It would have been better if the Home Secretary and Prime Minister had agreed both the policy and the way to explain it. As I understand it the policy was heavily influenced by Downing Street who ruled out the amendment many of us wanted to the Immigration Act to ensure the small boats can be stopped without ECHR override. The Home Secretary was more sympathetic, understanding the need to be sure she could deliver what is after all the Prime Minister’s promise, to stop the small boats.
The Prime Minister now needs to hope the courts are kind to him this week when we hear the result of the further UK appeal against his policy. There still remains open the possibility of someone trying to use the European Court of Human Rights as well, which is why it would have been better to have made the legislation ECHR court proof. If the purpose of the law is not clearly enough set out for the Supreme Court in the UK then obviously amended law should be able to fix that. They should put through a simple amendment as quickly as possible.
Let us hope a Cabinet of people the PM feels happy with can deliver the five pledges the Prime Minister has made. He also needs to make sure the Cabinet has a wide enough range of views so the debate is worth having and the conclusions more to the liking of the audience outside.
I think it wrong to appoint David Cameron to the Lords and Cabinet. We need a Foreign Secretary in the Commons and one who is a strong believer in Brexit UK developing her role in the world, taking advantage of our new Brexit freedoms.
233 Comments
November 14, 2023
Good morning.
“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”
Something that needs explaining to the ‘Little Usurper’.
As for CMD ? Well it is a nice way of keeping him supping from the trough and some political relevance. A final reward for the man who thought that GAY Marriage was his greatest achievement as PM.
I for one cannot wait for this Circus to finally leave town.
November 14, 2023
Surely this is the Sunak gambit? Davos man want’s back into a crumbling EU, (figure that one out) and is betting a pro-EU, socialist-lite Tory PCP will appeal more to the youf vote, the Lib-Dem franchise, which will outnumber the diminishing Brexiteer vote.
I think he’s misread the sate of the Nation.
November 14, 2023
Mark B
‘A final reward for the man who thought that GAY Marriage was his greatest achievement as PM.’
What an abject failure.
November 14, 2023
Cameron today imposes sanctions on Hamas! How about the former chief Hamas operations officer living in London and allowed to buy his council house when Cameron was PM!
Tell us JR, why did Cameron as PM allow a person from a known proscribed terrorist organisation to live here and still remains here?
Bear in mind Cameron promised to cut immigration while Osborne’s claimed no one serious in private! I thought Sunak said about serving with integrity and implementing 2019 manifesto! Cameron failed all his tests to be back in govt!
November 14, 2023
And just the other day seemed to believe that the EDL is extant.
Led by Wat Tyler no doubt.
November 14, 2023
Braverman’s resignation letter confirms Sunak has not acted on his promises or agreement with Braverman. He said he would serve with integrity! Once a Backstabber…….. Tory MPs have no choice but to oust him, especially as he has brought in another ratter on promises to the nation Cameron.
November 15, 2023
sacked not resigned!
November 14, 2023
Fishys true colours are now out. A closet remainer who has cleared every last Brexit supporting MP out of office.
He’s working for Klaus and Starmer
He has to go
November 14, 2023
Well he hasn’t repealled any EU laws ….we could slip back in tomorrow
November 14, 2023
Cue clown music followed by the fat lady.
(It really is over, is it not ?)
November 14, 2023
The BBC could not contain their glee over Braverman yesterday.
November 14, 2023
And Sky News this morning. That woman presenter who cheated the Covid rules and got banned for six months was clearly delighted.
November 14, 2023
+1. I can’t wait either.
Maybe the prospect of at least two terms in opposition will see the departure of many non-Tories from the Party? Better still would be the emergence of a new strong conservative/ Britain-first Party. I feel that whatever the exodus, the Tory Party will remain a tool of the corporatists/fascists/ globalists.
November 14, 2023
Voted Tory all my life and never thought I would ever wish for the day when we see the end of a Conservative (in name only) Government as I do. The annihilation of Sunak’s Government cannot come soon enough. As for the emergence of a new Conservative Party, we already have one. It’s called the Reform Party.
November 14, 2023
It may split. Then we will have a solid core on which to build – long may Farage languish in the jungle.
November 14, 2023
It doesn’t make any difference. He has a long-standing and very loyal support base and when he returns, they’ll still be there. And in the meantime, Richard Tice is presenting his show on GB News.
November 15, 2023
Yep, 13,000 – that’s the number who voted in the UKIP elections. In the Brexit vote of course, Labour and Tories joined that number and wooooopps – it grew!
Of course those who love Farage most know him least.
Nobody cares about radio or TV shows, anybody can do those even Johnson.
November 14, 2023
@Mark B; I suspect Sunak has already had that pointed out, hence why he is keeping “Remainers” very close, after all that is were the threat comes from. The Red Wall is lost, if it was ever won, what matters now is saving the Blue Wall from turning Yellow.
