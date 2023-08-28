Why the UK and the EU are falling so far behind the US

Consider the 2022 figures for GDP per head
USA. $75 000
UK. $45 000
EU. $37 000
The UK has spent the last 50 years trying to align itself more and more in trade, economic regulation and general laws with the EU on the grounds that this political direction and sacrifice would help our economic progress. The way the US has pulled ahead and stayed ahead of Europe shows this was a generally mistaken view. The US per capita figure is twice the EU.
I am not suggesting we should instead have sought a close political link with the US or should have accepted their law codes . Better would have been to make our own laws, set competitive taxes and traded as freely as possible with the wider world. The Republic of Ireland showed how simply setting lower tax rates can make you prosperous and greatly boost tax revenues. Their 12.5% tax rate meant they attracted massive turnover and investment from the US giant corporations, delivering $ 105 000 per head of GDP last year, almost three times the EU average.
The truth is the US has set a legal, tax and educational framework that has produced all the great non Chinese world companies of the digital age. Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Netflix, Meta and Nvidia are the US giants that have generated so much cash, made so much investment and created so many jobs, boosting US success.
The EU and UK should be alarmed that they have produced no trillion dollar tec successes. I will write future pieces on why. Today I just wish to remind the UK it is free to set a competitive tax rate. As Ireland shows that allows your economy to get a boost from US success.
August 28, 2023
Good morning.
I do not like comparing countries and, comparing the UK and the USA to the EU is even worse. All three are so different such comparisons are meaningless. For example. We could compare the GDP per head in say India, no one is suggesting everyone in India is wealthy as we keep sending money to them or, that they are so poor that they cannot afford a space program and send probes to the Moon.
The EU’s figures look bad because there are countries that are really poor and that distorts the figures. German’s are doing better than those in Greece, and so on.
The only measures worth looking at to garner any sense of a nations wealth is its debt to GDP and its National Debt. In this our kind host has a point. Ireland’s low tax rate and attracts many Company Nameplate companies. It is not a net exporter of cars, electronics and white goods.
I see no reason why the UK government could or should do the same. In fact, I think the UK could do even better and attract real companies into the UK and provide manufacturing jobs, creating real wealth.
But you will never get this from someone who was born into and has married into great wealth and never had to get their hands dirty.
August 28, 2023
Mark, accept the difficulties of comparing GDP figures across countries. What is useful though is to compare how these numbers change over time. 40 years ago GDP of UK/Europe was as high or higher than the USA. Sir J is correct to point out the EU strategies have suppressed wealth per person.
August 28, 2023
What does he expect with the tax and wast polices of this so called tory government.
The only tory was chased our by the deep state after 44 days. Three cheers for Nadeen Dorries for exposing the culture at the top.
What incentive is there for hard work when the government wasted money on 4 star hotels hor illegals and councils buy newbuilds for asylum seekers.
Strangers in our own land are we.
August 28, 2023
++++1
August 28, 2023
Sunak publicly stated he did not want to compete with neighbours! Therefore it should be no surprise UK will try to mirror EU as it is in lock step. Dorries is right, Sunak has no mandate for his national sell out or to give away N.Ireland to EU. Your PMs stated no British PM would sanction a border down Irish Sea then did exactly that!!
August 28, 2023
Germans will soon be on a par with Greece, ask them!
August 28, 2023
So ….. when Sunak’s time as Prime Minister is over … and he returns to the US …. he can proudly announce …. “mission accomplished” ?
August 28, 2023
Why? Taxes far too high, government spending (largely wasted) is far too high, regulation far too high, net zero rip off intermittent energy an insane anti-growth policy, the soft loans for largely worthless degrees, the failure to deliver a real Brexit or take any full advantage of it, the government’s moronic wars on the self employed, motorists, small businesses, landlords. Plus of course they got almost every single thing wrong on Covid. The lockdowns, the (huge net harm vaccines that have cost far more health damage than Covid and to young people), the sick joke test and trace, the QE inflation, the vast waste of tax payers money, the closing of schools…
Now we have thanks to all this green crap socialism from Cameron, May, Boris, Sunak the prospect of 15+ years of Labour or Labour/SNP… why invest or build a company in the UK?
