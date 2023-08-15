Which countries produce most CO 2?

Those who campaign most strongly to reduce CO 2 and other greenhouse gases always want to the UK to do more but are usually quiet about the countries that produce most and are increasing their output. The UK has halved its output per head of CO 2 since 1990 but is given no credit for this by its green critics, who will never be appeased.
Using the figures set out in the EU 2022 Report on each country, the world’s big five producers of CO 2 are China, the USA, the EU, India and Russia. Three of these led by China are still increasing their output. They account for almost two thirds of world emissions.
Total CO 2 output 2021
China 12,466 m tonnes
USA 4,752 m tonnes
EU 2,774 m tonnes
India 2,648 m tonnes
Russia 1,942 m tonnes.
World 37.8 bn
In the next grouping down there are Japan, Iran, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, all above 500 m tonnes.
If we look at per capita CO 2 output the UAE at 20 tonnes per person a year and Saudi at 16.6 are high, reflecting their output of oil. China, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany and Japan are all around 8 tonnes per head, the USA is at 14 and South Korea at 12. The UK is now down at 4.95.
Any analysis of these figures based on the wish to get the total down would mainly direct attention to the big five as they are so dominant. China in particular is a major part of the problem. China’s growth in CO 2 each year typically exceeds the UK total output.! If you also wish to take into account fairness issues attention should turn to CO 2 per head, where taking the larger countries with high figures down to the UK level would enable the world to hit the green targets.
I appreciate some readers do not wish to see CO 2 reduction pursued as a main policy. I am accepting the fact that all the main world governments do wish to limit greenhouse gases and have baked this into their global and national policies. They should study the figures more to see which countries produce most , and they should question the advice more to avoid adopting products and policies which fail to cut world CO 2 in the way they hope. Only when China, India and Russia curb their output will the world have a chance to go to net zero. Why don’t the campaigners concentrate more on that challenge?
50 Comments
August 14, 2023
John, you are absolutely right to point out that the UK doesn’t even show up on the chart when it comes to anthropogenic CO2 emissions and if we stopped all activities emitting CO2 the amount of human emissions would go unchanged.
There are a number of things to look at here.
1) What proportion does the UK contribute to.
2) Is the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere really controlled by human emissions (ie does it build up because of our emissions or something else)?
3) Does CO2 really cause a large amount of detectable warming, is any measured trend from human CO2 emissions or something else?
4) is any warming attributable to human CO2 emissions causing any harmful weather?
5) if we stop all industry and agriculture that produces CO2 what will happen to our productivity, ability to make food, shelter, material goods, have an economy or exist as anything other than pre-industrial peasants? Do the new technologies, energy systems and manufactured goods manufactured abroad really work as well as what we are abolishing and do they really reduce consumption of finite global materials or reduce emissions on a global scale ( or merely transfer them somewhere else).
I think you will find that there is strong data and evidence to show that this whole thing is a scam from top to bottom on the atmospheric physics/climate science front as well as the energy, manufacturing and expatriation of industry, jobs, and wealth to China and India.
It is worth noting that the push from the UN and others driving the climate change and energy & agricultural system transition or transformation are not gentle, truthful organisations following scientific methods, or promoting western freedoms, but rather quite happy to control ‘the science’, edit data and push a strong narrative to harm the west and promote a one world government communist agenda and an end to western freedoms, liberal-capitalism and democracy. The UN seems to be a puppet organistion to the CCP!
The sooner we scap all laws pertaining to climate and CO2 emissions targets and the sooner we weaken ties and obligations to UN Sustainable Development Goals / Agenda 21 / Agenda 2050 and the Paris Agreement, the better!
Please stop subsidising and mandating EVs, Heat Pumps, Wind Farms, Solar Farms, use of biofuels and all that corrupt and harmful tripe and please start encouraging use of nuclear and fossil fuel technologies. Remove the ban on natural gas boilers, remove the ban on petrol and diesel cars and reintroduce the use of coal in power stations and heavy industry in the UK. If you want a vibrant and thriving civilisation and economy this is what you will do. The opposite of what the UN (CCP) are mandating.
