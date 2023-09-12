|
- Ownership is popular. It is a crucial foundation of a free society. It lies at the heart of Conservatism.
- Socialists try to take property away from people on grounds of inequality. Conservatives want more people to own property.
- Politicians should harness the popularity of ownership and private sector investment to develop policies which give the public a greater sense of pride and security
- From housing to employment, industry to culture, my new pamphlet sets out ways to launch an ownership revolution
Ownership is a core dividing line between left and right and the Conservative Party should facilitate wider public ownership in order to boost security and wellbeing,.
‘The Power of Ownership’, written by Sir John Redwood MP and published by the Centre for Policy Studies, builds on the themes of his book ‘Popular Capitalism’, to explain how important ownership is to democracy and a free society and how it can be advanced for many more people.
The report outlines a number of ways to boost ownership, including:
- Support home ownership by supporting self-builds, selling off government- or council-owned rundown properties to bring them back into use more quickly
- Compensate those living near new housing developments to discourage NIMBYism and increase housebuilding. New towns and villages may be better than trying to cram more buildings into an existing village or town.
- Infrastructure should be delivered prior to new homes being built to reassure the settled community and to be ready for the new residents when the homes are sold
- Raise the VAT threshold to £250,000, boosting the capacity and growth potential of the small business sector
- Gift licence fee holders shares in the BBC, allowing them to appoint the Board and Director General, with the ability to sell new shares to raise capital in the future
- Selling off the remainder of government holding in NatWest in a single major transaction
Sir John Redwood MP, author of ‘The Power of Ownership’, said:
‘There are still too many people with too few assets. People cannot be expected to be capitalists if they are denied access to capital, and the ownership and security that comes with it.
‘Whether we look at housing, industry, employment, or culture, the Conservative Party should be promoting ownership at every turn – empowering the public and delivering for the economy.’
The pamphlet is available through the Centre for Policy Studies website.
Good morning.
All very well and good. But we no longer have a Conservative Party that believes in such things. Quite the opposite in fact.
September 12, 2023
I OWN my house. No mortgage, no debt of any kind, I OWN it.
Your disgraceful Party just created and voted for an Act to criminalise me if I decline to to have a piece of technical equipment which would allow a supplier of electricity to cut my power supply whenever it chooses. Or if I make a decision about how I would like to heat my house, which the Eco Nutters don’t like.
You may support private ownership Sir John, but the Party you represent no more supports private ownership than it does low taxes and restricted immigration.
The Sunak/Hunt Junta are puppets of the WEF and we are well aware that the aim is “we will own nothing.”
I voted against that Bill. Opposition parties all supported it and wished to make it worse.
September 12, 2023
Indeed. The energy bill is truly appalling, that only 19MPs (I think) voted against it shows what a truly appalling bunch of MPs and parties we have in Parliament and what appalling ministers and party leaders.
September 12, 2023
Exactly, but Sunak’s currency socialist government has delivered the highest taxes for 70+ years (still increasing due to inflation & combined with dire and declining public services too), they have a war on landlords (thus hitting tenants badly as landlords are forced to leave by government policy) and even taxing them on profits they have not even made. So how are they expected to pay these, it is clearly an asset theft. His energy bill is truly appalling, it is a huge attack on property owners, the economy, business owners and private wealth (yet only 9 Tories were sensible enough to vote against it). He still retains IHT that robs people of 40% of their assets over just £325k on death. The £325k is now more like £200k in real terms now and is still declining by the day due to Sunak’s QE caused inflation. This is one of the very highest death taxes in the world.
As I have pointed out before the UK tax regime can easily steal 90%+ of your wealth off you over just 20 years. This without even needing a extra wealth tax that Gove seems to want.
Laurence Fox said yesterday Sunak (and Hunt I assume too) were forced unelected on to the country in a coup and he is a globalist shill. It is hard to disagree. The betting odds on a Conservative Majority suggest less than a 10% chance of this. This despite the fact that the Labour/Starmer alternative is clearly an even more appalling prospect. First past the post gives voters the dire choice between the Socialist, climate alarmist, globalist shill Rishi Sunak (who caused most of the current problems as Chancellor or socialist, climate alarmist, globalist shill in spades one Kier Starmer plus his even more appalling “friends” the Labour MPs and candidate most of whom struggle to form full or logical coherent sentences.
September 12, 2023
It’s nice to have assets, but increasingly governments are putting restrictions on our use of them (e.g. ICE car) or threatening to take them away from us (e.g. gas boiler). If digital currency comes then that will be the end of it, not even inflation-eroded savings will be safe.
Unless we can get away from “you will own nothing and be happy”, assets look increasingly vulnerable to plunder by the elite.
September 12, 2023
Not just “nice” but vital for a successful & wealth generating economy.
September 12, 2023
Have iPads and EVs been the beginning of it?
In various ways we don’t really have complete autonomy over them even though we bear legal responsibility for them and have paid through the nose to have them.
September 12, 2023
Geoffrey Robertson has a good article today in the Telegraph on the death of freedom of speech in the UK.
JR’s Pamphlet has an excellent agenda but clearly is is the complete reverse of the Sunak/Hunt Con-socialist Party.
The reason to leave capital with individuals is very simple they use and invest it far better than governments and civil servants do this especially after all the cost of collection and the damage done in this process. Also capital is attracted into the country is not encouraged to leave. See Milton Friedman’s four types of money.
September 12, 2023
I think that belonging is probably as important as owning.
Those in charge have for years chipped mercilessly away at that.
The mushroom field down the road where countless summer fêtes were held and autumn walks taken is part of that. Build on it and you not only take that away but you bring in people who do not belong.
The cry is “Tread softly….
How can money make up for that?