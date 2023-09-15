Some of you would like to discuss the war in Ukraine. You ask my view.
I hate to see senseless slaughter and destruction of property.The loss of life and injury to Ukrainians is dreadful. I would like to see a ceasefire and negotiated settlement, but this can only happen when Russia and Ukraine both wish to proceed in that way. I do not want to see other forces and nations intervene to try to impose a settlement on them. That would doubtless mean even more deaths and unhappiness.
I do not agree with the few who take the Russian side and say Russia is close to victory. All the evidence available from this far away points to a fairly static war now, with both sides well dug in. Both can damage the other but cannot win quickly or easily. I condemn Russia’s violent seizure of Ukraine territory.
The issue of how much support the UK and allies should offer Ukraine is difficult. There is general agreement that no NATO, therefore no UK, forces should enter Ukraine and fight on their side. There is agreement no NATO supplied weapons should be used by Ukraine for an attack on Russian territory , but they can be used within Ukraine against Russian occupied areas. There has been a reluctance to supply fast jets, but some tanks and more sophisticated drones and smart weapons have been supplied.
Clearly the volume and power of western weapons supplied will have an impact on the result, just as weapon supplies and economic support to Russia by her allies helps Russia. I wrote before this latest conflict about the circumstances that led to a change of government in Ukraine in 2014 and the background to the Russian seizure of Crimea. I would be interested in your thoughts on how NATO should proceed. I have not been seeking to influence or change this policy.
There are big issues arising from the prolonged war concerning the displacement of people, the costs of rebuilding and the future financing of Ukraine.
The government can find the cash for the destruction of Ukraine and the Russian military but cannot find a penny the maintenance of our roads. And yes I know it is the Local Authorities duty but, if the government stated that unless such work was undertaken, councillors officials would be personally liable for any damage to personal property as a result of poor maintenance of the roads.
And as for the motorways which our kind host has reminded us here that Central Government is responsible for, there are quite a few places that need a lick of paint on the roads. It looks to me that they have not been done since you lot took office.
NATO has no options. It is beaten. You will need to actually see that before accepting it. Russia is self-sufficient, manufacturing 200 tanks and 2 million shells pa. The west can’t keep pace with one quarter of that. We don’t need to go further because without bullets the war is over.
Make no mistake, the petro-dollar and Reserve Currency is lost in this war. Europe has lost commodities and cannot replace them at a price which keeps us competitive. We are about to be poor, with a strong and angry Russia on our border.
It the fault of the deluded political class across the decadent west, so arrogant that the U.K. sends India ‘aid’ while we can’t heat our homes and they land in the moon.
Thank God we are about to shed the insatiable Commonwealth. We need to shed the ‘5 eyes’ I.e the secretive, unaccountable, unelected deep state which has imposed such perversion and mystery on the Christian west, ‘values’ we don’t recognize but which have destroyed us in the name of Global Dominance for the mad few.
Ah, suddenly everything falls into place
The facts don’t matter, even someone who has spoken at the highest level at the UN and Scott Ritter who has impeccable credentials, nothing must be allowed to come between the facts and the government lies, deception on an industrial scale
The video has been publicised on TCW
it’s reached the stage when no one believes the government any longer
As I said …. I hope you have got your story straight because you’re going to need it! Oh what a tangled web we weave
Reply I trust you will write in and apologise if Ukraine do not lose the war this week.
I have made up my own mind about what is happening in Ukraine based on history, reason and a clear mind while ignoring the tosh and trash pump out by the usual sources. We had the same tosh and nonsense regarding Covid, climate change, air pollution, immigration, gender etc etc etc etc etc….
Where’s Angela Merkel these days? Just wondering like…..
Those who don’t learn from history…… Zoom out and look at the World view. Wars/invasions are started by totalitarian regimes. If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, it won’t end in Ukraine. Other, distant, dictators will try their luck, thinking, perhaps correctly, that we are soft and fat and need to be enslaved to a more disciplined megalomaniac. We ARE in this fight, we just don’t need to shed our blood yet. If Ukraine falls now, we will have to fight, or be crushed. Time to tool-up!
On top of this it seems Farage thinks China (with its currency economic problems) might well invade Taiwan as early as next year with the support of Russia, North Korea, South Africa and even possibly even India. The West would, I suspect, be able or willing to do very little. I too think this is not at all that unlikely let us hope not.
The UK economy is a self inflicted mess due to gross Tory incompetence, net zero, QE, lockdowns, Net Zero, over taxation… and with even worse to follow from Starmer’s Labour or perhaps a post election replacement of Starmer and this likely to be for many terms. Especially if they lower the voting age to children as they surely will do..
Boris Johnson in the current issue of ‘The Spectator’ continues to demand the UK pour funds into the Ukraine to maintain the war.
It seems to be a costly proxy war against Russia. The UK could make better use of those funds at home. We have no direct strategic imperatives in Ukraine.