August 28, 2023
Precisely.
August 28, 2023
Note also that the US still has huge problems and could be better still in economic and other terms. Their legal system and excessive litigation are out of control, crime, murders, drugs and law and order very poor, government debt too high, government still far too large and inept. Vast damage has been done by big Pharma and the Covid “vaccines” also the obesity levels, their healthcare system is nearly as dire as the NHS but in different ways. They still suffer much socialism and rather/very poor government.
August 28, 2023
Very few Brits would want to see or would accept UK cities descend to the depths reached by US ones.
We love visiting the US, but the places we go to are the carefully selected ones we see in those inviting USA tourism adverts currently on our screens. I did take a wrong turning in the Florida Keys one night, and ended up in a …..shanty town ever bit as dire as you would find in the third world. It’s just as well US cars are programmed to automatically lock the doors once the car is moving ! We beat a hasty retreat !
August 28, 2023
Succinct, comprehensive, and embarrassingly accurate.
August 28, 2023
Because it’s the only place we have in the world. There is nowhere else that we stand a chance of gaining control. So for British people, the U.K. remains the safest investment bet.
August 28, 2023
Simple the UK and EU governments in general are far too large, taxes & regulation far too high plus they are hooked on the bonkers, green crap, expensive energy agenda religion too. Why invest or live in the UK if you have any money or want to work hard? Labour about to win a landslide too perhaps for 15+ years thanks to the abject failure of these tax to death Consocialists..
August 28, 2023
Labour also likely to extend the vote to people over just 16 and non British people in order to reinforce their electoral position. They will be able to almost anything with the majority they are likely to win.
August 28, 2023
Based on the GDP figures in this article, Ireland’s EU membership lead to it pulling ahead of the US?
I would still prefer us (the Netherlands) to become more like the (high tax, high service, lower inequality) Scandinavian countries.
August 28, 2023
The way Rutte was going, you’ll be more like Uganda.
Net zero to bankrupt the country as in the rest of Europe.
August 28, 2023
Ireland’s GDP figures are an anomaly as they are distorted due to large US corporates basing themselves there for tax reasons, in a country with a small population. However it would be a legitimate objection to Sir John’s piece that average EU GDP per capita is not a relevant comparison for the U.K. as the EU includes a dozen or so former communist countries which are effectively developing economies. There are some major European corporates at least in the $1/4 – 1/2 trillion range, including Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Nestle, Roche, AZ, LVMH, Hermes. But I think his conclusion is right – the EU and the U.K. are sclerotic and the economic model needs to change if we are to achieve relative prosperity in the decades to come. Based on measures implemented so far, there was little economic point to Brexit, very little of the Leave agenda has been adopted. On the other hand there are clear frictions and inconveniences. Labour will try, surreptitiously, to unwind Brexit anyway.
Reply. UK GDP per head is comfortable higher than Italy and Spain and similar to France. All are well below the US. The EU/UK have no companies in the world top ten by market value. This reveals the way the EU has missed out on a whole big wave of economic change, the digital revolution. Germany has a bit higher GDP per head thanks to its past successes with vehicles, engineering and chemicals. It is still well below the US and is currently in danger of losing much of its vehicle success to China, Tesla and others who are making the EVs.
August 28, 2023
True. The Nordics are higher than the UK though. The EU’s approach to regulating AI is likely to be highly detrimental.
August 28, 2023
or like us, stopping farming to concrete over for immigrant homes?
August 28, 2023
No. Irelands ultra low Corporation tax, which the EU seeks to overturn, has caused it to be per capita better off than the US. I don’t think they yet include the asylum seekers in that number crunch.
