The top ten companies in the all world index are all US

If we take the market value of quoted companies as a measure of success for economies to create and grow major businesses, the US dominates. The top ten biggest in the all world index are all US. 7 of the top ten are digital technology giants, with Goggle appearing twice in the list with its two kinds of shares both in the top ten by their individual value. There is then a car company, a financial company and a healthcare company.
You have to go to number 14 to find a non US company. That is Taiwan Semiconductor. The rest of the top fifteen are all US, adding an oil company, a bank, and two pharmaceutical companies to the top ten.
So we see the pattern. The EU with its 120 million more people and its self promoted single market has not just missed out on the great growth opportunities in on line shopping, data search, software supply, social media and semiconductor design and production. It has failed to get a large bank, pharmaceutical or energy company using older technology into the top fifteen as well.
The EU which has taken the net zero revolution more seriously than pre Biden America has not produced an electric car company that can keep up with Tesla. It has let China dominate in producing solar panels and wind energy. So what is wrong?
The EU has gone for the high tax high regulation model. Much of the tenor of EU regulation is hostile to innovation, seeking to lay down in law how the main companies currently design and produce a good, limiting the ability to change or challenge the established products and players. There is less entrepreneurship. Major companies have a long gone entrepreneurial past and a bureaucratic present management reacting more to government than to customers. These businesses often seem out of touch with consumers and so vulnerable to better and more modern US and Chinese offerings. There must be reasons why JP Morgan is bigger than any EU commercial bank, why Tesla not a German company pioneered high priced electric cars and why the main pharmaceutical companies and new drugs are from the USA.
The UK too lacks a top fifteen company. Its long association with EU laws has not helped, and its current business taxes are too high.
August 29, 2023
It comes down to the objectives of governments and their knowing how to achieve them. TheTories do not have any clear objectives for the UK. Individual Tories might – do in fact, like Sir John – but as a party they don’t. They want to win the next general election more than anything. And that determines the policies they adopt. But beyond recognising the major concerns of the public and somehat cynical promises to address them these policies have little of substance in them. There is no philosophy of conservative government in the Party to give its polices substantial weight and effectiveness. The result is it is weak and ineffective in government.
The EU is very clear on its objectives and a thrusting capitalist society is not what it wants. It wants a fair society with all treated reasonably and nobody too far out of line including not too far ahead. Part of its means is suppression of national government and democracy. That and an enhanced disconnection from ordinary people is the legacy the EU has left the UK, spreading through the political class like a cancer. These values and aims are out of line with long standing British culture but too many in Whitehall and Westminster still yearn for the easy going discourse with like minded colleagues across the Channel rather than dealing with the mundane concerns of dull and boring constituents.
Until the Tory Party develops a conservative philosophy of government and applies it to clear objectives in the national interest – if it can work out what the nationall interests as distinct from its own in fact are – it will be neither fit to govern nor to present itself for election.
I cannot make it any clearer thatn that.
August 29, 2023
P G. +1
August 29, 2023
Having an anti business government doesn’t help.
Driving manufacturing and exploration overseas in pursuit of net zero is a killer.
The worst is yet to come.
August 29, 2023
This government had an opportunity today to back the people, to back business and block the ULEZ ….it choose not too
August 29, 2023
I don’t think the Tories want to win the next election. Nobody demanding to be PM wants the job – it’s a bump on the road to the nirvana of being the ex-PM of Great Britain which is status, no work and more lucrative. They have dished their electoral chances almost deliberately.
August 29, 2023
No mention of China. They are taking business everywhere.
A ruthless and determined pursuit of national self interest. This does not fit in with the free market explanation of success.
The paleoconservatives in America recognise the merits of economic nationalism. Trump paid lip service to this with talk of bringing jobs back to the United States but not a great deal was actually achieved before he lost power.
August 29, 2023
I thought that Saudi Aramco would have been in the top 10/15?
