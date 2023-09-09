My appearance on BBC Radio 4’s The Reunion – The Final Years of John Major’s Government

Please find below the link to an interview that I took part in discussing the final years of John Major’s Government

You can find it here on BBC Sounds:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001q0kh

I was argued against the UK joining the Exchange rate Mechanism, predicting the troubles it could cause our economy. I took up the battle against the loss of the pound following the Maastricht Treaty discussions. I resigned from the government to get policy change, especially wanting a guarantee that a Conservative government would use the UK’s opt out from joining the Euro.I helped secure the promise of a referendum before destroying the pound from both main parties. I knew the British people would never vote to surrender their currency.