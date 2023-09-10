A budget with tax cuts

I see discussion from Treasury sources of a Spring budget with tax cuts, based on updating benefit payments by a smaller amount than the current system would provide next April. This is a bad idea.
It is a bad idea because we need the tax cuts now, not delayed to next Spring. The economy is slowing badly thanks to clumsy Bank of England actions driving rates so high and selling bonds at low prices. We need tax cuts now to stop a drift into recession and provide the growth the Prime Minister has promised.
It is a bad idea because there are many easier and more sensible ways of cutting public spending. Why doesn’t the Treasury tell the Bank to stop selling bonds at big losses – £24 bn so far this financial year – all losses which the Treasury and taxpayer has to pay for? Why doesn’t the Chief Secretary complete his review of public sector productivity which has nosedived in the last three years and put in measures to boost it? Why doesn’t the government impose a ban on all new external recruitment into the public services save for trained medics, teachers and uniformed personnel?
The government needs to review the huge costs of the net zero programme, stated to be a total public and private £1.3 tn up to 2050 by the Climate change Committee. It needs to be brought down for the government by re phasing and by relying more on private sector investment and technical advances and less on government subsidy.
The tax cuts we need include ending the IR 35 changes to the self employed, increasing the VAT threshold for small businesses to £250,000, reducing taxes on energy to get inflation down quicker, cutting corporation tax and reducing the carbon taxes which are pricing the UK out of industrial activity. Getting on with producing gas and oil from fields already discovered in the North Sea would help the balance of payments and boost tax revenues.
The way to tackle the welfare bills is to speed up the programmes the government is designing to help more UK people into work. We could then also issue fewer work permits to migrants, cutting the costs of housing and other facilities for low paid new arrivals.
September 10, 2023
All high level government bureaucracts and politicians live in a different world from the bulk of the population. Those in charge decide what the rules are for the rest of us. They do this based on self-interest, and to a lesser extent ideology (usually the latter is a simply a cover to try and dupe us).
We end up with them not doing the many things our host suggests which would improve the lives of the masses.
With the rapid post-covid march towards a totalitarian system of corporate fascism, it’s both frightening (what a bleak futue for most of us) and deeply saddening. I lament what we’re throwing away for my generation and future ones.
September 10, 2023
I agree fully but even more is needed..
We needed tax cuts and cuts in government waste even 13 years ago when “low tax at heart but never in reality” Cameron became PM. Since then we have has vast further increases in tax levels combined with ever more red tape and very poor (and still declining) public services especially the dire rationed monopoly NHS. Furthermore we have the insane energy agenda, the net zero religion, the road blocking and endless market rigging, in effect vast further taxation on top of taxation. Most of the money is then wasted on HS2, bloated inept government, the net zero religion, road blocking, the dire NHS, loans for largely worthless & pointless degrees, the lockdowns, test and trace, the net harm vaccines, hotels for illegal economic migrants and criminals…
Tax cuts just before an election that the Tories have a circa 90% chance of losing is totally worthless. Even if Sunak did win who would trust him an inch or even a thou? He is failing (not even trying it seems) on all five of his promises/pledges even now. We were promised a £1million each IHT threshold by the appalling George Osborne about 15 years back, the threshold is still £325k but now worth only circa £200k in real terms! Lies, lies and more lies from these Con-Socialist fraudsters.
The Tories still keep claiming credit for their “efficient” and vastly expensive multiple dose vaccine roll out. The more extensive Covid vaccinations a country had the higher the excess deaths they now seem to suffer. This is all too clear from the statistics. See the latest Dr John Campbell video. After a high Covid death rate excess death should be well below the normal rate not 10-20% higher. They are lower in countries that did much fewer vaccinations. Vaccinating, especially younger people with zero need for them anyway, was surely criminal negligence? This by government ministers, their revolving door “experts” and the bought(?) vaccine regulators? This was obvious at the time so why did they do it? Etc ed
September 10, 2023
Well said.
Can I suggest that readers divert to Richard North’s Turbulent Times blog and in particular his post on 9 September entitled “Energy: the road to madness.”
Here’s an excerpt: “What then elevates this fantasy into the surreal is that, even in the unlikely event that the 50MW target could be reached by 2030, by the time 2050 arrived and net-zero took full effect, every single turbine – having only working lives of 20 years – would have to be replaced.”
September 10, 2023
+1
September 10, 2023
We have an opportunity to give our opinions on the Government’s very belated proposals to tackle the obvious and extremely dangerous conflict of interest between Big Pharma funding Public Health Organisations.
