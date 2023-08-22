Wokingham gets more money per head than neighbours according to IFS

I have had a few emails from constituents repeating Lib Dem claims that Wokingham gets little or no government funding and is short of money to spend.

The IFS has recently published a study of spending per head on five main service areas, including local government and schools. This combines government grants and local revenues.

The table beneath shows Wokingham in second place after West Berkshire amongst local areas:

Place Schools per head Local government per head total

West Berkshire £941 £881 £1822

Wokingham £892 £844 £1736

Bracknell £ 879 £783 £1662

Reading £831 £803 £1634

Hampshire £797 £796 £1593

Windsor and M £873 £682 £1555

These figures show that Wokingham is not treated badly or without money in the way the council has been saying. I have made the case for better funding for social services and schools in Wokingham and am pleased to see the government has increased the financial support it offers.