My article for “American Conservative” on wider ownership

August 27, 2023 21 Comments

 

Conservatives believe in freedom and enterprise, choice and opportunity. We believe in helping people to live fulfilling lives, recognizing and releasing the talents and energy within. We reject the gloom of the left who think people and the world have to be controlled by governments to avoid disaster. We do not want to live in a pocket-money society where most things belong to and much income is taken by the state, leaving people with what remains after the large demands of governments have been satisfied. We know from experience that well-intentioned government policies so often backfire. Rent controls to help tenants lead directly to a shortage of property. Subsidies to help investment lead to high

Conservatism is an engaging mix of freedoms. It combines the pursuit of prosperity with respect for the past. It is laced with personal responsibility and belief in family and nation. No successful Conservative government has held Britain up on the road to change and progress. They have embraced new technology and movements for change, while helping the institutions to evolve to embrace those innovations.

Conservatives saw the potential of free trade, came to see the importance of votes for everyone, accepted and developed the welfare state as social attitudes created movements for change. Conservatives saw the power of the railway, the steam age, the petrol engine, aviation, computing, and the worldwide web and did much to promote them.

Conservatives champion the freedom to think and speak as we will, to form our own associations, and enjoy the goods and services of a relatively free and competitive market. These are set in a framework of strong law and order, bound by the social ties of family and country.

When I went to Downing Street to advise Margaret Thatcher in 1983, we were conscious of how much damage socialism had done to individuals and the country. Income tax rates up to 83 percent for work income and 98 percent for savings sapped enterprise and led to a brain drain as talent left the country. A huge, bloated state provided poor services at large cost, burdening the treasury and future taxpayers with enormous debts. Large nationalized monopolies charged customers too much for too little choice, threatened employees with redundancy and burdened taxpayers with large losses. The state owned too much, and people owned too little. The more the state subsidized, taxed, and regulated, the worse our economic performance became. The state overreached and people were belittled and bossed. The poverty of this approach during the 1970s was captured by the Labour government’s need to borrow from abroad and implement emergency spending cuts as the economy buckled under the weight of an overreaching public sector.

The core of the problem was economic. The failure to grow, innovate, and retain home-reared talent and ideas left a large state unable to afford a strong defense. The Labour government of the 1970s argued over where power should lie between the parts of the Union, losing referenda on devolution of government to both Scotland and Wales. It lost control of inflation, presided over a recession, and humiliated the nation by seeking a bailout from the IMF, an organization primed to help poorer countries.

The Conservative answer had to be change. We needed to release the talent of the nation, offer more freedoms, rebuild the U.K.’s reputation at home and abroad. I took to Margaret Thatcher the overarching idea of encouraging everyone to become an owner. She was well advanced with promoting home ownership through tax breaks and public housing sales. I helped her add the offer of shares in nationalized businesses to the many, employee ownership, employee buyout of state assets, personal ownership of pension savings, more self-employment, and more opportunity to create and build small businesses. Wider ownership opened up many more opportunities for many more people. The aim was to enfranchise the many in the economic life of the nation by becoming owners.

Central to the whole vision was the sale of around 10 percent of the wealth of the country from nationalized to private ownership. Breaking open state monopolies would lead to improved service, more choice, and more investment. The proceeds of the sales would finance the stronger defense and better funded welfare we needed.

We adopted a range of approaches to privatizations. National Freight was sold as an employee and management buyout. Lorry drivers and managers got together to own the firm. Attitudes changed with the change of ownership. There developed a can-do approach, a wish to fix the trucks, maximize their workloads and serve customers better. The business became very successful. Shares in British Petroleum were sold on the Stock Exchange as it was already a private sector group with a large private shareholders list. Large utilities including British Telecom, British Gas, and the nation’s electric-power grid were recreated as private sector companies, with competition and regulation to get them to serve people better at competitive prices. Their shares were offered for sale to the public, the institutions, and the employees. Employees could buy on favored terms. Mass ownership of shares was advanced substantially by these offers.

The businesses were most transformed by competition. Telecoms leapt ahead. The monopoly nationalized supplier had previously rationed the availability of lines. It allowed a narrow range of rented equipment, mainly phones, to be connected. It ordered an old fashioned electro-mechanical switching system that other telephone companies in the world did not want buy, while the U.S. was pressing on with electronic equipment. The U.K. was about ten years behind the U.S. but caught up very quickly on privatization.