You will certainly have your way and be a state dependent nation like the Scandinavians. That is your right. We don’t want to join you and want to take the opposite route.
August 28, 2023
Peter
If Ireland’s EU membership led to it pulling ahead of the US, as you suggest, why is the rest of the EU performing so badly?
August 28, 2023
Culture is not sufficiently altered by tax rates to make much difference though. To emulate American business success we would need wholesale cultural change and where would that leave us?
August 28, 2023
Formula 57,
Learning fom Sir Francis Drake to our overall benefit.
August 28, 2023
Gosh. It looks like the millions of “highly-qualified, highly-skilled” immigrants the Westminster Uni-Party has been shoehorning into the country for the past 20 years haven’t cut the mustard.
I guess they’ll just have to import another 10 million or so. The Not-a-Conservative-Party is certainly doing its best to do just that. It’s the only thing they do seem to be doing their best to achieve.
August 28, 2023
D – The millions: Official H O stats show that 7.2 million applications for the EU Settlement Scheme were received up to 31/3/23 with 7.1million having been concluded.
Heard earlier today ( UKG minister ) the UK has, with a great deal of effort & pride, managed to resettle now a large majority of the 25.000 legal / scheme based Afghans brought to the country in permanent accommodation with around 400 per week being housed. On the other hand, we still read from time to time from other commentators & individuals that we should do more. I recall that the original intention was that 20.000 would be resettled over 5 years so our progress so far seems not to deserve the criticism it appears to get.
We read that some councils are purchasing housing to accommodate legal refugee arrivals; one such example in the news repeatedly recently where a council is accessing funding from the UKG’s LAHF (Local Authority Housing Fund- totalling £ 500 million availability nationally ) together with its own funding, with £millions earmarked, to purchase some properties on a new housing estate ( reported to be in Lincolnshire )
With regard to permanent social housing placements for illegal arrivals in councils’ areas I suspect that there are no formal overall statistics kept or available and if they are then maybe they could be considered not a matter of public interest. I could be wrong.
It seems a number of other debt ridden councils are likely to declare bankruptcy pretty soon and at an unprecedented rate adding to those that have already done so not that long ago. No doubt all sorts of reasons for the severe strain on finances, two cited as being the demand for children’s social care services and inflationary pressures but the survey ( of 47 councils ) mentioned in the article read, reports that a number were councils of the North, Midlands & South Coast.
August 28, 2023
The ongoing US Senate investigation into UFOs, at which many high ranking military whisteblowers and Pentagon officials with impeccable security clearance have discussed the recovery of crashed alien craft, is informative.
Much of their testimony – delivered under oath – has concerned the reverse engineering of technology found inside these craft. Having access to advanced alien technology has clearly given the US tech companies their edge.
The Americans also have a well developed venture capital industry that is lacking here. Entreprenurs in the UK are knocked and obstructed at every turn and if their companies do succeed, the government encourages them to be sold off, as it brings in foreign currency
The discussion of UFOs has now entered the mainstream; the days when trained military observers would not report sightings etc for fear of damage to their careers are gone.
Reply I do not wish to get dragged into debates about UFOs. the authorities have not stated they have identified any such alien craft, let alone reverse engineered them.
August 28, 2023
So, nothing to do with our slavish adherence to NetZero nonsense which the rest of the World seems to ignore?
And all for <1%
August 28, 2023
Indeed just 1% but not only that a bit more CO2 plant food is a net benefit anyway, there is no CO2 caused climate emergency (it is just one of millions of things that affect the climate), the solutions they push EV, wind, solar, walking, heat pumps, burning wood at Drax… properly accounted for save no sig. CO2 anyway, finally China, India, Africa…render the policy bonkers
August 28, 2023
Render the policy bonkers (this even if CO2 were causing a climate emergency I meant). It is not even the most sig. “greenhouse” gas. Furthermore even if the climate did require cooling reducing CO2 is not the most effective method anyway, How many reasons do people need to see this policy is insane? Spending trillions on a war against a harmless net beneficial gas is either a deluded group thing religion or more likely a scam, con-trick for more taxes and vested interests!