As for your now constant personal attacks on Sunak, many also regarded both Truss as a “Little Usurper” too, never elected as PM by the public. If a PM can only be legitimized by a popular vote then there needs to be a general election on ever change of Prime Minster; but would Johnson have won such a vote in July 2019, from the get-go, rather from a position of having engineered a political if not constitutional crisis?
I think the majority can agree with your last sentence! The only difference between the Labour Party of the early 1980s and the Conservative Party of the early 2020s is one was in opposition and the other is meant to be governing the country, yet both became an irrelevant to most!
November 15, 2023
jerry: “never elected as PM by the public.”
There is no mechanism in the UK, to elect a Prime Minister.
The British system, you elect an MP, and the Party decides if (s)he is going to be PM – viz the Tory party for the last three PMs. Or Brown and Blair.
Take for example, Teresa May. In 2017, May couldn’t win a general election, but managed to hang on to power with the aid of the Ulster Unionists. So even when the British electorate, put forward clearly, that the incumbent Prime Minister was not wanted, we still got lumbered with May.
So, not only is there no way for the British electorate to elect an PM, there is no clear way to dismiss one, either.
November 15, 2023
@APL; That was my point, and thus Mark B is wrong, Sunak is no more a “Little Usurper” than Truss was, the only difference was Sunak was unopposed within the Westminster Party, that’s not the fault of Sunak though!
“So, not only is there no way for the British electorate to elect an PM, there is no clear way to dismiss one, either.”
Of course there is, Major was clearly dismissed in 1997 along with the Party, Callaghan in 1979, as was Wilson in 1970, as was ADH in 1964. The problem has been, in recent years, some in the UK are now trying to separate Party and Leader, as in the USA were it is quite possible to have a President from one Party but the House majority is of the other.
Some Conservatives need to be very careful if they want to separate Leader and Party, back in 1997 it was the Party who was unpopular not Major, in the 1980s the Party was popular but the Leader not much…
November 15, 2023
Jerry: “Of course there is, Major was clearly dismissed in 1997 along with the Party, Callaghan in 1979, as was Wilson in 1970, as was ADH in 1964.”
Correct. The electorate can change the government but can’t easily change the PM in isolation.
November 16, 2023
” Sunak is no more a “Little Usurper” than Truss was, ”
Disagree. In the case of Sunak he was rejected as a candidate in the constitutional election ( according to the defined process for selecting a Tory party leader ) But was installed anyway when Truss was deposed in the October (’22) coup d’etat.
So Mark is correct. Sunak was not selected in accord with the constitutional procedure of the Tory party, in fact when put through that process, he was rejected.
But neither has he been endorsed by the electorate, as for example, we were gulled into endorsing Johnson.
In the case of May, her election followed the constitutional process laid out by the Tory party, but she failed to get the endorsement of the electorate at large.
November 16, 2023
@APL; Nor should they, we do not have a Presidential style system in the UK, nor have “mid-term” elections.
As I suggested, at various times during the 1980s, especially before March 1983, many a UK electorate would have kept the Tories in government but wanted a change of Leader and thus direction, remember the populist calls for a ‘U-Turn’?…
November 14, 2023
He’s come back to “serve my country”.
Emphasis (very much) on “my”!
November 14, 2023
If he had any integrity or honour he wouldn’t have accepted the post ….death nail
November 14, 2023
GC – Honour?????? There is no honour amongst thieves.
November 15, 2023
He washed his hands of ‘his’ country the day he walked out on it after the Leave vote announcement & many will never forgive or respect him for that. What poor judgement from our present PM and / or his advisers. Very few positive comments seen so far anywhere on this appointment and the rest, and coupled with his reported sacking by telephone of the Home Secretary has reduced his chances of his claim during the leadership contests that he was the only candidate that could win the next G E. People have had enough of the smoke & mirrors, lack of continuity and wheedling.
November 15, 2023
He’s throwing a punctured lifebelt to a drowning man.
Watching him drown at close quarters.
November 16, 2023
Mitchel: “He’s come back to “serve my country”.”
The first country he visits? Ukraine.
Inflation in the UK, roaring away, unemployment rising, unexplained deaths rising, currency devaluing, energy costs rising. But the priority of the UK foreign secretary is, … Ukraine.
Not a trade deal with the EU, or USA, or Mexico, or negotiations with the BRIX ( who have most of the raw materials ), nor settling the NI question, but a visit to a country that no longer has an economy after eighteen months of war.
Yea! that makes sense.
