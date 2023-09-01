Whither the Church of England?

A recent survey shows a further decline in Uk citizens professing to be Christian or religious in any way.
It is not surprising the Church of England has lost congregations and struggles to attract new supporters. It has used its presence in the Lords and its public platforms to be an ally of many Lib Dem causes, a party which polls around 10% in national polls. It uses its privileged position to promote more overseas aid, more migrants into the UK and to condemn government attempts to stop illegal and dangerous boat crossings from a safe country called France. It is not so keen to use its national pulpit to spread the gospel. It is reluctant to talk about its own extensive property estate and share portfolio. There are times when it turns out they hold shares that do not reflect their views on fossil fuels or other equality matters. The property estate has not been used to house many new arrivals in the UK at a time of extreme housing need given the numbers involved.
The decline of congregations reflects the hostility the Church shows to people with conservative views , as those who were regular Churchgoers have in some cases been put off by the criticisms.
As a democrat who believes people should be free to hold views and disagree with the government I do not object to the clergy who rail against the government. They should not however be surprised to discover that associating themselves with minority partisan views in their official roles will speed the decline of their congregations.Nor should they look hurt when those they criticise examine the Church’s actions and investments to see if they reflect the left wing political opinions they espouse. Church properties do not help reduce our carbon footprint, nor are they made available to house the many new arrivals the Church supports.
I have to thank the C of E as a choir boy fifty odd years back they made me a confirmed atheist from age 8 or so. Listening to the many irrational sermons did that very rapidly and they also gave me a love of choral and other classical music plus we always had about an hour of football before slipping on our Cassocks and Surpluses. We even got paid for wedding, funerals carol singing . As you point out the C of E (rather like the BBC, Justin Welby, King Charles & Prince William/Harry and this Con-socialist Government) are wrong on almost every single issue currently.
LL, the choir boy history piece sounds familiar. I guess we should show gratitude that the CofE did not appear to have the issues associated with the Catholic Church.
As for Sir J’s suggestions on why church congregations have withered, I am not sure people link the church political stance with a decision not to attend a service each Sunday. Numbers have been falling for decades and the simple truth is that a majority of people see no relevance in this religion. Perhaps UK wealth and living standards have made irrelevant the need to appeal to a higher body?
It’s hard to accept moral guidance from an organisation that so accurately reflects the greed, arrogance, depravity and insecurity of the general population they purport to guide.
On a somewhat distant but related topic, I see Mr Shapps is appointed to another office he knows nothing about. Reading his Wiki bio he appears to fully reflect the character, business experience and abilities of the present PCP so no doubt we can expect more of the same competence as we have enjoyed since 2016.
Appealing to a higher body has never achieved very much, try it with say the national lottery! The reality is that we have so many more entertaining alternatives to church now and church has become less entertaining. Back in the day before TV, computers, cinemas… when almost all the village attended it was the place to go, be seen and meet people. Perhaps the only place?
What a sad view about religion. A good code to live your life by. It forms basis of our laws, morals and culture. Welby is a left wing self important dope putting politics before religion- he is a blip in time. Easily forgotten. A man of the cloth who has forgot his purpose.
Tories have deliberately followed to dumb down the role of family and religion to force changes in our culture, way of life and society to accept its mass immigration and third world status. Unfortunately LL unable to deduce true reason why uni-party at work to change our country and society.
A bit like the EU project. The narrative of common trade was absolutely nothing to do with its true intention or purpose.
The authoritarian Marxist agenda of the Uni party should be seen for what it is. The current Tories trans agenda is another attack on religion and a direct attack on women’s rights.
I think they do Pete, when their leaders treat Tories like dirt under their feet, when their preachers condemn people trying to better themselves and preach to them about not being generous when they are often supporting all sorts of charities, trusts, and collections, it rankles. I got to a point where I didn’t like being invited to some baptisms because often the church tie the public into their otherwise near empty sermons at 10 and don’t start the actual baptism until 11 am then lecture for an hour on foodbanks
JR says as a democrat…free to hold views… No we are not.
Your party and govt has suppressed our views by law not to object!! If we do we are racist, transphobic, homophobic etc etc. We get and got punished for your warped govt views. If we disagree your govt silenced people by smearing them as conspiracy theorists, misinformation. Your govt had people monitored during covid! Deliberately scared people into compliance.
Surely you remember what your party and govt did to silence eminent scientists and doctors over a covid! Is your memory that bad JR? Just selective? Look at what your party and govt did to allow BLM and extinction rebellion protests but stopped Brexit, stopped anti vaccinations protests! Handcock stated on TV, this is not advice!