August 28, 2023
I see 2 windmills in Norfolk are advertised for sale as an ‘investment’ – the investment generates £450k pa. So at least we know that these windmills generate something, whether the wind blows or not.
August 28, 2023
Would be good to know how many MWh of intermittent irregular energy they actually deliver for that £450k PA of mainly subsidy. Also what the likely maintenance and depreciation costs are and the costs of the grid connection & maint, dep. of that too.
August 28, 2023
So nothing to do with our adherence to NetZero nonsense, which the rest of the World seems to ingnore, and all for <1%?
August 28, 2023
If you’re referring to the extra £trillions the UK taxpayers are going to pay …You’re correct
August 28, 2023
Rather than reduce corporation tax to entice global companies to invest here, how about doing it to help home grown business?
Or is the object to attract global companies with subsidies, whilst the government spends money like water and taxes its domestic business into the ground?
Can the UK not generate its own prosperity, or is it dependent on foreigners to do that?
August 28, 2023
Low taxes would benefit all, including UK companies. It is just having them here would be icing on the cake.
August 28, 2023
We won’t have progress until we have a new Chancellor.
The Republic of Ireland? We were in the perverse situation of once having to borrow, to lend to a country that hated us. And, until leaving the EU, we were also subsidising the ROI’s development while it had a higher GDP/capita than us. I’d happily see us undercut the country in every way possible.
August 28, 2023
No chance with the two buffoons in charge running the country. Sunak has already said he doesn’t want to compete with Europe. I agree we won’t have progress until we have a new Chancellor but I would add Prime Minister to that. The pair of them have to go and go now. What are the handful of true Conservatives in the party such as yourself waiting for John? Anhililation at the next GE?
August 28, 2023
Maybe we should stop funding foreign space rockets, vastly over generous social security hand outs and being a sanctuary to the entire world?
We could then invest those vast sums in tech research and development and possibly incentivise the resulting companies to stay rather than sell up to foreign buyers or move?
August 28, 2023
Gets my vote
August 28, 2023
John, totally agree with your thinking on this. Our taxes and regulations have been crippling us. Our lack of people with skills for various sectors from high-tech to engineering are also crippling us. Our energy costs which will continue to spiral higher under NET ZERO policies will also push the high-energy mining, refining and manufacturing work abroad – without which many other sectors cannot exist without relying on long supply chains from unfriendly countries. We’ve got it all wrong and it is time for a major shake up and reversal of policies – those introduce by the EU, sucessive GB governments and our current one. There is also the question of the measure of the GDP per capita which does not look at the the spread of wealth from top to bottom. We do have too many low skilled jobs and too many people who are on benefits. We do need to attract more investment and make more millionaires, but we need to educate and reward the peoplle comng up from the bottom. Hard work should pay and get rewarded. Skilled jobs should pay. Currently however with our open borders policy wages are low, criminality is high and even high skilled jobs have vacancies and high turn-over due to lower wages than the countries you have already mentioned. As for things like NET ZERO from the skilled labour front, we don’t have enough engineers to do it either. Drop taxes, close the borders to both legal and illegal migration, restructure education (and the media that drives much of the behaviour and woke thiinking) and switch back to fossil fuel and nuclear power and centralised rather than decentralised power system. Go 180 on everything the idiots in power across the West have been doing to disadvantage us these last 50+ years.
August 28, 2023
Absolutely on the button. All of this must be undertaken as a matter of urgency. The politicians have no sense of urgency. They have time to note the make of the PM’s shoes! (Nadine Dorries).
