I voted against HS 2 when Parliament was asked to make decision on going ahead with the project. I had read the business case, which was as thin as it was stretched. Returns were poor on a modest planned spend. How much worse they now look given the huge cost overrun.
The original case placed emphasis on shorter journey times by allowing the trains to travel at speeds which cars and coaches are banned from trying for green and safety reasons. When people objected that those on business could work on a train lowering the costs travel time the government switched the defence of the project to needing more capacity.
It was never clear we needed extra north-south capacity . The shortages were on prime commuter routes at peak hours. This ceased to be true after covid lockdowns led to much more home working.
It would be a good idea to pause additional contracts to build more. The railways need to come up with a new business model now commuting is no longer so big. Railway capacity where needed can be increased with digital signalling.
September 19, 2023
I agree. We need to find a point in which we can stop pouring money down this drain. This of cap spending per annum.
We also need to start looking at how these projects are created and funded. Anything that is not defence related should be put to a national referendum.
September 19, 2023
@Mark B +1 – and who has ownership and continuous taxpayer subsidy. If it was viable it wouldn’t need the taxpayer to keep coughing up
September 19, 2023
HS2 was always an EU inspired vanity project with zero justification in the UK. The billions wasted should have been used to complete main line electrification and signalling upgrades, and introducing more cross-country links and metropolitan Metro systems as on Tyneside.
That no allegedly Conservative government has had the guts to put it out of its misery is a disgraceful waste of money. Even now, cancellation could be achieved with significant cost recovery from land and other asset disposals.
September 19, 2023
But it’s Zero Carbon!
Innit?
September 19, 2023
Assuming the main idea was green virtue signalling.
Fancy destroying some of the most beautiful areas of the country just for that!
Very revealing.
Quite revolting.
September 19, 2023
You did right to vote against this reckless use of taxpayers money but what is the true reason behind HS2? Is it simply vested interest, the EU or some form of political hubris?
Shaving ten minutes of a train journey does not justify such huge expenditure. And the levelling up argument is total crap.
I note the US National Debt has now passed $33tr. It was $6tr in 2006. It’s a matter of when not if the US collapses. I don’t believe we will escape the destructive turmoil
September 19, 2023
‘off’
September 19, 2023
@DOM 10mins is a perverse theory, all the time saved is lost and more in getting to the station in West London, to be dumped somewhere outside of Birmingham.
September 19, 2023
As far as I can make out it is all about “Zero Emissions”.
Ooky accounting naturally cos it’s chucking out much in the making.
It is meant to take the U.K. to bl**dy Net Zero more quickly!!
But I reckon that was prob Johnson’s reason for rushing ahead with it.
HS2 Ltd think they can achieve net-zero Scope 2 emissions by 2025.
Whatever that is when it’s at home!
Bring back coal and steam and ( sorry JR) British Rail pre Beeching ( that was another “good idea”).
September 19, 2023
It came across to me as a vanity project for the Cameron Conservatives before they got elected.
September 19, 2023
What’s the EU27 combined national debt compared to the US 50 states?
September 19, 2023
Very true regarding the US debt. I read it now equates to nearly $100k for every man, woman, and child living in the US. This is why the BRICS nations are moving away from it being their reserve currency and when all those dollars they are sitting on return to the US there will be a collapse. In the last 10 years, China and Japan have massively reduced their holding of US debt but interestingly the UK has increased ours by $400 billion There will be a great reset taking the savings from the little people via the CBDCs because the maximum holding will only be £10k. Of course, the global billionaires will have protected their assets.
September 19, 2023
Spot on John.
HS2 is a waste of tax payers money.
September 19, 2023
Truss’s speech broadly quite correct. Very clever of Sunak, from his evil perspective, to evict Truss in a coup by his supporters and then to put all the blame for the economic mess, that Sunak largely created, onto Truss/Kwasi and her 40 odd days.
46% of GDP spent (largely wasted) by the state plus endless red tape and the net zero lunacy yet this moronic government expect “growth”. Abysmal public services too.
September 19, 2023
You put your finger on it–completely
September 19, 2023
I hope that Andrew Bailey eventually receives full credit for his role in helping to undermine the Truss government. He should be fired but has an assured tenancy of eight years at the BoE. I fully understand ‘Bank Independance’ but it is lunacy to continue with a Govoner so clearly incompetant. Unfortunately, is seems much the same applies to our Civil Service Mandarins. Jobs for life for the old boys, provided of course, they hold the ‘correct’ views…
September 19, 2023
Too true. HS2 was an EU project – and is a fantastic waste of resources.
