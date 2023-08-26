The asylum backlog – and the NHS waiting list

The Prime Minister has made clear Ministerial wishes. The asylum backlog of cases must be brought down. The NHS waiting lists must be reduced. Secretaries of State working within the relevant departments have reinforced these message and gone through plans with senior officials.
Large extra sums of money have been allocated to the NHS budgets, and specific additions added to cut waiting lists. There has been a surge in spending on asylum seekers, their lawyers, claim processing and their care. Ministers have not cut budgets or refused extra money when needed.
Staff numbers in the NHS have risen substantially in the last three years. There has been a major recruitment of more people to process asylum claims more recently. So why are the trends still going in the wrong directions? How much of this is down to Ministers, and what should we expect of well paid senior managers in the NHS and the Home Office now they have a clear Ministerial direction, extra money and extra staff?
Of course asylum claims need to be carefully assessed, to be fair and to avoid more legal challenges. They also need to be conducted with commonsense. Why were so any Albanian claims allowed to build up, and why were so many granted rights to stay when it is a safe country? Other Eruopean countries were firmer and quicker in saying No. Why can’t the staff prioritise the many easier cases from safe countries and get on with making the decisions? It is not fair on the individual to keep them in a hotel for a couple of years and then to tell them No. They should be told much earlier. It is also important not to delay unduly difficult cases where the answer is going to be Yes, as they have suffered already and would like to be put out of the uncertainty of waiting to hear how their case has been treated.
Either the management needs help from Ministers with better incentives to clear these backlogs, or it needs changing.
In France 25% are given asylum status in the UK the figure is 81%. This is all theatre. As a million people have been given a visa. The real action is happening in plain sight in Europe.
Europe is heading toward right of centre right parties. At the moment those parties are playing the game. When a majority of EU Governments are of the same persuasion then I predict laws will change.
Over a million work and study visas issued this last year. 85% of asylum claims approved. Taking control my arm.
I suppose Fishy will issue an amnesty to clear the asylum backlog and expect us to be grateful.
The supermarkets and sewage firms are saying the population is around 80 million according to the amount they process. More believable than the ONS.
Welcome to tory Britain if open borders.
My husband heard someone talking on the radio yesterday, explaining that the Home Office civil servants had decided that if asylum claims weren’t dealt with quickly, it would put people off coming.
Now that kind of logic equals another I heard once – as to why people weren’t allowed to drive through Birmingham, but only round it. The reason given was that people would get fed up driving the extra miles, and walk.
With thinking like this, how widespread is it? – we don’t stand a chance in life!
Birmingham is the 3rd most dangerous (crime) city in Europe in a report published yesterday – Kiev is 34!
The buck stops here.
The government is clearly failing and will continue to do so until it is eventually turfed out.
Unfortunately it’s likely to be replaced by Labour which will make the issues worse.
1. Just accept the “stories” of all the criminal migrants who have either forced, or more likely been given a free ferry ride, into the UK and grant them asylum. Job Done – the asylum backlog will be reduced.
2. Create a pre-list for getting onto the NHS Waiting List. No-one moves from the pre-list onto the NHS Waiting List until the official list is massively reduced. Job Done.
Both of these are already happening and in due course, Sunak will claim he has achieved his aims.
Except in neither case, is it achieving what a majority of the British people want: the criminal migrants prevented from entering this country in the first place and those who are already here removed. And the NHS Waiting List officially reduced.
Meanwhile, what is he intending to do to try and fool people about the 3 million+ visas issued in ONE YEAR; a 65% increase in visas for jobs and a 34% increase in visas for students in ONE YEAR? How will they be magicked away?
How do you know what the majority of British people want? Do you read the Mail or the Express?
August 26, 2023
I thought lefties believe the results of Polls? Or do they only believe the ones which report what they want to hear?
August 26, 2023
Good morning.
The reason why there are so many asylum claims is twofold.
1) We, or should I say the government, are far too generous to those seeking asylum. FREE everything ! Ad you get to work and go back to your real home (the one you were supposed to be fleeing) whenever you want, no questions asked.
2) Theresa May MP signing the Global Migration Pact.
If our kind host allows. It is a UN Site so should be OK.
https://www.un.org/en/migration2022/global-compact-for-migration
Not until we recognise and and deal with the pull factors and those that allow lawyers to profit from the system this will never end.
