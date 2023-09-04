Homes to rent

Around the country especially in the hotspots there is a shortage of rented accommodation. There are reports of high and rising rents and little or no choice of homes for people needing them. There are demands for further changes to the law to give tenants more rights, as tenants worry about the affordability and lack of choice.
There are also lobbies from landlords. Many smaller landlords are thinking of giving up. They have to pay more tax following changes. Their mortgages and loans to finance the properties are now much dearer. Many are finding it difficult to make the numbers work, with cost escalation over finance, maintenance, management and tax . If they sell to another landlord the home remains available, but if they sell to an owner occupier the property is no longer helping ease the rental market.
There are many who say second homes need to be made dearer. Some communities report too many second homes, which can be bad news if the people who own them do not spend much time in those communities. They help drive up the price of homes making it more difficult for local people to afford them, whilst they do not spend enough in local shops or join in with local life and services as people would who live there all the time. In such conditions the wish is to see restrictions on purchase.
Others say that second home owners can provide additional spending power coming in with higher incomes and wealth, and may stimulate demand for additional services and goods. Some people with jobs in two places may need modest accommodation in the place they visit less, as with MPs.
Where ever rent controls and strict regulation have been tried the supply of rented accommodation has fallen and things have got worse for tenants.
15 Comments
September 4, 2023
There are too many people in the country.
September 4, 2023
There are three possible solutions to just about every problem faced by this country.
Stop the boats.
Burn the red tape.
Drop the climate nonsense. ( Apparently those air-filled bricks are considered eco friendly. What? Even if they fall on your head? Oh yes! I forgot…WE are the real environmental problem. Ah Ha!)
September 4, 2023
The utter cruelty of the way landlords have been treated!
People whose pensions had failed in some govt-caused way, encouraged to take on one and then two or more houses.
Then legislated into the ground.
Now terrified their houses will be requisitioned by Labour.
Socialist legislation destroys the rental market…how could it not?
September 4, 2023
There isn’t a shortage of accommodation.
There’s an over-supply of people – caused by 20 years of legal mass immigration, including the one million the Government waved in last year and the 100,000 criminal migrants they’ve shipped here in the past 3 years.
September 4, 2023
Good Morning
And the main reason for the shortage of homes?
The unobstructed passage of illegal immigrants across the English Channel!
Which the government has no intention of preventing
It could be prevented at the stroke of a pen but the WEF wouldn’t allow that, the whole purpose of voting Leave in the Referendum was to regain our sovereignty, a slap in the face for the 17.4 million voters
The largest ever democratic vote in the history of the country
Of course Cameron never thought that the vote would end up that way, and that’s precisely why we won’t have a Referendum on et Zero
September 4, 2023
I remember the wrecking balls of ( I think) Harold Wilson’s “White heat of technology”.
All those exquisite Georgian town centres reduced to rubble and replaced by brutal horror.
These last few governments have finished off the job.
Their wrecking ball has squashed the very fabric of this country to an evil pulp.
Why do I have to feel like this on a beautiful autumn day?
Never mind the eco-future…what about our lives here and now?
September 4, 2023
Good Morning,
Sorry, Off Topic. New Term, large issues to address. Sir J. what is the government doing about energy provision for the winter months? What are the storage capacities, in days, for gas, oil and electricity? Has storage capacity improved from last year? What was the split between gas and electricity for heating during the months October to March last season, and is it expected to change? Are we contracting for gas from the most reliable sources, ie from the North Sea? Has the National Grid made/got any Grid Level electricity storage capacity and what is planned?
I’m sure you can think of more. Who is the Energy secretary anyway?
September 4, 2023
It is very simple you need more homes or fewer people. Rental housing is vital for job mobility not everyone want to buy often jobs are short terms or seasonal often they only need or can afford a room in a shared house. Even many junior doctors can only afford a room on NHS salary levels. With stamp duty so high there is little point in buying for a short term anyway. This government has idiotically chosen to have a war against landlords which is also obviously also a war against tenants. They even charge an extra 3% VAT when buying to rent out.