It would be very interesting to see the figures of church attendance in socially deprived areas and wealthy areas as I see more churchgoers in the local churches in well-to-do areas near me.
September 1, 2023
‘ It is not so keen to use its national pulpit to spread the gospel.’
‘The Tory party at prayer’ used to be the old label for the C of E. Best for religion not to be attached to a particular political party though. It should rise above that.
Church of England was always a sort of compromise. It arose from the needs of a monarch to resolve his marriage issues. It was often staffed by second sons who missed out on the family estate or the armed forces.
The more fervent types left to set up Methodist movement, or in the mid nineteenth century to return to the Catholic Church via the Oxford Movement.
At least they are not as sectarian as groups like the Presbyterians often are. Far better than Cromwell’s puritan crowd too.
I think your atheism is shared by a good proportion of the clergy, who just see it as a job.
If they really believed the Book on which the Anglican faith is based, they would be more concerned about the world to come than trying to save the planet.
We still have the rather daft CofE bishops in the Lords and the religious lobby still restrict working on Sunday for the young and opening hours for larger shops to 6 hours. This to try to force/encourage church attendance I assume but not having much effect!
Except in Scotland. There shops can open longer on Sunday.
Surplices not surpluses. Learn to rite proper like an arts graduate.
A little useful advice for the new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero one Claire Coutinho. She has a almost decent degree (maths and philosophy) albeit from Oxford & so she should be able to understand all this – we shall see! Hopefully some of the maths was applied and bordering on physics. She should at least understand the sampling errors of bus and train occupancies. Passengers mainly observe the full ones so get the wrong impression of average occupancy by a long way.
1. Learn the difference between energy and power and the units for them. This seems to be beyond most MPs and previous ministers. You should not say things like “this wind turbine scheme will generate 100 mega watts per year” unless you want people to know you are totally ignorant about energy engineering and totally out of your depth.
2. Remember the environment is one thing and the idiotic & pointless war on plant, tree and crop food CO2 quite another.
3. About 80% of human used energy in not used as electricity it is fossil fuels for heating, transport, industry, fertilisers… only about 20% is electricity. Worldwide only about 2% max of total energy used comes from wind and solar so largely irrelevant.
4. Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero is an idiotic direct contradiction in terms so change it. Rather like being “Minister for Women and Equality” Minister for “cheap, reliable on demand energy” would be far better.
5. There is no such thing as “renewable energy” it either comes from Nuclear Fusion on the Sun (wind, wave and solar), the earth rotation (tidal) or nuclear reactions in the earth core (geothermal).
6. Buying a new EV almost invariably causes far more CO2 than keeping your old car, costs far more and is far less flexible too. So why push them?
7. Storing electricity is very expensive indeed far better to generate when actually needed from stored gas, coal, oil…
8. Burning imported chopped down forests (wood) at Drax is far worse even than burning old wood (Coal) in both CO2 and environmental terms and more expensive so why do it? Gas is even better than coal.
9. A little more C02 is a net benefit for the World and is vital for almost all life – it is not “pollution” and there is no climate emergency caused by it.
10. Insulating older properties is very expensive and often not worth doing as insufficient payback.
11. Exporting high CO2 jobs is idiotic and does not even reduce CO2 it increases it.
12. Learn about Entropy, grid stability, energy economics and the very large costs and general impracticality of large scale grid storage.
13. R&D in some areas like fusion and battery tech makes sense but roll out of duff/premature tech. like heat pumps, wind turbines, EVs, wave power, tidal, grid scale batteries using tax payer subsidies just litters the place with duff tech. and increases taxes for no good reason.
14. Scrap the Committee for Climate Change their proposals are largely bonkers.
15. Scrap the Net Zero religion agenda fully as cheap reliable on demand energy is vital for the economy and CO2 a net good.
Also EV and not “zero emission” they are (usually larger) emissions but mainly elsewhere at the power station cars (though tyre wear is circa 30% higher as heavier and this is not even elsewhere pollution).
The Government (transport) web sites also claim “walking and cycling produce no CO2 direct or indirect” this is clearly lies or deluded drivel. They are fuelled by very inefficient human food energy, a couple of people walking can be worse than a small car in energy terms per mile and is certainly worse than a full car per person. If the fuel is mainly a meat based diet it is even worse still.
Also taxis are at least three times worse than cars in energy use terms per passenger mile (as often they have no passengers plus they need a profession driver) so why do they get to use bus lanes but far more efficient private cars do not?