We also need to stop ALL legal migration and tighten up the rules for those wishing to come here. For example, no more EU citizens. We are FULL.
Exactly. Civil servants are following the rules in the pact, whereby all economic migration shall be treated as though they are refugees from persecution. Theresa May pushed the signing through without debate and the media largely ignored this major change. Home Office staff don’t care what the public want. It’s UN global agendas that they work to and take as long as they like and are paid to approve the costly process.
I think we have a “strong working partnership”with Albania. Hmmm!
Something about them taking back their criminals to put in their own jails.
And us sending Elizabeth Fry out there to sort out their prison system.
Probably isn’t working? = backlog?
To sort it out you need to.
Tear up political correctness
Untangle red tape
Get an army of men with clipboards working 9-5 + overtime.
Get an army of men.
Get a navy of men.
Get miles of barbed wire.
But of course….NOTHING actually will be done because all the rule books have been torn up.
One day last week, 660 came over the Channel. Another day, 750 came.
At this rate, we shall soon have 1,000 a day – 30 thousand a month.
When on earth is something going to be done!!! The British public are getting increasingly angry. If there is trouble on the streets, the Government will wring its hands, but its their fault. Governments are elected to make hard decisions, if needs be, so just get on with it!!
Everything that needs to be done but we just know that it won’t be, so many promises broken and yet we’re supposed to believe yet more promises?
You’re stretching credulity to breaking point and…. Beyond……. Twangggg
Indeed but this is not JR. This Sunak’s government stretching credulity way beyond breaking point. Clearly no political will even for his five “promises” and he and Andrew Bailey caused all the inflation, the lack of growth, the vast increase in government debt and waste, gross incompetence over the Covid period, the net harm vaccines and lockdown did huge net harm.
A large Gas and Electricity supplier advertises that one of their heat pumps can save you typically £350 PA on fuel PA. This is rather debatable as electricity is far more expensive (circa 3 times the price of gas) so only a very good system might achieve this in practice. It then goes on to say a government grant of up to £5k is available. But a good system for an average house would cost about £50,000. Who but a fool would invest £50k for a return of 1/3% before depreciation and extra running maintenance cost of say -10% PA.
Yet our moronic leaders are bribing (with your taxes) and forcing you to do so. PS A couple of extra jumpers, a thermal vest and heating just one room so the cold months will save far more for a £10 investment.
Golly gosh!
Just been looking at photos of EU border fences!
1,535 k of external EU borders fenced off. To prevent irregular migration and combat terrorism apparently!!
HUGE fences….just HUGE!
And to think that we have so compromised ourselves ….or rather the Wealthy Few have…to please the likes of the EU.
Or perhaps just to please and enrich themselves?
And so many others go along with/positively encourage all the destruction for similar reasons.
silly me thought the endless barbed wire fences was to keep the people IN !
Well there is that I suppose! A good idea really.
But where could Europeans go?
EUs could come here ( we’re there room) but we have exactly what they have erected the fences to stop.
These matters have had thorough discussions via the media for years, yet virtually nothing effective is done.
I thought the new bill made it clear that if you arrive here illegally you will not be permitted to claim asylum. Let’s face it they are all illegal economic migrants with no need to leave the French coast. It would be a reasonable request to find out what has been wasted paying unscrupulous lawyers legal aid to defend illegal entrants over the last 5 years, and whether that figure is included in the figures already quoted for the upkeep of 6 million a day or so.
Everyone thinks ( except many in Parliament) that the draw is luxurious hotels and free everything. It would be a start to stop the media especially the BBC referring to them as asylum seekers. But we can’t even get that right.
By definition, if you come from a safe country, which in these cases France is, then you are not an Asylum Seeker.
Simple – 5 mins max to reject their claim, discover where they came from originally, and send them back.
What about the children? do we mean the 10 year old with their mother? or the 25 year old who shaves twice a day?
Regardless, they can claim asylum in France, or Italy or Greece etc before that. Why do they not
Re NHS waiting lists.
What with the latest news, does anyone actually want much to do with the NHS?
It has become a hostile country within a ( stupidly submissive) country.
