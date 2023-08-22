Some questions on carbon accounting

In order to close the gap with net zero ambitions governments and companies pursuing this agenda need to revise the way they account for it. Here are some questions they need to answer.
1. As China, Russia, India produce more than 40% of the world’s CO 2 output and their output is still growing, how do we get to the 2030 and 2035 targets? What actions are being taken to get the largest and fastest growing outputs by these countries to be reined in?
2.Why does the system assume electric vehicles are a win for less CO 2? Will the figures include the fact that many EVs are being recharged with electricity that may come from more fossil fuel than renewable generation? What allowance is made for all the CO 2 produced in mining and smelting the raw materials for an EV and its battery? And for total assembly and delivery? How many miles does an EV have to travel before it generates less CO 2 than carrying on with an older ICE vehicle,assuming it can get 100% renewable electricity or putting in accurate figures for the CO 2 content of the electricity likely to be used.
3. Why does the accounting system credit a country with lower CO2 because it has closed down fossil fuel based activities, only to import the products needed? This will usually raise world CO 2 by the amount of extra transport involved.
4. When attributing success to more renewables shouldn’t you need to also factor in the extra costs and extra CO 2 from the standby fossil fuel generation needed to prevent black out when the wind drops?
5. What will be the CO 2 impact of needing to put in so much more grid capacity and cable to allow a major switch from gas to electricity?
6. When calculating the CO 2 impact of rail travel it is important to include connecting travel by road vehicle and do a whole journey calculation. It is also important to use a realistic mix of electric and diesel trains and allow for times in stations with engines running.
117 Comments
August 22, 2023
What we are witnessing is a transfer of wealth and power from the West to the East and those charged with looking after our interests are facilitating this SCAM. And CO2 is the means by which this SCAM is perpetrated.
We cannot question the ‘science’ because to do so would reveal what is going on.
August 22, 2023
It’s nothing to do with CO2 as you well know John. CO2 is the bogeyman being used to destroy western industries for the benefit if the BRIC countries.
White privilege is another tool being used to destroy us together with only whites are racist despite most of the muggings and knifing being black on black.
It’s a very sick agenda this and other governments are following and ir won’t end well.
August 22, 2023
JR has covered the topic v.well for s history graduate. I would add that connecting many wind farms and solar to the grid is far more expensive than connecting a large power station per MWH delivered. Circa 10× less efficient.
Also why do they burn chopped down imported forests at Drax when thia causes more CO2 and enwvironmentsl damage than coal? Yet pretend it does not.
Keeping an old car is nearly always better for CO2 than causing a new EV to be built.
Reply I have studied many subjects in my lifetime. history was many years ago.
August 22, 2023
No amount of spending can keep up with the mass I. If ration footprint being imported each year by JRs party.
Yesterday we had about local authority/ public spending. How does an education dept keep up with the illegal criminal boat people let alone the 1.2 million JRs party imported last year!! No amount of council spending or tax rises can keep up with their level of mass Immigration stupidity!
Treacherous May was busy cutting 20,000 police numbers while flooding the country with illegal criminals- Manchester bombing under her watch while she imported unvetted immigrants- bomber entered and left the country at Will!!. She had previously claimed as HS they were economic migrants then changed her narrative. May fell out with Border Agency, May fell out with Police. Each time being vindictive and spiteful to both knowing that her actions would hurt the public not individuals from each organisation. If she did not know she was completely stupid and reckless with our safety and that of the nation. The most useless HS in History and one of the most detested PMs in History. She (ministers should not have blank immunity) should be held to account for the Manchester bombing.
August 22, 2023
Mark, also a wealth transfer from the developed to the develping world. Not necessarily a bad principle but the way it is happening is flawed.
Take WEF advisor Sarah Harper’s recent comments that “It is good to see fertility rates in western countries below the replacement ratio as that will address overconsumption”. No mention that net migration from developing countries is still leading to rising populations in developed countries and hence rising consulmption per person.
August 22, 2023
PeterB
Not so noble when you consider the money is being pocketed by the elite of those countries to facilitate access to raw materials for large corporates and foreign countries.
August 22, 2023
Mark B
I read the other day some woman working at the WEF says it’s good that white westerners are having fewer babies, because their carbon footprint is higher than poorer countries. The author questioned that by asking… hang on, won’t non- white westerners have a high carbon footprint too? But they are still having three, four or five children! That doesn’t make sense.
But that’s the whole thing with net zero – most of it doesn’t make sense – or is contradictory!
August 22, 2023
Agree.
And given that folk can’t wait to get to the West for all its goodies provided by the taxpayer…
There won’t be many of those in the future since the birth rate is dropping and AI is making Luddites of us all.
And thus not much in the way of free houses, heating and food.
Treasure Island indeed!
