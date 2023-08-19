Banks, ticket offices, cash and service

Some large companies like banks seem intent on getting as out of touch with many customers as nationalised concerns do. Just as the railway faces a hail of criticism for wanting to close its ticket offices, so the banks are intensifying their closure of branches.
The railways say they will redeploy the staff to be generally helpful around the station. They can be very helpful in a ticket and information office where they have a chair to sit on, computer access to all the details of timetables, travel options and fares and online knowledge of the state of play on the trains at or coming to their station. A staff member on the move around the platform has less easy access to the information, and may be more difficult to find for a worried traveller.
The banks do not promise to redeploy their staff. They want us all to spend our time wrestling with their on line systems which have to balance difficulty of access to make them secure with feasibility of access so we can move our money around. Security is much less of an issue if you go regularly to your local branch to bank, as they get to know you. Your face is your identity. Faced with the narrow systems of the computer you have to choose answers the computer has been taught rather than being able to describe what you want to do and get help from the bank. For commonplace transactions this usually works, but there are often glitches in the software. My bank’s computer often fails to recognise people I wish to pay from past payments so you have to go through the new payment process each time.7
Government is now requiring banks to ensure we can all have access to cash from nearby machines. This is a minimal response to the retreat of the banks from most personal contact with their customers. Whilst most of us conduct most of our transactions electronically by card and by bank transfer there remain a number of needs for cash. Cash is a reliable resort when machines or the internet goes down. Cash is often quicker and more sensible for smaller transactions. You can always offer cash even if your phone has run out of battery or the internet coverage has gone down or outdoors if the sun is shining so you cannot easily read a phone screen. No-one should be made to use electronic money if they do not want to.
It is a strange modern wish of some large institutions to want to distance themselves from customers, to cut themselves off from the flow of information and social contact which personal service brings. It breeds resentment amongst customers, sometimes causes greater costs and delays and allows some to claim there is a big plot to make us go cashless so the government will be more in charge of our lives.
Many people are concerned about safety on the railway. A person safe in a ticket office could report an attack or whatever with ease whereas someone floating aimlessly around the platforms might also be subject to attack.
In this touchy-feely, keep you safe society you’d think safety would override pc? Not a chance!
Trains now pass through frankly dangerous areas. Denied and ignored by those who use private jets and whose policies made those areas dangerous in the first place.
Would it be impossible for new physical banks to be set up? By new companies I mean, since the old do-gooding brands have abandoned us.
The main cost to banks and other business is labour and rental space. Much better to offshore or AI the labour aspect of the equation and close down branches to further reduce costs. This obviously saves money for the banks and other business but increases customer dissatisfaction. But customer dissatisfaction is a cost that does not directly impact many business, especially those that operate in a closed environment, such as banks.
Cash can be a pain for some. The administration costs can be quite prohibitive and costly along with the risk of theft. One can see the attraction of contactless payments and internet banking.
Do not get me wrong, I am not against cash, far from it. But I can see the attractions of going cashless for many, both for business and for the consumer. What concerns me is the security of our money. Our phones, cards and internet connections can be hacked. We also have to consider the ‘security of use’. We have seen recently the scandal of banks denying and closing down people accounts. This matter is no small thing. Cash gives power to the individual as it removes organisations and the State from numerous transactions.
With more and more things being done in the name of convenience, and I am no stranger to this as are many, are we inadvertently sleep walking into the realm of ever greater State control and subservience ?
If cash is King, then let us hope it long reigns over us.
All firms want to distance themselves from their PAYING customers because they wish to do away with jobs.
AI is the aim and since we have been all but stripped of crafts, skills and basic survival knowledge we are sitting ducks because we can no longer produce the things we need on a local basis.
And how come all local businesses that survived the plandemic cull now also subscribe to A.I. Who twisted their arms post plandemic? Who made them buy expensive apps etc?
Anyway none of it works and some hairdressers etc have gone back to appointment cards and people now just turn up at the dentist who does not answer the phone ( and they don’t like that!).
AND my WiFi man, I am most relieved to relate …did not wear a mask. So the stupid e mail must have been out of date!
Probably a stupid question but where have all the customers gone?
Vet’s used to be standing room only. Now virtually empty and only one vet on duty.
Ditto dentist who now seems to want to cure one’s wrinkles rather than one’s teeth.
Ditto a once bustling beauty/nail place.
Not sure about doctors…do they still exist? I only ask because I think I made a lot of contributions for something?? Or was that an enforced charity demand?