Here’s the link. You have to scroll down through the explanatory guff to the section entitled How To Respond to get to the survey.
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/the-disclosure-of-industry-payments-to-the-healthcare-sector/disclosure-of-industry-payments-to-the-healthcare-sector
September 10, 2023
I think Covid was all about promoting a new kind of vaccine (mRNA) that had failed trials so far and the industry couldn’t get countries’ health authorities to accept. That’s what I see in the pre-2020 period.
But then we had a ‘totally unknown’ virus and a pandemic. So of course we needed a vaccine, didn’t we?
Covid won’t be over till the handcuffs go on the scammers, those in the pharmaceutical industry, the so-called ‘regulators’, and the collaborators in government who scared so many of us into believing their racket.
September 10, 2023
Yes, I agree. After 20 years of trying they had never been able to create an effective vaccine against coronaviruses. So they wanted to fast-track mRNA products via a mass trial in the human population. The appalling consequences are found in the Yellow Card, VAERS, EUdravigilence and DAEN systems …. which are being ignored. Oh and in the hospitals and mortuaries, as well.
September 10, 2023
Unfortunately your sensible proposals are unlikely to see the light of day. Higher than previously forecast interest rates will be paraded to justify no easing of the tax burden despite any upward revisions to UK economic performance by the ONS. The chumps in charge are determined that hair shirts must be the order of the day.
September 10, 2023
Politics: Sunak and Hunt think that if they produce some tax cuts next Spring, which will almost certainly be contingent on people voting “the right way” in the looming General Election, they might mitigate the electoral hammering the Not-a-Conservative-Party is currently on course to suffer.
Personally, I doubt if it will make a great deal of difference. The Brexit coalition, which gave Johnson an 80 seat majority to deliver Brexit and real change in the way we are governed, is shattered and won’t be restored by “promises” from the Treacherous Tories.
Their track record on Brexit-betrayal; mass immigration; the criminal dinghy invasion and now the plan to criminalise anyone who refuses a smart meter and pay £tens of thousands to install a heat pump which won’t heat their house, is going to have consequences.
September 10, 2023
+++
On the other hand they have imposed such awfulness on us that just a few repeals could maybe make a difference?
“You may now have a gas boiler”
“You will not be arrested if you can’t afford a heat pump”
“You can now wear purple knickers on a Friday”
I’d vote for all that…except that I have internalised the fact that they lie and lie and…
September 10, 2023
A year on and my stepson is still unemployed. No interviews or training. No sanctions because he doesn’t look for work.
The welfare budget could be massively reduced if the able were made to work but that’s not the aim of the job centre. Keeping their own jibs is paramount.
Every cate home in the area is recruiting and he has done that type of work before but in bed he stays whilst the taxpayer funds him.
September 10, 2023
+++
D’you know. I used ( in my youth) to just turn up anywhere and ask for a job. Very often they said “Yes. Start now!”. Paid in cash.
The world/country has now been twisted into this terrifying horror story by politicians.
They, however seem to believe that their crazy schemes have delivered a bl**dy unicorn, kaleidoscope happy fairy land. Well it hasn’t.
And today I would pull the duvet firmly over my head.
The lives like your stepson’s that they have WILFULLY and CRUELLY interfered in and laid waste!
September 10, 2023
I do hope you’re not housing him and facilitating the lazy so-and-so’s chosen lifestyle.
September 10, 2023
Not a chance. The states doing a good enough job. Rent, council tax paid. Spending money from state and he’s laughing all the way. Just like his father and brother.
The government isn’t serious about the client state, they would never vote tory but hey ho we don’t have a tory government. They even import claimants from around the world then tell us we can’t afford proper defence or homes for our own homeless.
September 10, 2023
Who would want to employ anyone in this over-regulated country?
Teams work best when they start at the same time, work together and leave together. But now we have WFH and flexible working so you can never rely on a team.
If one harasses another, blame would rest on the person who harasses, you would have thought. But no, the employer has to pay compensation for the wrong doing he’s supposed to detect.
Employ someone on an agreed wage and that would be it you suppose. But no, your pay must be scrutinised in case you’re underpaying a protected group. How about your pay is between you and your employer and if the employee doesn’t like it they can negotiate for better or get another job?
September 10, 2023
Sir JR, I’m not a politician and I’m not the leader of the current Gov.
If I was I would look and see, I and my party are going to get voted out of power next year. I would therefore try and think of something to attract back the voters who have deserted us.
Will I stop the net zero nonsense? no.
Can I prevent hundreds of illegal migrants arriving every week? no.
Can I reduce hospital waiting lists? no.
Can I reduce inflation? no.
