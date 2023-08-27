My article for “American Conservative” on wider ownership

Conservatives believe in freedom and enterprise, choice and opportunity. We believe in helping people to live fulfilling lives, recognizing and releasing the talents and energy within. We reject the gloom of the left who think people and the world have to be controlled by governments to avoid disaster. We do not want to live in a pocket-money society where most things belong to and much income is taken by the state, leaving people with what remains after the large demands of governments have been satisfied. We know from experience that well-intentioned government policies so often backfire. Rent controls to help tenants lead directly to a shortage of property. Subsidies to help investment lead to high
August 27, 2023
agree with all of that John.
but other stuff acts against ordinary people building shareholdings and wealth.
stuff like means testing which massively acts against saving, and encourages people to save little and depend upon the state. stuff like penal approach to paying for old age care. or paying for college.
stuff like catchment areas which encourages people to overpay for housing in order to have access to better schools and healthcare.
so as much as I agree with your points, they need updating and taking account of some of the (presumably, but maybe not) unintended consequences of how the political class have organised the UK.
cheers
August 27, 2023
other stuff that needs adding to this view of the world is the impact of massive amounts of immigration, glossing over those impacts is bad for all of us
August 27, 2023
“Conservatives believe in freedom and enterprise, choice and opportunity.”
“Government should avoid unnecessary regulation and interference in the lives of people and the work of companies.”
Well yes real Conservative do believe in freedom and choice and a small state. Not though the highest taxes for 70+ years Rishi Sunak.
The Conservatives under Cameron, May, Boris and Sunak have done the reverse. These ConSocialists have completely the opposite agenda. One of tax to death, borrow, waste, push the climate alarmism religion, regulate to death, have pointless lockdowns for Covid, coerce vaccinations even into young people with dangerous substantial “net harm” Covid Vaccines, suppress free speech, push net zero, a dire state monopoly heath care system, energy market rigging, road blocking, transport market rigging, housing market rigging, bank rigging, QE inflation causing…
August 27, 2023
+++
But then they have been dancing to a tune other than the good of this country?
Obeying other orders?
Mrs T always seemed resistant to outside influences…but she didn’t whisk us away from the EU ( or whatever we called it then).
I can’t remember what she thought about immigration.
In London it was going strong when she came in but only in certain areas.
London was still London. Safe and lovely. And where we lived is scarcely safe to visit now.
Was it the London-led pressure of immigration that led her to disperse firms all over the country, uprooting workers, families etc.?
Reply She controlled immigration keeping the net figure to around 50,000, under a tenth of recent numbers.
August 27, 2023
Correct. But those people aren’t Conservatives. They’re Liberal-Globalist carpet-baggers: parasites who have now killed their host, the Conservative Party.
August 27, 2023
I see that:- “Rachel Reeves has ruled out any version of a wealth tax if Labour forms the next government, declaring that additional taxation will not lead to prosperity.”
She does not quite go so far as to say far lower taxation, cheap reliable energy, deregulation and much smaller state would certainly lead to prosperity. Her two moronic tax proposals of VAT on private school free and abolition of the Non Dom status will clearly cost far more than they raise.
But of course all taxes are “wealth” taxes IHT especially, but the combination of income tax, IPT, NI, IHT, Sunak’s QE inflation, stamp duty, fuel duty, CGT without indexation, council tax and all the rest will easily take 90% of your wealth off you over circa 20 years. You will have nothing as we will bleed it all off you and grind you down. We will not even give you a decent health care service, control immigration or even fill the pot holes either! Freedom and choice and even free speech will be culled.
August 27, 2023
You have missed out one important concluding paragraph. So let me help. “In Britain the Conservative Party has been in power for thirteen years and has done none of these things, except for 44 days when Liz Truss was in charge, which was a golden period thwarted only by the Marxist woke international money markets”
August 27, 2023
You might see an inkling of some of those points made in the article, a pre-election rally.
However I very much doubt the electorate will change what it intends to do, year 14/15 is far too late.
August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023
Rather clever or sly of the Sunak Camp to blame all the financial problems that he as Chancellor together with the BoE had caused through QE, lockdowns, test and trace, covid loans. eat out to help out… and his other vast government waste on Truss and her 44 days.
Essentially Nadine Doris is surely right in the letter today.
August 27, 2023
But was Mrs T like other reformers? F Nightingale and E Fry were also women who made great changes but ( for whatever reason) their reforms also did not persist. In fact in their spheres things have got worse and worse. Education is the same.