Whatever the truth, the situation does not bode well for any patient.
What a shame that the NHS was allowed to subsume and destroy ( commie greed) all alternatives.
Out here in the real world, those ‘asylum seekers’ are simply not recognised as such. We call them illegal migrants that should be stopped from setting foot in the UK.
Together with the vast numbers of visas being handed out, the policy will destroy our country as we know it, culturally and economically.
This of course is the desired outcome of the UN, WEF and EU.
Correct. It’s deliberate. In 2012 the EU reported that “UN migration chief Peter Sutherland has said that the EU should do its best to undermine the homogeneity of its Member States by encouraging more migration and greater multiculturalism.”
Both Blair and Merkel were awarded The Charlemagne Prize for doing just that. I guess Sunak must be terribly disappointed that having granted 3 million visas in one year despite the Manifesto pledge to reduce immigration levels, he will not qualify since we are no longer in the EU.
Our ‘asylum system’ is just a slow de facto amnesty system. Once here, with no documents (and they must be believed even if they tell a pack if lies such as a phobia about sea water). None of it matters anyway, even if refused they stay. And then they complain about their accommodation and of course we just jump to it whilst our own genuine homeless can just go hang, or be put into insanitary, damp buildings if they are lucky.
Home Office deliberately ignoring government instruction knowing it will be gone next year. In any event not for purpose but neither are your frankly pathetic ministers.
A shameful shambles and as usual we pay.
We cannot change the management but we can see to a change of ministers – to equally useless Starmer appointees most probably.
The Prime Minister has made clear Ministerial wishes. The asylum backlog of cases must be brought down. The NHS waiting lists must be reduced.
Is it April 1st already
One is reminded of Sir Humphrey’s rejoinder to Jim Hacker’s objections about a sleight of hand manoeuvre that reclassified staff as “technical” to then show a reduction in administrative staff – “You wanted the figures reduced so we reduced the figures. One is not a mind-reader: if you wanted staff reductions you should have said so”.
…………………….It is not fair on the individual to keep them in a hotel for a couple of years and then to tell them No. …………………………….
Not with the highest acceptance rate in Europe of over 80% and in a Hotel ffs! The Government has failed and the system is broken. YOUR Government is taxing me to pay for these illegal immigrants at just under £11 million a day (new figures) and rising. Your Government have had enough time and have refused to do what we all know needs to happen. Start turning them back to France, refuse entry and deport them. End of. No more lies, deceit and words messing about. Just action.
Issuing over 3 million immigration visas of varying descriptions last year alone doesn’t help the 7.4 million on waiting lists in England’s NHS. They all need health services, housing, education, transport and the tax paying 46% and the non tax paying 54% of English people aren’t given priority in their own NHS!!
The Country is full. Our quality of life is dropping like a stone and the legacies are not prepared to look after the English people. Only foreign or minority people and issues gain attention.
Example. In a Government sponsored on line traffic survey on Thursday apart from the race bait questions I was asked if my sex was still the same as when I was born. What possible reason does this matter unless its part of the Tory equality laws that ……..makes minorities and minority issues a priority over the English. White English heterosexual people need not apply.
We need serious REFORM and it isn’t going to happen under the Tory’s.
Other problems not being dealt with:
The war on workers and their vehicles in cities.
The Foreign Aid that pays for things in China, India, Pakistan etc. But they have Space programs, nuclear weapons, while the people suffer.
Far too numerous jobs in Parliament (MPs, Peers).
Too numerous jobs in Local Authorities.
Political measures taken by Unions.
Excessive foreign student numbers in our universities and colleges.
Sewage treatment.
Bus transport services.
Confusing road signage and inadequate repairs to surfaces.
Yeah but this labour party of government is doing the best they can !
Millions of immigrants both illegal and legal. NHS waiting lists increased. Do you think there could be a link…….
When someone lands here illegally in a boat – having arrived from a safe country – what happens to them? They are put up in a hotel, given food, shelter, medical treatment and pocket money. Are they free to come and go as they like? If so, how many simply disappear into the ‘off the books’ economy?
Why do we treat ex soldiers with mental health problems differently from illegal arrivals?
The whole boat thing is absurd. Presumably the whole of France could come over by boat and simply move in and live here.
Why doesn’t anyone stop the boats?