Reply Still under government control, not a private sector company. Does have a minority quoted shareholding.
August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023
And here we go again! Like a dog with a bone, you simply won’t let your obsession with the EU drop. John, we have left. It’s over. You got your Brexit. You seem deeply unhappy about it
August 29, 2023
If we really had left, he probably wouldn’t. The problem is, thanks to the anti-democratic Establishment, we are only half out.
August 29, 2023
Donna
+1
August 29, 2023
Lemming, Sir John posted some facts about the slize of listed companies and postulated on why the largest are all American, not European. It sounds like you are pro-Remain – what is your explanation for the EU not being represented in the top 10?
August 29, 2023
Lemming
Unhappy indeed. We still follow EU regulations, they are still on the statute book. The Windsor betrayal put a border down the Irish Sea. We follow EU regulation closely in just about every field. BRINO.
August 29, 2023
@ Lemming – perhaps you have your own obsession with the E.U. for your criticism of Sir John wholly ignores his clear similar interest in the U.S.A. despite us leaving in 1783.
August 29, 2023
One of the big problems in the EU is that its single market is far from complete. The now 27 nations have allowed as yet too little integration in services, in the digital area and in finance (no real banking union as yet).
Start-ups have to move to a larger market like the US to really scale up. For a more integrated EU one needs 27 noses pointing in the same direction. That is a very slow process, usually only progressed by facing crises.
August 29, 2023
Oh …. the answer is “more EU.” There’s a surprise (not); it’s the constant argument of those who won’t accept that the sclerotic EU model is failing.
August 29, 2023
@Donna: why should I agree with you, when I can see that EU support among its citizens has been increasing.
August 29, 2023
P.S. Even in the UK, although that is now too late.
August 29, 2023
Deluded Peter. We still don’t want the EU. What’s to like with the bureaucracy of unelected dictators.
August 29, 2023
Maybe those not enamoured with the EU were afraid to say so for fear of having their bank accounts closed.
August 29, 2023
‘Support increasing’ amongst small selections asked by poll companies, I wonder how many people here have been asked for their views this past three years; no one I know has been asked. The people I know are happy with the onshoring of some of our manufacturing, especially those living in the Midlands it is booming there, unemployment low in the East Midlands, they are happy with their higher pay.
They are unhappy with the frozen personal allowances, the clawing back of child benefits if one parent earns just over the higher rate tax, the extra taxes and the reduction on pa’s on dividends when they use their money on risky investments. Having to change supermarkets to get better deals and stop using their usual favourite brands because they happen to be on the ONS list and peak at review times.
They are unhappy with their mortgage rate going up from under 2% to over 5% even though that is still historically low; our house price rises got out of hand because those loans were there, and the younger generation thought those rates were forever.
We didn’t experience the travel problems blown up by our media going abroad. Our media is none-stop London-centric remoaners and if those people are the only ones you are listening to, you are kidding yourself. Sadly people in the North think re-electing Labour will give them much bigger pay, many more holiday, less work, a 4 day week, tax the rich not us that will cause our decline not leaving the EU.
August 29, 2023
Very true, Peter. Note how Mr Redwood claims the EU has chosen a high tax model. In truth the EU doesn’t tax at all, the States do, and in very different ways. So, as so often, it turns out that when the Brexiters explain why they dislike the EU, they never understood it in the first place
reply VAT is an EU imposed tax. EU has added various levies including emissions trading carbon tax.
August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023
Lemming, did you know the EU took a % of all VAT on all rest of the world imports into the UK? I believe recently they taxed us on imagined goods; they said some companies underdeclared from China without evidence of each company and products for our government to rebill. So the EU does tax!
August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023
@ Lemming – And here we go again! Like a dog with a bone, you simply won’t let your obsession with the Brexit vote drop. Lemming, we have left. It’s over. Remain deeply unhappy if you wish but recognize you are blighting your own outlook by doing so.