August 28, 2023
Correct
August 28, 2023
Thatcher did her best when in office but then the Tory party being what it is did its best to try and destroy her legacy though it can be argued that innovation and entrepreneurial acumen has always been regarded in this country as somewhat vulgar. ‘Know thy place’ is still more important than individualism and freedom
When Labour come to power they’ll finally finish the job the Blair-Cameron filth started in 1997 when they go full-on State dependency and totalitarian with UBI, road-pricing and vicious woke barbarity or ESG infect and control.
The Tories have become even more dangerous than the SNP-Labour woke despots
Bring down Sunak who’s a WEF grifter and elect a leader with a small-State libertarian agenda, repeal all speech laws and unleash the energy of individual creativity and drive.
August 28, 2023
What say democracy and fulfilling the desire of the voting people, when of party of government, the conservatives, won’t even challenge our own civil service, the Mayor of London, international bodies & international treaties
August 28, 2023
Dear Sir John, I don’t think we could disagree with the general point about the factors you list impacting GDP and how these have gone in the wrong direction in the UK. But we do have to take into account that we are not exactly comparing like with like in regard to population count, natural resources, geographical location. Ireland benefited from not being a net contributor to EU funds but the UK was a net contributor. We could say we subserdised Ireland’s financial improvement. Another factor is we no longer have an EngIneering culture like the US, Germany, The Netherlands which does.
We did have this problem when in the EU. Leaving the EU should have forced us to be a bit more self-supporting. But not withstanding we are a democracy the ruling Remain elite has done it’s best to not fully implement the will of the majority. It is suprising we are performing as well as we are considering the mess we are in as seen from the shop floor and the overall incompetance of those in charge to be able to get us out of the mess.
August 28, 2023
The fact that you are using the USA as an example of success when it is in so many ways a basket case shows just how badly modern control freak governments have wrecked our economy and society. If you run any country exclusively for the benefit of corporations and their rich owners you get what we have now and yet every single politician seems hell bent on continuing to make things worse.
August 28, 2023
Our apparent financial lethargy is down to Treasury, BoE ,and Government having a small town bank manager mindset. They war on Del Boy and have a sclerotic attitude to enterprise with a tax regime to ensure against success. None of them have been at the coalface so they are a total sea anchor for the entrepreneurial. Better they depart the field.
August 28, 2023
The more regulations the more the economy is dragged down, and we have had more than enough stifling laws and diktats to destroy our competitivity.
By now we should have removed all the inept EU laws and reduced the many others that sap our economic potential – Instead we get politicians play acting, promises and more inept painful regulations.
It will be interesting to see what the GDP numbers are for 2023 – I suspect they will be very sour in comparison to 2022, considering what is happening to Western economies. Future prospects look no better, as big government intends to take over every aspect of our lives, legislating what we should be doing, from birth to death as well as how we should think.
By then people will have no interest at all in the GDP figures.
August 28, 2023
Regulations and too much sympathy for shirkers and hard luck stories. The American dream involves helping yourself
That is the differences
August 28, 2023
But sadly, your final word, ‘Success’, is an anathema to our ruling elite. Their goal for their subjects is drab uniformity.
August 28, 2023
To compare us /EU to the US is telling but disingenuous as Sir JR knows. They do not have the stifling welfare state comfort blanket leading to our risk averse approach, instead creating an enterprise risk accepting population/economy.
Any attempts to do similar in the U.K. would be political suicide.
August 28, 2023
The answer simple one set up (the UK/EU) is about control and dictating to the people by unelected unaccountable bureaucrats(that now includes the UK, big time) who work for their own personal self gratification. The other (the US) no matter how flawed runs as a democracy(to bureaucrats it is democracy that is flawed), while some with power might get ahead of themselves, the majority, the people, are still released to peruse happiness and personal endeavours.
The UK just as with the EU fights democracy, holds it back and bypasses it at very chance. There is a concept that only what the bureaucrats define as ‘elites’ have the right to rule.