In particular Osborne’s double taxation of landlord interest is purecevil (once on the landlord then again at the bank means high taxes on profits that have not even been made) as does 28% CGT on gains without inflation indexation. Attacking landlords obviously attacks tenants. Nothing remotely Conservative (or rational) about these con-socialists. Now they want to lock landlords up in jail if the do not (or perhaps often cannot afford to ) meet insulation standards. Insulating older houses cost effectively and without causing damp issues is not easy and often it makes no economic sense.
Gove it seems in the Sunday times wants more taxation of Capital while Labour assure us they will not have wealth taxes. Gove also wanted VAT on private school fees he is clearly another deluded Con-Socialist.
As I have said before all taxes remove capital or prevent you building up capital. All the very many UK taxes combined can easily steal 90%+ of your capital off you in just circa 20 years. Especially the rip off 40% IHT over just £325k but you return might be reduced from say 10% to 6% through income tax, CT, VAT, NI, IPT…taxation and that does not even keep up with the Sunak QE caused inflation currently. You have to work hard even to keep your money worth the same in real terms as when you started. Like swimming against a government caused steam going about as as fast or even faster than you can swim in the reverse direction.
September 4, 2023
Labour decided in 1997 to import from selected nations a different vision for Britain as part of their social and cultural restructuring agenda. Since then rents have been on the rise and show no sign of easing. The Tories response? More of the same though their reasons for endorsing Labour’s treachery are of driven by self-interest rather than a deep seated hatred of the UK
September 4, 2023
In the Teleegraph. “RISHI SUNAK is set to overturn the ban on building new onshore wind farms to stave off a rebellion from Tory MPs, The Daily Telegraph can reveal.
Ministers are poised to unveil changes to planning rules that will free up councils to back proposed turbines where there is broad public support.”
Well there will never be much broad support. Building housing would make far more sense. How many houses could have been build for the cost of HS2, the pointless net harm lockdown, the mad net zero lunacy, all the woke lunacy, test and trace and the net harm Covid vaccine programme? About 7 million three bed houses I estimate. It is all about priorities and this government gets them nearly all wrong nearly all of the time.
September 4, 2023
‘If they sell to an owner occupier the property is no longer helping ease the rental market’. This seems to infer you now regret the Right to Buy which your government championed in the 1980s.
Reply Of course not. Selling to the tenant helped as the capital paid to the public sector could be used to build another home to rent.
September 4, 2023
Also in the Telegraph “Feckless councils are ripping taxpayers off
Our bloated, unaccountable public sector has a total disregard for the money it wastes and misery it wreaks”
Isabel Oakeshott
Not just councils but government in general through taxes and vast over regulation and much time wasting of valuable people’s time too.
September 4, 2023
a big problem which should be looked at is the way the UK housing system traps people in one housing location when the local dominant employer shuts. when mines, shipyards, steelworks etc have shut the normal course of events would be for many people to move address to closer to where the current and evolving jobs market is. the rental price of housing near the large closed employers would collapse, allowing people to live there for far less, and incentivising new employers to move there to use workers who can afford to work for less as the housing is cheaper… these virtuous cycles would fix things themselves. and yes often some areas houses would be left deserted as people move away when there are no jobs in that area. instead we have people kept trapped in social housing next to long closed mines, shipyards, steelworks etc… the social housing providers keep their rents high funded by the benefits system, and there are no virtuous cycles to fix anything. so the state itself creates sink estates, and allows new generations to be brought up there. this would be so easy to fix, but its not due to the failures of the political process.
September 4, 2023
if only we had a government that could address such problems! Crazy idea, I know
September 4, 2023
You haven’t mentioned the real problem, it is that in UK NIMBYs object to any and all infrastructure projects including new housing and frequently get their way. That includes every single MP who will object to every single development in their constituency to appease the locals. It is a particular problem with Conservative MPs who have a policy of almost unlimited immigration (700,000 in a year) but who then object to any plan to build more houses. The issue of second homes is trivial compared to this.