August 22, 2023
Non of it makes sense, a little more CO2 is not a serious issue. the solutions they push do not even save CO2 they just export it, World cooperation will not happen anyway, adjusting to whatever climate comes is a far better and quicker way to spend the money to save lives. If is we needed to cool the climate in 100 years (we will not) then less CO2 would not be the best way to do this anyway.
August 22, 2023
And the elephant in the room …why are we ignoring the counter argument, the other scientists that claim and dispute that climate change is either (1) not a risk (2) not made-made or (3) is a manipulation of data
Why did our politicians allow the climate change committee to declare that the ‘science was settle’ …shame on you all for continuing to allow this charade
August 22, 2023
G C
August 22, 2023
Well like Kahn’s ULEZ team and the absurd over reaction to Covid, Governments just buy the science and scientists they wish to hear from. Perhaps from say Imperial collage or other bent or deluded scientists. The types who demanded lockdowns and coerced unsafe and ineffective vaccines even for the young & babies. Follow the money or the political will for power and control!
Some appalling PPE types of MPs then even try to trash the sensible ones like Clare Craig, Andrew Bridgen or the Barrington Declaration people.
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
‘But one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy. Obviously, the owners of coal and oil will not be enthusiastic about this. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore.’
Ottmar Edenhoffer (co-chair of the IPCC’s Working Group III, lead author of the IPCC’s controversial Fourth Assessment Report released in 2007), 2010.
August 22, 2023
Mark B
We cannot question ‘the science’ because their is no proper science behind the scam and they cannot answer the questions.
August 22, 2023
“Government makes biggest payment to Bank of England in history to fund bond losses…..The Government transferred a record £14.3bn to the Bank of England last month as increases in interest rates lumbered the Treasury with heavy losses from quantitative easing (QE).The Treasury delivered the single largest state transfer to the Bank on record in July to meet the shortfall from the monetary stimulus programme put in place after the global financial crisis.Losses on the Bank of England’s quantitative easing measures have cost the taxpayer almost £30bn in the past 11 months, according to the Office for National Statistics.”
Taxpayers forced to bail out the BofE …. it’s almost like the Not-a-Conservative-Party WANTS to be annihilated at the next General Election.
August 22, 2023
Some awkward questions on carbon accounting that governments and companies need to answer.
So they will ignore them.
They will toe the line. The questions still need to be posed but getting answers will be more difficult than getting blood out of a stone. The Emperor’s new clothes.
August 22, 2023
Spot on Peter. All credit for Sir J in raising thed questions but we will not get honest answers from our politicians. A truism for many areas of Government (Migrant movement, benefit costs, NHS delivery, transport infrastructure, government debt, to name a few…)
August 22, 2023
Britain faces a debt-interest bill of 10.4% of revenue this year, the largest share in the developed world, according to Fitch. Who was it who got Thatcher to issue index linked Guilts against Treasury advice? Meanwhile, debt is forecast to jump to 105% of GDP by 2025. With a budget deficit and current account deficit both around 5% of GDP recently, half the budget deficit is paying for imports and the rest is being saved in the domestic private sector.
Anybody got any ideas because this government hasn’t got a clue!
August 22, 2023
Oh it is Mrs.T’s fault is it ? Nothing to do with PM’s before and after her. Yeah, let us all blame a dead woman shall we because no one else did anything wrong – EVER.
Get over it !!
August 22, 2023
Thatcher introduced index linked Guilts in the 1980’s as an antidote to the IMF loan in the seventies. Alas, as usual with comments on this site, the lack of intellect in such matters just makes your comments laughable.
August 22, 2023
The only thing I know is that Sunak is totally incompetent both as a Chancellor and PM.
But I think that is the reason he was shoved into post. Ms Truss was going to save the country from bankruptcy and that would never do!
August 22, 2023
Adding to Mark B’s comment, Government debt as % GDP during the Thatcher years reduced. How many other PMs achieved that in recent times?
August 22, 2023
There is only one question relevant to CO2 accounting, and that is why on earth should anyone spend so much effort on such a pointless exercise? CO2 is not, and never has been, the demon that some deluded eco-fanatics would have us believe, on this basis all of your points are irrelevant, we should be concentrating on getting this country back to making, growing and doing the things that should have been our priorities all along.
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
Exactly right. 7. Where is the evidence that CO2 is anything other than a plant food? Flawed computer modelling is not a good reason to bankrupt us. Stop adding tariffs to our energy bills for redundant windmill technology. Start fracking and nuclear. Stop being reliant on EU for our energy.
They are not our friends as the boat people debacle shows and that YOUR Government refuse to deal with. It would take me 24 hours to end it. Stop the boats and turn them around or belt and braces return them the same day to the French by the tunnel. No more nice diplomacy, they’re laughing at us, passing their illegal migrant problem to us whilst pocketing £500 million for nothing!