August 29, 2023
For full integration you must dispense with 27 noses and have 1. Admit it Peter. I don’t care if that’s what people want, but stop pretending that all the sub-states will be maintained.
1 bank
1 debt
1 currency
1 citizenship
1 flag
1 government
No nation
No loyalty
You have achieved most of that already.
August 29, 2023
PVL : “That [greater EU integration] is a very slow process, usually only progressed by facing crises.”
Yes, reduced democracy and greater authoritarianism is pursued by creating crises. Net Zero is a prime example. It is designed to produce an energy and hence poverty crisis in western countries. If anthropogenic CO2 were to be a problem for our climate, which it isn’t (just look at the Antarctic Vostok ice core data), then no sane person would select our energy to come from expensive, weather dependent, unreliable, intermittent, low energy density, high materials usage, short life span, wind and solar renewables supplied by China, a country described by our security services as “hostile”, rather than affordable, reliable, abundant and secure nuclear.
As I write (08:54 hrs) the 28 GW of installed wind power is providing just 3.4 GW of power (up from a minimum of less than 1 GW during the last 7 days)
August 29, 2023
@Peter Van Leeuwen
ie the USA is a single country …. the EU is not … and it is unlikely it ever will be ?
August 29, 2023
David Copperfield. Dickens
“Britannia, that unfortunate female, is always before me, like a trussed fowl skewered through and through with office-pens, and bound hand and foot with red tape.”
Colonists took the red tape with them to the US and the revolution-causing Stamp Act was bound in it, if that makes any difference to anything.
People talk of the “entrepreneurial spirit” which is meant to be prevalent in the US and lacking in the EU/Europe too. In the US people are far more willing to become entrepreneurs than in Europe. Apparently the EU often puzzles over this.
I have read a good conspiracy theory, however unlikely sounding. It goes like this…The genius in a garage US myth is just that. Many a genius has allegedly been set up and supported beyond Europe’s wildest dreams by the US govt.
August 29, 2023
No entrepreneur is ‘set up and supported’ by any government. That is the whole point.
August 29, 2023
I agree, Lynn, we didn’t get 1p worth of help.
When we did try to get a repayable grant to help buy a new warehouse and increase the size of our operation and workforce, the hoops weren’t just too high they were on fire.
Young people since 1998 have been deterred from working in small businesses. It has continued under this government, the people they send to SMEs are few and low calibre.
August 29, 2023
Perhaps if the Not-a-Conservative-Government stopped kow-towing to the WEF and the EU, we might stand a chance of producing innovative companies that would, in time, grow to become world-leading.
Sadly, there’s not a chance of that happening under any of the branches of the Westminster Uni-Party. We’re no longer in the EU, but we remain shackled to it, with NI held hostage to ensure “we behave.” And Starmer has already made it blindingly clear that he is just another WEF Puppet, just like Sunak and Hunt.
Starmer will be pushing the Green Lunacy and continuing the policy of trying to force expensive, inefficient, impractical and unwanted “alternatives” to the products we already use and which most want to keep: gas or oil-fired boilers and petrol/diesel cars.
August 29, 2023
@Donna
Your comments about the “Green Lunacy” are reactionary, incorrect and show no concern for the obvious damage to the planet that is being caused by burning fossil fuels. Renewable electricity last winter displaced more than a third of the UK’s entire annual gas demand for power generation, the equivalent of 95TWh of gas – equal to 110 tankers of LNG, saving us £billions in import costs. In 2022, UK renewables provided 38 per cent of the country’s electricity generation, nearly as much as gas (at 40 per cent) and we became a NET ELECTRICITY EXPORTER for the first time since 2010. Over 1.5 million people are now working in the UK green economy
Incidentally, I voted for Brexit in the referendum, mainly because I was swayed by the sovereignty issue. I did not vote for the extreme “hard Brexit” demanded by Nigel Farage, Richard Tice and their Reform Party, which has seriously damaged foreign inward investment and caused the loss of much of our exports to the EU.
