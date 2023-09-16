The productivity and output problems in the public sector

I have pointed out before that the UK uses a different statistical presentation of public sector health and education to comparable countries. The UK attempts to proxy output of these services, rather than just including their costs. This led to a faster decline in UK GDP when the lockdowns occurred, as both services cut back on the measured outputs which included numbers of pupils attending schools and numbers of doctors consultations. This same scoring system is now losing us GDP because these core services have not got back up to pre covid levels of output despite big increases in spending. Indeed, the latest poor figure for GDP with a 0.5% fall in the last month had as it largest negative a further decline in health output thanks to strikes in the NHS.
The quirky presentation is telling us something real and of importance. It would not be right to bump up our output figures for all that extra public spending when it is not delivering gains in output. There has been a large decline in public sector productivity in the last three years which has coincided and maybe resulted from the excessive increases in spending committed to the services. This productivity problem now lies behind some of the big political rows going on, though there is still a reluctance by the opposition parties to discuss what you should do about the way putting more money in does not necessarily result in more service coming out.
The one row where productivity has been openly discussed is over the backlog of illegal migration cases. The Opposition accepts there was a bad decline in the number of cases dealt with by each employee in the service. Their answer to the problem is to recommend more staff , and to propose better paid and more senior staff. Ministers have committed more money to the budget and have recruited more people to try to shift the backlogs and report that more cases are now being decided per employee after a period of very low output.
We live in a world where Ministers are responsible for the productivity but rarely have the powers to directly hire, fire, and manage the staff. The case seems to raise the issue should Ministers have removed senior managers when output fell off? Should they take more powers to reward, offer incentives and become more involved in recruitment? Why did productivity fall off so far? Why didn’t senior managers in the department take action to tackle it, or alert Ministers and ask for assistance and resource to do so? I cannot believe any recent Minister wanted there to be a collapse in productivity or who would have blocked moves to tackle it if it had been accurately reported early enough. Ministers were setting targets to get more done and had as a policy reducing the backlog.
The bigger one that is similar is the target to get NHS waiting lists down. The Ministerial wish to cut these has been clear throughout. Ministers have provided large general increases in money to the NHS, and have offered additional specific sums to get waiting lists down. Why hasn’t that worked? I will develop these issues in future blogs.
Perhaps even more to the point is:- Will this state sector output be of negative value, positive value or zero value of or any benefit for the tax payers who are forced to fund it? Is it providing anything that is remotely wanted by or of benefit to the people?
The government have spent many hundreds of £ billions on HS2, test and trace, net zero, road blocking, the net harm vaccines, the pointless lockdowns, Blair’s and others counterproductive & idiotic wars, organising QE & Sunak’s damaging inflation… clearly all spent to produce vast net harm or at best nothing of value for tax payers. The horrendous vaccine statistics show huge net damage caused by the dangerous Covid vaccines. This in many thousands of excess deaths and injuries. Many coerced even into young people who had zero need of any protection from Covid even had the vaccines had been remotely “safe and effective”.
The vaccine damage has prob. even outweighed all the positives done by the whole of the rest of the NHS. If so the whole of the NHS budget may have produce zero of net value in health terms. The net zero agenda will cost £ trillions, but just gives us expensive and intermittent energy, frozen to death pensioners, huge economic damage, exported jobs and whole industries and less plant, tree and crop growth.
Well done our wonderful state sector and their “experts”.
The taxation to fund the hugely bloated and generally inept and misdirected state sector also does huge net harm even before the government spend the funds extracted in often
doing further net harm. This by depriving people of the money they need and that they would have spent or invested it, almost certainly, far more wisely. This by altering the ways they organise their affairs or investments to mitigate their taxes and by time wased doing this and by other compliance costs accounting, tax advice, restructuring costs…buying an EV car because the tax system encourages it despite it being far less sensible or efficient other than for these artificial and misguided tax incentives and market rigging.
“enormous amounts of investment only produced modest increases in production or none at all. … In short, the Great Leap was a very expensive disaster”. Economist Dwight Perkins.
Apparently these failures of were blamed on the more pragmatic “rightists” who no doubt held as little power in China during those political upheavals as they do here and now.
Too many overpaid incompetents in senior positions in public services. There are no penalties for failure either. Screw up in one health authority and you take redundancy but then find employment in a different health authority. It’s exactly the same system as you find in local government.
The trouble is these people are often recruited as a result of political patronage – by both parties.
What needs to be done is to strip out all the wasteful and damaging layers. Cost is a perfectly valid reason to do this. Labour is unlikely to do so and the current Conservative government increasingly acts like a Labour one. In any case Conservatives will not be in power for much longer, so will not address the issue anyway.
Well in the private sector you have to sell you output to willing consumers. If you produce worthless dross you go out of business. In the state sector however you can produce worthless dross or even negative value dross for ever and still happily continue to collect wages, pensions and bonuses.
In reality it is even worse than this as the government rig the markets in so many areas like education, healthcare, banking, energy, transport, cars… so that even in the private sector people are then encourage or forced to produce the wrong things due to government rigged markets, red tape, restrictive planning, misguided health and safety, HR regulations, road blocking, the net zero religion and (none neutral) usually idiotic taxation systems.
So even the private sector becomes far less efficient than it could be.
You say:- “The one row where productivity has been openly discussed is over the backlog of illegal migration cases. The Opposition accepts there was a bad decline.”