August 28, 2023
Frankly SJR I have grown weary of all this financial pathology we are fed, explaining economic death.
I want to see and hear a positive plan towards financial success. You try, but government does not. Opportunities are out there in the World almost always, I want to see us creating the incentives and lack of barriers to get out there and take advantage. How much increased investment and national income would be generated if the tax regime was designed to encourage it rather than predate on it. I want us to become the Singapore/Gibraltar of Europe, but this does not ensue from a Parliament of lawyers and PEPs.
August 28, 2023
The UK (and possibly the EU) are past the tipping point of too much socialization of responsibility and too little individual self responsibility.
Our public spending on the expanding NHS, social care and in general “safety nets”, has expended the state role to the point of unsustainable situation where the public sector is overwhelming the private sector and spiraling state budget.
Sunak’s inability to deal effectively with illegal immigration is large and growing expense, all together the parliament has agreed to fund too much for the ability of the public and the results are being seen now.
August 28, 2023
In 2021, the UK signed away the right to set corporation tax below 15% by agreeing to the OECD led campaign for countries to commit to a minimum rate. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58847328
Ireland wouldn’t sign at first but then did so when the wording was changed from ‘at least 15%’. The BBC leave me unclear as to how the wording change helped Ireland. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58832429
Ireland’s 12.5% corporation tax rate remains for ‘small’ companies, those with turnover of €750m or lower which is all but a few dozen, I think, which pay the ‘large’ rate of 15%.
Is Britain free to set corporation tax to 12.5% like Ireland given the OECD agreement?
August 28, 2023
“I am not suggesting we should instead have sought a close political link with the US or should have accepted their law codes. Better would have been to make our own laws”
That is exactly the core of the UK is flawed. The desire for Political links is naive and plain silly. Its a dog eat dog world, those other Countries that bang on about NetZero, entertain the next version of COP are themselves refusing to damage their own countries in pursuant of this political figment. But, they want the political clout to dictate to others.
Having what passes as elections for MP’s to create our legislators, then refusing them their job. No law should be on the UK Statute that hasn’t been originated by our MP’s cannot be amended or repealed by our MP’s. Think about it, what other job does an MP really have to do? If we cant accept MP’s as the UK’s legislators we might as well get rid of them.
Then there is the Law itself, a subtle difference between the free people of the World and those enslaved is as simple as the Laws creation its self. The EU doctrine -nothing is ‘legal’ unless the unelected unaccountable bureaucrat has deemed it so, in other words all rights are removed from the people at birth. The only to be awarded as a prize if the unelected unaccountable deem it so – the Napoleonic system. Then there is English law (Not now used in the UK), nothing is illegal unless the free democratically elected Legislators, MP’s, have deemed it to be illegal. One is about ever evolving progress the other is about control.
The UK as with the EU is about Control, not about releasing the ‘best of the best’ from all of us.
August 28, 2023
From the media
“Suella Braverman warns of ‘forces’ trying to sabotage Rishi Sunak’s small boats pledge” Hint, the UK Parliment its Legislaors are not the ones creating what passes for UK Law – they are dictated to by others. So are given the run around. Are our MP’s 100% that bad that they cant make, amend or repeal UK Laws? Again if the answer is they cant we need to get rid of them they superfluous window dressing.
August 28, 2023
It is very hard to know for certain why one country has a significantly higher GDP per capita than another. UK at US$56k is much higher than the Euro area’s US$40,755 and the EU’s US$37,150 (World Bank 2022). Sir John highlights Ireland’s untypically high figure and attributes it to low taxation.
Our World in Data shows a scattergam of GDP/capita vs tax revenue as % of GDP (for 2020) which shows a positive correlation between them, ie higher GDP/capita correlates with higher taxation. But across that general trend there is a wide spread and Ireland stands out as Sir John says. But Luxembourg has 30% higher GDP/capita than Ireland and 79% higher tax revenue.
