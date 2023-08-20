The governing elites are usually unpopular. They may have to make unpopular decisions. There will always be some who think they tax too much and others who think they give away too little.
The current governing elites of the EU are particularly unpopular. So are those officials, lawyers and other senior people in UK institutions that have a similar world view to their EU friends and opposite numbers. One of the reasons is the overarching bossiness, the we know best attitudes they strike on so many crucial matters.
There is first the discourse. They wish to talk about the road to net zero, the need to be generous to migrants, the need to follow international Agreements and Treaties, the need to suppress or defeat populist movements. Many in the public want their concerns to be heard. How do I get a better job? How do I pay the energy bills? When can I afford a home of my own? Am I allowed to fly abroad? Can I use my car or van to get around without more charges and barriers?
The refusal of the elites to take many of the popular issues seriously adds to the tensions. The populists cry humbug when they see elite players flying round the world to green conferences, staying at air conditioned hotels and ordering the best meat on the menu whilst telling the rest of us to do none of the above. The elites shout back that the people must understand the priority of cutting carbon dioxide , the need to accept dearer energy and more fossil fuel taxes to get there. They explain their carefully contrived legal framework which turns out to thwart populist ideas of how to improve more voters lives.
As a result of this process most of the major governing and opposition parties in the EU of the late last century have been destroyed or have shrunk in the face of populist movements of the right and left. The splintering of their votes reveals an inner unhappiness by electors.
26 Comments
August 20, 2023
Good morning.
This ‘bossiness’ has many strands to it. But one strand is the need to justify ones existence and perpetual maintenance. For this there has to be more and more things to tackle. That is why we have the creation of non-jobs (Diversity, Inclusion and Equality) because the political class create laws for such coming pressure groups or lobbyists. This is why, despite automation and the computer, we have a larger State than ever before with ever increasing budgets and managerial costs.
We are eating our own tail.
August 20, 2023
Creeping fascism…. when people of any rank cannot construct a well reasoned argument they either shout louder and refuse to hear or simply dictate (because I say so mode)
August 20, 2023
+++
Or feel it is safer to conceal their true motives by larding them with moral outrage.
Which at the same time will serve to make others comply through guilt.
“ You must do THIS to save the planet” but in reality it is all about money.
The old industrial model has collapsed so a new way of making/taking wealth must be found.
And we will be the net losers and so must be controlled.
August 20, 2023
Quite so; and it’s playing out in real-time right now. Look at how many retailers, in which I include money retailers, are closing their public facing ‘offices’. The age of the retail high-street is drawing to a close. People are expensive and unreliable, sales will be online and impersonal. Delivery drivers is a growth industry, until that service get automated. We need to figure out how the world of Work is to be restructured.
August 20, 2023
Just about summed up by the German govt’s attitude to the AFD
We must save “demockracy” by removing your ability to choose.
August 20, 2023
The German attitude to the AfD is the same as the UK elites attitude to GB news.
If your not on message, ban it.
OFGEM have a permanent enquiry into GB news output whereas the Brussels Broadcasting Company continues unaffected with its lies and half truths.
August 20, 2023
+ 1
August 20, 2023
Many will put up with unpopularity in pursuit of advancing their own personal interests.
There are fewer conviction politicians, of any stripe, in positions of power nowadays.
Instead careerist chancers are the norm.
August 20, 2023
That’s because they are the only ones allowed onto the Party Machine controlled shortlist. There are plenty of very good men and women – we need to find a way of SELECTING them and ignoring the party machine. BTW Farage also ran a party list, you paid for your place on it! So a ‘new’ party is NOT the answer.
August 20, 2023
“The splintering of their votes reveals an inner unhappiness by electors” Exactly!
The government’s Online Safety Bill proposes that we decrease the messaging security level in the UK. Nobody really knows how this should be done, but suggestions include message apps like Whatsapp, Telegram and Signal having “back doors” built in, compromising end-to-end encryption. Or more likely, that an AI monitors all communication at the level of the app and silently sends back warnings to the police if it “thinks” the communicator is up to no good. Given the public’s justified concern over the endless miscarriages of justice, orchestrated by incompetent police, the very thought is terrifying.