August 22, 2023
“Flawed” computer modelling or bent & bought modelling see Climategate Khan’s appalling outfit and ULEZ “science”. They just want the “science” that gives them a ruse to tax, mug and control!
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
I could not have said that better Timaction
August 22, 2023
Unfortunately there is now a lot of legislation to get rid of first and that means we must rid ourselves of a very large number of current MP’s!
August 22, 2023
Some people trying to add up ignore the rational numbers they find too awkward.
August 22, 2023
It’s not about carbon. It’s not about cash. It’s not about diversity. It’s not about equality. It’s not about clean air. It’s not about hate or tolerance. What we are seeing is the construction of a fascist world in which all life is controlled, monitored and imposed and John’s party is colluding in this most pernicious and nefarious project
August 22, 2023
DOM
As Neil Oliver says, ‘It’s never about what they say it’s about’.
August 22, 2023
I agree DOM, we must fight to maintain our freedoms
August 22, 2023
I have repeatedly posted here (with our kind host’s permission) on the benefits of the green revolution and particularly, renewable energy. The reasons are simple – the wind blows, the sun shines and so wind and solar represent FREE energy. All we have to do is instal the solar panels, build the windfarms, harvest it and transport the electricity to where it is needed.
Of course, the fossil fuel industry and the climate change deniers who support it’s incessant lobbying of ministers and their useful idiots, who plant endless anti-EV propaganda in the media, see renewable energy as an existential threat to their industry. Their relentless agitation against EVs, heat pumps, onshore windfarms, investing in upgrading the grid etc have resulted in Sunak’s government taking a decidedly obstructive and anti-renewables policy stance.
The Conservative party, clutching at straws, have seized on the single local issue of ULEZ to demand that the governent makes green policies the dividing line against Labour at the next election. Current polling is informative:- a large majority of Conservative voters support net zero, more renewables infrastructure and the green revolution. The public have seen through the propaganda and are enamoured of Labour’s very good Green Plan. Fighting the next election with climate crisis denying, anti-green policies willl be a losing strategy.
August 22, 2023
I knew common sense wouldn’t take long with you SK or is it Martin in Cardiff or the Nottingham man?. Climate change/net zero is a religion. End of. Show us the evidence that CO2 is anything other than plant food. Waiting………………………………….
August 22, 2023
@Sakara Gold No, as an import only Country we have aggressively increased World pollution, more than any saving that would be possible from the UK having 100% renawables. Never forget your EV’s, wind-farms, solar panels are all produced in the most polluting methods in the most polluting Countries. These Countries also stated they will put their economy first.
Heat pumps only work in Homes designed around them, they cannot fulfil the objectives in any homes older than around 15years. That is a massive housing stock that needs to be rebuilt.
However that I would guess wasn’t Sir Johns question. He is challenging the preoccupation of importing from the Worlds Greatest Polluters rather than looking to our own capabilities. Destroying things that work and we have by forcing the taxpayer to fund the Worlds Polluters
August 22, 2023
SG : “The reasons are simple – the wind blows, the sun shines and so wind and solar represent FREE energy. All we have to do is instal the solar panels, build the windfarms, harvest it and transport the electricity to where it is needed.”
Nonsense. Coal, oil and gas are also free. It is always the harvesting and transport which costs. The wheels are already coming off the wind energy bus:
A Renewables UK press release dated 04/07/2023 says that they and two other renewable energy associations have written a joint letter to DESNZ/the Government urging them to make changes to their next annual CfD clean power auction.
Among other requests is that “the budget for fixed-foundation offshore wind alone would need to be at least two and a half times higher than its current level to maximise the capacity which could now be secured in this year’s auction.”
So the idea that wind is now 9 times cheaper than gas is complete nonsense and wind is getting even more expensive as already predicted. Note also that offshore wind uses 1000 times more steel and concrete per unit of energy compared to nuclear and is totally unreliable requiring either a parallel gas system for backup or a storage system (hydrogen or battery) which is so expensive there is no plan for one even by 2050, 15 years after the proposed electricity decarbonisation date.
August 22, 2023
Well oil coal and gas are free you just have to extract and collect them whick is easier than wind plus they are on demand can be stored and are not intermittent.
Conservative support net zero you claim well the BBC Gov propaganda has worked. But most have no science and do not even know what a KWH is or what net zero is. Try this question do you want to be forces to spend £100k on a heat pump and EV to give you a worse more expensive car and a worse, more expensive to run and maintain heating. system?
August 22, 2023
@Sakara Gold
I am trying to keep an open mind on the green revolution.
I have read that there are idiots at the extremes of both sides.
Sadly, I’m not sure that I would recognise one of those idiots if I saw one.