Did Mrs T challenge too many? Stir up too many hornets’ nests?
I was shocked at the scenes following her death and even more shocked that the govt. did nothing to stop them.
Or is it just that a swing to the right causes a huge swing to the left?
Or maybe when TB came along we were too innocent. We did not realise that politicians could lie, and lie and…..
August 27, 2023
Obviously Sunak, Hunt et al are not conservatives, I read a prominent US economist who declined a top job in the EU accuse politicians of putting their own ambition over the needs of the people.
Couldn’t happen here, could it?
August 27, 2023
They were golden days when we really believed that things could only get better. ( Yes I know whose lying slogan that was)
However, somewhere along the way things became too centralised. Too big.
People were encouraged to throw up their heritage for a mess of pottage.
We have places where people do not know each other.
We have imported people.
And we no longer have a home or a country.
Yet those who were given what was ours can stay or go at will.
And at our expense.
August 27, 2023
‘we really believed that things could only get better’ – the fresh slogan could be ‘ things could only get worse with the Tories ‘.
August 27, 2023
‘well-intentioned government policies’. A well argued and welcome article from our esteemed host but I question this statement in its entirety. We are now governed, as opposed to previous governments pre-1990, by a domestic and global alliance of genuine evil whose purpose is not the promotion of freedom and decency but of authoritarian control at all levels of human living.
The west, its history and its very soul is under attack by a combo of vicious and destructive ideologies (CRT, ESG etc etc) whose aim is the dismantling of all that has gone before and replaced by something sinister.
There’s a groundswell of anger not yet noted by most western politicians
August 27, 2023
So where did it all go badly wrong since the time of Mrs Thatcher ?
Sold off the State(tax payer) assets on the cheap. We now have the situation where the individual does not own them nor the State.
The beliefs listed fit the Reform party a lot more than the so called “Conservative ” Government and most of it’s MP’s in Parliment.
The other main parties are no better. They all want to control us and impose a single global view. If it is not big Global Government if is big Global Business wanting to control how we live our lives. At the same time the individual’s
needs have become more important than those of society as a whole. Even more so if the individual is not a UK citizen. The balance between Socialism and Capitalism is a delicate balance.
Reply The state has continued to buy up and create assets which perform badly. It should sell off Nat West and rid itself of so much expensive property in Central London etc
August 27, 2023
reply to reply …..agreed. Sell off Westminster for flats, hotels etc Preserve the facade for tourists. Downsize to a couple of hundred MPs homed in Birmingham since the governments promise fast travel London to Birmingham – eventually.
August 27, 2023
Where did it all go wrong post Thatcher? Well she foolishly appointed John Major who failed his maths and nearly all his other O levels as Chancellor, let him john the ERM (against sensible advice from her economics advisor and JR) then even supported this dope to be PM. The foolish Tory MPs then even retained these dope even when it was clear that no change no chance was the position. As it is now with Socialist, Globalist, Climate Alarmist dope Sunak with his five pledges he is so abjectly failing on.
But even Thatcher kept the anti-competitive NHS state (though you did at least get tax relief) virtual monopoly health care, failed to cut the state sufficiently, closed very many grammar schools, increased the numbers of duff degrees, buried us further in the dire EU and even fell for the CO2 devil gas con trick.
August 27, 2023
All so true Sir John, but all in the past, the present Conservative Government is much closer to Lib/Lab in deed than my Conservative thoughts. One of the main restrainers today is the stupid Net/Zero program. We produce a miniscule amount of Co2 in comparison to any other industrialised country. We heavily subsidise the so-called green energy at massive cost to us poor tax payers so I’m afraid you are whistling in the wind with your exhortations. The Conservative party will not get my vote again until the party expunges the Remainer Rump called Grandees.
August 27, 2023
Conservatives USED to believe in those things Sir John. Now the vast majority of so-called Conservatives in Parliament and local government don’t.
Which is precisely why the country is in the same kind of state it was back in the ’70s after a decade-and-a-half of Wilson/Heath/Wilson/Callaghan – lefties all. Just like Major/Blair-Brown/Cameron-Clegg/May/ Johnson/Sunak.
I’ve never had a great deal of time for Nadine Dorries; but she certainly gave Sunak and his anti-democratic backers in the Parliamentary Party both barrels in her resignation speech ….. and was bang on target, branding him the treacherous, pretty-boy empty suit he so obviously is.
August 27, 2023
Indeed Nadine is exactly right in her letter.