The electricity industry had been investing in large coal generating plants that only converted about 32 percent of the coal energy into electrical power. Following privatization, the industry switched to combined cycle gas power stations with around 55 percent thermal efficiency. The dash for gas was cleaner and cheaper, lowering power costs and air pollution at the same time.

Privatization of telecoms made the U.K.’s “Big Bang” revolution possible. The flood of new capital and large trading firms into London needed access to much more and better telecom capacity, which the newly privatized industry was able to provide freed of Treasury capital investment controls.

Increasing self-employment and small business was also an important part of the revolution.  Taxes were reduced to more competitive levels. Individuals were offered tax incentives to venture their capital and to build their businesses. Some regulatory burdens were streamlined. The VAT sales tax threshold was put up to the maximum the European Union allowed, so the self-employed could avoid early ensnarement in the costs and complexities of VAT. There were attempts to break up large public sector contracts to allow more small business access to such opportunities.

Reform of pensions and savings followed so people could identify with the wealth they were building for retirement. Self-invested individual pension accounts became available instead of having to save through a large employer scheme.

Policies were put in place to promote growth and better paid jobs in a range of run down areas from the East London Docklands to inner city areas across the country. Run down and closed down commercial and industrial uses were replaced by new buildings. The state intervened to kick start the process. Urban Development Corporations with powers and money to assemble and clean sites attracted large sums of private capital to build new commercial and residential districts. Canary Wharf, a whole new exciting business district, emerged from the empty docks and wastelands of east London.

Today Conservatism can benefit from the lessons learned during the Thatcher revolution. Conservatism works best when it trusts people more and offers choice. Monopoly industries run by the state offer poor value and often end with rationing, insufficient investment, and customer dissatisfaction. Free-to-user public services are popular, but they too need choice and competing suppliers to help them deliver the capacity and the quality people expect.

Conservatives believe in a strong state to do those things that only the state can do. People look to government for wise laws and fair and firm enforcement. They want a strong and effective defense for the country. The best way to live in peace is to be well-prepared for hostile actions by others, who will be deterred by effective defense and government resolve.

There should be clear and good laws, but not an excess of law. Conservatives should not believe in laws to bind government, or treaties that transfer government decisions on domestic matters to international fora and courts. The government has no need to legislate to hit certain targets. It should state a target and show by words and deeds how it plans to get there. It will be judged by results. It should not use legislation to give emphasis to what should be just a press release or statement of policy. Government policy statements are taken seriously if the government is firm of purpose and has a reasonable record of delivery. Making targets or policies a legal obligation can involve the courts in what should be the business of government alone.

Government should avoid unnecessary regulation and interference in the lives of people and the work of companies. It is no business of the government how I heat my home or get about. Of course, the safety of others and the avoidance of harms are important matters requiring national laws and standards, but this should not lead on to telling people what they can buy or instructing business on what they should make and offer for sale. It is free enterprise, competition, and choice that have powered most of the great improvements made in products and services over the last century. There is no need for government to legislate in detail on how to make a car or a heating system, or to ban ones it does not like. All should be subject to the same safety and environmental laws.

There are dangers in imposing too many taxes and too many complex rules for each tax levied. They get in the way of enterprise and freedom. High corporate taxes drive investment to other countries. The Republic of Ireland, with a corporation tax rate of just 12.5 percent, collects four times as much business tax per head as the U.K. manages with a tax rate double the Irish level. High capital gains taxes deter people from selling properties and financial assets they no longer need or like, standing in the way of better allocation of capital and real estate. High income taxes deter extra work and effort, encourage able people to leave the country, and impede the growth of family wealth and financial resilience. High taxes make welfare dependents of the many and tax exiles of the rich.

State bans on products and services lead to an exodus of talent and activity to more permissive jurisdictions. Government going into business areas for itself usually leads to losses and more public debt.

Conservatives back and trust people. Socialists back government to control people. Conservatives like roundabouts where traffic flows because individual drivers make good decisions. Socialists like traffic lights so government controls you and often makes you wait.

This article is part of the “American System” series edited by David A. Cowan and supported by the Common Good Economics Grant Program. The contents of this publication are solely the responsibility of the authors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. iain gill
    August 27, 2023

    agree with all of that John.

    but other stuff acts against ordinary people building shareholdings and wealth.

    stuff like means testing which massively acts against saving, and encourages people to save little and depend upon the state. stuff like penal approach to paying for old age care. or paying for college.

    stuff like catchment areas which encourages people to overpay for housing in order to have access to better schools and healthcare.

    so as much as I agree with your points, they need updating and taking account of some of the (presumably, but maybe not) unintended consequences of how the political class have organised the UK.

    cheers

    1. iain gill
      August 27, 2023

      other stuff that needs adding to this view of the world is the impact of massive amounts of immigration, glossing over those impacts is bad for all of us

  2. Lifelogic
    August 27, 2023

    “Conservatives believe in freedom and enterprise, choice and opportunity.”
    “Government should avoid unnecessary regulation and interference in the lives of people and the work of companies.”