Ideally, what I would like to see is a fully costed PLAN.
It is amazing that we have got to where we are without such a fully costed plan.
Our kind host has listed some of the important questions.
ps: I am not sure there is such a thing as “FREE” energy.
Everything has a cost.
Presumably, we have to rely on the Establishment economists to supply us with the figures to explain the rationale for whatever course of action our lords and masters decide is best for us.
pps: The costs of net zero seem to regressive in that they take a proportionately more from those on lower incomes.
August 22, 2023
No such thing as renewable energy technically it either comes from the sun wind, solar, wave (radiated nuclear fusion energy) or the rotation of the earth (tidal) or nuclear reactions in the earths core (geothermal).
Coal is old wood and fossil fuel oil is old organic material – both can be made or grown.
August 22, 2023
Your comments are probably true about the extremes of both sides of the CC argument ….but I would like to see some real evidence of any substantial change effecting mankind, as I look outside my window everyday I see no change
August 22, 2023
SG – with all this increase in “Free” wind and solar power, why are my energy bills going through the roof?
…..and where can I get my “Free” solar panels from please?
August 22, 2023
“Sunak’s government taking a decidedly obstructive and anti-renewables policy stance.”
Really? In what way? Plenty of people on here think the Sunak government is going too far and give plenty of their reasons.
Just some of the policies, extra costs and changes:
Ensure the UK reduces its greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels 100% by 2050,
In 2019 (before covid closed down the Country), May’s government made the goal of reaching net zero by 2050 law backed by Boris, Sunak is also committed to the pledge.
Incentives for people to rent and buy EVs in order to phase out new petrol and diesel cars after 2030 – the target was brought forward by Boris.
There was a rollout of charge points for electric vehicles rolled out although it seems only London is benefitting at the moment.
Green charges on all energy bills,
2020 a pledge to ensure all private rented homes had an energy efficiency rating of C or better, where A is best and G is worst by 2028.
No gas boilers in new builds from 2025. Although this may have to be pushed back because the price and technology isn’t ready. £450m in household grants for heating systems to be low carbon by 2035.
Councils of all colours have lost a fortune investing in green businesses and solar plans. The government has to step in and bail out.
August 22, 2023
Only because every circus needs a clown and you fit the bill perfectly.
There is a flaw in the your thinking. What happens when the sun does not shine (nightime) and the wind no longer blows ? My guess is, that we either sit in the dark, cold and hungry, or fire up the diesel generators.
August 22, 2023
Oil and gas are free and plentiful. The are created by ‘the planet’ naturally. All we have to do is pump it, refine it (which produces a raft of other useful byproducts) and transport it to where we need it.
Modern energy deniers insist that it is easier to harness the wind which is an unreliable ‘commodity’.
August 22, 2023
Some people believe all they are told Mark. Either because they dont have the intelligence or they are too lazy to research the subject.
August 22, 2023
” All we have to do is instal the solar panels, build the windfarms, harvest it and transport the electricity to where it is needed.”
So it’s not free energy is it. It’s mega expensive energy which is killing thousands of sea birds and eagles; despoiling the landscape and the seascape and requires the backup of reliable energy because it’s only intermittent and can’t be guaranteed to supply energy when it’s needed.
August 22, 2023
No. The only question that needs an answer is “when are you going to drop the lunacy?”
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
Given that, eventually, fossil fuels will run out, surely transitioning to renewable energy (wind, solar, tidal, hydro and nuclear) makes sense.
Also, extracting fossil fuels and converting them to energy is a filthy, polluting business.
The way people on here go on you’d think burning coal and oil was a lovely smiley, rose scented process.
The issue may, or may not, be CO2. The real issue is storage of renewable energy.
August 22, 2023
@ Mike Wilson – agreed, tranistioning to renewables makes much sense (wholesale use of the planet as a waste dump is bad) but the disruption imposed by the forced pace is destructive in ways that eclipse the benefits.
August 22, 2023
It might make sense to try to develop alternatives along side of other fuels.
But before being used they would have to work and be affordable.
None of this however is about keeping us up and running, warm and fed.
Quite the opposite in fact!
August 22, 2023
We’ve discovered enough new fossil fuels deposites to last a thousand years ….cheap & abundant energy
August 22, 2023
South Africa has ‘found’ trillions of £ of oil and gas. We have hardly started looking for it, and as the price rises so the volume of viable gas and oil also rises. The volumes quoted are ALWAYS based on viable recovery. Who has ever done a ‘viable recovery’ study of wind?
When exactly do you think oil and gas will run out and on what basis?
August 22, 2023
All because the carbon accounting is as fraudulent as the ‘war’ on CO2.