LL,
A good rant but utterly pointless. There is nothing scientific about net zero, it is political to move jobs and industry to India and China.
In relation to degrees your bias view persists. People have different preferences, thankfully not clones. It does not make you more intelligent to have a science degree or less intelligent by not having one at all.
Perhaps not but it is hard to take people seriously if taking about energy systems when they do not even know the difference between energy/power or the units for them. A bit like me giving a talk on the finer points Beowulf, but then if I had too I would at least have mugged up a bit!
Perhaps best not to be too pedantic about 1). The important point is the actual power output of the 100 MW wind turbine scheme in MWh is 25% or so of the capacity x hours because the wind doesn’t blow all the time, or not strongly enough or too strongly. So we need backups and therefore need to duplicate power generation systems – therefore to talk of the cost of wind and solar being low without taking into account the need for backup is disingenuous. An excellent article by Jeremy Warner in the telegraph on this topic yesterday.
But 3) is the important and remarkable point, which i think few policy makers can really be aware of. After $100s of billions of subsidies globally and all sorts of laws and regs favouring and advantaging them, renewables account for c 2% of global primary energy (in the U.K. it might be c. 5%). Given this, in the absence of some dramatic new technology, how can we possibly reach ‘net zero’ in any conceivable foreseeable timescale?
Indeed and even wind farms and solar are not CO2 free as endless concrete etc. and ships needed to install and service them plus the backup. They do not last for every either.
We can never reach ‘Net Zero’ if that term means no carbon dioxide emissions. Even breathing which is the key definition of a living creature generates CO2, Humans generate 1kg/day of CO2 from simply breathing.
Net zero is a down right fraud policy introduced by Theresa May. A woman so incompetent at every role she was ever given she should be care, because she is clearly not firing on all cylinders.
Indeed she was truly appalling!
My aim is to have the largest carbon footprint ever achieved by a single human being
All the invitations to reduce my carbon footprint are falling on deaf ears
Some modern electrical devices switch themselves off after a couple of minutes when the CD or whatever has finished performing it’s tasks
really irritating
Exactly – net zero would mean no glass, no steel, no bricks, no glass, no plastic etc
It’s absurd!
LL
An excellent lesson for the new young minister. Exactly what life experience does she bring to the job?
Well she sounds better than most pro-Brexit and a reasonable subject at university but she does alas seems to be deluded on the net zero lunacy. Doubtless she was only given the job if she continues with the current bonkers climate and rip off/intermittent energy agenda.
@LL – in post a result of 100% loyalty to her Gang Boss – Sunak. Do you think she would dare stray from his, (while we are at ) religious zeal to destroy the UK before he leaves.
All very true, I’m sure, but neither you LL nor anyone else will get her to understand that if, as the saying goes, her salary depends on not understanding it.
I believe that our government understands your 15 points ….however they just don’t care, as they’re not the united nations points (point 1. petrol cars bad)
Quite frankly after May’s trouncing to force her out and Johnson’s thumping victory by the public to sort out Brexit and put our nation first, it is absolutely astonishing why the Tory party still fails to ignore its supporters and nation and appoints Sunak and Hunt who, once again, ignores the public mandate in the 2019 manifesto which got them elected. Worse Sunak plucked from obscurity stabs Johnson in the back, ignores what he told Tory supporters to get elected and defacto without a vote gets elected ignoring all what he said! He then comes up with serving with integrity rubbish having acted in stark contrast filling his cabinet with arch remainers!
I have a wind turbine in my garden. It charges a few car batteries. Via an inverter, I have the power to light (and a bit of heat) the art studio in the garden. When the batteries are flat – and there is sufficient wind to turn the turbine (a breeze suffices) – the power in the battery is renewed. This, it strikes me, is renewable energy.
Renewables need the constant supply of fossil fuels and rare earth minerals to build and maintain their energy production
The UN definition of ‘renewable’ is to cut down and burn one tree for energy and grow another to replace it
Indeed she was truly appalling!
when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine you have nothing.
Well it comes from the radiated nuclear fusion reactor on the sun which will run out of hydrogen eventually. Long lasting I grant you!
As you say “Church properties do not help reduce our carbon footprint, nor are they made available to house the many new arrivals the Church supports.” Indeed encourages. No they are generally kept empty all week and nearly empty even during services it seems. Are Bishops and Rectors taxed on the benefits in kind of living in often £multi-million heated palaces? If not why not as anyone else would be? Lambeth Palace could surely take a few hundred migrants in dorms with a few bunk beds provided.