November 14, 2023
Then we had the disaster that was Cameron’s counterproductive bombing of Libya. His government’s and the civil services’s surely criminal failure to prepare for a Brexit referendum outcome, his lies that he would deliver the section 50 notice to leave the next day, his ratting on Osborne’s £1million IHT threshold promise, his use of public money to try to rig the EU referendum with the hugely biased government propaganda & lies from him & especially Osborne, his abandoning the bridge like a spoiled child after losing – despite promising not to. Even now he still thinks leaving the EU was the worst thing his actions led to. No mate not staying neutral in the referendum, falling for climate alarmism, bombing Libya and being a high tax socialist were your biggest errors cast rubber Cameron.
But on the positive side Cameron did allow single sex couples to now call civil partnerships services “marriages” if they wished to. Not that I was against this.
Not only this but my family and many others annoyingly got held up by the French police for about 30 mins in a jam they caused when Cameron flew out and stayed at a presidential castle – as his father had fallen ill in the South of France.
November 14, 2023
Mark which of the following policies are you in such a rush for?
https://labourlist.org/2023/05/labour-manifesto-2024-election-what-policies-npf-party/
November 14, 2023
Tracy
Sorry to get back to you so late, I have just got home (8pm) from work.
I had a brief look at the website and the proposed policies. From what I can gather they are not that much different from those we have had to endure for the past 13 years of this government. At least with Labour the end will come that much quicker.
November 14, 2023
Alas to be replaced by even worse.
JACOB REES-MOGG today:-
“Suella Braverman was sacked for being right
Rishi Sunak is too effete to care enough about key issues, like tackling immigration, that voters mind about so much”
Indeed failing on four of his five priorities and the inflation one he caused the problem as chancellor. Telling the truth rarely goes well for MPs ask one Andrew Bridgen, he even got kicked out of the party just telling the truth.
So King Charles gets a 41 gun birthday salute today. Given his climate alarmist delusions surely all these men, horse grooming, gun moving, uniforms, polishing and gun powder not rather a waste of energy cannot be good for air quality either. Horses burn a lot of energy even when doing nothing in their stables far more than humans do.
November 14, 2023
JRM is right. It’s time that people like her got into government and had control over immigration. Under this government is over 700k net. Someone like Sue-Ellen would be great in a department that has influence in this area. She should have been Home Secretary!
Oh no, wait a minute, she’s in this Government and was running the Home Office!
I blame the EU!
November 14, 2023
Thats a lot of horse-shit and what they drop is useful too!
November 14, 2023
Braverman does not care, she is just playing to the gallery for when the ‘Little Usurper’ gets the boot and they look for yet another leader.
I cannot believe some people, even intelligent ones, can be so gullible.
November 15, 2023
Lifelogic: “Rishi Sunak is too effete … ”
If that is what Rees Mogg actually said? I did allow myself a chuckle at that!
If ever the was a case of the pot calling the kettle black. That’s surely one.
November 14, 2023
“” the ‘Little Usurper’.”
I like that !
Sunnak put Cameron in the Lords ? So was this a way to give Cameron a back door to a Lordship ?
Probably part of the plot to further undermine the British constitution.
But it’s convenient, there can be a little coven of Tory corruption, Cameron, his chum, Mone, decaying in the Lords.
We know that Cameron is a World Economic Forum contributor. ( according to their website ),. It’s my opinion that Blair was probably WEF too. But before we knew the WEF existed.
November 15, 2023
Mark B; Just back from Dubai where my number cruncher contacts are telling me that the UK, as a Circus, is a permanent feature as far as they are concerned. The only thing worth taking a punt on is London property which is easiest to flip at short notice, vis-à-vis the Sterling exchange rate.
November 14, 2023
The more perverse view is that it’s all part of a not so cunning plan, Sunak is ensuring that Starmer gets the keys to Number 10 and begins the process of rejoining the EU and Sunak will jet off to a new life & job in the USA.
November 14, 2023
No Rhoddas, I think it’s a lot more devious than that. Starmer aims to trap us conjoined to the EU, just as the NI protocol has trapped us and put up internal UK trade barriers. BRINO (i.e. the May stitch-up, the sell out one that Ollie got his gong for), paying in for a few crumbs we should have anyway like musician and band passports, as our theatres and event halls are full of EU and RoW musicians unfettered.
November 14, 2023
Hand in your letter for rishi to go.
Move to the reform party.
Don’t waste your time with the blue labour party.
November 14, 2023
Agree ….sadly agree
November 14, 2023
“New Brexit freedoms”. Hee hee. As ever no hint what these might be.
November 14, 2023
Maybe the Sun readers that Jacob Rees-Mogg asked for suggestions e-mailed them in and he’s forgotten the login details…
November 14, 2023
John has repeatedly said what they are. Removing VAT on domestic fuel for example. You disagree with that idea ?
November 15, 2023
A really insignificant saving.