The legislation, Climate Change Act and Net Zero, simply enforces the fraud and makes our country poor while enriching China and other countries that generate power with nuclear, coal and gas.
Included in the audit should be the non recycling of vast tonnage of wind turbine blades and solar panels that go into land fill. The destruction of vast numbers of birds and bats. The loss of hundreds of thousands of acres of good farmland. The effect of offshore turbines on whale sonar, the probable cause of many beachings.
The cost, and the point, of having to keep power stations on standby while the wind blows and the sun shines. Like planning a British beach holiday that assumes sunny days!
August 22, 2023
Apparently a famous London science college came out with a report questioning the value of ULEZ.
It was totally ignored!
But surely MPs would have seen it?
August 22, 2023
Even if they did see it like we did, they ignore it. Little to no benefit to ULEZ but it doesn’t fit with their agenda and raises lots of taxes that they can waste on some other useless lefty project.
August 22, 2023
Will the climate change committee investigate ???
August 22, 2023
Everhopeful
Of course they saw it. But horror of horrors, it is not in line with the NARATIVE.
August 22, 2023
Inflation is now a ‘right wing issue’ according to the American left. It’s only a matter of time before these scumbags declare life itself as a ‘right wing issue’
The west is on a collision course with catastrophe with these lunatics in control
August 22, 2023
Dom
I would be happy to be associated as Rightwing and having low inflation as a policy. Inflation is theft of peoples wealth by the State by another name.
August 22, 2023
Q6. How many MPs have flown abroad for their summer holidays this year?
Q7. What will be the ‘carbon footprint’ of those 800 ‘refugees’ landing in Kent yesterday?
August 22, 2023
8. How many deported after the easy peasy questions asked by the Home Office? If you’re Gay you can Stay apparently is the in phrase!!! The coaching by the lefty charities and lawyers runs rings around the fools at the Home Office. No surprises there. They probably conduct the interviews by zoom from home, between shopping for vegan produce, walking the dog, the gym, and other errands in their electric cars.
August 22, 2023
Sir John’s party and government do not care. They do not care about the interests of the original people of this country. all they say is just posturing because many of them come from established elitist positions. Our PM of course has no idea what the original people are like or how they wish to live or do live. He has no knowledge except what he has read about, being a cultural import himself. Part of our destruction which senior people dare not challenge.
August 22, 2023
What deduction is made to allow for the fact that CO2 is required by plants, trees to feed the ever growing planet population?
August 22, 2023
They literally don’t want any of those things.
Maybe (they think) a few Wagyu/caviar/asparagus type things for themselves but for dwindling humanity at large just factory produced, insect-heavy fake food (probably quite toxic btw)
August 22, 2023
I think actually that the scam needs to be made VERY PUBLIC.
Because brainwashed people truly believe the “this will save the planet” nonsense.
Speaking of which we still have no internet access barring this unreliable hot spot.
Shadows of future increased chaos.
August 22, 2023
I see zero point in even thinking about/being interested in the points being raised. Both sides of the argument are ‘corrupt’ from the politics to the science and I can not influence that one jot so better things to do with my time.
When it gets translated by our virtue signalling uninformed politicians into the ‘lies’ like heat pumps that directly effect me that I can (collectively) influence, I will push back.
August 22, 2023
I would be interested to know how many politicians and green zealots have installed heat pumps in their homes; purchased a fully EV vehicle without a second car that runs on fossil fuels; stopped flying; stopped eating meat and switched to insects. I expect it’s a case of do as I say not as I do.
August 22, 2023
None would be my best guess. Certainly not one “Chris Stark” who is the Chief Executive of the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) and who seems to understand very little indeed about climate, energy, energy economics, grid stability, energy storage, electricity grids or logic and rather likes to demonstrate this in interviews. As does the recent (and currency) energy ministers and the chair of the above committee.
August 22, 2023
As you imply the whole system is fraught with questionable accounting, intellectual dishonesty and hypochracy. Do we need to get so excited about carbon capture when plant life needs it. I liken the zealots that promote it, the CND of the 21st century, a bunch of hookers striving for a return to virginity.
August 22, 2023
You can get that “free” on the NHS now I understand. Prompt NHS cancer tests & treatments however?
August 22, 2023
Here is another question.
8. Why is the CO2 being emitted by a power station ignored when that CO2 has actually increased in output following change of fuel used from local coal producing ‘Y’ tonnes to using overseas wood pellets now producing 2x’Y’ tonnes of CO2? i.e. DRAX.
August 22, 2023
+1 surely it is obvious that burning old wood (coal) at Drax is far better for CO2 and for the environment than chopping down huge forests and then importing on diesel ship to burn? Not alas to MPs or the Climate Change Comittee! They doubtless buy the carbon accountants that tell them what they want to hear.