I remember when they changed the wedding service wording from “rightly, discreetly and soberly” to something naff like “after a bit of serious thought”. I assume too many people who perhaps knew the couple well were sniggering at “soberly”.
Many in the church are an odd bunch. They dress in peculiar clothes, speak strange words and walk around with crooks. Many more are devoted to goodness, yet harbour the same beliefs with devoted loyalty. Churches are the heart of many fine communities. Life was better when they were more respected. Now many lock people out to prevent theft and vandalism. Archbishops expressing political views do make sense, as politics is a key issue of life, yet recent archbishops have discredited themselves by espousing bad policies.
A true conservative Conservative PM would have made Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali Archbishop of Canterbury before he converted to Catholicism, presumably terminally disenchanted with the dreary and inane leftist virtue signalling of the mediocrities who these days lead the CoE and constitute the majority of its clergy.
African churches are often far more traditional.
Unlike the C of E in this country, they are not afraid or embarrassed to declare that homosexual activity is sinful. Hence the likelihood that they will split and operate independently.
September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023
I would support John Redwood as PM as long as he supported the Arts (which is huge for me and for so many people I know). Not forgetting how this country produced Shakespeare! And that he also supports the IT / Digital Sector – to help the UK become the Silicon Valley of Europe (and so increase our productivity / high skills / well-paid jobs / economy overall). And of course to support the Christian values and vision of someone such as Jane Austen (including the importance of the family etc).
Maybe he does support all these. Not saying he doesn’t.
Can people who enjoy “the arts” not pay for them by buying tickets or donating to charities. Just as football, tennis etc. are supported by ticket buyers and TV audiences? Why do taxpayers have to fund this?
Much money comes from the lottery for the arts. Needless to say non of this come from myself never having bought a ticket!
The established Church of England has long preferred since the 1960s espousing progressive causes and views to preaching the gospel and upholding Christian values in a misguided attempt to stem the flight of its congregations. t has had 50 years to work out why its congregations have shrunk while those of more conservative Roman Catholic and non-conformist Christian Churches have either shrunk less or increased.
My father always maintained that Christianity was in fact marxism and vice versa.
Maybe Marxism was viewed as a means of establishing The Kingdom of Heaven on Earth? I think I have read that some Anglican priests thought so.
Once the Old Testament was largely dropped the New Testament ( twisted from what I imagine was its initial intention) has been used against the average person.
“Turning the other cheek” and other teaching was not I feel certain meant to turn us into bleating idiots.It was probably meant to instruct us to stand our ground. Which of course in the face of outrage the Church has not done.
You find socialism / liberalism / WOKE in Catholicism as well (although not in its Magisterium). But generally I’d say The Catholic Church is more Conservative, in general, than the C of E.
As usual very well said John.
September 1, 2023
A potent and much relevant article showing how the demise of the C of E is a national tragedy. This fall from grace reveals how powerful the extremist Left now is but also how this is paralleled by the demise of the Tory party who as always stood for moral and Christian values that the party now openly reject with its embrace ie the collectivist, progressive cancer that will eventually crater our nation
Thanks again for your efforts
Agree, without morals and Christian values we have nothing
Whaaaaat? The fall from grace, as you put it, is because few people believe the tosh spouted by the hypocrites in their pulpits.
People interested in spirituality interest themselves in something other than ravings.
I am afraid the Church is almost irrelevant to many people now, although many local Vicars hearts are in the right place, the Archbishop of Canterbury has turned many away with his far too often rants about what others should do, instead of concentrating on his own organisation and flock.
September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023
I have felt more and more atheist as I’ve got older and think about my inevitable shuffling off this mortal coil.
From my youth I was fed the idea of the Cof E being the most acceptable of religions, yet had eyes opened about more Eastern religious concepts and life styles. I agree that often when I attend weddings and funerals the chap in the vestments seems a decent person with sincere views. Over time I notice this official replaced by a humanist and find the service much more personal about the people directly involved.
Again, I would imagine growth in the number of believers who see no need to gather together in special buildings, but make efforts to live by generally acceptable standards. Curiously I have also noticed that those in the public eye attending Church services clearly are not guided by Christian ethics, but those of needing to be seen even in deceit.
If it proves that I have been wrong, and find myself judged by my maker and the verdict is not good, then my fate has to be borne.
ignored again, eh?