August 14, 2023
There is a false anxiety being progressed. CO2 is a net benefit to humanity and the biodiversity of the world. We do not need to reduce it, we need to educate the anxious on how advantageous more CO2 in the atmosphere has been to harvests and will continue to be advantageous going forward.
The reduction in world population that will accelerate from 2050 onwards will naturally reduce emissions, all emissions, including CO2 unfortunately.
August 15, 2023
Yes quite so. 2 examples:
1. 400 parts per million – OOOH, SO SCARY .
0.04% what, …Yawn….
2. 1.5°C above ‘pre-industrial average temperature’
Does anyone know what that mythical figure is?
August 15, 2023
Net Zero is a ploy to bankrupt the West in favour of the developing countries driven by the UN Agenda 21 and the WEF.
CO2 is beneficial to the health of the planet and no amount of interference from mankind will make a blind bit of difference.
August 15, 2023
+1 R E
Another conspiracy theory hiding in plain sight. Population reduction.
The question is, how much destruction of food production will it take? How many ‘pandemics’ and how much dangerous medication will it take to kill off enough people to satisfy the evil desires and demands of the perpetrators?
August 15, 2023
Indeed, the war on the “net benefit”, vital for life, CO2 plant, tree, seaweed and crop food is bonkers. There is no climate emergency it is clearly just a ruse for more taxes and more control and a mad religion. The shameless & gross hypocrisy of the private jet set, King Charles, Sunak, Harry, William… with their many homes, seaside mansions and even some pushers of space tourism and airline owners like Virgin Galactic is quite amazing to observe.
August 14, 2023
CO2 will reflect radiated heat. The heat must be radiation and not just warm air. You can make lasers using CO2 gas. But you can put it in fizzy drinks and use it to put out fires.
The other point is what is the total global CO2 and how much of this is made by Human Activity.
The other inconvenient point and not addressed, is are we just warming up the plant and should we reduce the amount of heat energy we generate? This will disturb climate by warming the atmosphere. Replacing trees with concrete reduces nature’s ability to absorb heat and not reflect it up the the CO2 layer only to be reflected back down again (some not all).
Politically these are not welcome questions as it it so easy to point the finger at the CO2 generated by burning fossil fuel.
August 14, 2023
You have just given the evidence that ‘the main world governments’ … HAVE NOT ‘baked this into their global and national policies’.
Only the idiot west has been conned into believing that there are ‘greenhouse gasses’ and that they need to be reduced’.
Why don’t they just say, unlike the famous farmer who was training his horse to live without food, that by incrementally removing the staff of life they hope to succeed before the horse dies?
I can’t believe you have fallen for this childish ruse.
August 15, 2023
Good morning.
And is virtually industrialised making us an importer of goods to the enrichment of others.
We’re being mugged.
August 15, 2023
Indeed but a little more CO2 (tree plant and crop food and needed to provide the 02 we all breath) is on balance a net positive anyway. Plus the tech “solutions” they push do not even reduce CO2 in the main they just export it or pretend to reduce it.
You say “I appreciate some readers do not wish to see CO 2 reduction pursued as a main policy. I am accepting the fact that all the main world governments do wish to limit greenhouse gases and have baked this into their global and national policies.”
The same “main world governments” that generally pushed the totally counterproductive lockdowns, performed inflationary QE, coerced the (hugely net harm) vaccines even into children and strangle their economies with ever larger government I assume?
Some even funded or performed the gain of function experiments to create Covid19 it would seem. Not sure we should trust these deluded and even people much!
August 15, 2023
The figures quoted for India are significant under estimates, as India being one of the most corrupt countries on the planet misreports this like much else. It is complete naivity to report such figures at face value.