August 22, 2023
“3. Why does the accounting system credit a country with lower CO2 because it has closed down fossil fuel based activities, only to import the products needed?” – because the whole scheme is a complete fraud producing nonsense figures to amuse the gullible.
(My own carbon neutrality by 2020 commitment remains intact despite some delays caused by Brexit, Covid, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Christmases and Easters and not actually doing anything. My virtue has never glowed so much and I commend my approach to the country at large.)
August 22, 2023
Re 1 when I see punitive tariffs on imports from countries that do not prey to the gods of net zero – I will know that net zero is real.
Until then it is a scam.
August 22, 2023
Oh they have done better than that! They have SANCTIONED out main supplier and blown up the pipelines😂🤣! Stark raving mad.
August 22, 2023
Sir John
Not so much questions about carbon accounting, the question highlights this Conservative Governments socialist desire to destroy every corner of UK society, so that those that call themselves ‘elites’ get to rebuild in their own image.
This Conservative Government will tell you that the conspiracy theories of ‘the great reset’ are an invention and a myth. Then do everything defined in that play book to bring the UK to its knees.
August 22, 2023
Expecting a good effective system to account for carbon is ludicrous when the entire premise is false. CO2 is not a poison, it is the stuff of life. The world had 5 times as much in the atmosphere for millions of years and was absolutely fine with far more verdant plant growth.
August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
Grid Capacity : the introduction of SMRs will require much less change to the existing grid than an increase in renewable energy. SMRs can be put on the sites of former large nuclear and fossil fuel generators and so utilise the existing network and, presumably, avoid costly planning delays. The UK has the technology and the engineering capability ; has the Government got the determination, nerve and will to speed up its introduction ?
August 22, 2023
R T
Yes, but. It is taking so long to make such a simple decision that I believe there is no intention of doing so and thereby helping a UK company, RR. It would also help the UK’s survival as a 1st world power and that is definitely a no no.
August 22, 2023
Brilliant questions that deserve an answer – Shouldn’t the appropriate minister be consulted, or better still, what about asking the Climate Change committee?
Here’s the rub: Netzero was never about reducing Co2 levels by all countries – the whole scam was designed to reduce the West to 3rd world levels.
While we labour in Dark Ages conditions socialist regimes will take over completely and then you’ll see a world that comes out of your worst ever nightmares, and far worst than even the most dystopian films ever made. Netzero will go down in history as the worst crime ever against Humanity.
August 22, 2023
Where do this Conservatives Governments loyalty’s lay? Just take the BEV’s for a starter, these hit UK roads with big taxpayer subsidies. In practice this means that those that cant afford them are funding those that can. Then the real kick in the teeth they are all imported, meaning the UK taxpayer is not only funding Foreign Governments they are funding the removal of UK jobs.
Lets not forget even the vain attempt for the taxpayer funding going to a new foreign owned assembly part in Somerset to assemble batteries from Chinese components, is a farce. The UK taxpayer gets nothing, all gains go to India And China. And who is listed as the worlds largest polluters?
Even if the UK attained the situation of 100% renewable energy, the import first mentality negates any gains.
There is nothing that required our legislators to create the 2030 & 2035 targets, it was 100% their choice. They are the creators, the amenders and can repeal UK Law. They the UK Legislators along with this Conservative Government need to stand up and take on personally the burden they have suggested exist, they need to understand and bow their heads in shame to the increases through their stupidity of World Pollution they have personally created. As they all well know imports from the Worlds Greatest polluters – is still World Pollution, it is a greater pollution burden on the World than doing nothing. The shame the stupidity they are using UK taxpayer money to do it.
August 22, 2023
In simple terms if we had a UK economy first approach we would be creating the wealth to cope with what ever is thrown at us.
That would take a real Conservative Government and we have not even got a remote chance of that happening until the current crowd have maliciously destroyed the UK.
August 22, 2023
But no mention about shipping one of the biggest polluters and here we are about to do deals with countries on the other side of the world – you couldn’t make it up.
Not only do ships pollute the atmosphere with the noxious fumes belching out but they pollute the oceans seas with particles of micro plastic by discarding ballast water in mid oceans and in river estuaries. Just something else
August 22, 2023
“China, Russia, India produce more than 40% of the world’s CO 2 output and their output is still growing……… What actions are being taken to get the largest and fastest growing outputs by these countries to be reined in?”
None.
That CAGW (now CAGB) is completely false is evidenced by the fact that no activists have an issue with non-western countries emitting vast quantities of CO2 and that nuclear, the only low CO2 emitting energy source which is affordable, reliable and secure is ignored in the western democracies and even operational plants closed before the end of their useful life.
The activists know that their renewable energy and electrification Net Zero “solution” is pointless and unnecessary and being unaffordable is designed to destroy the western democracies access to cheap, abundant and reliable energy, the very core of prosperity.
