More funny numbers from the OBR

So we learn that UK state borrowing was £11.3 bn less in the first four months of this financial year than the OBR forecast.Spending was up so the main reason for a further large error once again was understating tax revenues. Income tax was up by a massive 13% . The OBR often understates revenue when the economy grows a little.
I renew my question to Ministers. Why do you make the OBR five year forecast of the deficit the key control on your economic choices? As the OBR cannot get within £10 bn for the immediate year why believe the 5 year forecast? If the OBR model regularly understates tax revenue why accept advice to hike tax rates?
The numbers were further distorted by the transfer of £14 bn to the Bank of England to pay losses, taking the total to an astonishing £24 bn in just four months. The Bank’s decision to sell bonds at the low prices it has driven them down to instead of holding them to repayment has added to the misery and inflated government ex Bank borrowing and spending.
Spending on benefits was up £11bn, on staff costs £8.2 bn and grants to Councils up £3 bn, making a total increase of £24 bn so far this year. If the government would introduce a freeze on public sector recruiting save for key personnel like medics and uniformed roles the government could start to control some of these outgoings.
Debt interest remains very elevated. More than half the stated costs do not entail any cash payments out or additional borrowing given the way the accounts treat indexation of some bonds.
The government needs to look through these confusing numbers and forecasts. The underlying reality is it could cut the rate of increase in spending, boost public sector productivity and cut some tax rates to grow the economy and revenues more. OBR forecasts are an ill fitting restraining jacket that falls apart every time it meets reality. Why keep stitching it up again when it delivers wrong forecasts and wrong policy responses?
August 23, 2023
Cutting spending is a politically sensitive issue given that we are so close to a General Election. The opposition would make great hay over this with any benefits not to be enjoyed until sometime after.
Alas, Sir John the boat on which you place so much on has long since sailed. The time to do much of what you suggest was years ago when your party enjoyed its best ever post 1997 election result. It could have done so much and laid the foundations for success. But your then leader, a financial incompetent, chose to squander it all on Green Nonsense and fake science. You party then compiled it all by stabbing in the back the only PM with an ounce of Conservatism, a rare creature indeed, and put into place what I can only describe as a, Corner Shop Mao Zedong, given his predilection for bold plans that come to nought.
14 Years – Wasted.
August 23, 2023
Only wasted if you’re a Conservative/conservative.
If you’re a closet Socialist and Authoritarian Green Nutter it’s been a resounding success.
August 23, 2023
True enough Mark.
It would also be a mistake to make a change in OBR methodology now to makes the Government spending position look better. Labour will be in power in 2024 and they’d take great delight in using this extra capacity to inflate state spending even further… Hard to criticise them when they would still claim to be better than the (old methodolgy) figures.
August 23, 2023
Mark B
Agreed, it is a tragedy and it is far too late for the non conservative party to save itself from anialation.
August 23, 2023
That should be ‘anihilation’.
August 23, 2023
Yesterday’s news told me all what is wrong with this country.
Homeless Brits families from London being relocated up north and our local council buying newbuiilds for refugees.
It really is time to clear out the stables.
August 23, 2023
Whether any prediction is useful is known only after the event. OBR forecasters predict heat and snow arrives. They are upside down and backward. Holding an umbrella by its spike to capture snowflakes in its canopy would have more effect than their blizzard of uselessness. The most accurate prediction OBR forecasts is that they are wrong.
August 23, 2023
There’s nothing ‘funny’ about it, it’s deadly serious. It is evidence of the authorities descent into the world of the unreal whose only purpose is absolute and total deceit.
We need an absolute cut in total State spending not a cut in the rate of increase which of course simply adds to Labour’s undeclared policy of State dependency and an expansion of public sector, unionised power
August 23, 2023
You’d be forgiven for thinking that the Not-a-Conservative-Government, the Bank of England and the OBR are on a joint mission to compound the wreckage of the economy already caused by the Covid and Net Zero lunacies.
14 years ago taxpayers were forced to bail out the High St banks. Now we’re effectively being forced to bail out the Bank of England.
The WEF’s plan that “You will own nothing” is coming along at quite a pace under the two Puppets in Nos. 10 and 11.
August 23, 2023
Well the answer is obvious. Sunak wants a 2% cut in income tax as a sweetener before he is forced to call the next election. Hey presto! The Treasury borrowing figures magically fall into line
Incidentally, we do live in a democracy. Sunak has now been Prime Minister for ten months. I don’t remember being given an opportunity to vote for him and neither has the country. He was elected unopposed as Conservative leader in October 2022 and was annointed prime minister by a narrow group of Conservative MP’s and party activists.
This undemocratic system must change. A new leader of the governing party should be forced to call a general election within one month of taking office.
August 23, 2023
The state apparatus and it’s apparatchiks are out of control and, it seems, beyond control.
August 23, 2023
Perhaps the government should look at the backgrounds of senior personnel at the OBR? And then review its hiring practises? But I suspect that our lazy government won’t.
August 23, 2023
There’s no point in attempting to reform and improve an inefficient and incompetent organisation riddled with thinkers who thus mislead others and the country’s decision makers. Not enough change is ever achieved in such organisations and with most people remaining in place the failures return.
Abolish the OBR and do not replace it. The same ought to be applied to many other worthless and wasteful groups. We will never get improvements to our society and country until such courage is applied.
August 23, 2023
As the OBR has made its name for being wrong. We must ask what value it brings to the decision making process of government?
Looking back over the years, only the IMF is worse that the OBR for a history of failure to accurately project future economics.
If any of us employed an accounting dept. that was as far out on projected year end financial results as the OBR consistently is, we would fire the lot of them!
August 23, 2023
Specialist knowledge as Lifelogic bores on about CO2 is beyond most/all politicians, even worse in their their ‘juvenile’ advisers and if you add a lack of intellectual rigour plus a herd mentality, this is what you get.
Always has been across the political spectrum, always will be. I cannot recall a politician like Jacqui Smith at the Home Office who gave up acknowledging she wasn’t up to it.
More should but ambition, hubris, arrogance prevents it.
August 23, 2023
What is it about institutions in this country that when serious allegations are made, the whistleblower still gets sacked and the perpetrator gets to cover it up?
