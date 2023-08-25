A summer urging change

I have spent weeks this summer researching and writing how the government and Bank of England could give us a better future. I have set some of these views on this website, in tv and radio interviews and through comment in papers. I have sent the main ideas to Ministers and advisers.
In the next few weeks I will be publishing an updated and improved version of my Central Banks lecture. This will reinforce the need for changes to their model, forecasting and current policy stance.
I will be launching another booklet on wider ownership, setting out how we could help many more people to become owners of property, shares and businesses. It will set out ways to boost public sector productivity by involving officials in ownership and participation of delivery for public services.
I am just finishing a third on a supply side revolution so the UK makes and grows more. This will need targeted tax cuts and a pro business approach in government departments.
These three pieces will provide a policy framework for a decent ownership and supply side revolution, against a background of a more stable and supportive money policy. They will also provide many individual proposals government could adopt even if it is unable or unwilling to embrace the new vision,
37 Comments
August 25, 2023
Sounds like you should lead a group on a study visit to Singapore.
August 25, 2023
I see the crippling taxes on North Sea oil are working as planned.
Production is down and Harbour Energy has sacked hundreds.
This means Importing more fossil fuel so the carbon footprint is disregarded.
We really are being driven to the wall by an anti British establishment bent on bankrupting us for their gain
Only Reform is offering a referendum on net zero and this will be a defining issue next years after a winter of power cuts and gas shortages. We’ll see then if Fishys statement that the people are behind him holds water.
The chickens are coming home to roost.
August 25, 2023
I am in a state ( not unusual ) of total confusion.
I mentioned that a certain PM had ( as reported in MSM) stated that something important could not happen before the next election. Comment deleted yet no rude names or anything.
Then I thought about it all and thought that maybe there was an excuse for govt. It was scared of being defeated in court…humiliation etc.
But then I was told that, on the two most important issues facing us, govt. could legislate.
So why doesn’t it?
Simply does not want to?
Or knows it would would not get legislation through? No support in the House?
August 25, 2023
Good morning.
For which, I am sure, Rachel Reeves MP will be most grateful. Because lets face it Sir John, she is the only one ever likely to read it and take it seriously.
Your parliamentary party colleagues, especially those in government, do not deserve to be where they are.
August 25, 2023
Is “pearls before swine” too strong a comment?
August 25, 2023
@Mark B +1
Cronic when we get to suggest that Labour might be more Conservative, less Socialist than the shower that has highjacked the UK
August 25, 2023
Good morning.
Keep trying Sir J., we admire you and support your efforts.
However, reading the comments on this blog over the last few years, the level of despair of, and subsequent anger at, the PCP makes such effort moot.
You might write to your party officers a report on ‘How the PCP has lost relevance to the electorate and it’s failure to fulfill Party commitments’.
August 25, 2023
Peter..your last point sums up the despair across the nation, but what chance of a turnaround?
August 25, 2023
@Peter Wood +1
43% voted for a Conservative agenda. 365 seats against 203. Then what did the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) do. it refused the voters, refused the electorate, disenfranchised a Country . We will be expected to forget they seemingly lied to get the Conservative Party elected come the next GE.
Being anti UK, anti wealth and anti an economy for all. Toeing the line to masters in the EU and the socialist WEF, becoming part of the globalist socialist empire is so far from being Conservative its actually on another planet totaly alien. Can they see it, I doubt it, they are so engrossed in the personal ego they no longer understand thier purpose
All they had to do was be Conservative and Manage
August 25, 2023
A pro business approach – so that would be 180 degree U turn from the current anti-business, anti-car, anti-self employed lunacy.
Improve public sector “productivity” – start by firing all those in the state sector that are doing positive harm to the private sector productivity as so many (at least half) of them are. Release these people to get real and productive jobs and cut and simplify taxes with the saving. Scrap the insanity of net zero and stop all the rigged markets in banking, transport, housing, energy, education, healthcare, relax planning…
But Sunak will do none of this he is not even interested in stopping the boat he will not even kill ULEZ which he dishonestly supports while pretending not to.
August 25, 2023
+++
Yes.
I read that about Sunak.
Open borders, closed roads policy!
August 25, 2023
@Lifelogic +1
August 25, 2023
John
I note you’ve never once called for the abolition of the progressive poison that is ESG or should we assume that since ESG is Tory party policy and you’re a party-man that this Neo-Marxist takeover of our private sector is utterly congruous with your free-market supply side reform proposals?