November 14, 2023
The freedom not to pay the fees, fines, tolls and taxes of the EU (other than those still applied from when we were in). Including taxes on prostitution and drugs that the UK doesn’t tax but the EU expected us to pay, the fines for foreign imports that some companies didn’t declare properly so some made up figure was applied to us, without any evidence so those costs could be passed on to the guilty company supposedly operating. The savings from paying all the student tuition fees by UK taxpayers for EU students, not repaid if they don’t work in the UK after graduating.
The freedom to set our trade policy and trade with the rest of the world to our benefit, unrestricted, I hope Kemi is getting a move on with this.
I can go on if you wish..
November 14, 2023
I see that both Cameron and cleverly have been quick to offer India more visas for their nationals to pour into this country.
They could not be further away from the mainstream views of ordinary decent voters, or the manifesto of the last election.
November 14, 2023
The PM maketh the Lord, perhaps they could introduce a law to breaketh the Lord
November 14, 2023
There’s quite a bit of background to the sacking of Suella Braverman. She has made her position clear on the really big issues, saying things that will have seriously upset the leadership of her party, and go beyond current disputes over the police and demonstrations. In 2019 she said: “As Conservatives, we are engaged in a battle against Cultural Marxism”, and last year : “In order to deal with the energy crisis we need to suspend the all-consuming desire to achieve net zero by 2050.” If you’re a Conservative of the Sunak (or Cameron) ilk, you don’t have a problem with cultural Marxism, and you believe in net zero by 2050 as quasi-religious doctrine.
She will have more to say, she announced yesterday. I’m sure she will, and it will not be comfortable listening for those in her party shuffling from one deckchair to another on a sinking ship.
November 14, 2023
Well John, you have been about as diplomatic as it is possible to be about the cabinet reshuffle.
One of the readons we are in such a political blind with migration and particularly unregulated /illegal migration driven to our shores by people smugglers is our lack of forthright control and our abandonment of the sovereign right to formulate laws in the national interest. The judiciary has been absorbed into EU bureaucracy and seemingly unable to think for itself.
As for Cameron returning to front line politics, having quit and run away from his responsibilities back in 2016, well that is pantomime politics. That may be appropriate given the time of year, but it raises the valid question. Why it was necessary to appoint an unelected person to the cabinet who has been out of the political scene for seven years? it suggests there is a lack of talent among the rest of the Tory MPs if the PM is forces to seek (questionable) outside help from a commoner that has been quickly elevated to the Lords.
November 14, 2023
What an insult to our host and all those other seasoned and experienced politicians such as JRM and IDS. The thing about political pygmies is they surround themselves with the worst of a bad bunch in order to make themselves look good (or so they think) as we are seeing now.
November 14, 2023
A bit of a slap in the face to existing MPs who have been overlooked. Can’t be good for morale.
November 14, 2023
Concur – he’s just told his entire elected staff that they’re crap
November 14, 2023
RE – Why are migrants important
Assets
What are assets
Define assets
Why are migrants so important
Assets
Why are migrants so important
Assets
Why are migrants so important
OPERATIONS
Infiltration from within
November 14, 2023
You need to judge Sunak by his actions not his words. His five pledges mean nothing. He won’t under any circumstances leave the ECHR or disapply its judgements and he will be praying this week that the Supreme Court rules the Rwanda plan illegal so he can blame them. As to Cameron, even setting aside his long history of foreign policy failures, his involvement with Greensill should have prevented him ever returning to politics.
No doubt come the election you will be telling us not to vote Reform as they have no chance of winning. At this point they only have no chance of winning because you and fellow *Conservative* MPs prefer not to jump ship but to go down with it instead.
November 14, 2023
I know Sunak has very poor judgement, but cannot believe he appoints Cameron as FS – a man who has the worst possible record (except maybe Blair) in foreign affairs – a war monger, bomber of a State that is now a basket case, lover of China and the EU, a coward who quits when he can’t get his own way, cannot appear in the Commons to face the opposition and we are expected to vote for even more failure. Sunak seems like he can’t wait to get the sack and head to the USA, and with him is going the Tories with this suicide wish. And who are the other nonentities he has appointed especially at Health? Deafening sound of barrel scraping. He is totally out of touch with the people, but is praised to high Heaven by people like Heseltine and the Tories wishing to end their careers. Says it all. Good bye Red Wall and the Tories. Hello dole queue.
November 14, 2023
What a shambles of a government.
November 14, 2023
Cheer up, David: read Suella B’s resignation letter, now online. She wipes the floor with Sunak.
November 14, 2023
Sir John, a cabinet of ministers that Sunak ‘feels happy with’ would not want to exclude the ECHR from a role in migration decisions. That would make Britain a sovereign nation – not the plan, sorry.