Christ was never political. And even the Romans who could be quite tough and even cruel had no argument with Christ (the Romans only participated in Christ’s Crucifixion to placate Christ’s religious enemies). And even some of Christ’s biggest religious enemies came to be his biggest supporters such as St Paul. St Paul who was both a Roman citizen and Greek scholar from Tarsus who was involved, in some indirect way, in the murder of the first Christian martyr St Stephen. St Paul obviously repented and then went on to become one of Christ’s greatest advocates. And St Paul then went on a kind of odyssey around the Mediterranean a bit like Odysseus on his journey home from Troy. St Paul would have known and, no doubt, loved Homer and Odysseus. Although St Paul’s wisdom was greater than that of Odysseus – for St Paul was bringing the wisdom and ‘good news’ of Christianity to the gentiles. Something like that.
The C of E is testing the theory of “Go Woke, Go Broke” … probably to destruction. The only thing saving it is its position as the Established Church under our creaking Constitution.
Rather like the new Head of the C of E is – a man who specialises in lecturing the peasants about so-called “green” policies (regularly demonstrating that he is a prize hypocrite) when he very recently made an Oath which requires him to stay out of politics.
My goodness let’s blame politics, the left, all the usual ‘bogey men’
As far as I am concerned from the age I could think for myself I considered it a lot of hocus-pocus akin to modern day witchcraft. Just another group of people thinking they can tell other people what to do.
No one I know goes/has gone to church with the younger members not even thinking it’s irrelevant. It just doesn’t enter their thoughts. Christening/baptisms. What’s the point?
That’s because our politicians made it a sin to be a Christian …they’ve effectively banned Christmas & Easter ….as it might offend !
I have not been to church since our (Methodist) minister preached unilateral nuclear disarmament from the pulpit on Christmas Day 1983.
The poor will always be with us.
Do unto others as you would be done by
Don’t trust zealots whatever you do will never be enough for them and they will betray you.
These are the only things the church has to teach me
I like the idea of homing the migrants in the Churches and vicarages still very large across our country.
I think Justin Welby should step up and demonstrate his commitment to unopposed migration by filling Lambeth Palace with his much desired incoming residents from across the Channel.
Totally agree 100%. Yet many canons & vicars are struggling to keep their parish overheads in check within dwindling budgets. Our local Canon oversees 6 parishes. She is amazing – a true person of the people. Ready to engage & help whatever creed or colour. With very little support from her superiors on high!!!
jude – The CoE is a large land owner and has PLENTY of money. The problem is the money is used improperly. (Cannot say TOO much on this site)
The “Feast of Fools” was celebrated in the Mediaeval Church on January 1st.
It was a satanic/pagan effort which inverted the norm, was loud, confusing and wholly anarchic.
We suffer or celebrate this on a minute by minute basis now with no hope of a return to normality.
Vis schools.
All falling down apparently!
So back to online “learning” as was alway the plan?
Bravo Sir John, I completely agree with your comments. It’s a matter of great sadness to witness our Church and our Christian way of life eroded by a total absence of Church leadership. A leadership more interested in Wokeism and minority sensitivities.
With the establishment of the climate religion, the CofE has discovered a new role for itself, promoting the new dogma for all it’s worth. Never mind saving souls, it’s all about saving the planet now.
Same principle pay up now to avoid a future fiery hell!
So, no longer ‘The Tory Party at prayer’?
whats that saying about rotting from the top.
I once read a very good Sci Fi short story.
A spaceman stranded on an alien planet set to converting the inhabitants to Christianity. They complied and ended up crucifying him. They said but this is what you taught…THIS is what you wanted! Very similar to how the (Marxists or whatever you call them) have used Christianity and democracy against us.
Another such story depicted the people ( however many light years before) dying on a burning, dying planet. That planet’s dying star was The Star of Bethlehem.
For the most part historically religion and what most of us call the Church of England provided long term stability, a security blanket, a place to turn to in turbulent times.
Where has it gone, it wanted to get down with the kids, be with it, be Woke, join the cancel cult. Place what is now called the sins of our fathers, that were only doing what was right for the times on today’s shoulders. Just what sin will the place on today’s generation? In reality that means it has cancelled its own purpose – it become political.
Quoting someone else in recent times, religion has now become the home for those lacking in their own self belief and confidence.
When the Church stopped being above politics it started to lose respect – Now it is a fully blown woke institute – Is it any wonder so many no longer believe in it?
Perhaps one of the more memorable things that John Major did was to make the phrase, ‘back to basics’ well known. Surely the Church should adopt this as a way forward.
With society falling apart at the seams and lawlessness on the rise, what is badly needed is some real moral guidance.
I’m afraid the Church is no longer fit for that purpose.