August 29, 2023
You can’t qualify Sovereignty, Brexit or pregnancy.
I read an article in Biznews today from AFRICA on the hopelessness of solar power and the necessity to maintain their nuclear power plants (which the French built and apparently can’t maintain).
August 29, 2023
SG, what were the costs of creating that renewable electricity compared to importing it?
August 29, 2023
@A-Tracy
The last UK government auction secured a record 11 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable energy capacity that will generate electricity nine times more cheaply than August 2022 gas prices.
The projects are all due to start operating within the next few years up to 2026/27 and have agreed to generate electricity for an average price of £48 per megawatt hour (MWh) in today’s money. This is nine times cheaper than the £446/MWh current cost of running gas-fired power stations.
Most of the new capacity – some 7GW – will be offshore wind. Notably, for the first time, these projects will come in cheaper than onshore wind or solar.
The projects would save consumers an estimated £1.5bn per year by the late 2020s and cut annual average bills by ~£58, with all of them effectively subsidy-free.
August 29, 2023
SG : “In 2022, UK renewables provided 38 per cent of the country’s electricity generation, nearly as much as gas (at 40 per cent) and we became a NET ELECTRICITY EXPORTER for the first time since 2010.”
Wind and solar provided 29% of our electrical power with “other renewables” (burning rubbish and wood pellets, 11%). So wind and solar provided around 6% of our total energy needs after many years of expensive subsidies.
We did export more electricity but generally this was at negative prices to avoid the larger constraint payments.
It is insanity to select a renewable energy system which is expensive, weather dependent, unreliable and insecure requiring a parallel backup system of fossil fuels because there exists no economic non-fossil fuel backup. Expensive and intermittent power will bring poverty to the UK.
If anthropogenic CO2 was an issue then nuclear would have been selected instead of wind and solar.
“Green lunacy” is an apt description. The Antarctic Vostok ice core data over the last 400,000 years shows that whilst both temperature and CO2 levels are at their historically very low levels, the planet has been regularly warming and cooling with no anthropological input and furthermore CO2 follows temperature and not vice versa.
August 29, 2023
Original Richard
I do wish that you would stop writing such common-sense posts as you may well be hurting other people’s feelings which in this day and age is not allowed. You naughty, naughty man you.
Brilliant stuff keep it coming
August 29, 2023
@Sakara Gold
I wasn’t aware that anyone had voted for “Brexit” in the referendum.
“Brexit” was not on the ballot paper.
August 29, 2023
@Sakara Gold
From what I have read (principally outside the MSM) the net zero/green lunacy science is not settled. At the moment, I am not sure that “reactionary” comments about “green lunacy” are necessarily a bad thing.
August 29, 2023
You say you did not vote for a hard Brexit which has caused… we have not had a real Brexit let alone a hard one. We would have been far better off with a real Brexit go for growth Brexit.
A bit more CO2 plant food is net benefit to the world anyway.
August 29, 2023
By Market Cap
Apple, 2.95 trillion
Microsoft, 2.52 trillion
Saudi Aramco, 2.09 trillion
Alphabet, $1.59 trillion
Amazon, $1.33 trillion
NVIDIA, $1.06 trillion
Tesla, $813.2 billion
Meta Platforms, $739.9 billion
Berkshire Hathaway, $736.8 billion
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor), $528.5 billion
Well they all look rather or very over valued to me. Especially Tesla – once people work out that CO2 is not really a problem but an asset and that EVs are more expensive, far less convenient and create more CO2 not less anyway. Taiwan Semiconductors has rather a large shadow hanging over it.
August 29, 2023
Sensible physicists (the honest and independent ones) know it is at best a gross exageration & simplification at worse a complete and utter con trick and ruse for more taxes and control). Also clearly an economic disaster.
Khan a good example that ULEZ is clearly fully supported by Sunak.
