The Prime Minister’s options over the Home Secretary

I have no wish to give interviews or to offer public advice to the Prime Minister over the Home Secretary. The BBC who never want to interview me on things I know about and talk about are suddenly very keen to hear my view on this.

The PM has three main options.

He can say that they agree about the policy and the Secretary of State continues in office to see it through, whilst choosing her own language to explain the common position which he does not have to endorse word for word.

He can say he disagrees with clearly identified comments she has made and ask her to step aside. He then would need to explain what was wrong with what she has said and have an alternative view.

He can say they are agreed about the policy but he does not agree with identified phrases in the article that is causing such a stir. He could get her to agree she will not repeat in future any offending phrases but will use ones that are less contentious.

I put this out as doubtless many of you have views and want to express them.