I would argue that in addition to low taxes, investment is also attracted by an abundance of human capital: resourceful, hard working, skilled people. Most venture capitalists know that the quality of the people in a company, given any particular tax environment, is fundamental to success. UK simply does not invest in its human capital by training its own people in the skills most needed by enterprising businesses. It imports cheap labour instead and there is no cap on immigration. The UK needs to put in place incentives to train and employ its own people in preference to importing from overseas. This is what Australia does and its GDP/capita is nearly 50% higher than the UK’s. Taxation is also lower and the two go together.
August 28, 2023
This is a particular tragedy because we birthed the tech modern world. I will jump the gun and point the finger at Wilson who strangled our potential trillion £ tech companies ICT for example, by undertaking to buy British no matter what. So they rested on their laurels and fell back fast.
Then of course he destroyed ‘the £ in your pocket’ and all those with the white heat of technology in their hands went to America to deploy it there. Socialism and nihilism in the U.K. since the war, implemented by all political parties has killed all hope.
The opportunities that have be denied Britain, in the capabilities of her own people, are heartbreaking.
August 28, 2023
Our host constantly points out the route we could easily follow to greater growth and prosperity, yet so-called Conservative governments ignore the obvious and seem contentvto allow our continuing decline. The corporation tax issue is the one that alarms me the most. The cost to the Treasury to match Ireland’s 12.5% rate would be minimal yet Sunak and Hunt have raised it to double that! I would signal an intention to drp it to 10%
Sunak and Hunt’s policies are completely inexplicable when the effect would probably be a net increase in the tax take.
August 28, 2023
“The truth is the US has set a legal, tax and educational framework that has produced all the great non Chinese world companies of the digital age. Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Netflix, Meta and Nvidia are the US giants that have generated so much cash, made so much investment and created so many jobs, boosting US success.”
Also because US energy has been cheap, reliable, abundant and secure.
The UK and the EU, with their ridiculous following of the CAW cult are going to destroy their economies chasing Net Zero.
Although we were promised on P19 of the Net Zero Strategy – Build Back Greener :
“Our power system will consist of abundant, cheap British renewables, cutting edge new nuclear power stations, and be underpinned by flexibility including storage, gas with CCS, hydrogen and ensure reliable power is always there at the flick of a switch.”
We now find that the CCC are advising us preheat our homes during the day and to not heat our homes in the evening because of insufficient renewable power and to prevent overloading the grid, using the excuse to reduce our CO2 emissions.
How can our industry exist with supplies of expensive and intermittent renewable power?
BTW, I don’t how the CCC know that there will be more wind energy in the mornings and afternoons compared to the evenings…There is certainly less solar power at night….
August 28, 2023
And in the meantime Sir John goes on his merry way, ignoring the elephant in the room and pretending that everything is Hunky Dory!
What will it take to get him to admit that it’s not fine, far from it, no doubt his intentions are admirable but the country is collapsing around his ears and he’s still trumpeting that everything is fine, however we see with our own eyes the reality and we don’t like what we see
Reply I am campaigning for change. I have not said everything is fine!
August 28, 2023
Reply to reply
despite all your staunch efforts and hard work no one is listening
It must be extremely frustrating to put in mildly
I’m definitely not an economist but I could fix things in a couple of days by just carrying out the 2019 manifesto and the true tories would be in power for the rest of this century
After all it delivered an 80 seat majority
There’s no will to deliver a victory, as I’ve said before, the plan is to destroy our country, and the mission has been accomplished, the public sector is larger than the private sector, the part that supplies the taxes and prosperity mind you the amount of tax I provide by way of VAT I’m not far behind
Sunak doesn’t need the job, he’s wealthy enough
August 28, 2023
Another island nation, Singapore, has a per capita GDP of $82,794,000 putting all of us to shame.
So what are we doing so wrong that they are doing so right?