September 19, 2023
Let us hope that digital signalling is not like my internet access nor like the engineers who are in total denial about the problem when the entire area is experiencing similar…constantly.
September 19, 2023
It must be so frustrating for those working in government charged with writing business cases for far more modest projects and programmes than HS2 (and Net Zero). They have to observe the HMT Green Book on option appraisals requiring a return on investment. Sunak and Hunt are effectively saying either we know best when it comes to certain big cost items or, more likely, they just don’t care about applying rigour to matters affecting the welfare of the nation and its citizens.
September 19, 2023
Like it or not, HS2 is with us. Delaying any part of it now will save no money, merely defer additional costs and indeed, add £ billions to the final bill.
If Hunt wants to save a few quid for an election tax giveaway he can freeze Civil Service, MP’s and QUANGOcrat pension increases. The size of the government sector has now reached about 23% of the total UK workforce.
September 19, 2023
I can not see how it is safe or sensible to built a train underpinned by a quasi religious belief.
A train should be designed with the first aim being safety not mumbo jumbo.
I do not have a good feeling about any of it.
September 19, 2023
It is not remotely with us at all 2030 (even it it is on time it will not be) and who wants to go from Old Oak Common to just outside Birmingham anyway at vast expense and high speed with end connections it will be quicker and more convenience and cheaper and greener to drive. You too are falling for the sunk cost fallacy. What keeps it going is surely corruption, vested interests, moronic stupidity and the embarrassment if they cancelled and admitted what a disaster it was.
Other complete disasters test and trace, net zero, the net harm vaccines, the Windsor framework, the appalling energy bill, the lock downs, the open door to illegal and even legal migrants… what have they get right in 13 years?
September 19, 2023
For several years now virtually everything the ‘Conservatives’ have touched turned to dust. Voters reject errant wasters.
September 19, 2023
HS2 is a government vanity project promulgated by the EU. The fact that it doesn’t connect to HS1 makes a nonesense of its existence.
There is absolutely no business case now many work from home and following the waves of strikes by the Marxist unions.
No one except government officials will be able to afford to travel on it. It will be the equivalent of Moscows Zil lanes.
September 19, 2023
With the interconnected digital world becoming ever more automated and with AI developments moving along threatening the traditional ‘safe white collar’ jobs. The question being asked increasingly is what purpose does a high speed short distance train journey serve?
The travel onto the final destination after stepping of the train in London, is now so slow by taxi or so uncomfortable if the tube is the chosen option, any few minutes gained from Birmingham is lost just stuck in no go London traffic.
Who exactly, are the target customers for HS2?
September 19, 2023
@Rod Evans +1 exactly NO GO London kills any creditability of this wishful thinking vanity project
September 19, 2023
Continuing HS2 is a classic example of the sunk cost fallacy.
Reading your posts every day it strikes me how hard it would be for an outside observer to tell whether the current government were members of your own party or the opposition party, but that the latter was more likely.
September 19, 2023
King faces criticism after he forces FOUR ministers to fly 400 miles to his private Scottish mansion for a taxpayer-funded meeting… about carbon emissions!
Ask about meddling in politics did he not say “I am not that stupid” he clearly is very stupid with his facile deluded views on climate alarmism, quack medicine, organic farming, meddling in politics, slave reparations and his general gross hypocrisy. How many month to save the World is it this time? How many heated large palaces do you run? What is you annual private jet and helicopter bill £1m +? Informed doubtless by his two duff A levels in French and History.
September 19, 2023
LL,
William jetting off to NewYork as UN discusses similar nonsense, a coincidence? Little people should be censored, smeared, pay their taxes and kept quiet. They know best.
September 19, 2023
There is a long tradition of ministers travelling to see the sovereign and not the other way round. In 1908 Asquith had to go all the way to Biarritz to be appointed PM by Edward VII. It would have been lese-majeste for it to have been otherwise. It may seem wasteful but it emphasises the important principle that ministers are temporary servants of the crown. In theory this helps stopping them get too big for their boots, although this clearly hasn’t worked in all cases.
September 19, 2023
If Government or the Civil Service want to do something they will always lie about the time it takes the amount it will cost and the benefits it will provide.
September 19, 2023
If they didn’t the Treasury would never put up the money. Imagine if, at the beginning it was stated that it would cost north of 100 billion and take forever to build, would it have got the go ahead? Surely even stupid MP’s would have balked at it, so it had to be lies in order to conform to their precious EU diktat
September 19, 2023
Whenever we see the word “capacity” uttered by a Minister in promotion of a grand project, run a mile. We saw it time and again in support of wind turbines, ignoring the more relevant factor “output”. In the context of HS2, the more relevant factor is “bums on seats”. If the cost of HS2 travel is prohibitive when compared with the current main line, commuters will vote with their bums.