But you very rarely deport anyway so is there any point in determining the merits of their cases unless you do deport promptly once determined?
Surely just a waste of time and money without this.
Definitely.
And it must be impacting the so-called “health service” surely?
Ghastly outfit. Like a foreign commie state operating under its own berserk rules.
Sunak and Braverman are “getting the backlog down” by effectively declaring an amnesty for most of those caught up in it.
A few Albanians are being returned since their claims are obviously nonsense (and crowed about for PR purposes) but as far as the rest go, any rubbish/lies they spout to justify their application is being accepted …… and they will be a drain on this country for the rest of their (and in due course their extended families) lives.
During the past decade or longer, most UK state organisations and essential services have been failing. Incompetence is reported as prevailing through so many issues including: NHS, tax, care homes, housing, mortgages, crime, police, law, prisons, drugs, regulators, trains, cars, roads, air travel, water, energy, environment, employment, pensions, benefits, defence, BBC, immigration, fraud, knife crime, overpopulation, shortages, corruption, general carelessness and more.
Is there one or more UK Govt departments that have performed efficiently without major error within the past five years?
NHS waiting lists are the means of rationing health care. Anything that is perceived to be free will be overwhelmed.
Unless you are a gimmigrant with gold plated human rights you cannot see a GP get a date for elective surgery or your child in your preferred school.
The pu lic sector is in the main workshy and incompetent very much in keeping with our elected MPs.
A massive clear out is required.
Indeed you either ration by price or by not supplying or by long waiting lists or GP have a “just piss of mate” phone queueing system… the NHS have your money already so patients are just a cost nuisance to be deterred if at all possible. Pushed from GP to Casualty to Social Services and back yet again.
In private healthcare they are customers to be found and encouraged to attend for treatments. Though there are often problems with over treatment or a preference for more profitable treatments in the private sector too. In the US for example cesarian births are surely far too high but in the UK far too low and with rather dire consequences as we see in the many appalling NHS maternity scandals. With vast compensations being paid out for endless negligence.
I have no doubt that a Labour government will give blanket approval for asylum claimants/criminal migrants.
They will then claim a massive improvement in productivity!
Two comments:
a) About 10 months ago I started the process of trying to get a hearing aid via the NHS. I still don’t have one – this pace of progress is poor because deafness is widely regarded as a precursor to dementia, which is costly for society to handle. My experience (relating to a straightforward task) has illustrated that the process is dysfunctional with resource being wasted on activity which results in no progress. Before being handed any more money, the NHS should focus on how to ‘get things done’ cost and time efficiently – a surgeon recently wrote to the Telegraph saying that he now operates one day per fortnight vs. 4 days per week earlier in his career, with the causes being lack of availability of support staff and increased form filling.
b) In business, there are people who are particularly capable at ‘getting things done’ cost and time efficiently. Experience suggests that this skillset is in very short supply across the entire public sector. It would be worth researching what characteristics give people this capability – I suspect that it is a combination of intellectual energy, commonsense/logic and a fairly high level of helicopter vision – Daniel Kahneman’s work would provide a good starting point for such research.
Far better to say that none of those involved in providing you with a hearing aid do not get paid until they have not only provided you with yourr hearing aid but provided you with the one best suited to your needs.
Sir John, this reads like a “Not Me Guv” justification for the chaos this country is now engulfed in …. after 13 years of supposed Conservative Government, but which has been not even remotely Conservative throughout that period.
The problem, as many below the line have been saying for a very long time, is that this country is now completely controlled by the WEF, left-wing Civil Servants and left-wing Quangos.
Does anyone seriously think that WEF puppets Sunak/Hunt will do anything about that? And Starmer obviously won’t since he’s jumping to Blair’s tune, and it was Blair who largely created the Permanent Socialist State.
It’s going to get a great deal worse, but then that’s what the WEF wants: so it can “build back better (for them).”
Performance-related pay would remedy much of what is amiss. In the absence of productive output at least there is less money wasted, enabling taxpayers to buy better elsewhere if alternatives exist.
John knows the real answer to this productivity issue but as ever with Tory MPs he like all the rest of his party avoids referencing it for obvious reasons.
Declare war on the Left who are destroying this nation and our freedoms or maybe simply retire and pass on the baton to someone who will
How many more times do the facts have to be shown, that throwing a load of money at a problem means nothing unless the target becomes more effective and better managed.
How much of the £Billions gets siphoned off that should go to frontline NHS services, to woke hires and extra useless managers.
NHS staff are still being actively recruited from abroad because NHS management fail to hang on to UK staff – They simply do not know how to motivate and look after their own people.
I am sure Sir John has thought of the option of hiring chief executives from the private sector. It was done some years ago in defence with the appointment of Sir Peter Levene to head Defence Procurement. However that may not be appropriate because there is a big difference between a department that, in essence, only contracts the private sector to deliver equipment projects and to provide technical support and one that primarily delivers services through its own employees. Horses for courses.
So it comes down to incentives for those already in position. I would go much further than Sir John’s proposals and restructure the NHS on the same principles that underpin the Australian health service. In essence patients decide who gets the available funding by choosing their GP, choosing their treatments, choosing who treats them and where. Providers get paid if and when patients decide they’ll be paid. These incentives are entirely absent from the NHS. It would not cost much more per head than the NHS and outcomes would be far superior.
Good outcomes are not the same as productivity. A patient seen counts for productivity but not for positive health outcomes.