but we plough on regardless.
Never mind just over a year before Bliar takes over pulling Starmers strings to continue the road show.
August 13, 2023
Based on the evidence of the past few years, when does Sir John think the Not-a-Conservative-Party might regain a reputation for sound economic management?
This year, next year, some time, or never?
I’m inclined to think it’s never.
August 13, 2023
Anathema I know to those who love the juggling tricks of the counting house but why doesn’t the govt.
Just STOP BORROWING?
2008 was a great time to get the country’s affairs in order but it was not done…
So just stop borrowing. It is an addiction, a very old one at that…not new and woke!
And anyway govt. never buys anything we want….the borrowings are squandered on things that bring us misery.
August 13, 2023
Indeed. Just live within OUR means. Stop giving additional cost of living handouts to all and sundry at our expense. Stop giving welfare with no time limits so there are generations in our big Cities who have NEVER worked. Stop importing low paid minimum wage workers instead of making the 5 million on benefits do something for their handouts. Stop HS2, stop net zero, create a proper energy strategy to reduce energy costs for our people and its manufacturing. The list is long and you’ve had enough time to do most of them. Your party has just refused to do it, so it must go.
August 13, 2023
Can you even think that – let alone say it?!
If it isn’t already illegal to suggest the government stop borrowing, it soon will be.
FIVE GRAND a second!
August 13, 2023
“This should be a contingent capital liability.” indeed. But treasury civil servants don’t understand accrual accounting.
August 13, 2023
BofE say they will keep interest high until 2026. This will kill the Conservative election chances.
Far from being independent, The BoE are now running the political system in the UK.
Rishi doesn’t really care and will be off to the US as soon as he loses.
Welcome to globalism.
August 13, 2023
The APPARENT cost?!
APPARENTLY, people’s mortgage payments have doubled.
Another rib tickler. Are you appearing in Edinburgh this week?
August 13, 2023
Sir John, you say “These costs could be cut if the Bank stopped selling the bonds, waiting instead for their repayment when the losses would be smaller.” Could you PLEASE explain to us WHY it is selling these bonds at a loss? I would appreciate being enlightened on this!
August 13, 2023
Home Office data as at 12th August
Illegal Criminal Immigrants – 509
Illegal Small Boats – 10
…and no one saw them leaving France
…good luck at the next election
August 13, 2023
There is a point where debt causes vulnerability to the borrower . loss of power ensues , however without borrowing the lender loses out due to loss of interest payments. What happens to the manoeuvres in between is your expertise John , but appearance has it that greed is taking preference to long sightedness.
August 13, 2023
All we need to do is to get BBC to promote the Reform UK party. To which comment I need to add a little smiley face.