This reverses the current MoD digital defence mantra: “Secure by Design”. The police and the security services have long wanted the ability to crack into end-to-end encryption on the grounds of counter paedo-terrorism. This would, of course, entail the end of secure online banking as we know it. Breaking end-to-end encryption would not have stopped the Manchester Arena outrage; simply better communication between the Security Service and the police would have.
It seems that the government is willing to compromise individual privacy and banking security. However they will allow everybody’s safety, those of children and adults, to rest in the hands of barely understood technology that is certain to be re-purposed by hackers in the future. AI is far more stupid than Plod.
MoD civil servants and the military use Whatsapp, Telegram and Signal of necessity, just like everyone else. “Secure by Design” is the only safe solution. Built in back-doors benefit nobody – other than the intelligence services of Russia and China, who will regard them as a gift and immediately hack into them.
August 20, 2023
Delighted to be in agreement for once.
August 20, 2023
To kick up a bogus ( ie cite a bogus motive) moral storm in order to get one’s own way and at the same time nobble the opposition is a very old trick.
It was used to abolish slavery.
August 20, 2023
Never mind.
The Wealthy Few have furnished themselves with a wonderful tool which they can unleash at any point to quell or divert when the true horror of all this has finally dawned on the U.K./European population.
And if they can “do” the plandemic they can do that!
August 20, 2023
Groupthink does not allow discussion.
So we have had absolutely no discussion allowed about climate change, net zero or silly electric cars and heating. Instead we are insulted (“deniers”). The contempt of the BBC, ITV, government and education at all levels for us normal people (look at the silliness about “trans ideology for example) is reflected in the current despair.
Which is exactly why dictators arise and why revolutions happen.
August 20, 2023
Indeed add to that the “group think” pushed by government of the coerced vaccines which has killed and injured about 10,000 more people than nurse Lucy Letby. Similar for the net zero agenda which will kill even more if it continues.
See Dr John Campbell recent videos on the corruption of the regulators and the (surely corrupting) revolving doors for government “experts” and big pharma.
August 20, 2023
A good article and one that nearly hits the spot, nearly but at least SJR recognises the threat posed to freedom, democracy and the popular mass of civil people by the ‘elite’ who now use all forms of authoritarian tactics to snuff out any threat to their gruesome, barbaric agenda. This agenda will prove their downfall for at some point the mass will remove its compliance.
Covid was the gateway issue to the rise of State endorsed (US led, UN driven, EU promoted) progressive assault on the civil world.
Dissent crushed, race agenda used to demonise tens of millions, gender politics to confused destroy the natural balance, climate change politics to justify oppressive policies,promotion of drag to sexualise the young, legalisation of crime, feminist ideology to slander white men, all part of the filthy ESG agenda to infect, take control and use and abuse power.
Feelings and fakery replace reality and truth
Digitalise of cash will be a step to far for many when they wake up and realise that control of their economic life now rests with bureaucrats.
August 20, 2023
Much of this may be true, but following the Truss debacle – we could call that “ERM 2.0” as it seems it has had the same effect on the Conservatives’ political fortunes as did the ERM debacle in the 90s, and for the same reason – the public are likely to vote for an even more bossy govt next year.
In 2019 it was argued that the 80 seat Conservative majority was a resounding re-endorsement of brexit. Of course a big Labour majority in ‘24 will be spun by continuity remain in exactly the opposite direction – as a big rejection of brexit and a vote for rejoin or at least rejoin in all but name. Every single member of the next Govt from Starmer down will be an avid remainer. While they might not dare to put rejoin in their manifesto, be in no doubt that’s the objective. Step 1 will be sector by sector deals to ‘improve’ the current eu deal. This of course means signing up to applicable EUs rules and regs (but with no say). It’s a short jump from there back into the CU and the SM and from there a short (and logical) jump to rejoin.
We better get used to bossiness we’re about to get much more of it, including a whole new layer from the EU, as Labour in effect puts us back under its suzerainty.
August 20, 2023
Good article, Sir John. Sums up how many of us feel about the present governance of the UK. We are trapped in a Kafkaesque nightmare.
August 20, 2023
The populists are now fully awake to the fact that the elites are liars.
They lie about ACC. They lie about NZ. They lie about CO2 and the effect it has on climate. They lie about the effectiveness of green intermittent energy. They lie about the harm to the environment, the slaughter of birds and bats, the recycling (or not) of wind turbines and solar panels. They lie about masks, lockdowns and social distancing. They lied about vaccine effectiveness and harms. In fact it is difficult to find any area of our lives where they tell the truth.