August 15, 2023
>> ” Why don’t the campaigners concentrate more on that challenge?”
Because the campaigners are, by-and-large, left-wing extremists who like Communist China exactly the way it is.
The “climate” protests are about attacking us as a people and replacing our liberty with controlled “people’s assemblies”. The impossible goal of cooling the planet has nothing to do with it.
August 15, 2023
They know the figures. So do the activists.
This is not about CO2.
August 15, 2023
CO2 isn’t a problem
We need more of it, it’s essential for plant growth
Zero CO2 === Zero life on planet Earth
August 15, 2023
I’ve been telling you for months. The UK contributes 1% of 0.045% of CO2 in the atmosphere. An amount so comparatively tiny as to be irrelevant.
Yet your Gov. continues to listen to the ill-educated green zealots. It carries on with it’s lunatic headlong rush to cripple the last vestiges of UK industry, to destroy energy availability and eventually kill it’s own citizens by freezing in Winter. Just to wave it’s flag of self-righteousness at the rest of the world.
August 15, 2023
Everything around the net zero branch of the new religion is contradictory.
The zealots here could not possibly point fingers at such as China and certainly not India.
The only other option is to insist we do more.
As in everything else, it seems the zealots see no end to the burdens we can bare on behalf of the rest of the world.
August 15, 2023
You missed out one factor which will cause the Eco enthusiasts to entirely disregard your argument. They’ll simply say “But UK has outsourced its manufacturing to China along with its CO2 emissions”. This ignores the fact that UK is doing very well amongst developed nations even accounting for that (I think second best in the G7 ?) but you should have given the figures to counter this argument.
August 15, 2023
It’s just like slavery.
And Concorde too.
Absolute bullying.
Which of course our leaders just LOVE to cave in to.
Gives them a warm, fuzzy feeling in their wallets.
August 15, 2023
John,
As I keep predicting the public patience with woke globalism is going to snap. It just has.
Something culturally significant just happened. I suggest you search “usa itunes downloads”. You will find the top 4 songs and 12 of the top 30 songs are all from a guy called Oliver Anthony. The number one song is being called “the protest song” of a generation and “the biggest song of a life time”.
The famous long patience of the US with globalism just snapped. This is a cultural Pearl Harbour moment. I have looked on YouTube and 100% of the reaction videos are positive are from both right and left wing and black and white content creators.
Go listen to the song it’s called Rich Men North of Richmond.
August 15, 2023
Environmental protection has been weaponised and politicised by those who couldn’t give a rat’s ass about the environment. It is that rank insincerity and thirst for total control over our economic life and ability to move freely without State hindrance that we object.
Those who endorse the very idea of climate change fill me with fear and disgust for we know what the true, sinister aim of this ideology is, Communism through the backdoor
August 15, 2023
So we are the leader of the pack. Big deal.
What have we got to show for it in real terms for the people of this country?
The only thing that has come out of it for us is that it has enabled our leaders to go around the world pontificating just how good they are as they offer their advice as if we have discovered the holy grail and the panacea to saving the world.
They all listen and look past all the hype and see what state our country is really in. So is it any wonder they carry on with what they consider is reliable power generation to drive their economies?
All the while highly recognised and respected climate activists are crawling out from under their rocks admitting they got it wrong. Do we listen, call for a rethink? Not a snowball in hell chance.
Demolish all the CCC and CCA and sit down, think, plan, and come up with a totally new agenda that the people can adopt and have some faith in.
August 15, 2023
Since the Eco Nutters will never be appeased, perhaps the Not-a-Conservative-Party should stop pandering to them with OUR money. Just a thought.
I don’t care if “the world’s main governments” want to limit CO2. They have been subjected to the UN’s same flawed, manipulated modelling as the British one and are disseminating the same kind of propaganda to their citizens.
The Not-a-Conservative-Government should show some global leadership and challenge the UN’s Eco Extremists.