November 14, 2023
test
November 14, 2023
I understand a non-MP minister can be appointed if he is also a peer in the HOL. In the case of David Cameron it seems his life peerage was bestowed on him just yesterday so was made specifically so he could then become Foreign Secretary. Surely this is hypocritical and his appointment should be challenged.
November 14, 2023
@ davews – there is no requirement that a minister sits in either house of Parliament and there have been examples in living memory where ministers did not.
Clearly though ministers are required to answer to Parliament and so such an arrangement is inconvenient and is usually remedied though contriving a by-election or, as you note, conferring a peerage. There is no hypocrisy: the award of a peerage is often enough made in such a circusmtance as affected Cameron as well as though the usual honours list.
November 14, 2023
davew – The UK swamp is just as deep as the US swamp and some in the US call even theirs a cess pit.
November 14, 2023
Nearly all the peerages given in recent years are political and hypocritical. So whats new?
November 14, 2023
Agree
November 14, 2023
It’s been said that Cameron will have a say on many things in cabinet, but in my view this won’t work the other way. I understand that as a Lord, but not an MP , he cannot be challenged in Parliament. What could possibly go wrong?
James Cleverly loved his job as Foreign Secretary, why move him? Why the secrecy around Cameron? And why was Cameron offered the job of Home Office Secretary the day before Suella Braverman even wrote her sack worthy article?
As with most things government, the motives seem suss to me. It still seems the Brexiteers are being taken out one by one….surely not a coincidence?
November 14, 2023
I wonder if the unelected PM understands how despised is the unelected DC? He must have a death wish for his party.
November 14, 2023
He listens to Hague.
Another switched on ex leader.
November 14, 2023
CMD has been made a peer so that he can be King maker when the ‘Little Usurper’ gets the boot.
This plot has more twists and turns than a plate of spaghetti.
November 14, 2023
Indeed. Sunak might just about hit one of his five targets the one of reducing inflation by half. The inflation that he caused as Chancellor together with the BoE currency debasement QE agenda lockdowns, vast government waste and other moronic policies. As for the rest – NHS waiting lists, government debt, economic growth, stop the boat people forget it . He is not even trying on these.
People keep saying Cameron did not lose an election but Cast Rubber threw his first (sitting duck election) against Brown giving us a dire coalition. This by ratting in his “Cast Iron” treaty referendum promise, pushing green crap and not pushing a sensible tax cutting agenda. Even now he thinks scrapping part of the piss down the drain HS2 project was a mistake. His second election against Ed Miliband and his Tomb Stone was another sitting duck, won as he did finally promise an EU referendum. A referendum he totally misjudged, failed to prepare for the leave vote and then, pathetically, just abandoned ship. Plus he has the Greensill scandal hanging over him where he surely behaved appallingly.
Also does Cameron thing most sensible Conservative, UKIP, reform voters are still fruit cakes, loonies & closet racists. Vote Tory but this is what Cameron thinks of you racist plebs.
November 14, 2023
Then we have Cameron’s strongly remain views (like almost everyone on in Government now) and his position on China to worry about.
Sounds like electoral suicide to me. But Sunak and Cameron have surely given up and are just thinking of their next jobs – post the 2024 election.
November 15, 2023
Inflation does not go away or reduce. Elements of it drop out of the equation over time, but the damage already done remains. Any lower rate is on top of that we have already suffered, prices do not overall drop back even if inflation went back to BoE level of 2 percent. It is a political three card trick to say they have reduced inflation as befits then liars they are,
November 14, 2023
Sunak could not make his contempt for the British people more clear.
Instead of the Brexit-supporting Conservative Government people voted for, we’ve got a WEF puppet and Cameron, the man who authorised and led Project Fear on Brexit and then flounced out of Parliament when he lost the Referendum.
If you’re a conservative, there’s no place for you in the WEF’s Blue-Green Party.
November 14, 2023
Totally agree with comments regarding Cameron. It is an opportunity for him to promote himself on the world stage, and that he will relish, at the expense of the British people. He displayed his true colours over Greenshill.
Very poor choice.
November 14, 2023
Cameron’s appointment is a sad comment on the Prime Minister’s opinion of the abilities of the talent available to him in the House of Commons.
November 14, 2023
I believe there is plenty of talent in the party but of a different persuasion to that of Sunak.
November 14, 2023
Cameron? Beg his pardon … soon to be Lord Cameron! What nonsense next?
November 14, 2023
Sunak has slapped down the right wing. At last! We Tories would be better off if May had done this
November 14, 2023
You mean the right-wing islamists running about threatening peaceful Britain with an intifada? I did not notice them being slapped down.
November 14, 2023
Mark B :- well put. 10% behind your statement. After all this PM has not and probably will not be supported in the ballot box.
