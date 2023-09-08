My Interventions in the Energy Bill (1)

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
On that very point—security—what provision is being made for days when there is no wind, given that we will see the closure of most of our nuclear power stations this decade and will have little else to rely on, other than fossil fuel? How are we going to get through?
Andrew Bowie, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Nuclear and Networks:
My right hon. Friend knows that I am a great champion of supporting our oil and gas industry, which continues to supply a large amount of our energy baseload and will do for a significant amount of time to come. As he also knows, we are investing a lot of time and money into ensuring that we deliver the next generation of nuclear power plants, including small modular reactors, so that we have the energy baseload that this country needs so that, as he rightly suggests, when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine, people can still be assured that the lights will come on. The Conservative principles that I have spoken about are at the very heart of the Bill, which I am pleased to bring before the House today.
It is true that some time has passed since the Bill was introduced in July last year. The Opposition spokesperson, the hon. Member for Southampton, Test (Dr Whitehead), was but a boy when this Bill was introduced last year. A huge amount of constructive dialogue and dedicated Toggle showing location ofColumn 275work has taken place during that time. I thank all the Secretaries of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the Ministers and the Prime Ministers who have been involved since the Bill was introduced.
Since the Bill came to this House from the other place, I have met and engaged with colleagues from all sides of House. We debated the Bill in a lively Second Reading and spent 72 long hours in Committee, so I start by thanking everyone across the House, especially the shadow ministerial team, the former Scottish National party energy spokesman, the hon. Member for Kilmarnock and Loudoun (Alan Brown), and all on the Government side, for their constructive engagement in ensuring that we got the Bill to these final stages in a state that, I hope, will be broadly welcomed by most, if not all, Members.
“How are we going to get through?”
Most of us won’t, unless net zero is dropped. But it won’t hugely disadvantage the elites like Mr Bowie. They’ll be snug, warm and light, taking as many holidays in the sun as they want and driving their electric cars to their country homes on near-empty roads. Bliss.
Agreeed Wanderer, Mr Bowie glibly talks of “investing a lot of time and money in nuclear power”. Two questions on that:
1. Agree on the time invested (read wasted), but when will this translate into working generation?
2. What is the cost of having 30%+ extra power capacity over the amount the UK needs, to cover the times when there is no sun nor wind?
Renewables are not guaranteed so cannot be counted towards our capacity targets. This makes them horrifically expensive.
GLIB…Yes exactly the right word!
Sadly, no renewable companies have submitted bids in the 2023 offshore wind auction, announced today. Schraps’ Energy and Net Zero department set a deliberately low maximum price for the auction of £44/MWh, when the spot price for CCGT electricity this year has averaged £445/MWh. Doubtless, the Treasury was intending to impose a humungous windfall profits tax to “even up” the price difference between fossil fuel generated electricity and wind turbine juice
Following the Vattenfall fiasco, where a half built offshore windfarm development was abandoned after £450million had been spent, this deliberate incompetence marks the end of the deveopment of wind energy resources in the N Sea, and the UK as a world leader in renewable energy. Sunak, Schraps and Hunt should hang their heads in shame.
Sadly? No, excellent news, it will save very large numbers of birds from being slaughtered and god knows what other sea creatures are being harmed by these useless monstrosities. Where, I ask, is the RSPB. Have they been bought off?
Because wind is usually not competitive without subsidies or market rigging one it’s intermittency, costs of back up and the costs of expensive connections to the grid are allowed for. But some deluded people keep saying it is the cheapest form of electrical power generation!
‘Including modular reactors’ . A vague statement but a statement nonetheless . What’s the predicted timescale for these reactors and how much state support ?£££. The money (deferred taxation etc) for the carbon capture seemed to be allocated very quickly, can we now see the same haste and financial commitments for these modular reactors? Is there a team in Whitehall for this project?
It’s a shambles. The only thing this Government does is import millions of benefit claimants and prosecute British people who disagree with their globalist woke views.
Post the current trip to India, how many more visas will be granted for cheap labour?
Well you tried your best JR but just nine Tory MPs voted against this truly appalling bill. We are government by fools. Nuclear energy is not really suited to provide backup for intermittent wind/solar it means running the nuclear plants very inefficiently. Coal, gas or oil are better suited but even they end up running rather less efficiently and more expensively.
I can’t really find words to describe the attitude of that other person.
How incredibly upsetting.
And how unconcerning that we ( the people haha) face fines and arrests if we do not follow these “Conservative principles”.
Surely the most important of those is individual freedom?
Or is it different in Scotland?
Will they scurry around and find a scapegoat though?
Cover up and silence and/or fire the whistle blowers is the first reaction of NHS managers in the main it seems. Rarely to they do much to help the patients and those they have killed or injured. As we see with the net harm Covid vaccines and Andrew Bridgen and the Tory Party.
When will the first SMR be ordered? How many more years will be wasted in ‘reviews’ before deciding to buy foreign manufactured SMR’s?