We know they lie. They know we know they are lying…………
August 20, 2023
The Governing Elites of the UK are no different to the Governing Elites of the EU for the very good reason that they are one and the same: Globalist puppets of the WEF.
Both the EU and UK maintain a chimera of democracy but the Elite are governing with no democratic (or popular, if you prefer) consent for the CONsensus policies they are pushing. They don’t even bother trying to hide it. As Jean-Claude Juncker, former EU President said ““We all know what to do, but we don’t know how to get re-elected once we have done it.” So the Elite have ensured that elections don’t affect the imposition of the policies they know will not get democratic consent.
We saw an example of it in the UK only a few days ago. Net Zero, which will have a massive impact on the population, has no democratic mandate in the UK. We have not been offered a choice by one of the only two parties which can form a Government under our stitched-up electoral system. The policy has been imposed on us by the Westminster Uni-Party operating a CONsensus to deny the electorate an option to reject the process. The policy doesn’t originate in the UK – it originates with the UN (undemocratic); devolved to the EU (undemocratic); pushed by the WEF (undemocratic); imposed by the Westminster Uni-Party (undemocratic); propagandised by the BBC and other media organisations, often with no counter debate permitted.
Now the full costs and impact of the policy are becoming clearer, calls for a Referendum are growing and, following the Brexit vote, the Elite are no longer confident they can scare and bully the electorate into complying with their demands. So Sunak immediately squashed any idea of a Referendum. He knows he won’t be re-elected (not that he was in the first place) but that doesn’t matter to him because as a member of the Globalist Elite doing what is demanded of him, he will be “looked after.” And Starmer, another self-declared WEF Puppet, will continue pushing the policy which has no democratic mandate.
August 20, 2023
It’s not that the ruling elite are not listening – they know exactly what we want them to be doing, but they have their agenda, which means our views are unimportant.
For some years now the elites have been pursuing a policy of asset stripping from the masses to make the rich even richer. We saw this with covid equipment purchases and sky-high taxes. It’s part of the socialist concept called wealth transfer.
The agenda requires that the masses become impoverished in every sense of the word, while the elites prosper at our expense. It’s not that we have been invaded by an alien race who hate Humans enough to wipe many of us out … BUT it might as well be for all the horrors being unleashed on the majority of Mankind.
August 20, 2023
Is it not the case that Western governments represent a globalist cabal (I refuse to call them an elite) and not the people? They are working to instructions designed to control and impoverish the majority for the benefit of the cabal. Our democracy is shown daily to be no more than a charade.
August 20, 2023
Our motorways are a clear indication of our allowing bossiness to intrude into our lives. Technology is ‘smart’. Yet on the motorway we got stuck for 20 minutes slowed down to 60 then 50 then 40, the signs said there was an obstruction (there wasn’t it must have been cleared before).
We allow our controllers to close off motorway lanes and other roads for years, not months, years with nothing being done on that stretch. Our local council allowed a stretch of dual carriageway to be closed down to one lane on either side for over two weeks now (causing massive queues in rush hour) just to allow for an off road portacabin (there is a low use single track road next to it) and parking for a couple of work vehicles that could have been accommodated alongside the mile of road closed because of work in the grass verge on the other side of the dual carriageway. We just all quietly and frustratedly go along with this sort of things for months and years.
We allow this ‘bossiness’ of a handful of people, because well…what can you do about it?
August 20, 2023
Present elites are now viewed clearly as betraying the people. It is not a good a look and eventually (tiresomely slowly) there will be revolutions (best defined, alas, as circulations of elites).
August 20, 2023
It’s not just business, it’s also the lack of respect for free speech. With lots of factions jostling to be the arbiters of what should be acceptable speech. So that now anyone expressing main stream majority views will be cancelled, prevented from working at comedy festivals, working in the NHS, erased from main stream media, etc. And factions branded things like equality are nothing of the sort, they are often little disguised active discrimination against white male hetro working class people, the very opposite of decent. Then we have the “take it or leave it” attitude from public services, where you have to be a member of a famous band to get half decent service out of the NHS, some are more equal writ large for all to see. There is no meritocracy, only awards for box ticking, or contacts in the liberal elite.
August 20, 2023
Should start not just bosiness of course…