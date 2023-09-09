My appearance on BBC Radio 4’s The Reunion – The Final Years of John Major’s Government

Please find below the link to an interview that I took part in discussing the final years of John Major’s Government
You can find it here on BBC Sounds:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001q0kh
I was argued against the UK joining the Exchange rate Mechanism, predicting the troubles it could cause our economy. I took up the battle against the loss of the pound following the Maastricht Treaty discussions. I resigned from the government to get policy change, especially wanting a guarantee that a Conservative government would use the UK’s opt out from joining the Euro.I helped secure the promise of a referendum before destroying the pound from both main parties. I knew the British people would never vote to surrender their currency.
7 Comments
September 9, 2023
When all else fails nothing like blowing your own trumpet
September 9, 2023
History reveals the bugler was right.
September 9, 2023
If only the party has listened to JR. If only they were listening now over the vast government waste, absurd tax levels, OTT regulation, the vast government waste, the dire Windsor Accord, this appalling energy bill, the mad energy policies, the road blocking, the war on landlords, the self employed, car and van drivers…
The presenter said that in 1992 no one thought that Major would win but I and lots of people thought he would win. He was surely voted in as Thatchers man with her policies but having ditched the poll tax and the political advantage of not being Thatcher plus he was against the hopeless Kinnock. The public very soon realised what a dire pro EU economic incompetent Major was with his predictable ERM fiasco wasting £billions. Though Thatcher was surely to blame for appointing such a damn fool (and maths O level failure) as Chancellor and even letting him join the ERM against the wise advice she had received from JR and her sensible economic advisor who resigned when Lawson did. Rather like Sunak now with Grant Shapps and his many other often second rate ministers and his tax to death PPE Chancellor!
The deluded BBC presenter also said on Black Wednesday Stirling was too “high” so they ramped up interest rates or did I mis-hear?
Major created this totally unnecessary ERM recession, wasted billions and did not even ever say sorry. Sunak is clearly doing the same and looks like he wants a Major style 1997 wipe out indeed it look even worse. No change in the Sunak/Hunt daft economic policies no chance. But little chance of this with Sunak and the dire quality of most Tory MPs.
September 9, 2023
The programme provides an interesting retrospective. The Conservative Party would have been better without John Major. He still creates nuisance with his negativity.
September 9, 2023
A very interesting programme. Sir John Redwood may say that there are no parallels with the situation of the Conservative Party today but others would disagree.
The big difference is that Keith Starmer is no Tony Blair. He will still win by a huge majority but then his problems will begin and the splits will appear.
Things will just get worse for a good while. The question is whether the public will just give in and put up with it or whether they will fight back.
September 9, 2023
Major deliberately opened the door of No.10 and let in a virus that has ripped the heart and soul from this now carcass of a country though I still have hope that the sewer dwellers that now govern us will push their luck a little too far.
It will be a minor event that will sweep away the Globalist, progressive filth who have spent three years since Covid was unleashed upon us dismantling the reality of our existence and demanding we believe the unreal is real, using criminal laws to ensure such compliance
September 9, 2023
Much climate alarmist drivel from Jutin Rowlatt on PM radio 4 at about 5.35 pm yesterday. The alarmists dopes seem to be getting increasisngly desperate as fewer and fewer people (and especially sensible independent scientists & physicists believe a word they say. He is yet another PPE chap with no real science, the last BBC climate alarmist had a Camb. english degree.
A report recently showed clearly that circa 40% of the rather small warming of the last 150 years was nothing to do with man made CO2 but just the urban heat effect where the thermometers were situated. No real reason to think the rest was not entirely normal variation or other factors either.