    Well yes real Conservative do believe in freedom and choice and a small state. Not though the highest taxes for 70+ years Rishi Sunak.

    The Conservatives under Cameron, May, Boris and Sunak have done the reverse. These ConSocialists have completely the opposite agenda. One of tax to death, borrow, waste, push the climate alarmism religion, regulate to death, have pointless lockdowns for Covid, coerce vaccinations even into young people with dangerous substantial “net harm” Covid Vaccines, suppress free speech, push net zero, a dire state monopoly heath care system, energy market rigging, road blocking, transport market rigging, housing market rigging, bank rigging, QE inflation causing…

    1. Everhopeful
      August 27, 2023

      +++
      But then they have been dancing to a tune other than the good of this country?
      Obeying other orders?
      Mrs T always seemed resistant to outside influences…but she didn’t whisk us away from the EU ( or whatever we called it then).
      I can’t remember what she thought about immigration.
      In London it was going strong when she came in but only in certain areas.
      London was still London. Safe and lovely. And where we lived is scarcely safe to visit now.
      Was it the London-led pressure of immigration that led her to disperse firms all over the country, uprooting workers, families etc.?

      Reply She controlled immigration keeping the net figure to around 50,000, under a tenth of recent numbers.

    2. Donna
      August 27, 2023

      Correct. But those people aren’t Conservatives. They’re Liberal-Globalist carpet-baggers: parasites who have now killed their host, the Conservative Party.

  3. Lifelogic
    August 27, 2023

    I see that:- “Rachel Reeves has ruled out any version of a wealth tax if Labour forms the next government, declaring that additional taxation will not lead to prosperity.”

    She does not quite go so far as to say far lower taxation, cheap reliable energy, deregulation and much smaller state would certainly lead to prosperity. Her two moronic tax proposals of VAT on private school free and abolition of the Non Dom status will clearly cost far more than they raise.

    But of course all taxes are “wealth” taxes IHT especially, but the combination of income tax, IPT, NI, IHT, Sunak’s QE inflation, stamp duty, fuel duty, CGT without indexation, council tax and all the rest will easily take 90% of your wealth off you over circa 20 years. You will have nothing as we will bleed it all off you and grind you down. We will not even give you a decent health care service, control immigration or even fill the pot holes either! Freedom and choice and even free speech will be culled.

  4. Tardebigge
    August 27, 2023

    You have missed out one important concluding paragraph. So let me help. “In Britain the Conservative Party has been in power for thirteen years and has done none of these things, except for 44 days when Liz Truss was in charge, which was a golden period thwarted only by the Marxist woke international money markets”

    1. Mickey Taking
      August 27, 2023

      You might see an inkling of some of those points made in the article, a pre-election rally.
      However I very much doubt the electorate will change what it intends to do, year 14/15 is far too late.

  5. Tardebigge
    August 27, 2023

    You have missed out one important concluding paragraph. So let me help. “In Britain the Conservative Party has been in power for thirteen years and has done none of these things, except for 44 days when Liz Truss was in charge, which was a golden period thwarted only by the Marxist woke international money markets

    1. Lifelogic
      August 27, 2023

      Rather clever or sly of the Sunak Camp to blame all the financial problems that he as Chancellor together with the BoE had caused through QE, lockdowns, test and trace, covid loans. eat out to help out… and his other vast government waste on Truss and her 44 days.

      Essentially Nadine Doris is surely right in the letter today.

  6. Everhopeful
    August 27, 2023

    But was Mrs T like other reformers? F Nightingale and E Fry were also women who made great changes but ( for whatever reason) their reforms also did not persist. In fact in their spheres things have got worse and worse. Education is the same.
    Did Mrs T challenge too many? Stir up too many hornets’ nests?
    I was shocked at the scenes following her death and even more shocked that the govt. did nothing to stop them.
    Or is it just that a swing to the right causes a huge swing to the left?
    Or maybe when TB came along we were too innocent. We did not realise that politicians could lie, and lie and…..

