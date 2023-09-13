Self employment falls again

I have been drawing attention for sometime to the loss of 700,000 self employed since the lockdowns. The latest figures show that the loss has now risen to 790,000. Some of this was the direct result of the lockdowns themselves. Unable to earn a living owing to bans on activity, some decided to end their self employment and retire, or look for jobs when the lockdowns ended. Some of it is the result of the toughened tax regime which makes it difficult for self employed people to gain contracts from companies worried about tax status questions. Clearly the more recent falls are not the result of the lockdowns but of something else.
Self employment offers flexibility, more capacity and competitive pressures that help the customers. It can also be a good way of life for people who can earn directly form their own efforts and increase their earnings from doing more and offering great customer services. I am renewing my proposal to the government that they should change the tax rules for the self employed to encourage more to take it up, to the benefit of the economy.
September 13, 2023
As a self-employed person I can confirm the above. I offer my services to clients who do not need someone on a permanent basis. They do not want to have to go through all the paperwork involved in employing someone and, once the contract / assignment is completed having someone on their payroll they can ill afford.
I pay for my own equipment, software and training which can be quite large. Insurance and various registrations in order to carry out work. All of these costs, including accountancy fees add up.
The illusion that some have about people like me are just doing it for the money is wrong. For me it is a way of life. It offers me freedom to work whenever and for whoever I want. The costs for me between permanent and contract are about the same. For example my software subscription is about £6k and my bill for my website has just come in a over £100 per year.
IR35 has not impacted me that greatly as it has others but the damage this has done to the revenue to this country is enormous. I have mentioned before other people who have left the industry. Once they use to spend their money on other companies, and now they no longer do. This means that the government has lost revenue through all the little taxes it imposes. For example. Let us take the tax on insurance. I cannot claim this tax back, so every time I renew Limited Liability Insurance the government get a piece of my companies wealth. If I no longer operated my company then the government would get nothing from that. And so on.
Governments’ are very good at cutting off their noses to spite others. Being cynical, long may this continue.
September 13, 2023
I thought that one of the purposes of lockdown was to destroy small to medium businesses.
A globalist said so.
There was a previous coup of small internet businesses. And that was quite brutal.
September 13, 2023
I was just going to say much the same, Everhopeful.
The idea of resetting ‘how we do things’ is a global idea…and it required that the middle class, to include the SME’s; had to go.
I still think it’s evil at work.
September 13, 2023
Waste of time asking Hunt to “change the tax rules”, all he’s interested in is increasing the amount of tax he takes, not in any benefits that might result on the employment side or any long-term growth that might result.
Labour are no better – I see they are proposing to ban zero hour contracts. Some people like the flexibility that comes with zero hour contracts and no-one is being forced to take a job on that basis. All that will happen is that those jobs will disappear and be replaced with a lower number of full-time jobs and some people currently on zero hour contracts will be unemployed.
September 13, 2023
It seemed clear to me that lockdowns were among other things an attack on the self-employed for the benefit of corporate business. Now we know how many self-employed people lockdowns and your government’s tax rises to pay for the furlough profligacy took out of the economy: over three-quarters of a million fewer independent people in the workforce. Not a good look for a Conservative government.
I hope you can get the ex-global banker now heading the ruling party interested in helping people who typically vote for that party. For example through your tax regime proposals, Sir John.
September 13, 2023
SJR
Maybe your deplorable party should stop colluding with the Left and the Globalists and confront all of this left-wing politicisation rather than passing on the cost of its cowardice to the people of this nation?
I see the new method of purging organisations of white men is to imply sexual impropriety. Allegations made, no evidence, zero police involvement, zero trials in court. What happened to due process and the rule of law or is that now ‘old hat’ under our new Stalinist culture?
September 13, 2023
Self-employed people are likely to start to employ others once their business is established, so a double whammy on jobs.
On the other hand they may look at employment legislation and discover it’s just too onerous and they decide to stay small.
September 13, 2023
Self employment is the lifeblood of an expanding economy – without it we get less activity and less expansion.
When self employment becomes threatened by government actions designed to squash the economy, we get less of everything we need to thrive. It is also an indication the economy is dying on it’s feet.
September 13, 2023
There is now such a shortage of native UK tradesmen in building that daily rates have increased to £800 – 1000 per man/day for extrnal painters. I had to pay a 20% deposit and then wait 3 months for one to turn up. On another job we had to rely on Albanian painters to get the price down to £800/ man day. The English quote was twice as much. Materials cost around £80.
September 13, 2023
Self employment appeals to those who value freedom and independence, but not to Socialist Governments who like to be in control of every move their subjects make. I am afraid therefor, the proposals you are going to make to this Government will fall on deaf ears, like so many others of your excellent suggestions.
September 13, 2023
Self Determination, the Way of Life!
Money is not the most important value.
Reform IR35, and remove IR35 status, including by simplifying the Tax and the limited liability.
Remove the need for a Limited Liability, and allow Sole Trader status to be used as a startup or contractor.
Cash Book accounting would allow simplified Returns (Online), and a fixed Tax rate?
Use a Fixed Rate posterior.
So on,….
September 13, 2023
September 13, 2023
The growth in the public sector is a problem ?
September 13, 2023
And of course the burden on small businesses imposed by the extension of “Making Tax Digital” will discourage even more people from being self-employed.