August 29, 2023
If nothing else, read Dr. Judith Curry’s recent testimony to the US Senate. She’s a solid, experienced climate scientist who resigned an academic post (in her mid 60s) to ‘be more independent’ on the subject. She now mostly advises insurance companies, who need to know the probabilities of future events to set their prices correctly.
There are a few more like her. How tragic that in academia you now can’t think and speak independently. In the past, this was the very point of universities.
I know a UK professor in this position (late 60s). A younger colleague called him a ‘climate change denier’ for pointing out some almost inescapable home truths about the timescale and extent of ‘net zero’.
August 29, 2023
‘ … the obvious damage to the planet that is being caused by burning fossil fuels.’
That ‘damage’ of which you speak is very far from ‘obvious’. Indeed, much of it is imaginary, a result of very inaccurate modelling.
As for the 1.5 million – inefficient processes always employ more workers. If you wanted to dig holes and then fill them in again, you could, in theory, employ the whole country. You would not, however, be producing anything useful.
August 29, 2023
We don’t need to import LPG. We could use our own gas reserves and frack …. if the idiots in the Establishment weren’t so Eco-obsessed.
As is repeatedly pointed out to you, so-called renewable energy requires massive subsidies AND backup from reliable sources, so it costs us twice.
And there is nothing environmentally-positive about windmills which slaughter thousands of birds and bats, including raptors and rare sea birds, and are now also implicated in the destruction of whales.
There is no evidence, other than in computer models, that there is a “climate crisis” caused by CO2 ….. let alone our 1% of global production.
August 29, 2023
Ever since Thatcher sold off the state infrastructure industries and used the proceeds for government general expenditure, rather than investing them for the future, British companies have been bought out by foreign money.
Particuarly if they are tech firms, like Cambridge based Arm, Abcam or Cobham. Or Cadbury, Morrisons, RSA, G4S, Vectura, John Laing, Meggitt, Ultra Electronics, Sky. Or huge swathes of London commercial and residential property
In the first half of 2021, private equity investment jumped to the highest level since 2017 according to KPMG, which tracked 785 private equity deals in the UK with a combined value of almost £74bn.
The government allows/encourages foreign money to buy up successfull British firms – especially those which export – because we have few other sources of foreign currency. It is enabled because the weak value of sterling against foreign currencies, which is in turn caused by the twin deficits.
August 29, 2023
@ Sakara Gold – so foreigners’ interest in buying British businesses arose only because the Thatcher government applied the proceeds of denationalizations not to a special fund but to the Exchequer’s revenue account?
August 29, 2023
Formula 57
Yes in comparison with Norways national social fund derived from North Sea oil and gas. Plus the funds derived from council house sales that were embargoed from building social housing. Two opportunities missed by Margaret Thatchers government who preferred it to go into a black hole called the Treasury to be sqandered over generations.
August 29, 2023
Only foreign money can buy up successful British firms, because UK money has all been taxed away.
August 29, 2023
Some truth in this. Not only that, but the sellers often move overseas before they sell the shares for 5 years plus so as to save on CGT and to keep more of the proceeds they invest aways from this “piss down the drain” government.
August 29, 2023
It is also enabled by the government policy to import everything. The money endlessly flowing out of the country to pay foreign firms for imported goods (and services) has to be balanced by selling assets – companies and property.
It’s interesting how nearly everything wrong with this country – that Mr. Redwood points out, day after day – is caused by successive governments- most of which are Tory governments.
August 29, 2023
It is good news, though, that Cadbury in 2017 brought back to Britain a £75m investment, four new lines built, the production of all Cadbury Dairy Milk products now originally made in the UK, the temporary production elsewhere was moved back to Bournville it should NEVER have been moved out.
They aren’t the only companies reshoring since Brexit.
August 29, 2023
@Sakara Gold
I think you are probably right in that the UK will have to rely on inward foreign investment until such time that we have an economically competent Government. Hopefully, the next Government will be more economically competent than the current one.
