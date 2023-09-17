The five targets for government

I have always supported the Prime Minister’s five targets. Of course they should curb illegal migration, bring down health waiting lists, cut inflation, boost growth and control public sector borrowing. Being competent at doing these things is an important part of reassuring people about the quality of the government. The fact that the Opposition would make some of these things worse with their misguided approaches does not absolve government of the need to deliver.
With others I did raise the question with him of how they would stop all the boats, desirable though the aim was. It was never going to be easy given the criminal persistence of the boat trip organisers. I have always thought you can get the three economic variables all moving in the right direction at the same time, but you need to reduce tax rates and to control public spending to do so. It was always clear to get NHS waiting lists down you need to get the full engagement of NHS staff, which is not helped by strikes and disputes over pay and conditions of employment.
The NHS pledge is important. Too many people complain of the lottery to get a doctors appointment with the system some practices in some parts of the country use with the need to ring first thing in the morning when everyone else is and then finding the appointments for that day have gone. Too many people wait for months to get access to hospital appointments for diagnosis or for treatments.
One way to help get the waiting lists for treatment down would be for the NHS to buy in more capacity from the private sector, as it did during covid, to get routine items like cataract removal and knee surgery done in private facilities, providing it free for NHS patients. Specialising and making full use of operating theatre capacities would accelerate productivity and quality, as doing many of the same types of operation improves skills and reduces handover time between different teams using a general operating theatre.
A thorough review of the needs of those on long waiting lists would also be a good idea , with administrators updating needs and producing plans to maximise capacity to tackle the big areas of delay.
Even better than all such thinking would be a workable plan from the Chief Executive of NHS England with defined targets and methods to cut the waiting lists, that met Ministers’ urgings to cut the list. The Chief Executive should have that as her priority after patient safety, and should have plans to at least get NHS productivity back to where it was in 2019 as quickly as possible.
But Sunak is surely failing on all five? Is he even trying to hit these targets, it seems not very much. The only one he might hit (by further recking the economy) is halving the inflation (inflation that he and the BoE clearly caused with his reckless QU, the pointless lockdown and the over tax, borrow, print and waste agenda.
Over one million failed by the NHS and have to go private it seems (in the Express) highest taxes for 70 years but still they fail to deliver. Yet another back door tax increase. You have to pay four times over to go private. Once in taxes for others, then in tax on the insurance premium you have to earn, then the premium then 12% IPT tax on top of this. Yet another hugely rigged market! At least under Thatcher there was then no IPT tax and income tax and NI relief on buying medical cover with your company scheme or just income tax if bought privately. Still rigged but less so.
In the first 40 years or so of the Marxist NHS it ran on and benefited from Nightingale rules.
It worked NOT because of a new concept but because of the credit of the old system.
Feminist politics took care of all that and now it just doesn’t work. And there is no credit left.
You have people in it who do not know what they are doing.
And the hierarchy and dedication needed to run an efficient and effective service have GONE!
How many hospitals and GP and dental surgeries would have to be built to even begin to cope with the numbers of newcomers in a proper fashion?
Where would they fit in with all the houses now needed? And the windmills to fuel it all?
Attract thousands upon thousands of people to a continent needlessly destroyed by its politicians.
For what reason? The entire system is imploding.
And we all sit and watch disempowered by political correctness.
And pay.
To get “NHS waiting lists down you need to get the full engagement of NHS staff, which is not helped by strikes and disputes over pay and conditions of employment.”
Indeed, well it would help if they paid them sufficiently, new junior doctors in London simply do not get enough take home pay to live on, rent a room in a shared flat, pay (just the interest) on their student debt, council tax, commuting costs, GMC fees… just do the maths. Many of the same age as a new doctor (circa age 24) are already paid three times as much in Law, Banking, Stock broking, Insurance, hedge funds, programming…
Plus they “have” to pay a fee to the GMC regulators too. An organisation has just removed all mention of “mothers” from a maternity document for its staff. Rather like being forced to buy aTV licence in order for the BBC to use the money to bombard you with moronic propaganda.
Sunak needs to set up “emergency” ( they like those) local hospitals ( oh whoops…they pulled them all down). No matter….build local NIGHTINGALES. HA!