August 15, 2023
With the caveat that we are discussing this based on pursued policy rather than need let us not be misdirected by the low UK figures. We have outsourced much of our total carbon production as part of the halving.
Realism must take over at some point and “campaigners” need to insist on measure to reduce carbon output and not to increase it while making the figures look better. We need fossil fuels, we need electricity, we need gas. Let’s produce them in this country.
August 15, 2023
Literally the only good thing about China. If the present levels of Co2 halved all plant life would start to die. The world needs more plant food not less. Sadly their economy is on the brink of collapse so their valuable contribution will soon drop substantially. Meanwhile our ridiculous ruling class enacts policies to cause starvation and economic ruin.
August 15, 2023
The campaigners won’t concentrate on ‘the challenge’ of the main emitters because they would fail, and their failure would open up discussion about the whole CO2 and net zero insanities. The last thing they want is to open up informed debate because they know they would lose the arguments. The EU referendum showed the threat to the status quo brought about by rational argument, a mistake the environmental campaigners, and the mainstream media, will not repeat.
August 15, 2023
China generates most, partly because its many people who previously lived frugally are becoming high consumers, like us. They have also turned into the factory of the world. If China bought more western products and we bought less of theirs the figures might be more balanced.
August 15, 2023
President Xi said last October (quoted by Time.com) that “We will work actively and prudently toward the goals of reaching peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality. Based on China’s energy and resource endowments, we will advance initiatives to reach peak carbon emissions in a well-planned and phased way, in line with the principle of getting the new before discarding the old”.
Why can’t our leaders adopt a similar “well-planned and phased way”? (I acknowledge it is what Mrs. Braverman is doing about the boat invasion.)
August 15, 2023
The attention to CO2 is mis-direction. If we want to save the planet the areas to focus on are pollution and de-forestation.
We can do our bit in the UK by adopting a net zero policy – not of CO2 but of immigration. Plant trees not houses and reinstate our temperate rainforests.
August 15, 2023
Man-made climate change is a giant scam. It and Net zero are designed to control and impoverish the majority for the benefit of the already wealthy minority.
August 15, 2023
Perhaps Sir John could inform the Climate Change Committe Eco Zealots of the following:
“One of the giants of modern science, Dr. John Clauser, has signed the World Climate Declaration (WCD) that states there is no climate emergency. Dr. Clauser is last year’s joint winner of the Nobel physics prize, and he recently sent shock waves through the climate industry by stating the popular climate narrative “reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy, and the well-being of billions of people”.
https://dailysceptic.org/2023/08/15/last-years-nobel-physics-laureate-signs-world-climate-declaration-stating-there-is-no-climate-emergency/
Why is the Not-a-Conservative-Government pursuing a policy which is threatening the well-being of billions of pepole, including the 80 million+ currently living in the UK?
August 15, 2023
CO2 rises and falls naturally according to the climate. It’s slightly higher now because we’ve been through a period of global warming. We are now due a period of global cooling.
There are numerous scientists’ websites who explain all this. The GWPF is one.
CO2 reduction is merely a political decision. It’s being used to change the way we live our lives.
August 15, 2023
4.95 Tonnes per capita and the UK citizen is getting poorer by the hour. Poverty and covert control, until government gets found out, but freedom for the law breakers are the watchwords of consocialism. We get incesant talk, but want action. You try your best SJR but nobody is listening, they are praying to a false god called CO2.
August 15, 2023
The reason the protesters will not go to Russia and China, is that they will be locked up, simples !
We allow them to almost do as they like here, even if it means inconveniencing thousands of people and costs £ millions, all done under the guise of so called Free Speech and Human Rights, but the majority do not seem to have that same luxury if they take action against them.
Yet another farce, with the Police just standing by and doing nothing in many cases.
August 15, 2023
I think those figures are a given. The bit missing is the UK contribution to China’s and the EU’s emissions.
