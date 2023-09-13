My Question on the Prime Minister’s G20 Summit Statement

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Did the Chinese representatives give any indication of when they might stop their big increases in carbon dioxide and start to reduce them? Does the Prime Minister agree with me that it makes no sense for the UK to rely on Chinese imports of electric vehicles, solar panels and other green products when they are so CO2-intensive in their production, and deny us the jobs and added value?
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak:
My right hon. Friend makes a good point. He will see in the G20 declaration a commitment by all members recognising the need to peak emissions in the next couple of years. To his broader point, that is why the Government have consulted on measures to address carbon leakage. It is absolutely right that there is a level playing field, and that if we take action here it should not come at the cost of British workers if it ultimately makes no difference to global emissions. That is why we have consulted on proposals on carbon leakage, and I very much welcome his thoughts on that.
9 Comments
September 13, 2023
A true level playing field would be by reducing or eliminating subsidy to chosen industries like wind and EVs. No chance.
September 13, 2023
President Xi has enunciated Chinese policy hitherto (that adoption of new, “green” solutions awaits those being effective replacements for the old) and it is naive in the extreme to suppose a G20 declaration changes what does seem a wise course.
Well done Mr. Sunak though for conforming to convention (unlike his Education Secretary recently) by saying “My right hon. Friend makes a good point”. And nice to learn there is to be a consultation about correcting past mistakes (if we can’t just act immediately to get things right).
September 13, 2023
The PM is getting good at providing non-answers.
The facts are that the Chinese have no intention to be persuaded to ruin their economy by giving up coal and oil – They don’t need to, for the communist party already exerts almost total control over the country and it’s people.
It’s only the West that needs to invent reasons to oppress it’s own people.
September 13, 2023
I am so sorry, and disappointed, that we have yet another PM who is unable to give a straight answer to a direct inquiry. This is why the PCP is reviled now, and will be removed shortly.
September 13, 2023
60% of the worlds power comes from gas and coal. it’s not going away.
NetZero is de-industrialising Germany. Germany is basically committing economic suicide. Germany is the breadwinner in the EU so when Germany defines so does the EU family.
I’d point out the trajectory of the EU is right wing parties who will be anti Net Zero. Plus there is continuous pressure from China and India that will increase the down trend in the EU. So there is a critical point where the EU can’t recover and politics will move to the right.
September 13, 2023
So more platitudes, no answers other than some other authority can let it pass so should we. All at the cost to the UK economy.
The PM obviously doesn’t recognise that his import only strategy, to lower World emissions has the opposite effect. He (the PM) and his Conservative Government have prioritised imports mainly from the Worlds largest polluters that are expanding their own fossil fuel emissions just to satisfy the UK Need for imports.
That is how this Conservative Government thinks it through
September 13, 2023
“the Government have consulted” but 13 years on done nothing other than cancel the UK economy, outlaw UK production and punish the UK People
September 13, 2023
We have a Conservative Government that after and over the last 13 years, have succumbed to totalitarianism as the way of rule.
Rish will take orders from and accept that the ‘Blob’, the BoE, the UN, the G8, G20 and so on are those that he must bow down too. He is not interested in a UK economy, democracy, freedoms – his aspirations seem to be appeasement of bureaucrats that no one in the UK can vote for or hold account for their stupidity.
September 13, 2023
The PM’s answer is waffle and simply an insult to it and yourself.
The country continues to be brought down, grovelling to others, being more aware of them is what Sunak does. He cannot obviously understand us.