August 22, 2023
JG : “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it”.
It is useful to note that those with a higher intellect (aka the “chattering classes”) as evidenced by their degrees in the non-stem subjects such as the arts, politics, history (ancient and modern), languages (ancient, English and foreign), social geography and the law etc., and consequently now head up and control all our major institutions – Parliament, the Civil Service, the NHS, quangos, educational and research establishments, judiciary, the police, the MSM/BBC etc. are the most susceptible to false memes.
Whilst the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize, Dr. John Clauser, who has described the ‘climate emergency’ narrative, “a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people”, gets no recognition or publicity at all and is being cancelled.
August 22, 2023
Here is another question :
The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is said to be 0.04% of which only 3% is man-made – do you really believe that removing the UK’s 1% of that 0.0012% i.e. 0.000012% will do anything to ‘save the planet’?
August 22, 2023
@Brian Tomkinson – yup, known facts, real science proven over many years. This Conservative Governments new religion is clearly not about the Planet
August 22, 2023
Exactly, but you know every weather event on the planet will be attributed to the bogy gas and in turn………………global warming/climate change.
August 22, 2023
SirJ, all good points today, and questions that we’ve been shouting about for years
When it comes to calculations you’ve forgotten to included the international government scam of ‘carbon-trading’ ….and the big one, what calculation is used to show that our ‘net-zero’ efforts have been successful …whats the success criteria ?
Build miles of cycle lanes …but what if no one uses them
Scrap coal power generation ..but to import energy via interconnectors
Scrap ICE vehicles …but the people can’t afford EVs or charge from home
Scrape free movement and travel …but the people didn’t vote for ULEZ, LTNs, 15mins
Impose ESG and green taxes ….but the people didn’t vote for a green party
The list goes on
August 22, 2023
Indeed. Just answered the haveyoursaywest.co.uk on line. More cycle lanes, bus lanes, walk ways. Of course people of my generation are going to rush outside and run the 5 miles to ASDA (no public transport, unless you take two buses each way and wait hours in between) and walk back with the weekly shop. Public transport where we live is a joke. Its Bristol/Bath or ………no where, except Bristol airport. That does give us ideas……
So the increasing traffic congestion, building everywhere, no dentists, Doctors, school places around here is not influenced by the Governments mass immigration policy? 1.2 million tax payer subsidised minimum wage legal immigrants/family routes annually has no impact on anything!! Said nobody anywhere, apart from Worstminster.
August 22, 2023
On a separate but not entirely unrelated subject, I read today that the March OBR forecasts of debt etc. on which the Government bases its budget, was again wrong – overstating it by more than £11Bn. Has it ever been right?
What a disastrous way to run a Country.
Is it not time that this useless bunch of Economists were given their marching orders?
August 22, 2023
@Bingle – the OBR is a recent Government construct brought about from loss of confidence in the Chacellors own Treasury Department. To date they have never been right.
Jeremy Hunt recently employed for himself a new panel to advise him on what the OBR was stating. Un-controlled unaccountable growth of the State brought about by a Government unable to manage – no wonder taxes are at a 70 year high.
August 22, 2023
@Bingle – Yes just 14% out in their predictions. How many in the real world would still be in post making such a catastrophic mistake?
Of course being taxpayer employed, there is no accountability or responsibility attached to them or on their Boss(the 2 Chancellors) to do the job effectivly.
August 22, 2023
The points you raise really need answering but I think we posting here already know the truth :
All these figures are fiddled in favour of the climate change agenda and bear no sense of reality.
EVs are certainly not the panacea they are claimed to be, nor are they ever going to be. The whole-life emissions they will produce from mining the battery minerals, through use on the road, to eventual scrapping will surely be worse than the equivalent figures for the most modern IC-engined Cat 6 cars. I strongly suspect that the comparison figures offered to make the case for EVs are between an optimistic view of EVs run on entirely green electricity, and the current mix of cars on the road of all ages. This is not a fair comparison as almost all the current IC cars on the road will be replaced with Cat 6 ones by 2035, and we are decades away from entirely green power generation.
The infrastructure cost estimates for charging points, the grid, and power generation will undoubtedly prove to be a fraction of the eventual cost, and the required amount of reliable, green power required will be unachievable on any reasonable timescale.
It will be 20-30 years before we could possibly have the required amount of Nuclear-generated electricity to stop using gas to provide the electricity to run all the EVs required. That will add hugely to emissions.
It’s exactly the same as the whole exaggerated and fraudulent case that continues to be made to justify HS2.
Most people don’t believe a word of it !
August 22, 2023
@ChrisS – The alarm has already been raised by the London Mayors advisors that particulates from EV’s is greater than his ULEZ doctrine can achieve. Clearly ULEZ is about money not health.