August 28, 2023
As the energy producing countries are now all in BRICS and ditching the USD, no longer needing to buy US treasuries, the USD is about to come up against reality and its own debt. The USD will fall as demand disappears and inflation, etc will take hold, destroying US PPP.
It is critically important that the U.K. is totally independent of both the failed EU and the about to fail USA. We need to restore our own inquisitive interest in the world without seeking to dominate any part of it other than our own islands.
We are beginning to realise that we are engaged in an existential cultural war which we are losing. Who knows if European identity will be allowed to survive as a minority group in Europe?
We need to start looking facts in the face and move the lunatics to the asylum- there is no time to debate whether a man is a man or not.
August 28, 2023
As soon as we have a successful company we seem to sell it off to the first foreign bidder. Maybe we should follow Germany’s example and ban this practice.
August 28, 2023
Christine
Absolutely correct, we had a successful Chip manufacturer, AMD (?) and it was sold off
August 28, 2023
Isn’t our government doing the opposite of Ireland? Liz Truss had the right ideas but your party’s coup against her and the installation of this useless PM have permanently damaged your future prospects. Maybe you should ask them for the reasoning behind this. I can only think they are following orders from a higher authority.
August 28, 2023
Could it be your governments policy of net-zero and high taxation ?
August 28, 2023
The USA is on the decline. It’s the BRICS nations that have recently expanded considerably, this barely getting a mention in the media, which you need to be wary of and perhaps emulate. They don’t tolerate all this net zero nonsense or allow their countries to be overrun by illegal immigrants. They remain focused on knocking the US off its pedestal and growing their economies. They are buying up gold and will soon challenge the dollar as the reserve currency. China and Russia now have control of much of the mineral resources in Africa. Your lot are asleep at the wheel trying your best to please all the wrong people.
August 28, 2023
I think the root of the problem is the abuse of trust over the last 20 to 30 years. From Tony Blair’s successful attempt to attract immigrants from all over the world, and they are still coming, to the dishonesty in Parliament refusing to accept the EU referendum result and really making Brexit work, to the blunt refusal to accept that the UK cannot afford the size and cost of the government, equally the refusal to do anything about it, to the still unbelievable Covid lockdowns, clearly based on what the Heath Secretary and his advisers felt, not based on careful analysis and examination of the facts, to the nonsense of Net Zero, where ignorant MPs vote and make decisions which are incredibility expensive, again with no desire to analyse and examine the facts carefully.
In addition, the BBC is no longer a trusted source with its constant bias, but again the government does nothing about it!
Sir John, you are a conservative but how many of your party agree with you? The PM and Chancellor certainly don’t! We are crying out for proper leadership and vision, but we get nothing.
August 28, 2023
GDP per capita does not take into account the effects of exchange rate fluctuations which is why to compare the prosperity of countries, GDP per capita at Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is the correct measure.
Our problem as a country is that we have never had a government or civil service, infested as they are by Arts graduates, that valued science and technology and was determined to retain those companies that were presently successful or were the harbingers of future success. If they had they would have smashed GEC, a toxic unpatriotic disaster, and would not have allowed a Japanese hedge fund to run off with ARM Holdings which is now destined to be owned by the USA like so many other small companies with potential in science and technology.
The chaotic and hyper-expensive response of the government to the covid scam with its rush to give emergency authorisation for a so-called vaccine with no pharmacological activity apart from dangerous and lasting side effects together with closing the economy is a typical example. Don’t forget to get the jab1, jab2, jab3, jab4…jabn, by the way: new variants are constantly under development.
August 28, 2023
Having spent most of my career working for US tech companies. I have always thought that living in an enormous single market/currency/language/regulatory framework, country gave US companies a great start and enabled them to grow very quickly to a sustainable size. This coupled with strong rule of law, very competitive marketplace and government purchasing enabled the very good ones to get to a dominant size quickly.
Europe has the disadvantage of multiple languages and, since we left, has become a more fragmented and difficult environment to grow a tech company.