November 14, 2023
I don’t think there will be any action, just more talk. The five pledges will not be delivered.
“He also needs to make sure the Cabinet has a wide enough range of views so the debate is worth having and the conclusions more to the liking of the audience outside.”
It is a return to the failed, centrist cabinets of David Cameron’s era. Sunak must know that defeat is inevitable at the next election. Perhaps the audience he is concentrating on is the establishment types that liked politics as it was in Cameron’s time.
November 14, 2023
2015, 2017 and 2019 perhaps even 2010 – the Conservatives won a General Election because they weren’t Labour.
Your Prime Minister would do well to remember that. The majority of this country are socially centre right and economically centre left. No one wants to pay taxes (although they expect everyone else to) and no one wants hoards of immigrants allowed to come here (although they are sympathetic to the desire).
November 14, 2023
It is funny really, the European plea rejected, the electorate rejection, the £millions on the chat tour, the dodgy friendship glossed over, and now the ‘Hail Caesar’ for returning gladiator.
The pay-off tempting your Lordship.
November 14, 2023
Presumably all the pearl clutching and truth bending about the Cenotaph….
Was for the express purpose of further restricting us?
So soon we will be able to compare and contrast the speed with which demos will be banned ( so simple to remove age old freedoms) and the foot-dragging approach to the thorny issue of retaining our borders.
I must be of good cheer however…camels and eyes of needles….
It is now easier to invade a country than it is to buy a bottle of newly “restricted” indigestion medicine.
And it is all “To keep us safe”🤮
Yeah.
November 14, 2023
Suella Braverman told the truth, something millions already knew regarding the police and who can and who cannot display their allegiances.
There is some window dressing afoot with McVey being appointed as the common sense minister/anti-woke Czar.
My sides ache from laughing at the irony of it, which no one seems to have noticed in the party or the media.
How many would be left seated in the party if she truly took a broom to the woke ideology in the government midst. Not many is my calculation judging by the party trajectory.
A Czar of ‘woke’ on one hand and bring back Cameron ( remember his ‘sea of white faces’) on the other!!!
This is comedy fusing with one of Roald Dahls strange tales of the unexpected.
November 14, 2023
Monty Python did a sketch about the, Ministry of Silly Walks. Comedy has become reality, and it is in no way funny.
November 14, 2023
….and in the 70s they all worn suits that fitted them
November 14, 2023
Suella Braverman was one of a few within the Conservative party who understood the mood of the country. So Sunak sacked her.
Cameron was the man who lead ‘project fear’ to try and keep us tied into the EU. When he lost, he scuttled off into obscurity, where he belonged. Now Sunak has brought him back into Government despite him not even being an MP.
The madness within the Tory party continues. It won’t save you from being obliterated next year.
The only chance the Tories have is with a new leader. Who could it be ? Someone who understands the mood of the country perhaps.
Failing this change and even if were to happen, re-election is still a long shot. You have no one to blame but yourselves. And we will be saddled with Labour.
November 14, 2023
The pack has been reshuffled ending up with too many marked, dog-eared and low ones to deal with.
The country needs a fresh new cabinet and deck.
Trying to cobble together a second hand MFI cabinet from parts that collapsed years ago is idiocy.
November 14, 2023
Sir John I have now lost all hope that we live in a Democracy in the UK. I thought Democracy was an elected Government by the people which did what the majority wanted. Not what the Government wanted. Any person in Government who comes close to reflecting a majority public opinion has a very short career in Government circles these days.
We now have a Foreign Secretary responsible for policy towards the world who is unelected by the people. We are a third world state where those in Power give their mates jobs in the cabinet and other positions of power.
November 14, 2023
Yes, if only there was a Brexit zealot as Foreign Secretary then we would finally discover the great benefits of Brexit. Most of the country now understands that Brexit has brought no substantive benefits while having several substantive negative impacts. But hey, continue to blame everyone else for the shortcomings of Brexit. Lucky for you, the next leader of the Tory party will probably be Braverman or Badenoch, so we will then get to hear 24/7 about how great Brexit is, amplified by the foreign-owned press, while the country continues into decline.
November 14, 2023
I don’t think we can have a situation where the PM and Home Secretary give out different messages, I also don’t think it works for the Home Secretary to be openly critical of the police leadership. if she’s not happy she should fire them. If she can’t fire them she should say so and resign. That said, there was some truth in her remarks, albeit people in those positions of high responsibility ought to seek to calm things down not stir them up. Not everyone protesting about Palestine is expressing “hate”.
Also, I think Cameron does add something. He has experience, there is precedent for a Foreign Secretary in the Lords – and a former PM. There are very few good communicators in the current cabinet. I think I’ve been able to name the current cabinet all my adult life. I’m not sure I know who half of the current team are, let alone what they think.