Deal with whatever can be dealt with LOCALLY ( assuming there are any staff).
And send those who need special, rare machines to wherever they are located.
Cost, as we know, does not matter in the least little bit…the govt. has oodles of cash…or is it digital?
And after all …we have always PAID for our NHS haven’t we?
Excuse me for venturing an outsider’s opinion, as I now live in Melbourne from where this problem of surgeries taking too long to answer the phone seems quite inexplicable. Possible explanations:
a) Hardly anyone in UK has access to the Internet.
b) Hardly anyone uses the Internet.
c) Neither a) nor b) but very few surgeries have an online booking system.
d) Surgeries make so few appointments available online the number of people still wanting an appointment greatly exceeds the capacity of reception staff.
e) Those booking by phone get priority either because the most convenient appointments are reserved for telephone booking or because telephone bookings bump online bookings.
f) It is so difficult to get an appointment by any means in a reasonable time that patients must telephone in order to plead the urgency of their case.
g) The telephone reception staff are busy doing other tasks.
I may have missed some explanations but from the above it is hard to see that the solution is more telephone reception staff. Cases a) b) and c) are surely not plausible in modern Britain. The solution to d) is to make more appointments available online. If there aren’t more that can be made available, then more GPs not more telephone staff are needed. Case e) is just bad management. The solution to f) is more GPs, not more telephone staff. The solution to g) is mainly management of processes and resources and might require more staff but not necessarily telephone staff.
‘ One way to help get the waiting lists for treatment down would be for the NHS to buy in more capacity from the private sector’. No point in just doing that when you still spend money on wasted resources within the system. Deadwood needs to be removed.
As for the Chief Executive and senior managers, they need to be held to account and not just allowed to appear in the media begging for even more money.
The boats could be repelled by force, once you announced that this was going to happen. Any individuals reaching our shores could then be imprisoned. It would require the strength to ignore outdated agreements about refugees though.
None of these things will happen of course. They five promises will not be delivered and the government will be out of office after the next election.
Inflation is the BoE problem, the other 4 will fail miserably.
If people vote liblabcon at the next election we’ll get net zero and EU compliance on steroids.
No-one believed anything you say anymore.
Just after 2019 the NHS flouted every possible medical rule.
And these are the dire consequences.
1. They should never have allowed the criminal migration invasion to escalate to 50,000 a year to start with. There is no evidence that Sunak is “stopping the boats” or even reducing the invasion; although the weather has been quite helpful this year. Meanwhile, the Manifesto pledge to “reduce the overall numbers of immigration” has been blatantly and deliberately broken – with 1.2 million legal visas issued last year alone – leading to a net immigration figure of 600,000 IN ONE YEAR (plus the illegals).
2. Covid policy (lock-downs, 2 years of restrictions and the mass experimental gene therapy trial) didn’t Save the NHS, it has wrecked it. Many medical/scientific experts warned about the consequences of closing down the NHS to everyone except Covid patients but they were effectively silenced by SAGE/the Government – not least Dr Carl Heneghen (Oxford University Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine) and Dr Karol Sikora (a world expert on cancer) and Dr Sunetra Gupta (Professor of Epidemiology).
3. The current negative economic conditions (inflation, low growth, poor productivity) are also direct consequences of the Covid policy and closing down/restricting large parts of the private sector economy for 2 years. Sunak was a member of the Quad (Johnson, Gove, Handcock, Sunak) who took the decisions. So he is directly responsible.
I am reminded of the medical oath to “First Do No Harm” – ie before intervening, first consider the possible harm that any intervention might do.
The Government and the Quad didn’t even carry out a Cost/Benefit analysis of their proposed course of action, so they failed at the first hurdle of responsible governance. All Sunak/Hunt are trying and failing to do now, is fix the barn door which they helped destroy in the first place. Never forget that Hunt was Secretary of State for Health for 6 years and left the NHS incapable of dealing with a Low Consequence Infectious Disease despite being warned by the Cygnus Exercise/Report – and he wanted the Government to implement an even more draconian Chinese-Government-style lockdown).