We only ask that you make up your mind as to whether you’re now a Socialist or a free-market libertarian. Some of us, especially me with limited intellectual functioning, are not so sure about what you and your party now believe
It’s either merit or identity. Which is it?
Have each foot in both camps to appease both sides is a stance that is becoming almost impossible to maintain
Reply I work with and represent people with a wide range of views. If you find my approach so disappointing you do not have to write to me in anger every day. Either try and help change some things or lobby someone else.
August 25, 2023
++
Maybe nothing is actually quite as bad as it seems to us?
I see and hear people around here going about their lives as if nothing has happened.
I expect they are happily saving up ULEZ charges for when hubby drives white van up to London.
Maybe I am the one who is wrong?
Maybe our borders ARE racist and we SHOULD return to the Stone Age to save the planet?
Certainly no one seems to me to be behaving in a sane way…
So maybe I am mad?
August 25, 2023
Reply to reply
Really, I don’t think that many/if any find you disappointing.
We see you doing all sorts of interviews and articles etc. all the time.
You work so incredibly hard. A proper MP.
You are obviously not the main broadcaster’s cup of tea which makes you even better!
It is just very frustrating watching our lives disappearing down the drain.
And wondering how our own govt. can do this to us.
August 25, 2023
I suspect he’s written it for the future Party Leader and Shadow Chancellor – in the hope that the WEF Puppets Sunak and Hunt are replaced with people who resemble Conservatives and Labour only gets one term.
August 25, 2023
Sorry, should have been a reply to Mark B.
August 25, 2023
It took 3+ terms before the Conservatives were fully returned after the foolish & pathetic John (ERM fiasco and not even an apology) Major buried the party. Sunak seems to want and be heading an even greater wipe out. I might not survive long enough to see a sensible government in the UK every again. Especially as Labour are likely to allow 16 year olds’ vote and to rig the voting in other ways.
August 25, 2023
If we hadn’t had the ‘Global Banking Crisis’ in 2008, Labour would probably still be in power. First past the post gives the incumbent government a huge advantage.
This run of Tory parliaments is about to come to a decimating end. With less than a 100 MPs, party membership will collapse and funds will dry up. Ambitious new people will join Labour. Labour will be mentioning ‘fixing the Tory mess’ and ‘paying off the Tory debt’ and ‘fixing the NHS after 14 years of Tory underfunding’ etc. etc. for the next 10 to 15 years. The wealthy will leave the UK and donors will be few and far between.
The architects of the demise of the Tory Party will be in their gold plated, very comfortable retirement and will look on in contentment as Labour finish the work they started.
August 25, 2023
Well done Sir John, you are nothing if not persistent and I sincerely hope your efforts pay off.
However, I suspect the current “team” of WEF Puppets and pretendy-Conservatives in the Cabinet will continue to ignore you and continue to follow the instructions they have been given to hobble the British economy. The IMF/WEF wants a recession and that is precisely what Bailey and Hunt are delivering for them.
In the last quarter the Eurozone went into recession whilst the British economy managed an anaemic 0.2% growth following 0.1% growth in the first quarter. And that can’t be allowed ….. it demonstrates that Brexit wasn’t the economic disaster the Remainers claimed it would be.
August 25, 2023
+++
And presumably if we didn’t have an “owned” press that news would be splashed across the front page?
It is all just so unfair!
August 25, 2023
Global subsidies for fossil fuels rose by $2 trillion over the past two years to reach a record $7 trillion in 2022, according to new estimates from the International Monetary Fund
“Subsidies for oil, coal and natural gas are costing the equivalent of 7.1% of global gross domestic product,” the IMF said. “That’s more than governments spend annually on education (4.3% of global income) and about two thirds of what they spend on healthcare (10.9%).”
Schraps’ Net Zero department has just given a £20 billion subsidy for the fossil fuel industry’s unproven carbon capture and storage scam. His department’s support for the next round of N Sea renewable energy auctions has risen from £180 million to a paltry £220 million. This pathetic sum will not be enough to tempt renewable energy producers back into the N Sea after the Vattenfall fiasco.
The UK was once a world leader in renewable energy. Sunak, Hunt and Schraps will go down in history for sucessfully managing to kill off another British success story.
August 25, 2023
“Offshore Wind Subsidies per MWH Generated Continue to Rise.”
Note that it says CONTINUE to rise. Because they were already astronomical. So where is the “free” energy you claim?
https://www.ref.org.uk/ref-blog/370-offshore-wind-subsidies-per-mwh-generated-continue-to-rise#:~:text=Thus%2C%20the%20wind%20farms%20in,in%20subsidy%20per%20MWh%20generated.