Because they haven’t got the guts to do what needs to be done, in case they should appear to be ‘unfeeling’ or ‘racist’.
On Twitter a few days ago, someone suggested an exclusion zone in the Channel, enforced by the Royal Navy. Its about time that something like that was considered, and to hell with the Human Rights crowd!
Mr. Redwood – if you did stop the boats – you might just win the next election. It’s a simple message: ‘If people think it is wrong of us to protect our borders, they can choose to send money to any number of refugees around the world. But we can’t afford this any longer. The UK is full up. We don’t have the money or housing to take in millions of people. So, we have stopped it. If you don’t like it, vote Labour, Lib Dem or Green – they will let them in by the million.’
Too might just salvage the situation. Heaven knows your Lou are bad, but the rest of them would be even worse.
Sir Redwood,
You are right but unfortunately your views are ignored by Sunak, who has reconciled himself to the annihilation of the conservative party in the next elections.
Sunak visited California and is probably preparing for a post election desertion, (a ranch near Hary?).
He is now busy in planting a minefield for Labour, completely ignoring the damage he is perpetrating on the country.
Sunak is supporting ULEZ, he is not doing anything to stop the illegal immigration, he is allowing the BoE to damage the economy, his energy “policy” is a disaster for generations.
It seems that no matter how much money our government throws at problems they just don’t go away…. Something is badly broken in the nationalised management lines.
In an NHS unit I am familiar with, broken beds and chairs sit around awaiting to be fixed, while one room is stacked full of brand new electronic equipment that was pre-ordered months ago. There has been no effort to install the equipment or provide training. It just sits there gathering dust.
Service level agreements for vital equipment don’t specify immediate action, causing problems all round.
It seems the malady affecting the NHS chain of command is similar to that in the civil service, and others – Perhaps it’s because many of those in a position to do something useful are either working against the system or unwilling to invest any thought in making sure things get done properly.
That’s why it is imperative to scrap national wage bargaining and revert to rewarding individuals on actual performance.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
“Either the management needs help from Ministers with better incentives to clear these backlogs, or it needs changing.”
What does the blind leading the blind mean? idiom. Used to describe a situation where a person who knows nothing is getting advice and help from another person who knows almost nothing.
Except that the Government and Ministers know exactly what is happening but lack the political will to do anything about it. They are not conviction politicians; they believe in precious little. They exist merely for the power and prestige that being in government brings. They have abandoned the task as just too difficult.
All the above –
Because we don’t have a Tory government and SirJs conservative party no longer exists
Our Government and our media physically how far an immigrant can go. Not a native British person in sight! Why would they not come to this island – empty and full of money?
This is all total bullshit….. get them out of the hotels… get them out working for their keep.
There is plenty of work in the fields in the fishing industry in forestry and in hotels restaurants the NHS etc .. we must get them out working.. it will be good for the country thd economy and everything else will follow
Why are things going in the wrong direction? Why are so many migrants coming in? Because some people want to employ them, I’d say. The system seems to be working just fine for employers in the low-wage service sector. If people already here were better paid, the government would be able to get tougher on illegal migration. Right now, they aren’t allowed to.
A five-hour wait at A&E when we went the other night. It would have been quicker to fly to Spain and use our GHIC card.
Two elderly relatives were left lying on the floor for 12 hours, with broken hips, waiting for an ambulance, last year.
A 58p test, available in most Western countries, that would have saved the life of my granddaughter but an NHS committee turned down due to the cost.
Yet the NHS is planning to carry out womb transplants for men who want to have babies.
Your priorities are so wrong. This Government and your NHS ‘envy of the world’ disgust me and I will never forgive them for what they have put my family through.
NHS waiting lists.
Junior doctors strike? Consultants handle A&E work. Result? A&E throughput brilliant as consultants can sign off their own work, but waiting lists worsen because consultants are in A&E
Consultants strike? Waiting lists worsen as consultants are on strike, A&E throughput declines because junior doctors need a consultant to sign off their work.
So, the situation gets worse with no solution in sight.
I love the first line about clear PM ministerial wishes. Says it all. Wishes equals hot air. if only wishes and speeches achieved anything, we’d be the most successful country on the planet instead of fast becoming a third worlder.