However, there are currently some positives:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/billions-in-foreign-investment-sees-thousands-of-new-jobs-across-the-uk
August 29, 2023
Unfortunately neither political party have either the talent or the motive to move forward
August 29, 2023
Barrie Emmett
They had some talent but it was banished to the back benches so as not to cause them further problems in implementing their madcap schemes.
August 29, 2023
There is a rumour that US companies pretend to embrace a greencr*p agenda while secretly lobbying against all things green.
August 29, 2023
I suppose that once a country has done way with coal and steel and plastic it can’t really manufacture much at all.
Whatever happened to the UK’s plans re becoming a financial hub rather than an “old hat” manufacturing country?
Where’s that new Hong Kong? Or even the detestable HS2?
The best laid plans etc
August 29, 2023
There is, quote ‘a tidal wave of reshoring’, returning production and manufacturing back into the UK google it.
August 29, 2023
Given that as of January 2023 about twice as many (medium and small) companies as before were looking at nearshoring their supply chain, and that this survey was a global survey, isn’t it a bit rich to talk of a tidal wave for UK companies?
As the French would say ´Do not mistake bladders for lanterns’.
impact.economist.com ‘Trade in transition 2023’, 58 pp.
August 29, 2023
Ah, banks! I’m in the process of being de-banked by Intelligent Finance, which is part of Lloyds. (Not just me, for having watched GBN and voted the wrong way in 2016; the bank is shutting down.) But I get the impression that Lloyds is shedding customers to comply with an EU Commission order going back to 2014 – one that benefited EU banks. If that’s the case, why?
August 29, 2023
The west is about to lose a lot of banks. Those that remain need to kow-tow to their customers, especially the ones with golden eggs to deposit, even if they are bantam sized.
August 29, 2023
Sir John,
Another generalisation which as usual is unsubstantiated. The American economy is more successful in terms of growth but entrepreneurship is thriving in countries such as Sweden and Denmark with Denmark owning the most valuable company in Europe together with LVMH, NovoNordisk and Sweden having more multinational companies than most other European countries compared to its size and population.
But it is of course easier to criticise all 27 countries and the Eu, when Brexit has not worked as you promised.
August 29, 2023
How can you dispute numbers that are accepted worldwide.
You reveal the confused and delusional thinking that is sinking EUROPE.
Facts, empirical argument and reality must be faced.
Why did Musk, an Anglo Saxon, go to the USA instead of Europe with its larger population? Why do we stand and watch starlink cross our skies in wonder like the Africans do – no understanding of how it’s done and no hope of equalling the achievement?
Because of your bigoted attitude shared by the ‘leaders’ of Europe. – there I have left the EU out of it and included the U.K., so drop that little red herring do, and answer the question.
August 29, 2023
@ bill brown – you dont find any substantiation in the words “The top ten biggest in the all world index are all US. …You have to go to number 14 to find a non US company. That is Taiwan Semiconductor” then?
We can acknowledge Airbus as an E.U. success but alas it is the exception that proves the rule rather than the desirable opposite.
August 29, 2023
My reaction to today’s post is ‘so what?’ Anyone would thing giant corporate businesses – like any of the firms mentioned – are intrinsically a good thing. Some things lend themselves to monopolies. Search engine, social media and such like don’t really work if there are hundreds of suppliers. Other areas of business lend themselves to a dominant position by virtue of the economies of scale.
Two things, Mr. Redwood.
1) You allow any innovative, successful, fast growing UK business tonne sold to foreign buyers
2) You allow the giant US corporates to remit their profits to Luxembourg or another low tax country
You can’t facilitate success for US companies and then complain when they are more successful.
August 29, 2023
British entrepreneurship would be aided if the government actually encouraged it. Fact is anyone setting up a company in this country is classified in the “no good deed shall go unpunished” category.
You have to be legally trained in order to employ anyone in this country, and even then your actions can be called into question in a spurious tribunal claim.