Is it all down to rising prices and population decline?
Well a lot of senior police officers made a career out of shutting local police stations, encouraged by the political class and various reports they wrote. So this kind of thing has been fashionable for a while. Fake accounting which does not count many important things drives it.
I suspect many smaller town centres, Wokingham being a great example, have an ex-bank location boarded up with no renter. Gradually all the banks close up forcing a very basic service to W.H.Smith – if they have one.
In our case HSBC remain open, but the service counter was closed a while ago. It is a prime location and has space for machines to represent several banks, but it doesn’t have a cash-counting one, and the cheque paying-in has a poor working history. It has one or two staff, who when not busy, are very willing to assist.
Why don’t leading banks liaise and share a hub in these opportunities to meet customers wishes?
It seems customers must get on-line banking using a computer or smart mobile. They follow the stupid Government policy of trying to bring a cashless society ever nearer.
It seems remarkable to me that Waitrose not only provide an ATM at the far end of the tills, but also provide a large car-park which allows free parking within 90 minutes, using camera monitoring. Witness a business stepping in to meet requirements that should be provided by banks and local authorities. Marks & Spencer, however, choosing to abandon Wokingham over being neglected in the Peach Place redesign.
I’ve never taken part in any direct action but as a small act of…something (defiance?) yesterday, as I needed to get a few small items in town from local shops, I went to the Bank first and withdrew some cash. I then went shopping and paid cash for all my transactions. One of the shop assistants was visibly put out by this, which added to my determination to do it again. 🙂
With regards to travelling by train, on a recent ‘Day-Out’ our return train from Cornwall was severely delayed and we arrived back at the (new) Reading Station after midnight. I’d already called ahead and delayed out Taxi but we found ourselves in a deserted underground car park ‘Pick-Up’ poin’ feeling distinctly nervous waiting for it’s arrival. I looked hard for evidence of CCTV but couldn’t see any. Nor did I see any staff as we crossed the station concourse from our platform. A few years ago I may not have worried but these days I’m not as agile or fit and my wife walks slowly with canes. I wouldn’t knowingly use Reading Station late at night again, as we felt very vulnerable. So much for pubIic transport, I’ll stick with my car in future!
In a way I do regret the closing of local police stations.
However, our local one had gone totally woke several years before the end.
Was wokery passed down from on high to facilitate closures? Or maybe they were always woke…like the banks?
When I look back the things that were said and done were truly shocking.
( Told an old lady who had been attacked that she should not have been in such an isolated place. Told others who complained about being “mooned” at to “grow up” and on and on….)
Definitely not Dixon of Dock Green..
Requiring banks to make cash available you describe as a ‘minimal response’. Sounds like you want more Government intervention, rather than advocate that people change their bank – a market response to poor service.
” It is a strange modern wish of some large institutions to want to distance themselves from customers”….
Especially when that large institution is a political party which requires the votes of its “customers” to remain in Government. But that’s precisely what the Not-a-Conservative-Party has done.
The Banks have only done what the Government has permitted them to do: close branches; move online; restrict the use of cash; force customer compliance with “their values” or risk having your account closed.
The tiny steps the Government now appears to be making to support cash and (possibly) address the de-banking scandal have been forced on them by Farage and GB News – admittedly with the support of SOME high profile Tories. But if it was left to its own devices the Not-a-Conservative-Government would not be doing it.
Hunt, the Chancellor, was de-banked before Farage – and he SAID and DID nothing about it!
Farage repeatedly demonstrates that if some fundamental change is needed to benefit the British people, the Not-a-Conservative-Party will do nothing until it is absolutely forced to act by the conservative Awkward Squad (of which I am proud to be a member).
The values of the banks and businesses come directly as a consequence of the new ESG ( Environment, Social and Governance) guidance from the FCA and in turn from the Government. I’m not sure as I write the legislation that this originates from but it certainly will have farcical non-equality laws, Climate Change legislation and a huge amount of diversity legislation and guidance somewhere. All of us are paying the price as a result of this Governments left wing agenda to force wokery on us. All of our health, public services, emergency services, quangos and civil serpents are of poor quality led by left wing wokes. Their focus isn’t the delivery of quality services of whatever that may be, but covering their asses to ensure compliance with the left wing wokery, minority, pc priority, agenda. No one answers the phone or provides any service but complain when people turn up in person or they moan that the service is available to them on line. The on-line and phone options are wait ages or push buttons or follow numerous links to be cut off or not certain that your request has been made, followed by numerous and pointless diversity questions, are you white, black or green etc. A shambles. Hey, but the one eyed dwarf from Londinistan with hearing and dyslexia issues has a promotion and the Diversity/Equality officer has ticked the box showing how they have complied with the latest guidance but haven’t delivered the service to the public required by their organisation.