Then we need to bring in the logistics of having those seats occupied. Once a commuter from e.g. Telford or Shrewsbury realises that the HS2 connection is not at New Street but at Curzon Street, ten minutes away at best via taxi, shuttle or Shanks’ pony pending the invention of teleportation, he will save his time and money and stay put on the current main line which may not stop at all past Coventry.
September 19, 2023
And of course, being ‘high speed’, it necessarily cannot have many stops, so hardly anyone on the route will benefit, just the big nobs from the capital or Birmingham. Commuters will not use it. A complete waste of money for the sake of complying with their Brussels masters.
September 19, 2023
In order to cancel HS2 we need to come up with ideas for how to utilise the sunk cost. Given that the Thames Valley elevated section is not even half finished that is not going to be possible.
Just mothballing it can not be the answer. The Thames Valley Section could give extra motorway capacity bypassing the M25 but it needs to be finished.
Other stretches could surely be repurposed as roads.
September 19, 2023
Roads? I doubt it with the war on motorists. More likely what they are doing to our prime agricultural land, build on it to accommodate incomers.
September 19, 2023
There would be some scope to repurpose the track bed as a long distance footpath, along the same lines as the Coast to Coast. It could be called the White Elephant Way.
September 19, 2023
you could save a lot of money just by completing it, but not bothering with any electrification, run diesel 125 trains on the line.
September 19, 2023
I suggest the government sells off HS2. Let the executive then raise the funds privately to complete the project and pay for the assets already purchased. Then HS2 PLC can run the service with no subsidy from the taxpayer – don’t tell me ticket sales won’t cover running costs and interest on loans.
September 19, 2023
The reason for HS2 was the EU and we had to comply with TENS
Trans European Network
This was to join all the capitals of Europe up with high speed trains
We could have abandoned this when we left
September 19, 2023
You put your finger on it–completely
September 19, 2023
An article which shows a lack of understanding of the problem and a lack of understanding of the solutions. The West Coast main line is at capacity and has been for quite some time.
The town in the north that I grew up in had 1 train an hour back in the 70s. It still only has 1 train an hour 50 years later. Nothing to do with passenger demand, but entirely down to line capacity and to the problems created by running long distance inter-city services on the same lines as the local stopping services.
No amount of digital signalling technology will fix that, but HS2 will. HS2 is designed to take those long distance inter-city trains off the current lines and free up that capacity so that villages, towns and cities in the north are able to have the sort of service frequency that those of us living in London and the South East think of as normal.
September 19, 2023
It appears that HS2 is important to HMG for one main reason, as it was due to be a part of the connecting high speed service that links into the EU network.
Why we should be still going ahead with this project after BREXIT is a question for the PM. It seems though that for some in positions of power that we never left the EU and must always be ready to comply with EU ideology and needs.
The other aspect of this, the cost, which is huge, shows how willing HMG is to pour our taxes down any drain, while extracting ever more pernicious taxes.
Why do they do this we ask? Along with other economic decisions HS2 robs the UK of what wealth is available, diverted to provide little in return, while greatly lowering our future prospects.
It is doubtful if HS2 will ever be completed, because it is such a cash-cow to those on the receiving end.
September 19, 2023
I thought HS2 was part of the European rail network and required different tracks so that European trains could run straight through the UK up to Scotland. (and there was even talk to include Northern Ireland.) The passenger trains were just a fop to the voters and would be only operational at peak time to allow the European freight trains fast access to significant Cities to move their goods.
The non-joining up of tracks HS1 to HS2 was probably to appease the unions to be figured out and connect quietly; without the connection, there seems little point. But when you see how UK unions can bring us all to a standstill, perhaps foreign rail competition might keep things moving.
September 19, 2023
Every argument in support has now failed.
Capital cost eye-watering.
Running cost will not be met by ticket pricing, else passenger numbers will fall away.
The new terminus outside London central has reduced attractiveness.
The northern lines would have been better first.
Conclusion – cancel now.
September 19, 2023
HS2 needs to be stopped no matter how much has been spent because the maintenance costs to keep it running will be astronomical and only those travelling at taxpayers’ expense will be able to use it.
HS2 should have been built as cheap high capacity travel not high speed. So Jumbo travel not Concorde.
Better still the 19th century technology of expensive and inflexible steel wheels on a steel track should have been ditched for rubber wheels on a tarmac surface.
