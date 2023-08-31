The UK trade figures were altered as we finally left the EU, disrupting comparisons. We are told they were changed from an Intrastate to a Customs basis, and were told there were missing numbers from the early months after the change owing to data collection issues. As many Remain MPs and commentators thought the issue of the EU was all about trade it is irritating that the numbers were disrupted just as we left.
Now things should have settled down a bit we can compare 2022 as we came out of covid lockdowns with 2019 before covid and before exit. The 2022 figures show goods imports and exports both strongly up . I use goods because the Remain MPs never seemed interested in our good surplus in services and our success in selling services to non EU Countries despite the absence of services chapters in EU trade deals with other countries.
Non EU trade has continued t9 grow faster than our EU trade as it was doing when we were still in the EU, and is larger than our EU trade. Our imports from the EU are still very large. We need to adopt the various policies I have been proposing to grow more of our own food, produce more of our own energy and make more of our own goods. Governmentb has promised the first two and needs to get on with the methods to do so.
It was always strange that UK pro Remain MPs and commentators always pretended the EU was just a free trade area when it was a customs union as part of a much bigger Union where the other members saw the importance of wide ranging EU level government, single urgency, common debts, common foreign and security policy and the rest.Even on the issue of trade the Remain MPs were wrong.Our trade has not been badly damaged by the exit. It is up, though as in the EU we still import more than we export to the continent and need to tackle the imbalances.
7 Comments
August 31, 2023
That is all very good economic news, . . . but is the OBR made up of remain MPs???
It is the OBR that reports a 4% damage to the UK’s GDP is related to Brexit.
August 31, 2023
They are still forecasting it, but it has yet to happen. It is why their economic forecasts have been consistently below the actual outturns.
August 31, 2023
Covid still disrupted the 2022 trade figures, with the UK hit big:
– Our large aerospace industry relies on exports impacted by the air travel downturn.
– There was also a shortage of chips for cars, which affected both imports and exports.
We are unlikely to see the complete picture of these elements of goods trade figures until 2024, but these will partially recover this year.
August 31, 2023
Once again the appalling SoS Environment Therese Coffey has been instrumental in weakening environmental protection in our country. Aided and abbetted by Michael Gove, she has abandoned the long held principle that the polluter pays and intends to load our precious trout rivers with yet more damaging pollution, this time from housebuilding run-off
An amendment tabled by the government to the levelling up bill orders local authorities to ignore nutrient pollution from new developments in ecologically sensitive areas in England, including the Norfolk Broads and the Lake District
Under the current system, which is derived from EU law, developers are not allowed to add more pollution to already-polluted protected areas. The proposed changes would demonstrably reduce the level of environmental protection provided for in existing environmental law. Yet the government has not adequately explained how, alongside such weakening of environmental law, the new policy measures will ensure it still meets its objectives for water quality and protected site conditions.
Apparently Govey thinks another 100,000 houses in our national parks are more important than protecting our rivers, which already under this government have become open sewers. Shame on both of them.
August 31, 2023
Caught in a self-made trap but that’s what happens when you elect scum parties to government who put their own interests above all else
August 31, 2023
If we didn’t continue to accept millions of immigrants, we wouldn’t need 100,000 new houses !
August 31, 2023
The more that I hear about the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the more impressed I am. His current visit to China is a case in point
China is still the UK’s fourth largest trading partner, but concerns over threats to civil liberties in the former British colony of Hong Kong, espionage by China in the UK, and China’s support of Russia during the invasion of Ukraine have led to tensions between our two countries.
Speaking to the BBC yesterday, Mr Cleverly said his visit was an opportunity to speak “directly and unambiguously” on areas of disagreement and “work together where it is in our mutual interest to do so”.
In a cabinet of mediocrities, James Cleverly has shone out as head and shoulders above the rest of the field and shows foresight and knowledge of international affairs. Cleverly should keep his job in Sunak’s imminent reshuffle.