Ah! I know. A few weeks before announcing the date of the next General election. I will hand out a whole slew of tax cuts to bribe the plebs back into our arms, that’ll work …….. won’t it?
So Sir JR, patience is required, Mr Sunak has it all in control.
September 10, 2023
Good morning.
Correction.
Losses which the taxpayer has to pay. The Treasury, like other organs of government, do not create the wealth to pay for such things.
Eat out to help out (mostly large companies) was no FREE lunch like many thought.
September 10, 2023
Further correction – losses which will be added to the borrowing, for the next generation to pay interest on.
September 10, 2023
Off topic, who is going to resist this backsliding?
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/forcing-u-turn-horizon-scientists-060244722.html
“In forcing a U-turn on Horizon, scientists are showing that the flaws of Brexit can be overcome”
“It was a moment when it became clear that the high-water mark of Brexit had been reached and the tide was going out fast on what is now a disgraced and palpable failure.”
Not the Tory government, for sure; our vote to leave the EU is as unwelcome now as it was at the time.
September 10, 2023
Not only dowe need tax cuts we need cuts in government and in regulation. Every day we hear of yet more ridiculous and horrible rules whilst existing laws about illegal imigration are totally ignored. Britain is sliding into a totalitarian horror show that will be worse than the Soviet Union due to the hi tech nature of the prison created. If I can I will leave this country before it is too late.
September 10, 2023
+++
I wonder how long it will be before newcomers wake up to the ghastly awfulness of this country?
When delivery men were allowed to stop and talk ( convenient virus stopped all that waste of time!) I leaned about the horrors of delivery driving. I doubt if things have got better.
What will the horrible commies do for workers when the newcomers have saved up enough to go home and having heard the truth no more want to come?
Because I wouldn’t darn well want to work for them however free and happy they promised it would make me.
I bet they promise newcomers the earth!
September 10, 2023
I thought that a semi U turn delay tactic had been applied to the “Back to Work” scheme?
Well they can’t do that to all these poor people can they?
Imagine the cold empty hot tubs and the missed tanning bed appointments! Empty golf courses.
Are benefits the bedrock of the luxury market…the one that workers and retired can not afford?
September 10, 2023
Good Morning,
Sir J. A lot of sound conservative financial principles in today’s piece; how are these received by your colleagues, do they agree or even understand?
I feel your third para is too simplistic. If the BoE were a normal gilt investor you’d be correct; it has ‘bought high and sold low’, the opposite of any normal financial institution. The BoE is not normal. The BoE ‘created’ the money to buy the Gilts from the Treasury in the first place, and selling them now to the pension funds and others at a ‘loss’ doesn’t get ride of them; the Treasury still has to pay the coupon and redemption. Cash received by the BoE from sale goes… well, back to the ‘creator’ and then ‘eliminated’ in a book keeping exercise, as do the ‘losses’ you refer to.
The problem is that the larger part of the cash ‘created’ is still out there in the economy, it is why we are suffering inflation now. We are ALL paying for the mess right now by a loss of value in £. Until the economy expands and we see a positive budget and trade balance, £ will continue to weaken against other currencies, unless they are in an even worse situation than we are. It is why we MUST follow US$ interest rates.
Gold standard anyone?
September 10, 2023
John appears not to understand that gutless woke Socialists now control his party. That’s an expensive cultural shift requiring massive taxpayer funding. The institutions have been captured by the fascist Left. Maybe John should shift his focus away from economic issues and focus on the power of the woke fascists and woke racists who now control huge swathes of taxpayer spending
Thanks for the blog
September 10, 2023
Because your friends have abandoned Conservative policies and beliefs.
They fool you and you believe that they do wish to change and adopt your traditional views.
Attempts are made to convince us but we don’t believe the lies.
September 10, 2023
Thank goodness you are an independent thinker Sir John. BoE, Sunak and Hunt and the party sheep who blindly follow are hell-bent on dragging this country down – together with Starmer who prefers Davos to Westminster.
Please remeber these people are not elite – there are more suitable adjectives – bad, inferior, poor, second-rate, ordinary, worst.
September 10, 2023
There won’t be any tax cuts in Scotland if the Scottish goverment get their way and reduce the working week from 5 to 4 days for all civil servants.
Also Cambridge council. No one should get a shorter working week unless it’s for everyone nationwide, not just public sector.
September 10, 2023
+1 but many are hardly working (perhaps from home) for even two or three days a week already. Many do nothing of any positive value anyway.
September 10, 2023
In the late 1700s early 1800s the Bank of England had the power of life and death over forgers and passers ( maybe unwitting) of forged currency.