August 25, 2023
Would a UK subsidy to fossil fuels include the price cap on gas? Removing it in favour of renewable subsidies wouldn’t have prevented unaffordable heating for many last Winter.
August 25, 2023
Got a number for the Global subsidies for Renewables over the past two years SG?
I’ve not bothered to look but I suspect it will be very much more….and who is ultimately paying for it?
Well I don’t need to ask that, I already know….
August 25, 2023
Parasitic government and public sector are beyond reform. Both are of a size and momentum that cannot be reversed even if enough voters wanted it. I only know one other person except me that is not in receipt of some sort of benefit so most people cannot or will not live without thye cloying hand of the state. Debt, regulation and awful policies are killing the host as we can see in the daily degredation of services and of society in general. The only question is if the collapse comes quick enough to prevent the state wrecking even more of the country than it already has.
August 25, 2023
Will Liz Truss write the Foreword?
August 25, 2023
‘This will need targeted tax cuts and a pro business approach in government departments.’
Doomed to failure then!
August 25, 2023
I wish you well with your endeavours to get these sensible changes implemented. But I fear our Governments & politicians are now impotent. Non elected civil servants, BOE, public companies & organisations, charities & our legal system. Decide our futures to suit themselves. Not the British cash cow. Magna Carts was destroyed during Covid debacle!
August 25, 2023
I will read your new books with interest.
August 25, 2023
Thank you for doing your damndest SJR, but sad to say the sheep around you are not listening. When the wild dogs of election come they will be running over the fellside for their lives.
The people are alive to what they want and I hope they find the way to achieve it. So much of what government is doing is either just plain wrong or based on a misplaced religious zealotry. Reform have to keep telling it as it is, offering common sense solutions, and pace themselves to the GE 2024. Consocialists have made their case over recent years, you, I, and hopefully a majority have experienced it not working. You efforts prove you believe it isn’t working. I believe the electorate are ready to take a path more in keeping with their own instincts. Time will tell.
August 25, 2023
“A summer urging change” the whole point is no one voted for a Socialist WEF lead Government – we voted for the Conservative Party.
Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) refused the voters, so does that mean they lied to get elected? The Conservative Party those that campaigned that form the membership have refused the people what they voted for.
Or in other words the electorate of the UK has been disenfranchised.
All the UK’s woes are tied up in the pursuant of extremist left wing agenda that puts the destruction of the very fabric of the UK ahead of everything.
August 25, 2023
Sir John, well done for effort.
Yourself and the handful of Conservatives still around in this once great party, have been hung out to dry – not listened to. The party is riddled from top(more at the top) to bottom with labour party rejects, rejected because they were to extreme to the left and anti UK.
August 25, 2023
It’s good that at least that our host has taken on the challenge to make the government ‘Think Again’, in so many ways.
I fear though he is a voice in the loneliness.
I hope the establishment do start to listen to the good advice, even if it is only to make some of their worst actions less painful, but from past experience I doubt that the rationality will be restored without a revolution of some kind.
Government, ministers, MPs the civil service and quangos have all forgotten whom they are supposed to be serving. Now they dictate to us.
I wish we could trust our government to do the right things, yet it appears that they are laughing at us as they stage their daily theatre. I am afraid I, and many others, have no trust in government at all, with democracy now being a sad excuse for what it was meant to be.
August 25, 2023
If anyone else in your government wanted to support enterprise, growth, company share ownership they wouldn’t be reducing dividend tax allowances that persuade people to invest in small businesses rather than tie money up in tax free savings. These savings organisations are pressured into buying low return bonds from the government to spend on themselves and their workforce.
August 25, 2023
Dear Sir John,
I am 87 years old and have been a Conservative all my adult time. However, I did resign my membership after the debacle with sunak.
My only wish is that you should stop all this writing and get into government and do all your good things there,
IN GOVERNMENT. That’s where you should be, PLEASE.
Best regards,
Yours sincerely,
Stephen H. Barrington
Reply I am ready to serve but they do not offer me a Ministerial job
August 25, 2023
I remain astonished by your industry and grateful for your insights and leadership. What a disappointment that with this government (and the Bank) it is too often a case of casting pearls before swine. Your commentaries though mean they are denied the option of ever saying they did not know.
Alas, there is unlikely to be a candidate standing in my constituency offering your policies.