This Conservative Governments actions and seemingly policy is to cancel UK Production and just Import. To cancel UK car production and focus on Chinese derived BEV’s. Cancel the UK economy and make the Country poorer so we cant afford the Imports and are left with no UK owned facilities that can then provide a future.
So in those terms after 13 years of Conservative miss-rule they are achieving the malicious removal of the UK’s future. There can be no other analysis.
UK taxpayer money goes straight to the pockets of the Worlds Greatest polluters, does the Conservative Government give a damn – like hell they don’t. If they had shown one once of interest in the UK economy as they do as just ‘giving’ money to fill foreign coffers, the UK would be in a better place to face the future. They have kicked that notion down the line with their fingers crossed behind their backs.
August 15, 2023
Rod Evans +100%
you understand the science so well
August 15, 2023
You can’t sit on the fence on this one
You either believe 100% the UN IPCC reports or you don’t
You either believe 100% in the policies of ‘Net-Zero’ or you don’t
Only politicians, funded scientists and climate crusaders believe in net-zero, agenda-21 and social-engineering ….the people DON’T
August 15, 2023
Meanwhile the person pulling the strings of the Westminster Uni-Party, Klaus Schwab, has announced that
“we have to get used to a total erosion of privacy; everything we do/say must be transparent. It will become part of our personality. And if we have nothing to hide, we shouldn’t be afraid of it. ”
That’s what Digital ID is really about.
And another WEF acolyte in the Netherlands says we must all have individual Carbon Wallets so that the wealthy Elite can buy Carbon Indulgences from “the peasants” (who won’t be able to afford to pollute), so they can continue living their privileged lives and generating their extreme levels of pollution.
Does anybody remember electing the WEF to rule over us. Because I certainly don’t.
August 15, 2023
There are now several powerful factions within the USA (Churchill called them “the cabal”) supporting a global move to dump the dollar and dethrone it as king of reserve currencies. The reason why is because they wish to create an environment that facilitates the introduction of a central bank digital currency.
The whole world, led by the USA, is facing unsustainable debt levels (now at ~350% of global GDP) and there are only a few ways to fix this — you can inflate, you can default, or you can find a villain to blame. The American cabal and the UK anti-net zero brigade will blame the green revolution and renewable energy for dethroning the petrodollar.
How else does the world pay off this humungous debt? As global interest rates rise, debt accumulation is increasing at a pace that the world has never seen. At what point do world governments realize that there is no way to pay it off?
Many economists believe that rather that opt for the dangerous restrictions on individual liberty, privacy and frightening state control that the introduction of a central bank digital currency would entail, world governments will opt for hyperinflation, which will end in the mother of all depressions. The UK Treasury guarantees £85,000 of individual savings. What to we do when the £85,000 only buys six eggs and a loaf of bread?
Those who hold gold bullion will preserve their wealth and survive the coming cataclysm. Those without…..?
August 15, 2023
These are very helpful figures, thank you, & I do agree. Why are not Just Stop Oil & the other Eco nuts protesting outside the Embassies of these countries? But equally, why are the majority of our MPs happy to pursue policies that damage the UK? Why are MPs not shouting from the rooftops about how much we have done to reduce CO2 compared to these major polluters?
We need a PM & Chancellor who abandon Net Zero, or push it 20 or 30 years into the future, abandon the ban on Petrol/Diesel powered cars, abandon heat pumps, throw out the ban on gas boilers & start putting the UK first.
We need less government & lower taxes, less dictatorial attitudes from the Government with proper respect for the people of the UK. All get Stonewall out of the NHS!
August 15, 2023
Don’t worry the eruption of Mount Etna in Sicily Italy yesterday doesn’t effect net-zero co2 output figures, as its not man-made (woke human-made)
August 15, 2023
To cope with the UK’s 70 year high in taxes and high interest rate brought to you by this Conservative Governments 13 years of rule, the media is reporting – “Pay is rising at the fastest pace since records began in 2001” Figures from the ONS.