We also need to think ahead. Clearly there will be no big divergence from the EU. Labour are highly likely to win, and we will get Brino within one term. If they get two terms it might even be Rejoin, or something very close. So the Conservative Party will have in such circs to deal with the new normal – most likely a Norway-style arrangement. There’s no point having tub-thumping Brexiteers in high positions if the government aren’t going to do anything about it.
November 14, 2023
Your usual placid well manered response SJR, which I interpret as you not being best well pleased and just short of volcanic.
I liked Suellas open honesty, it went down well with the electorate, if not Rishi and his cabinet. At least it spells out in bold print what your governmenf really thinks. Bit like a follow on to ths dreadful Mrs May, lie through your teeth by giving the electorate the message it wants to hear, but do the exact opposite. Ensure it happens by only employing in cabinet those of equal perfidiousness.
It makes those of us with a more incisive critical sense well aware that the fight with the off piste vested interests has in reallity only just begun. These VIs will find a soft pussy should labour come to power because they too are believers , even if their power base has strong doubts. Frankly the only salvation for Conservatives is now Reform. Those Conservatives within the current consocialist party can now forget about reforming their home, it is make up your mind time if you truely want a real Conservative future. This weeks circus has convinced many outside the womb of Westminster that consocialism has run its dishonest course.
November 14, 2023
Braverman had a net approval rating of minus 26. So didn’t go *that* well with the electorate.
November 14, 2023
GB-News quick poll tonight suggests the complete oppostion and massive support for Bravermans letter
November 15, 2023
I’m talking about properly conducted weighted polling. How do GB News poll? Their own website? Their own twitter followers? Via the show? Probably a closed group in the same each chamber as the people here.
November 14, 2023
Why am I not surprised any more by what this Government decides ?
Why bring back a man who clearly does not understand or believe in democracy, who voluntarily gave up the highest position in the land because he did not like or believe in what the people voted for on a question he set !
A man who had everything but a back bone, who went to the EU, asked for nothing, and so got nothing. A man who is wedded to Climate change/Net Zero and wanted to protect foreign aid no matter how much was wasted.
Yes he looks the part, certainly acts the part, is good with words, is now a Lord, but substance and an affiliation with the self employed, ordinary working people, and those struggling on a State Pension, I think not.
November 14, 2023
@ Berkshire Alan “…who voluntarily gave up the highest position in the land because he did not like or believe in what the people voted for on a question he set “ – surely Cameron did not have a choice: his central policy had been repudiated by the people and so the credibility deficit was too great to allow for staying.
November 15, 2023
f57
Oh he had a choice, he should have been honest with the Public at the outset, instead of pretending to be one thing, and working in the background for something else.
A Prime Minister is in position to serve the Public and the Nation not to expect the public and Nation to serve them.
November 14, 2023
Suella Braverman is our MP and to say we are disappointed in the PM is an understatement.
I’m not interested in power games or political intrigue, I am only interested in doing what is right for our Country. This PM (who is unable to prove he has the support of a majority of the Party membership) benefitted from the removal of Boris and Liz but the Country did not.
The party members must shoulder much of the blame for our troubles because they allowed a lot of liberal democrats (pretending to be Tories) to be parliamentary candidates and they have caused irreparable damage.
We like Suella but we shall not be voting for her if she stands for the conservatives at the next GE. The appointment of Cameron to the post of Foreign Secretary is evidence that a retainer cabal is still trying to undermine our Brexit opportunities and is the last straw.
Your party is now Tory in name only.
November 14, 2023
The country is appalled that SB was not allowed to dump the ECHR. What would help a bit is for mainstream media to tell the truth about the car crash that is the EU.
November 14, 2023
The ECHR was dumped during the pandemic. It is illegal under the ECHR to deny people the ‘Right to a family life’. How many parent and grandparents died alone not allowed to see their loved ones ? How many people, like me, denied the right to earn a living ? And all based on lies !
You do not need a law to do something, just the will to do so. Braverman is no heroin, she just jumping on a bandwagon to garner points for the future leadership contest.
November 14, 2023
In the 1960s the entire world population could have stood side by side on the Isle of Wight with enough space between them to spread their arms. Britain has the long tradition supporting the fairness of an orderly queue. Perhaps those wanting to live in Britain could form an orderly queue there, passing through the former Home Secretary’s constituency office in nearby Fareham for vetting. That way, everyone authorised to stay could receive her personal approval.
November 14, 2023
You should drive in London now, the idea of an orderly queue has gone, people just ignore the queue and barge in.
November 14, 2023
There’s nothing to lose now by deposing Sunak as PM, just like he did to Johnson In fact it is a great opportunity, the last one before a general election.
