The law lays down that the maintenance and safety of school buildings is the responsibility of the Council acting as the Local Education Authority or the Educational Trust in the case of Academy schools. The Governors and senior management team of each school should also take a close interest in the state of the fabric and the safety of pupils, and are best placed day by day to see faults, cracks and problems with the building structure. They report to the LEA or Trust and should be accountable to them.
It was apparently well known and much discussed over recent years that any building built more than 30 years ago with RAAC concrete contains beams and sections in this material that may have gone beyond the end of its useful life. For some years those in charge of buildings or responsible for maintenance should have been on watch to see if there were any signs of loss of strength, cracking or other signs of degeneration in RAAC concrete components. It was clear to all concerned that if there were there might be a temporary fix of providing extra support to beams or sections that could weaken or snap , preparatory to replacement.
It appears that the government was also monitoring this problem as it may well have direct responsibility for other public sector structures. It decided it needed to intervene with schools, sending them a questionnaire to see how many RAAC buildings at possible risk there were. It then circulated more guidance about the issues this concrete poses and put in Inspectors to review those buildings that did have RAAC. Now the government is being attacked for telling the schools to take tougher action with some of these given recent evidence that there can be RAAC failures in beams or sections that did not show signs of decay. The government has also promised central taxpayer money to fix the issues.
Surely we need to ask how come more of the expensive local bureaucracies that control our LEA schools did not take stronger action earlier, and why they had not reviewed and surveyed on their own initiative? We have many examples of power delegated to local government or to quangos in the UK, yet whenever anything goes wrong blame is usually transferred by the Opposition and media back to the government. If the government is to be to blame for everything maybe we should save the money on the delegated authorities that are not doing the job.
We need to ask what role did LEAs have in using RAAC concrete in the original buildings? Did they not keep a record of how the building was built? What actions had they taken in recent years when it came to light this concrete can deteriorate and has a limited useful and safe life in various cases? You would have thought LEAs and Governing bodies of schools would know the details of how the schools were built and the risks in the form of construction undertaken. They could have taken action to avert problems before the beginning of term.The idea of delegation is based on the simple fact that the school and LEA managers know these buildings and visit them daily or regularly. Ministers have visited very few of them.
September 2, 2023
Indeed but LEAs are mainly interested in mugging motorists with parking and cameras, pushing up council taxes and pay/pensions for staff, blocking the roads with constrictions and anti-car traffic light phasing (to aid motorist mugging), charging for things like licences, planning, building control… Things that actually cost them money like delivering any services to the public of real value go on the back burner when and wherever possible.
The real problem is that these materials can and do fail catastrophically without any (or very much) advance warning.
September 2, 2023
LL, you missed out all the LEAs do to celebrate PRIDE and promote minority interests. Vital work…
As to the issue on RAAC, based on Sir John’s words the Education Minister should be making very clear that this is and has been an LEA owned issue. Why does the media always spin these things to blame central Government? Why does the Tory government not push back harder on responsibilities?
September 2, 2023
“ If the government is to be to blame for everything maybe we should save the money on the delegated authorities that are not doing the job.”
Blame seems to be the big story here. Architects and builders are not mentioned just different types of politicians.
Regardless, we do have too many quangos in this country. Local politics has often been suspect too.
September 2, 2023
Councils cannot do the basics like deal with dog poo and “travellers”.
Their planning depts implement the silliest fashions, their licensing depts turn blind eyes to large corporations, their admin costs are way too high.
Head teachers should be given far more power and responsibility, and school allocation should be a deal directly between parents and head teachers get the education authorities out of the decision.
Anyway I see that the government is just about to agree even more visas to India as part of the laughably named trade deal… Making the import of cheap workers from India official government policy even more. Not sure who Conservatives expect to vote for them, but I don’t know anyone given this kick in the teeth.
September 2, 2023
I’m guessing they’re pitching for the Indian-heritage vote.
They make it quite obvious that they don’t give a 4X for the native British peoples.
September 2, 2023
I think they (the whole political class, and senior layers of the public sector) dont like independent individuals, hence swamping the country with cheap (foreign Ed) nationals working in IT sector, and IR35 to discourage any flexible working. They only want big corporates who can grease their palms. Together with some contempt for the traditional white working class thrown in.
Together with no “joined up” vision of how the UK can actually pay its way in the world, hence lots of social engineering to discourage manufacturing here, encourage importing from China and India, no concept of how important our leading intellectual property is, over emphasis on financial services, and massive state overheads on everything (which deliver poor quality results).
September 2, 2023
If we had more head teachers like Katharine Birbalsingh who actually went out and sourced their own school buildings, and so much more, and had far less of the poor quality education authorities dictating everything, then there would be far fewer problems with school buildings and so much more.
September 2, 2023
“I fear for the future of Britain, a country in danger of just giving up
Schools are crumbling, the NHS is failing and taxes are excessive, but too many people no longer expect anything better”
David Frost in the Telegraph today.
Highest taxes for 70+ years. As usual in the UK too many lawyers, PPE, media type graduates and far to few decent and properly funded engineers, physicists, construction workers building decent long lasting buildings that fail safe if they do fail. Governments and LEAs want things on the cheap so they can spent the rest on higher wages, propaganda, short term political objective, even better state pensions, more motoring mugging cameras and similar.
With the dire prospect of a very large Labour majority in just over 12 months.
September 2, 2023
This issue is a metaphor for the UK:
everything is crumbling; no-one in the public sector is properly carrying out the job we pay them exorbitant sums to do; the political class prefers to fantasise about ludicrous policies like Net Zero rather than ensuring that our infrastructure is adequate and energy supply is secure; the Government prioritises the “demands” of criminal migrants over the British people; we’re taxed to the hilt, which is killing the economy, yet £billions are thrown away on useless vanity projects like HS2.
David Frost is right in his article in today’s DT, although the headline is wrong. The country isn’t in danger of giving up …… it’s in despair at the shambles the Not-a-Conservative-Party has presided over and that fact that the so-called “alternative,” Labour, will be even worse.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/09/01/i-fear-for-the-future-of-britain-a-country-danger-giving-up/
September 2, 2023
September 2, 2023
Aerated cement was discovered by a building worker happening carelessly to leave a compressed air hose running after which its end fell into a wet mixture. The dried hard result found was assessed as being much lighter and but strong enough to use for load bearing. If those who introduced it tested it more rigorously first their compounded carelessness would not have resulted in what has now occurred.
September 2, 2023
We currently live under an anti-Governmeng who are actively making our lives worse by following the WEF globalist ideology.
The WEF ideology is a technocratic globalist vision that has replaced the capitalist-communist spectrum.
In the WEF ideology democratic decisions has been replaced by computer modelling. So we have locks downs, NetZero, Quantitive Easing and Mass Migration all none of which have any regard for the individuals psychology, culture or life. Faceless beauracrats in the civil service pull the strings and use lawfare to suppress the population whilst rotating into highly paid corporates who have profited from the WEF ideology. The population falls into debt, live in crumbling schools, use failing public health services whilst the WEF leadership live in an elite bubble of private jets, private schools and private health insurance.
This is what the LibLabCon parties have become. Anti-political, anti-democratic and anti-human.
September 2, 2023
The biggest danger in any school today is what they are being indoctrinated with. No building can rectify that