It is the Conservative Government that has created the situation we all face and will have to pay for. You could suggest it was mismanagement but all indications are it has been the refusal to manage that is bringing the Country to its knees. A Socialist Policy. It is putting tax hikes before the economy that has kick started the current round of inflation. Then those departments under the Conservative Governments management, the State, the Quango’s the BOE, the FCA and so on played to the Governments lead of ‘ego’ before job.
Over the years, Cameron, May, Johnson and now Sunak have all dismissed the ideals of being Conservatives and have instead focused on the sound-bite and speeches to stroke their very personal esteems and ego. ‘Look-at-me-Leaders’ all tied into playing to the tune of the Socialist WEF’s style leadership found elsewhere, the unelected, unaccountable are their ‘gods’, they are/have been its disciples. Service to the Country the electorate, just doing what they had/have been empowered and paid to do just doesn’t come into it. Thank you, the Conservative Party you have destroyed Conservativism.
Just don’t let any of them turn around and say it wasn’t me, it was and is, the buck stops at the top they failed in their duty and job.
August 15, 2023
“I am accepting the fact that all the main world governments do wish to limit greenhouse gases and have baked this into their global and national policies.”
Er…no…only the democratic western democracies have fallen for the communist controlled UN’s false narrative that we have global boiling. The major communist countries are not following Net Zero and in fact when President Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, recently spent 3 days in Beijing to persuade China to join the Net Zero club he was told to get lost. All the other “signed up” countries have been bribed with promises of money to “combat” the climate “emergency” or believe they can sue to get reparations.
Reply Xi has set out a 30/60 policy to get to net zero and the Central Bank talks of a 100 tn yuan investment programme
August 15, 2023
“Only when China, India and Russia curb their output will the world have a chance to go to net zero. Why don’t the campaigners concentrate more on that challenge?”
Because there is no climate emergency. It is only a way to impoverish, weaken and control the populations of the western democracies through the implementation of economy destroying net zero using electrification and transitioning from cheap, abundant fossil fuels and nuclear to meagre supplies of expensive and intermittent energy from Chinese supplied renewables.
August 15, 2023
Because increasing CO2 is not a problem. The western democracies have been persuaded by the communist activists to close down not only their fossil fuel generated power but also nuclear, the only low CO2 emitting energy source which is affordable, reliable and abundant. Meanwhile China and Russia burn fossil fuels and are investing in nuclear for the future.
August 15, 2023
The figures are interesting but perhaps disingenuous, along the lines of “lies dam*ed lies and statistics”. I use electricity at home, possibly from Drax using imported wood chips or the continental interconnectors, and gas possibly from the Middle East. I drive a Toyota Yaris petrol hybrid, mainly made in Japan and assembled in France, achieving over 65 mpg of imported oil/petrol in the warmer weather. As John has said many times, we import steel, cement, glass, etc from other countries rather than make it here. Of “my”4.95 tonnes, how much would it be if my imported carbon consumption was included and China’s etc output to the world as exports were excluded from their totals?
August 15, 2023
This Tory government talks big to the media in helping the average Joe, however Sunak hasn’t reversed his policies on, fracking shale gas, ULEZ, helping the motorist, 15-min cities, 20mph, banning ICE, banning gas boilers etc…..well he just hasn’t reversed any net-zero policy, the madness continues
August 15, 2023
The French interconnector is at 17.5% as at 10:00hrs ….thats a big co2 savings (maybe the plan is to import all energy …zero co2)
August 15, 2023
Illegal Immigrants yesterday 111 in 2 boats
…and thats with all the media focused on the french coast and the channel
August 15, 2023
Compared to other countries we are but a drop in the ocean . Our priorities must put the state of our economy first . Survival has many ingredients including clean air but we have several hurdles to jump before the race is won .
August 15, 2023
Compared to other countries we are but a drop in the ocean . Our priorities must put the state of our economy first .