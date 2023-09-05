How is the Energy and net zero policy going to work?

I did not vote for the Climate Change Act of 2008. I was critical of the lack of costings and forecasts of what would be needed to undertake such a fundamental change of the energy we used and the ways we used it. No one proposing it could tell us what technologies would work and would be needed to decarbonise diets, aviation, heavy plant, industry and home heating.
This week I am unable to support the government’s latest essay in energy policy geared to hitting the net zero targets. The Bill continues the development of a complex web of subsidies, windfall taxes, price controls and regulations that run the risk of imposing dear energy on us. The UK seems to think cutting our CO 2 output by closing factories and steel works here is good for the planet when importing these items will add to world CO 2.
I am concerned about the UK spending an estimated £20 bn on carbon capture and storage. This is all extra cost which will either be paid for by taxpayers through subsidies or by energy users through higher prices. Either way it is bad for inflation, jobs and business here in the UK .
The UK should not be putting our own energy using businesses or our domestic consumers at a disadvantage. The UK does not have to pioneer carbon capture before other far larger CO 2 producers like China and the EU get around to using carbon capture.
September 5, 2023
Only those that can afford heat pumps, much like BEV’s, will be able to access the subsidies (free taxpayer money) to have them installed. Once again the poorer end of the economic scale is paying for the wealthy to save not the planet, but their rather large bank balance.
It is a case of the rich looking after themselves and each other at our expense using false claims to scam us. A shameful way to carry on.
September 5, 2023
If I were rich I would want quiet heating that worked really well.
I remember the sheer bliss of rich relatives’ central heating in the 50s/60s.
Who would really, honestly lust after a heat pump?
100% agree about “shameful”.
September 5, 2023
How is the Energy and net zero policy going to work? Well it is going to further suppress growth, depress living standards, export jobs (and CO2 production), waste £ trillions and do nothing at all for the climate.
Firstly a little more CO2 plant, tree and crop food is on balance a net benefit, we are living in a period of a relative dearth of CO2 anyway in historic terms. Secondly the proposed methods to reduce CO2 make no or no significant difference anyway, at best they merely export CO2 production achieving nothing even in CO2 terms, (keeping an old car longer nearly always causes less CO2 than buying a new EV, burning wood at Drax is worse in CO2 and environmental terms than burning old wood – coal). Thirdly cooperation from China, India, Africa, Americas, Russia… would be needed and will not really be forthcoming anyway. Fourthly UK manmade CO2 is only 1% of the world output. Fifthly CO2 is only one of millions of factors that affect climate and not even the main one which are orbits and solar activity. It is not even the main so called ‘greenhouse’ gas.
So how many reasons does one need to see the lunacy of this policy and bill?
Finally even if there were a climate emergency then adaptation is a far better way to spend money saving lives far more quickly than pointlessly reducing CO2 impoverishing ourselves and waiting many years. Far better way to spend money saving lives here and now.
Carbon capture is idiotic and wastes vast amounts of energy in the (pointless) process pushing up energy costs even further. Far more people die of cold than from brief periods of excessive heat and avoiding deaths from excessive heat is easier to solve too.
September 5, 2023
There is no climate emergency. There is a political movement using the language of Net Zero to destroy Western civilization as we know it. The only sensible course of action is to repeal the Climate Change Act and all dependent legislation, and start acting in the interests of the UK.
September 5, 2023
100%
September 5, 2023
What is in it for whoever is pushing all this?
It’s not as if they have a brand new, multifunctional product to flog us.
Nothing that works better than what we already had.
The end of industrialism and thus capitalism…their aim?
But that only makes sense if the majority must work simply to keep the minority in comfort and power.
I think actually that the future is being modelled (!) on ancient China.
Seriously.