Definitely not fit for that purpose.
I witnessed in the 80s/90s a great takeover of local churches by dreadful wokery.
One lady, a staunch founder of a particular church community ( small church on a housing estate) objecting to the pews being removed.
She was vilified and when she died the “ladies” of the church would not put on the customary funeral tea.
We are living with a medieval system here and until things change there is little point in discussing – because of vested interests there will be no change unless circumstances force a change –
The Church of England began as a political gesture when it broke from Rome, the ultimate form of political power at the time. While the CoE has lost its significance in UK life I do not think Christianity has. It just expresses itself under different headings. The Methodist church near me has to have two sessions on a sunday to accommodate all the participants. I’m sure that many CoE reverands stick to the basic message of Christianity and do their best to look after their flock, it is just the Bishops and Archbishops that step outside their remit at times. The basic message of Christianity however is a pure form of Communism, not the form we see politically which is its antithisis. Anyone who takes it literally is bound to find themselves in political conflict,as happened at the outset. It is possibly the perceived distancing of the hierarchy from potential adherants and the immeasurable increase in information today that questions the significance of the CoE. One would have to study all other branches of Christianity to get a clear picture of the reasons for its decline. Football can remain popular even when your favourite club gets relegated.
This is ridiculous SJR . This entry has been in since 09.00 abouts and you have failed to publish. I can only put it down to some so far undectected religious hangup.
This seems a flawed analysis. The number of Catholics and church attendance by them is also dropping and that religion espouses a number of non-LibDem policies. It seems more likely that it is simply a generational effect, older people are more likely to follow an organised religion than young people even though young people are more likely to align with the CofE’s LibDem political slant – it’s organised religion itself they are rejecting. As an aside the number of Muslims is increasing and that religion promotes even more non-LibDem positions.
The CoE is reaping the effects “Go Woke, Go Broke”, in this case through declining attendee numbers.
Justin Welby needs to stick to the day job, and stop interfering in politics. The majority of people are not interested in his spiels about the migrant crisis (taking even more people with spurious claims) and other similar issues.
I’m also sick and tired of seeing the CoE having to bend to ‘modern standards’. yet other faiths followed the UK can still get away with pumping out homophobic, sexist and other “phobic” rhetoric to their followers, without any action taken, nor condemnation from the vocal left.
If the CoE was to pump out endless homophobia, sexism and Xenophobia is would be jumped upon by the left, However if a “minority” faith does the same, the silence is deafening.
Sir John,
I do like visiting churches, especially ancient country churches where you can see how the original saxon place of worship has been enlarged and extended during the norman and later medieval periods. A thousand years of history and Christian belief encapsulated in a single and often modest building. The country church is one of the greatest treasures to be found in this land. Visiting them is simple enough because they are almost always empty.
The decline of congregations in the CofE is I think also generational. The older generation are bound to be more conservative in their views, and as you have said are put off by the stance the Church now takes on so many issues. Another factor is that the younger generation have found a new religion – climate. Why sit through a sermon when you can sit in a road. These are the modern day religious zealots, climate is their God.
What you say is true.
The rot began when the Church, together with the rest of the establisment, encouraged mass immigration and then the minority atheists said, now we must stop teaching Christianity in the schools and stop celebrating it in public, out of deference to the immigrants. But the immigrants by and large did not want Christianity abolished. They had chosen to come to a Christian country with all its virtues and when they sent their children to school, they invariably chose Christian ones over secular ones, judging a Christian framework better than an atheistical one. They celebrated Christmas with gusto.
Nor did the minority religions want the Church disestablished. Jews in particular regard the Establisment of the Church of England as a protection against something more aggressive coming in its place.
Immigrants continue to come in large numbers and it is they who are now filling the churches and cathedrals.
The beauty of multiculturalism …practised by all political parties
I work with migrants (legal ones) and our group meets in the back of the church! Some students are Muslim and are quite happy to be there, and give small gifts and a card at Christmas!
I used to work in a CofE Primary and one of the little kids proudly informed me one Christmas that he was a Christian Muslim…
A reform of the House of Lords is needed. A group representing such a small section of society shouldn’t have such a large influence in politics. I’d dissolve the whole thing and just have people from different backgrounds to scutinise areas of their expertise as politicians seem clueless as to the cause and effect of the policies they come up with.
The role of the ” Church ” plays a much reduced influence today in our lives than it did years ago . Sir John is right to point out how unreasonable it is for the CoE to have places secured in the House of Lords – another body that is not needed in our political system . I am not and never have been a Churchgoer but I do consider myself a responsible citizen and law abider .
