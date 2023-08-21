Nationalised roads

Our road system is badly run, delivering a poor service to all the people struggling to get to work, to drop children off at school and getting to the shops. It lets down delivery drivers, large trucks bringing essential supplies and business vehicles carrying people to do work in our homes and commercial premises.
It is a typical nationalised monopoly. It believes in keeping us short of roadspace on the bizarre grounds that if they built more roads we would use them more. Any normal business is delighted to expand when it hits on a popular product or service.
The highways authorities take special delight in making life as difficult as possible for their tax paying customers. They regularly restrict access, narrow lanes, increase junction delays and change rules on road use. They compound this by setting traps to get more fines revenue out of complex and changing regulations.
They fail to maintain the surfaces of many roads, letting potholes grow until more extensive and expensive repairs are needed. The state grossly overcharges for use of the roads, collecting far more in motoring taxes than it defrays in road costs.
They insist on putting cables and pipes under the middle of main road requiring digging up the road every time a repair, replacement or increase of facility is needed.
Why? We depend on the roads for so much of our lifestyle.
August 21, 2023
Good morning.
Of course it is, it is the Kings Highway. As I understand it, it is he that owns it and it is both Central and Local government that administrate it – badly I might add.
Yes, like much else. Please see above as to the reason why I think it is.
Privatising our road network to pay off government debt will not make things better. What will make things better would be to have those administrating our affairs do the job we pay them.
As in the case for water, exchanging one monopoly provider for another does not work. Road charging also does not work as currently motorists are carrying a very heavy burden with little or no return. The problem falls down to those who spend the money that is collected. Said money is going elsewhere and not on the roads.
We never use to have these problems. Why after 14 years of Conservative maladministration are we having them now ?
August 21, 2023
Our road system is badly run
Replace the word road with political and then you you have the answer, we need a very big change in the way this country is run or not run in the British best interest, so make a start in the roads but show as much interest as the liquid road between us and Europe and stop these bloody boats before it’s to late
August 21, 2023
Very true , what can we do about it?
August 21, 2023
It’s never about what they say it’s about. It’s not about air quality or environmental protection. It’s about State theft to promote collectivism and attacks on freedom to move around without State interference. These people are laughing at us and provoking us at the same time.
We’ve have always looked to the Tories to defend individual freedom and protecting liberty and speech. This is no longer the case and I for one find that utterly terrifying.
Politicians like John must expose their own party’s connivance and complicity with the Socialists before it’s too late
The public must know the truth before they vote themselves and the nation into servitude