  7. Nigl
    August 27, 2023

    Obviously Sunak, Hunt et al are not conservatives, I read a prominent US economist who declined a top job in the EU accuse politicians of putting their own ambition over the needs of the people.

    Couldn’t happen here, could it?

  8. Everhopeful
    August 27, 2023

    They were golden days when we really believed that things could only get better. ( Yes I know whose lying slogan that was)
    However, somewhere along the way things became too centralised. Too big.
    People were encouraged to throw up their heritage for a mess of pottage.
    We have places where people do not know each other.
    We have imported people.
    And we no longer have a home or a country.
    Yet those who were given what was ours can stay or go at will.
    And at our expense.

    1. Mickey Taking
      August 27, 2023

      ‘we really believed that things could only get better’ – the fresh slogan could be ‘ things could only get worse with the Tories ‘.

  9. DOM
    August 27, 2023

    ‘well-intentioned government policies’. A well argued and welcome article from our esteemed host but I question this statement in its entirety. We are now governed, as opposed to previous governments pre-1990, by a domestic and global alliance of genuine evil whose purpose is not the promotion of freedom and decency but of authoritarian control at all levels of human living.

    The west, its history and its very soul is under attack by a combo of vicious and destructive ideologies (CRT, ESG etc etc) whose aim is the dismantling of all that has gone before and replaced by something sinister.

    There’s a groundswell of anger not yet noted by most western politicians

  10. John McDonald
    August 27, 2023

    So where did it all go badly wrong since the time of Mrs Thatcher ?
    Sold off the State(tax payer) assets on the cheap. We now have the situation where the individual does not own them nor the State.
    The beliefs listed fit the Reform party a lot more than the so called “Conservative ” Government and most of it’s MP’s in Parliment.
    The other main parties are no better. They all want to control us and impose a single global view. If it is not big Global Government if is big Global Business wanting to control how we live our lives. At the same time the individual’s
    needs have become more important than those of society as a whole. Even more so if the individual is not a UK citizen. The balance between Socialism and Capitalism is a delicate balance.

    Reply The state has continued to buy up and create assets which perform badly. It should sell off Nat West and rid itself of so much expensive property in Central London etc

    1. Mickey Taking
      August 27, 2023

      reply to reply …..agreed. Sell off Westminster for flats, hotels etc Preserve the facade for tourists. Downsize to a couple of hundred MPs homed in Birmingham since the governments promise fast travel London to Birmingham – eventually.

    2. Lifelogic
      August 27, 2023

      Where did it all go wrong post Thatcher? Well she foolishly appointed John Major who failed his maths and nearly all his other O levels as Chancellor, let him john the ERM (against sensible advice from her economics advisor and JR) then even supported this dope to be PM. The foolish Tory MPs then even retained these dope even when it was clear that no change no chance was the position. As it is now with Socialist, Globalist, Climate Alarmist dope Sunak with his five pledges he is so abjectly failing on.

      But even Thatcher kept the anti-competitive NHS state (though you did at least get tax relief) virtual monopoly health care, failed to cut the state sufficiently, closed very many grammar schools, increased the numbers of duff degrees, buried us further in the dire EU and even fell for the CO2 devil gas con trick.

  11. Ray
    August 27, 2023

    All so true Sir John, but all in the past, the present Conservative Government is much closer to Lib/Lab in deed than my Conservative thoughts. One of the main restrainers today is the stupid Net/Zero program. We produce a miniscule amount of Co2 in comparison to any other industrialised country. We heavily subsidise the so-called green energy at massive cost to us poor tax payers so I’m afraid you are whistling in the wind with your exhortations. The Conservative party will not get my vote again until the party expunges the Remainer Rump called Grandees.

  12. Donna
    August 27, 2023

    Conservatives USED to believe in those things Sir John. Now the vast majority of so-called Conservatives in Parliament and local government don’t.

    Which is precisely why the country is in the same kind of state it was back in the ’70s after a decade-and-a-half of Wilson/Heath/Wilson/Callaghan – lefties all. Just like Major/Blair-Brown/Cameron-Clegg/May/ Johnson/Sunak.

    I’ve never had a great deal of time for Nadine Dorries; but she certainly gave Sunak and his anti-democratic backers in the Parliamentary Party both barrels in her resignation speech ….. and was bang on target, branding him the treacherous, pretty-boy empty suit he so obviously is.

    1. Lifelogic
      August 27, 2023

      Indeed Nadine is exactly right in her letter.