Ah yes, those halcyon days when Middle England – true blue Tories – sat hypocritically listening to a bloke in a dress spouting stuff about ‘Love thy neighbour’ while the church owned half the land and tithes had to be paid.
Of course it suited the ultimate power ‘the King’ to pretend to believe so that the masses would endure their poverty without complaint, hoping that the ‘next world’ would be better than the hellhole that this one was for them.
The sooner the whole nonsense dies out, the better.
What if the powers that be are planning a compulsory One World religion?
I bet we’d all be forced to attend.
The most vigorously enforced faith ever!
I have a tendency to agree with you, religion should be kept out of politics and schools, however I’m okay with the promotion of Christian values
Sir John
Everything you illustrate, shows up the General hypocrisy that is embedded in the UK political system. There would have been not so long back, that if something was not broken don’t try to fix it, that would be the override on how we get on with life.
The way we have an unelected unrepresentative upper chamber that is broken beyond comprehension, from its continual meddling by those that want to manipulate without a mandate to do so. It is well past the time that the HoL should be elected, an elected ‘revising’ chamber. The only harm would be that would make the UK a Democracy, make it legitimate, a free Sovereign Democratic State. A simple straight forward chamber of just 100 members, no faff, no airs and graces just there to have an alternative look at the UK’s legislation to ensure flaws are kept to a minimum.
We have 26 religious zealots sitting in the house of lords not a single one representing any part of Democracy – but noisy beyond their position and credibility. Hypocrites in trying to dictate what others should do but hiding what they do.
You then get to ask where is the Head of the Church of England in all this?
How I totally agree with you on that, I was christened CofE, married a Catholic and brought my daughters up as Catholics but kept my Protestant religion. My Irish mother-In-law tried for over 40 years to convert me to no avail, but over the last few years I have become so disillusioned that I have actually asked our local Priest if when the time comes he will conduct my funeral. I want nothing to do with CofE. They have managed since this last lefty took over something my family couldn’t do in 40 years.
Perhaps before the next census, a campaign should urge those who think they live by Christian morals despite only ever attending CoE for births, christenings, and funerals, if that, should tick the Christian box rather than atheist.
It would not rescue the CoE, who would ignore the disparity against attendance, but might help sway public policy.
Meanwhile, there seems merit in the idea that some without religion need a crutch and turn to cultish pseudo religions instead. Oh-Je-re-mee-Cor-byn, Save the NHS, Just Stop Oil, …
It seems the CoE is wearing the same blinkers as the Sunak government. Churches being sold off as homes or to be converted into mosques, yet the archbishop prefers to focus on the supposed plight of economic migrants pouring into our county.
Just as politicos should stay out of church affairs likewise the Church must remain Apolitical, much like our King. The Archbishop is ignoring the feelings of his congregations and the government is ignoring the sentiments of the electorate.
How stupid can they be? Do they really not know what they are doing to their religion/Party?
Perhaps it’s not blinkers they are wearing but heavy blindfolds but it’s not too late to remove them and really see the light!
September 1, 2023
Like so many aspects of our historic culture, the Church of England has been a most wonderful blessing. The people that know and appreciate this are just going to sigh at the many ignorant comments here this morning. However, Sir John, I believe you are right to point out the rank folly emanating from the corridors of religious power, which are indeed a huge switch-off to many folk. This folly, of course, is prevalent everywhere we look right now and is a prominent sign of the times. But to others, I would say that the Bible is the Maker’s Instructions (the Authorized King James version has served many generations well, as does the New King James nowadays, also), and whether you go to church or not, that is the Messianic testimony we all need individually to hear, believe and apply. This will NEVER be irrelevant, and it is for want of believing so that we now see the prophetic fulfilment of modern events unfurling before our eyes. It’s towards this blessed hope that many unseen faithful souls both here and throughout the world now look. Take these out of the mix, and you’ll see the world will get suddenly darker. The Established church may well be mocked, but beware, God is certainly not!
A Church founded on the desire of a royal despot to marry his mistress has run its course. The further question should be as to whether the CofE is entitled to hold an estate which was largely stolen. JR regrets that the CofE is no longer the Conservative party at prayer. It would be better if it was disestablished and all its bishops kicked out of the House of Lords together with the representatives of other religions because any movement towards ecumenicism is prevented from taking place despite the blather when its leader is the Head of State and its bishops appointed by the Tories for the last 14 years. The Episcopalian Church in the USA represents about 1% of Christians indicating how well it fares on a level playing field. The CofE is a tepid undertaking that is partly responsible for the decline of religious belief and worship in this country.
forthurst,
What is so good about ecumenism?