September 19, 2023
Allow me to briefly reiterate a suggestion I first voiced when the HS2 plans were originally made public: You do not solve the problems of the 21st century by implementing 19th century technology. Instead of constructing a railway, use the land and already built infrastructure to construct a road for electric autonomous HGVs, that can roll on and off to travel between normal road destinations and be charged inductively while travelling on the dedicated new roadway. If required, it can of course also be used for buses. A project like that will allow UK companies to gain a global competitive advantage in an evolving field while at the same time developing some infrastructure of actual use.
September 19, 2023
Cancel the dam thing and put us out of its misery. HS2, like Net Zero, is a project conceived on a whim, depending on faked figures and censorship, promoted by the impractical, and financed by the magic money tree.
September 19, 2023
Whether energy, health, defence, environment or transport government and their advisors seldom seem competent and capable of making the correct decisions? The correct decisions must be made, not for the the vested interests, or those obsessed with an issue, but for the public good, to improve people’s lives, underpinned by sound technical and economic principles. And for the long term way beyond election cycles. When one considers the cost and disruption to people, towns and villages thus far, it’s truly appalling and totally unacceptable. Yet again Sir John you’ve been proved right in voting against this project.
September 19, 2023
Here is a thought. The worst and most fatal of road accidents are between heavy trucks and anything they hit. Re-engineer the rail path as a dedicate truck only motorway between Birmingham and London. It only needs to be two lanes in each direction and might reduce the fatalities on our existing motorways and A roads. My only question is , are the tunnels wide enough to take a dual carriageway.
September 19, 2023
Of course hs2 should be stopped. We may be £10bn or more in the hole on it by now but that’s sunk cost. Save the rest. If possible stop the whole thing and sell off the land with accelerated planning permission. Very dispiriting to read that it is Tory MPs who are urging Sunak to continue with this white elephant project, which will be obsolete by the time it actually works in mid-century. It’s a C21st Offer’s Dyke.
September 19, 2023
John
If the canal builders though the same we would have been delivering coal and wood and many other products by horse and cart
The Bridge water canal had the same problems it went over budget along with other canals, the industrial revolution would not have happened without the over budget canals, people are not looking far enough into the future it’s the delays that are putting up the costs
No one is saying anthing about the massive over budget and delays on the new underground line and stations in london
Get on and build HS2 this will save money the longer the delays the higher the cost.
We waste billions of pound every year that have no benefits to the UK.
we could put more goods onto the railways and take hundreds of lorrys off the roads
No one is saying anthing about the BOE selling bonds off below there value loosing billions of pounds, and then buying them back at more than there true value costing every one in the country hardship.
Thank you
September 19, 2023
Too often a business case is skewed to meet the desired outcome. I’ve seen this so often working for government departments.
HS2 never had the backing of the public and wasn’t a vote winner, so you have to ask who was championing it and why. As always follow the money.
September 19, 2023
Sir
For many, many years, London has been attracting workers away from the remainder of the UK.
As part of the levelling up process this migration of workers should be halted and ideally should be reversed. In order to achieve this, if phase 1 of HS2 goes ahead, maybe it should be one-way… out of London and not into London.
Phase 2 of HS2, north of Birmingham: According to the Independent, “After years of setbacks, controversy and spiralling costs, phase two of the long-awaited HS2 rail project appears to be under threat.
The Independent has exclusively revealed that prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering ditching plans for the leg from Birmingham to Manchester.”
Then there was HS3. The 2019 Conservative Manifesto promised “we will build Northern Powerhouse first between Leeds and Manchester and then focus on Liverpool, Tees Valley, Hull, Sheffield and Newcastle.” I believe HS3 has been shelved although as recently as February of this year the “Chancellor declares vision for HS3, HS4 and HS5 despite cost concerns on HS2”.
https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/chancellor-declares-vision-for-hs3-hs4-and-hs5-despite-cost-concerns-on-hs2-08-02-2023/
London already has major advantages such as the tube and HS1 (which was opened in 2007). Also, I read in the media that the number of charging stations in Westminster alone, dwarf the number in cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.
Levelling up has always been a myth.
September 19, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I’m afraid the politicians in charge of the country have not got the stomach to cancel HS2. That would be to make a decision. It would involve a total loss of face. It would be humiliating for them. An admission of failure. Just imagine the headlines. Instead, it will serve as a monument, a reminder of how badly the country has been governed in recent times.
Thus, they will keep throwing more taxpayers money at this £100 billion government folly until its absolute, inevitable and bitter end – rather like this wretched ‘Conservative’ government.
September 19, 2023
Indeed, Sir John, I remember your posts on the railways at the time, and very good and informative they were too.