August 29, 2023
Sir John you cannot put all the blame for the lack of UK technolgical development over the decades since the 1960’s down to the EU.
We invent things but can’t produce them on a large scale. This does need investment of capital from private source or tax payer. The Government controls the tax payer money. But there is also a general public lack of interest in producing technolgy which does not help.
It should be remembered that the world’s first working computer was made by the GPO a Nationalised industry. So why are there not computers with GPO on them to compete with Apple, Dell, IBM ? An interesting thought🙂
August 29, 2023
Most of the companies you refer to provide services, and there is no single market in the EU for this.
The EU also tends to set minimum standards, from which member states often put more regulation on top. An example is the way the UK government used to gold-plate EU regulations. A more recent example is the ban on ChatTDP in Italy. There are also separate cultural and taxation issues you need to deal with in each country.
The reality for a start-up in Europe is that you have to deal with each country individually, stalling rapid growth compared to the United States.
August 29, 2023
Maybe one day we will see from Sir John a list of once British companies which were willingly sold to foreign buyers, perhaps later broken up, or manufacture now elsewhere, and a list of companies fully currently British owned either old or new. Do any make unique fully patent protected products?
And how many of the sales or other losses of ownership were supported or not prevented when they could have been by the Conservative (The Destroyer of England ) party.
Somehow the day will not come.
Reply In a free society owners of businesses can sell them to foreigners if they wish, just as we can buy foreign companies in their markets.
August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023
I would guess if there is any top ten UK list, it wont include UK companies they will all be foreign. Some might rationalise that is OK, but they are paying taxes elsewhere and contributing fully to overseas economies. Using UK earnings to fund infrastructure in foreign domains.
This Conservative Government correlates a few UK jobs created by foreign companies as full blown contribution to the UK’s economy, which is why we have a 70 year high on tax – someone has to pay, when so many get a free pass. Earning in the UK to fund infrastructure elsewhere is simply the removal of wealth, leaving UK domiciled people and businesses to subsidies this type of forced decline. We even give(give) foreign companies UK taxpayer money, for no other reason than for-the-hell-of-it. Elsewhere in the World those in receipt of their taxpayer money have to be part of the community putting in as well as taking out. This Conservative Government has forced the closure of UK industry, has forced the loss of UK jobs – they call it a NetZero law, a law that only created. We must be kind and good to the planet, if your say anything that appear at odds with this religion you will be cancelled. In the meantime every such project this Conservative Government has engaged in has forced up World Pollution exponentially – through its import only policy from the Worlds most polluting regimes. This Conservative Government are simply hypocrites
This Conservative Government couldn’t be more anti-UK.
August 29, 2023
Isn’t it also the case that so many of our top companies have been poached by foreigners?
While we made it easy for our prime businesses to be taken over by anyone with money, European countries in particular made it all but impossible for UK interests to buy up EU companies.
Yet one more way that being in the EU provided a reason for us to sacrifice ourselves in some way, for the good of the majority. We were always too eager to ‘play the game’, while others found ways around the rules.
We still have that strange defeatist mentality, that we have to let the ‘other guy’ not be defeated, or that we should not prosper from someone’s defeat.
The way forward is more investment for small companies, allow them to grow, then make sure they are not tied down with rules that stop them taking in other businesses. Fundamentally, we have to stop being the fall guy and ignore the rules that work against us, just as everyone else does!
August 29, 2023
Interesting. But what of SMEs? In the EU the rules are slanted towards big companies, and in the UK we are stifling them too. They could contribute far more to our economy and society.
August 29, 2023
A good article, Sir John, but the answer is in the Government’s control. Both Labour, Coalition & Conservative Governments have overtaxed business in the UK, as now with 25% corporation tax, and overtaxed private citizens, as now with the tax allowances frozen until 2028.
Combine that with their willingness to sell growing UK companies to foreign buyers, and it is no surprise the UK has not got a company in the top 15 worldwide.
