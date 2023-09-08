My Interventions in the Energy Bill (2)

John Redwood (Wokingham, Conservative):
If this electrical revolution is to take off, many more people will need to buy electric cars and heat pumps. Does the hon. Gentleman have any advice for the Government on how those items can be made more popular and more affordable?
Dr Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Labour):
The Government and I have been in considerable discussion about precisely that point. We need to make sure we change the model of ownership of those devices. We perhaps need to have a longer debate about that on another occasion.
And what is the Government to do with regards making the whole of the UK Housing Stock that hasn’t been built in the last few years capable of benefiting from a heat pump installation.
The estimate is for in the region of £20,000- £40,000 per home needs to be spent before the cost of the heat pump is factored in. That is just to enable the device to provide basic heat comfort and facilities. In some cases(more than most will admit) it will be cheaper to knock older homes down and rebuild.
How does the Government rationalise that with the need for more housing.
Sir John, you should have asked to see the plan to upgrade our 50 year old electrical national grid to handle three times the curent capacity. That is a multi-decade project and will need foreign materials and plant. The UK heavy electrical engineering capacity no longer exists.
How many MP’s without thinking it through voted for this energy bill. Then how many now ride around 100% of the time in electric cars they have paid for out of income? Also how many of these same MP’s have installed ‘heat-pumps’ in their own homes and also paying for them out of their own earned income?
As this Conservative Government dictates and Parliament agrees there is no discussion, no exceptions just 100% compliance. If 100% of these MP’s have not already done what they order are they not just hypocrites?
The other big ‘Elephant in the room’ how much World Pollution will this energy bill create? It according to the scare mongering hype it a World Problem and there is nothing the UK can do about it all the while their so-called problem solving is to produce double the amount of the problem elsewhere in the World. The hype is that it is a World Problem, the diktats to date just move and increase it
The model of ownership? Does that mean make things affordable for the majority of the population?
Don’t be silly. It’s about rationing resources ….. and helping themselves to wealth from the middle classes.
I doubt it.
I reckon it means rental and/or shared ownership.
As in “you will own nothing”.
Next they will pull our houses down for non compliance.
So with EVs and Heat Pumps HMG are considering a different model of ownership.
With Heat Pumps are HMG considering area, housing estate, or appartment block schemes to provide central heating and domestic hot water from a central single bore system. I think such systems exist in Iceland with its unique geology. Would they work in terms of UK geology if we drilled deep enough.
With EVs we would need extensive leasing systems that were sufficiently financially attractive to first time users and supply a steady supply to second and third and fourth time users. Any scheme would be best inclusive of maintenance or replacement in cases of engineering failure. Having said this there would still be the shortcomings of EVs which many would choose not to accept. Fueling time, Range and ultimate cost when HMG finds itself falling short of income it enjoys from ICE vehicles. I still think that Hydrogen is a more practical option for HGV and personal transport for obvious reasons.
It is a debate worth having, but not the stampeding approach we witnessed with the energy bill. A disgraceful affront to democracy, but par for the course from day one for this government.
Ah there we have it…‘The model of ownership’.
Sounds very much like ‘you will own nothing and you will be happy’, doesn’t it?
‘model of ownership’. A fancy term for Communism. This is the Tory party in the C21st. A party utterly and totally servile to a most poisonous ideology
We’ll be calling John Comrade Redwood rather soon
Oh dear by “change the model of ownership of those devices” I assume he means some duff lease arrangements or HP or tax payer loans. This as they now do with new cars to rip off consumers even more and tie them up in duff contracts. Also and encourage repeat business every few years! More deluded market rigging. Dr Alan Whitehead seems to be another politics graduate of some sort!
Why would spending £70k on an EV and a heat pump ever be popular with people with current tech.? This as they are far more expensive, cost more to run and finance, depreciate more rapidly, are less efficient, often give tepid rads, slow to warm up and are less attractive in many other ways to a £1,000 gas boiler and a £1000 second hand petrol car. Also we have no spare low CO2 electricity anyway until we crack better nuclear or fusion. Not that CO2 is a problem anyway. Plus electricity is much more expensive than gas anyway.
Also some may need two or more cars not one and most in cities do not have space to park & charge even one, let alone two or more. Another moronic policy driven by the net zero nutters and I assume perhaps vested interests or party donors. A conspiracy against the public surely what other explanation.
Change the model of ownership – so get people to buy the rip off duff tech on the never never is that the plan? More moronic market rigging, people do not want and cannot afford this duff tech too expensive and does not really work.
Dr Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Labour):
“We need to make sure we change the model of ownership of those devices.”
Translation : We will make energy and these devices so expensive and the restrictions on use so difficult “you will own nothing” (to quote a well known phrase).
“We perhaps need to have a longer debate about that on another occasion.”
Translation : When the public cannot learn of what we are proposing.
Governance without politics is tyranny and we’re going down that path with no allowed opposition to CAGW/Net Zero in either the MSM or in Parliament.
He failed to truthfully answer the question and clearly does not want any discussion until it is too late! Sound familiar like currently rejoining EU by another model. If he does actually know after giving this answer then he has lied in parliament and must go.
Let me guess ….. the model of ownership they will promote for EVs will be “you won’t own one because they will be too expensive, but you will be permitted to hire one occasionally.”
And what a surprise it will be when we find out that the people who own the EV rental companies are all Eco Loony members of the Establishment and/or Government. Won’t that be a coincidence.
Remember – when they say you will own nothing, it’s because they will own everything.
Model of ownership- Personal Contract Plans (PCP) are promoted by garages now rather than buy and own outright a car. I presume he means rental, aka-PCP, like air conditioning units in the US?
Your party and govt are acting like tyrants/dictators without a mandate. No wonder China loving Hunt at forefront of your Govt.
Well worth reading Dominic Cummings blog, his new post lays out the problems of the current major political parties, the government, the civil service, the public sector etc very well.
What he doesnt have is a good set of solutions, his ideas are way short of what is needed, and shaped by his own prejudices.
Really he needs to sit down with someone like me. The same could be said for many in politics.