The Catholic Church was far better before the Second Vatican Council and the daft decision to prevent a Latin mass for those that still wanted it.
FORTHHURST – SPOT ON.
Excellent article, if a little unfair on local vicars. Many Vicars do a good job, though I concede not all of them, especially when people are going through times of crisis. However, the Leadership is adrift from their concerns and has no interest in listening to them. So many Vicars are equally frustrated at what the leadership teaches but get one with the job as best they can. Because, as always, if you disagree, you get sidelined or dismissed.
But the C of E is the same as the current Government and the Conservative Party. The leadership are adrift from the members and don’t want to listen. The recent appointment of Grant Shapps as Defence Minister is an example of the saying, If we appoint people weaker than ourselves, we will become a government of pygmies, if we appoint people bigger than ourselves, we will become a government of giants! Shapps and Hunt are classic examples of the first part of the saying!!!
All this is so true – and yet, according to a survey reported a few days ago, 53% of ministers in the CofE think the answer to their dwindling congregations lies … in being allowed to marry gays in church.
*sigh*
One of the people who best embodies British, Conservative Christianity (both Protestant and Catholic) at its best is JANE AUSTEN.
(And I’m a Catholic, although half Protestant and huge respect and love for Protestants and I have a lot of criticism for fellow Catholics although not of its Magisterium and Sacraments which is why I remain Catholic).
Jane came from a very Conservative background which she embraced. She was also very religious (I have a copy of her prayer book which I love but she was not religious in a showy-off way).
Her background was landed gentry, the army / navy, merchant class and the clergy.
And Jane embodied all the great Christian virtues: humility, love, wisdom, courage, sense of humour, joyful, a personality, patience, perseverance, hard work / work ethic, patriotism, love of beauty and the arts and so on.
I love Jane Austen – her life, books and the influence she has had on this country. And if you can, visit the house and area where she lived and died in Hampshire. It’s one of the most special places I’ve been to. And where I really experienced the presence of this big, Christian, British soul.
BTW, humility does NOT equal being wet or a doormat. In fact, being bold (in the right way) can be a sign of humility as humility is ultimately OBEDIENCE to your divine conscience (and in a non-showy-off / non-aggressive way) type thing.
Nor does Christian love equal being wet or a doormat either. There is both soft, Christian love (affection / playfulness / joy etc) and tough, Christian love (challenging your best friend when they are being a jerk etc and risking the anger of your friend but carrying on anyway).
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Oh Dear. Grant Sch…(you know who)!
Not so much a tonic…
Alan
Yes indeed, will the tanks, aircraft, and ships arrive on time when required. ?
Difficult to understand or take seriously this appointment.
Lifelogic. + 100
Not that the Uniparty Muppets will take a blind bit of notice
Interesting snippets of conversation with Ken Clarke this morning on Radio 4’s Reunion. A pity the two BBC gossips couldn’t have got out of the way and let you have a bit more.
What we have here is another attempt to distract from the real problems facing this country – they are all at it now I see Tory politicians and associates on GB News programmes for instance talking shite hoping that people won’t notice what’s really dragging them down
The problem with the Church of England, as with our Parliament, civil service, educational establishment, the NHS, judiciary and many quangos and institutions, including the monarchy, believe that “England” (or GB) is far too small, insignificant and unworthy for them to look after and should be replaced by “the World”.
Spot on piece. Reflects my thinking on organised religion, based watching their behaviour over a number of years (various sects and religions, not only the CofE).
It is all about power. It always has been.
P.S. The unbelievable upgrade in UK growth today by the ONS raises questions about their modelling, but shows that the UK is not doing so badly after all. The problem is, when they tell us we’re inrecession, we suffer – when it turns out that we weren’t, the harm is not magically un-done. If they are going to err, then for the sake of the country, at least err on the side of optimism?
I wonder whether it is the case that there are more Christians in Parliament than in a similar cross section elsewhere?
I think that many people are still christian in principle and the way they live, but they do not attend church because of the leaders of the church with their woke and liberal views and double standards.
We’ve invited other religions under the guise of racial, cultural & ethics harmony to preach in the UK…but at the expense of the CofE that the monarchy, politicians nor the clergy have defended
Like our flag, you’re seen as a bigot if you wear a christian cross or going to Sunday service ….maybe the Tory plan is rid the country of the CoE in favour of the church of united nations