EV’s, due to their excessive weight, are massive producers of tyre and brake particulates. More contaminating to the lungs of the young than diesel exhausts. EV’s are not a clean air product
August 22, 2023
Home Office data as at 22nd August
Illegal Criminal Immigrants – the govt. isn’t bothered so I don’t care anymore
Illegal Boats – the govt. isn’t bothered so I don’t care anymore
If anyone is interested the govt. link is https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/migrants-detected-crossing-the-english-channel-in-small-boats/migrants-detected-crossing-the-english-channel-in-small-boats-last-7-days
To quote SirJ ‘’we don’t believe you’’
August 22, 2023
Sadly, Boris under the influence of his greenie wife, committed the UK to the economically disastrous policy of net zero. It is time for the Tories to abandon this policy, which will impoverish the majority of this country’s inhabitants.
A good first step would be to overturn Sadiq Khan’s unpopular and pointless ULEZ expansion.
August 22, 2023
@Peter Miller – giving London’s surrounding counties back their domains would be a start as would be bringing back London Transport. A case of it when its not broken why attempt to fix things
August 22, 2023
First the Climate Change Act has to be repealed and I can’t see that happening. It allows NGO’s to take the government to court if they backtrack on their foolish commitments. Repeal could be done if the Conservatives at Westminster were of a mind to do so, but as they all voted for it (with a small number of notable exceptions, including SIr John), I doubt there is the appetite to even consider it, even though they have a majority, for now.
It is a massive albatross around the neck of the UK.
August 22, 2023
The whole climate emergency is a con. This is all about a future where the government controls how we spend our cash. A social credit system is our future but it won’t affect the rich as they will just buy credits from the poor. People need to wake up and elect new politicians who are against this state-controlled dictatorship before it’s too late. Unfortunately, our media has been compromised and the majority of voters don’t know what’s coming. Many even believe the lies they are told.
August 22, 2023
As an accountant, I object to the use of the word ‘accounting’ to describe the process of estimating carbon dioxide production.
Accountancy is about precision. Yes, we estimate things from time to time, but we have to justify our estimates and compare them with reality when time has passed.
All this stuff about carbon is no better than a wild guess, of no greater provenance than a Treasury Forecast. Worthless, in other words.
August 22, 2023
@John Downes – not when the word is used to describe political reasoning, that is then just religion – hence the guess work.
August 22, 2023
And in other news looks like the OBR got it wrong again.
Hunt/Sunak slavishly accepting them as a means of shifting blame in fact just look stupid.
August 22, 2023
I have some old editions of the ‘Model Engineer’ from the early 1900’s. One of the popular topics back then was home power generation, ranging from small steam and oil powered generators to water powered contraptions. Of course, they were made obsolete with the widespread availability of ‘mains’ power.
But perhaps I’d better have a look at them again and see if they now make practical sense to the home owner again. After all Windmills are back in fashion 🙂
August 22, 2023
Can make more sense today. This as so long as you do all your heating, cooking, hot water, kettle with gas or similar and use LED lights and low energy appliances rather little electricity is actually needed. Save on the rip off standing charges too. But does not apply if you have an EV car to charge! Can even make sense to have a small gas powered generator and use the waste heat for hot water or heating! This rather the reverse of the government’s bonkers EV car and heat pump from wind tubines agenda.
August 22, 2023
Sorry to be blunt, but CO2 is *not* carbon and anyone referring to ‘carbon accounting’ is merely showing either a) they do not know what they are talking about or b) they are deliberately obfuscating. Accepting and using the new, nonsensical, incorrect phraseology made up by the fanatics is just ceding territory to the other side imo.
August 22, 2023
I go for “B” Barbara, like my dad said seventy eight years ago when he returned from war, never trust a politician as most lie and certainly dont lead by example.
August 22, 2023
Good questions. Probably best directed at the Socialist regime
August 22, 2023
It’s all a scam. Everyone in power must know that.
What is the ulterior motive.
Who is going to benefit from the destruction of the West
August 22, 2023
“In order to close the gap with net zero ambitions governments and companies pursuing this agenda need to revise the way they account for it [CO2 emissions]”.
I read on p 48 of the NGESO FES 2023 Report :
“The Climate Change Committee has updated their methodology for calculating emissions
by removing climate feedback, aligning themselves with international agreements on
emissions reporting, and we have reflected this in our emissions modelling…….
The biggest impact is in the agricultural sector. Agricultural activity produces a mix of
methane, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide. Methane and nitrous oxide emissions are
more strongly influenced by climate feedback mechanisms. Removal of climate feedback
from the calculation leads to lower emissions than previously reported.”
Why is this not applying to CO2 emissions?
https://www.nationalgrideso.com/document/283101/download