The Bank chose which counterfeiters/forgers would hang. And which would live.
Letters begging for clemency were sent to the Bank and often firmly turned down.
Isn’t that funny?
September 10, 2023
After being attacked by labour for so many decades regarding tax & benefits, the Tories have now become a second labour party and implement legislation that doesn’t just drive us into more socialist pitfalls, they have a devastating effect on the economy.
As far as I can see, HMG has no intention of making life easier for the people they now rule – they have been corrupted by power, and are determined to bring this society to it’s knees, to usher in a new era, where we will slave to the elite.
In an effort to get our votes – just one last time, the Tories try to bribe us with tax cuts – How dare they, when they, and parliament, are responsible for the dire state of the economy and our lack of a real future.
September 10, 2023
A lost opportunity when the BOE , OBR, Treasury and elements of the Civil Service, along with grifter politicians in your own party decided to usurp power and arrange an undemocratic coupe to remove Liz Truss and her Chancellor from office. From then on it was all downhill. The only positive was that the above plotters have had and used the intervening time to confirm their incompetence.
One of the qualities of the entrepreneur is to duck dive and find ways to succeed despite the unnecessary overhead of a financially useless government. Messages emerging are that the economy is not doing as bad as expected so three cheers for the grafters. Just think of the accelerating curve of success that might have been but for the coupe.
There is much talk of poor productivity (pp) in the UK economy. If private companies suffer pp they go out of business. Anything to do with government just asks for more public money (your tax payments) and descends deeper in the mire. HS2 ckmes to mind. This and the stay at home, don’t answer the telephone civil service are the greatest drag on productivity. No wonder Sir Humphry is so slow and reluctant to report the state of the civil service.
The only answer to all above is an accelerated awakening of the people and a total upheaval at the next election. The casting aside of almost all in the current HoC and Reform to reintroduce Conservatism.
September 10, 2023
Politics is no longer about left and right wing.
Politics is now technocrats vs people.
The left and right wing have created a consensus that technocrats in the civil service know how to manage an economy and a society. Democracy is not wanted.
Autistic technocrats in universities run computer models on the economy, demographics, climate and medicines. Taxes are there to pay for Quantitive Easing, Decolonisation, NetZero and RNA vaccines all predicted to work by computer models.
Technocrats treat people as numbers in computer models. The people will win a fair election but technocrats are going to try to stop them.
Because the people do not want to be run by technocrats the technocrats have reverted to cancel culture, 24×7 MSM propaganda, and lawfare aimed at any opposition.
September 10, 2023
What you are asking for John is unobtainable. You are asking for a Conservative government! Clearly that has not been available for the past 25 years and just look at the mess the nation is in.
Does the prospect of Conservative government even exist anymore, anywhere in the western world?
A gem of current established nonsense I hear, that has come out of the US administration is Joe has been funding training sessions for scientists to be compliant with indigenous beliefs and to accommodate ‘dream time’ principles of native knowledge into scientific theory.
Well it does not get much crazier than that, but then again…dream on.
September 10, 2023
When I read the report of the supposed proposal to pay for tax cuts by changing the way benefits were uprated to produce a lower increase, I thought that this could only have been cooked up by civil servants determined to make tax cuts as unpopular with the voting public as possible. I am amazed that any alert politician would fall for it.
September 10, 2023
Ha, I didn’t think that my revelations about President Putin would see the light of day
We can’t have anyone disagreeing with the government line and media
He’s decided that being patient is only prolonging the bloodshed so he will be acting decisively to bring this to an end
I don’t think that we’ll be getting favoured nation status anytime soon, he’s perfectly entitled to launch a nuclear strike on the House of Commons and that would solve all our problems
September 10, 2023
Sir John,
I would suggest that the government stops any further spending of taxpayer’s money on HS2 until such time as there is a need for it. Perhaps in a few decades, if ever.
September 10, 2023
With another 356 Conservative MPs that thought like you Sir John, your Party would easily win the next election. Unfortunately, there are only about 19 of you (judging by the recent vote on the energy bill). So the odds aren’t looking that good I’m afraid. A few last minute tax cuts won’t do it, if only because no one will believe you will be around to implement them.
Interesting discussion on the 2-party system on Talk TV last night and how nearly impossible it is for a ‘new’ party to actually win seats. I suspect the only way we can get a (real) Conservative Party in power is for the current one to be in the wilderness for so long that they can flush their system of all the closet socialists in their ranks. That may prove impossible given that our education system is now a breeding ground for many strange ideas. Double Think and Thought Crimes really are the new reality aren’t they?