For years, the greedy Government of all colours has taken too big a share of the national income, but no PM or Chancellor of the last 30 years seems to have seen that. The UK succeeds, in its modest way, in spite of the government, not because of it!
August 29, 2023
The aspirations of the EU fall below its achievements . I have said many times that the different characteristics that exist amongst all of its members prevent the sort of co-ordination that the EU aims
at . History is a difficult thing to live down and is the root cause of the EU’s failure . We would all prefer to live in an ideal world but reality rules . The UK has enough problems of its own and staying out of the EU is a wise move .
August 29, 2023
May’s legacy is the time bomb disaster of net zero and the pathetic dithering Brexit attempt leading to the Boris botched disaster plus lots of mad woke drivel. But she did give us opt out organ donation I suppose.
August 29, 2023
Why would you index in the city of london, with all its laws & taxes ….and on ULEZ
August 29, 2023
We hear so much about China these days and how rich and powerful they are but that is not reflected in their top four companies.
Top Companies from China as of Jul. 01, 2023
Ranking Company Market Cap (USD)
1 Tencent Holdings Ltd $405.81 B
2 Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd $294.91 B
3 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $232.15 B
4 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd $219.65 B
However we are not “big” either, but with a population of 67M compared to USA 334M and China 1,425M we’re not that far away pro rata. The USA has a population 5 times our own and China 21 times our own.
Largest UK companies by market cap
# Name M. Cap
1 AstraZeneca 1AZN $211.06 B
2 Shell 2SHEL $203.98 B
3 Linde 3LIN $186.05 B
4 HSBC 4HSBC $147.38 B
BTW: Singapore, population only 6 M, Top company, DBS, is valued at $64B. Why can’t we follow their MO?
August 29, 2023
My post is mainly addressed to those few Remainers still posting here :
Constant expansion of the EU has brought in nothing but poor new members requiring huge subsidies.
As a result, the few net contributors, thankfully no longer including us, have had to stump up billions.
The latest plan is to take in the Western Balkan states and Ukraine within seven years.
Given that Ukraine would become the fourth most populous EU state, and one of the poorest in terms of per capita GDP, the cost to the few net contributors would be enormous. That alone will be enough to stifle growth but more worrying, all the money used to pay for the goods used to improve those economies will be borrowed from the ECB and will be added to the Eurozone debt burden.
August 29, 2023
With the NATS system outage 28/8 which was UK wide for 7 hours, 500+ flights cancelled, multitudinous delays and knock on problems for days, please can we have a debate about this soon Sir J?
Clearly passengers should receive suitable compensation via their travel insurance policies, airlines and in turn insurers/airlines should be able to claim from NATS?
What really happened, lessons learnt and what is needed to avoid this happening again?
reply Icannot help a debate on this as no info re what went wrong
August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023
Off topic
I spoke to a friend of mine this morning, he had a large quantity of turf to dispose of so he took it to the council tip
Excuse me, what is you wish to tip?
Turf
Does it contain earth?
Inevitably, turf is bound to contain earth
Then you will have to pay £X
No wonder there’s so much fly tipping
August 29, 2023
Off topic: Guido reports “We’re not even done with August, and already it’s set the annual record as the month with the most Channel crossings. So far, 5,283 migrants were detected in the Channel this month, with three days of data still to be released. This makes August the worst month on record since Rishi pledged to stop the boats, beating the previous total of 3,299 by some 40%.”
Perhaps Sunak’s plan is to “stop the boats” when he’s confident that every criminal migrant who wants to get to the UK has been given a free ferry ride here?
August 29, 2023
There’s something fundamentally wrong with society & democracy when governments, and not the people, decide what’s best
The people don’t want ULEZ ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want to ban ICE cars ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want to ban gas boilers ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want immigration ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want high taxes ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want HS2 ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want regulation ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want digital currency ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want environmental, social & corporate governance ESG ….but govt says it good for you
The people don’t want the EU ….but govt says it good for you