But who cares, the Government are busy finding more accommodation for illegals and food, pocket money, health and dentistry provision whilst leaving our veterans homeless on our streets! I wonder who I’ll be voting for next time?
Cash is simplest and best in many situations.
I am certain you and every other MP will have written to the Banks when branches in your constituencies are going to be closed ‘to be seen to be doing something’
Equally you will be told footfall numbers and despite all this claiming to want personal attention, few people do especially the younger generation. I haven’t visited a bank branch for at least ten years and none of my extended family certainly from lockdown and probably earlier.
The 24/7 service I get from my I pad is far better, quicker, easier than the so called personal service you espouse and I should know, I was Manager at the Branch that still nominally holds my accounts.
This faux outrage makes me laugh because there is an easy solution. First Direct ( and possibly others) has been offering a 24/7/365 telephone service for at least 20 years and regularly scores very highly in service levels.
We have recently two appalling incidents of alleged malfeasance in the public sector re an innocent man and the NHS and the imprisonment of Post Office owners is still running its course.
I suggest you address the poison of appalling dereliction of Management performance and make people pay, some hope, than this, at best a distraction maybe deliberate.
‘and allows some to claim there is a big plot to make us go cashless so the government will be more in charge of our lives.’
Are you saying, Sir John that government is not trying to be more in charge of our lives? That this is just another conspiracy theory?
Does this not closely tie in closely with digital ID’s, fifteen minute cities, the drive for ev’s, the roll out of smart meters, the clampdown on free speech, the introduction of ‘thought crime’ as a crime.
In my humble opinion, we have a non Conservative party making war on the people and compounding the draconian legislation introduced to fight a virus that they themselves described as ‘low consequence’ just as they are ‘fighting’ CO2 and without any scientific basis, blame us for climate change.
It also should give opportunities for new entrants who meet customers’ wishes. Your concern as a Tory party used to be to ensure that competition was possible. Now it’s top down regulate and control.
As for railways, ask a Swiss rail worker and they’ll know every time, train arrival and platform at their station. Nothing changes day to day. Here the organisation is such a mess with changes and cancellations that only a real time system will relay correct information.
Not surprised GBNews gets no mention of their campaign to protect cash. They handed in to No.11 a petition they organised.
Would yoor pretend understanders of people’s party and government have done anything had this not happened. So far they have only issued a press release.
And it is your government that wanted the rail ticket offices shut. And it is your party and leadership that encourages techology that breaks business from oeople making iur lives more difficult.
It’s becoming more and more problematic with banks. If there’s only an online/phone service, they’ve got you cornered. Can’t use the app? Tough luck. Don’t want to wait half an hour for a foreign phone agent? Too bad.
This is not just a problem here. Australia also has a cashless, Post Office, problem. It is a worldwide attack by institutions on our freedoms to use forms of payment and choice. I would say it is a manifesto issue for the next election and I shall be watching carefully for those that include it in their plans. Once someone has control of your finances, they have control of you. ATMs are also often out of use so this needs to be on the radar and banks that do not provide alternative payment systems if they are no longer functioning in city centres need fining.
In general the government should avoid interfering in the running of private companies in competitive marketplaces like the banks. If there really is a demand for in-person banking and cash transactions then some of the challenger banks or building societies will fill the gap.
My bank is Santander and their team has decided to score ESG (Ever So Good) points by refusing to send paper monthly statements. I depend on these to add up my income and expenses for the tax return. It is impossible to do this online as the screen is time limited and I can’t mark the items. So instead of 2 sheets of paper, I will now have to use a printer which needs 4 sheets per month, plus all the ink and time logging on.
We went to a restaurant in France yesterday. The customers in frmt took 15 minutes to pay by card. I paid by cash in30 seconds and the owner was pleased.
Does our esteemed host oppose CBDC?
If cash was ever abolished it would herald a new dawn in free enterprise as new local cash currencies would spring up all over the place – probably minted using precious metals – so that local businesses and people could trade with each other.
This would then require cash banks and so on.
An alternative economy would spring up and would soon make the “establishment” banks and large corporations redundant, unless they started to accept the new cash.
Getting rid of cash of would be another nail in the coffin of the socialists/Marxists.