A new PM from the Brexit/true conservative side. The lie behind market opposition to the Truss direction and policies has been well exposed by now. Braverman should walk it for PM and has mass appeal and recognition now.
November 14, 2023
@ Andrew S – even if you do not accept that Braverman sacked herself, where was the delivery from her? Support for her is too narrow to produce any victory.
November 14, 2023
The sheer perversity of refusing that simple, common sense amendment can only be explained in the light of a whole series of anti British moves: ditching the NIP Bill when it had passed through the Commons; ditching Raab’s Bill of Rights (and Raab); ditching Mogg’s Retained EU Law Bill (and Mogg); capitulating to the Windsor Framework; rejoining Horizon; clinging to and extending alignment; retaining Hunt as Chancellor, etc.
The reshuffle ccompletes the picture of taking us back before 2019, before 2016. It is as if, after two coups d’etat, the remainers really have rendered our votes superfluous. And the BBC has the brass neck to warn us about AI threatening our democracy!
Now that we know Camereron was booked over a week ago, it seems clearer than ever that sacking the Home Secretary and demoting the Foreign Secretary was intended to lay the way for ditching Israel, which the Usurper started to do at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet.
November 14, 2023
It is pretty clear that Rishi has no desire to ‘stop the boats’. As you rightly say a piece of UK legislation would have made the policy ECHR proof, yet it wasn’t done. Why?
As for Stella Braverman. She speaks for a great many in the UK. Many will agree that we now have two tier Policing in the UK, particularly London.
You’ll be arrested and charged with an offence if supporting right wing beliefs. If left wing and/or one of the many ‘minority’ groups, you’ll be pretty much left alone to do whatever you want, or say. Even if those actions include disruption, violence, hate, racism, or xenophobia.
I believe in strong Policing against all forms of hate, whether it comes from the left, or right of political beliefs. To only target one side of this (right wing) stinks of favouritism by the Police.
When people attempt to point this out, they are roundly shut down, or in Suella’s case – removed from office
As for Cameron’s return. It is pretty clear that Rishi has no intentions of even trying to win the next election. By purging the top tier of Brexit supporting MPs will do him no favours whatsoever.
There have been countless Conservative commentators and supporters on the TV in the last 24 hours, saying this move is utterly stupid.
As far as I can see, many Conservative supporters will either:
A) Not bother to vote.
B) Vote Reform UK, or UKIP.
C) Give Labour a go.
What many are now not seemingly prepared to do is give this Government another five years – even if it means letting Labour into power.
November 14, 2023
I looks as though Sunak is trying to emulate the governing Progressive Conservatives in the 1993 Canadian Federal election when their number of MPs dropped from 156 to 2. You have been warned over and over here that the party is doomed but you all walk seemingly blindly to the precipice.
November 14, 2023
I predicted some time ago that Suella Braverman would resign in frustration. Instead she chose to make her position untenable in the eyes of Sunak and be fired, just before the Supreme Court inevitably decides against the government, in whole or in part. Labour’s stated stance on small boats should they be elected, makes whatever Sunak does irrelevant.
November 14, 2023
They lose the next general election – he’s off to America
They have to form a coalition – he’s off to America
They win – he’s off to America
November 15, 2023
Poor America! Don’t they have enough to bear with Biden and Kamala?
November 14, 2023
I think it’s a slap in the face for all Conservative MP’s. We now have a Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary who have no mandate from the electorate? Surely this is undemocratic? There are many senior Conservative MP’s with experience and wisdom who could have done this job. The dismissal of the Home Secretary, who was widely supported by the electorate, speaks to failure by the Prime Minister for not ensuring policy was properly coordinated. Far too much time is wasted by senior Ministers in writing articles and attending media interviews rather than concentrating on their core responsibilities, It’s wrong for the media to have so much influence.
November 14, 2023
Concur – it feels wrong
November 14, 2023
Cleverly Saying he won’t resile from the ECHR, and the 5th columnists human rights lawyers saying they will continue pursuing their clients legal cases to the ECHR, shows this legal circus won’t end with a ruling from the Supreme Court . By the time of the election I doubt if the Government will achieved anything on this, which is a really really bad look for a democracy. European nations are more likely to be pursuing this policy long before we get around to doing it, if we ever do.
This whole charade is the establishment putting their boot on the neck of the electorate, making it clear that we can have any representation we like, but only have the policies they approve of , well not surprising revelation considering they pretty much destroyed Brexit, and that is by no means safe in their hands.
November 14, 2023
A weak PM appoints a weak Foreign Secretary and sacks a strong Home Secretary. We need 53 MPs with the guts to put in their letters. We deserve better than this.
November 14, 2023
It’s not just this issue the 53 oppose the party’s leadership on. There are many others and they want true Conservatism.
Why then do they stick to the party no matter what is done? If they had any courage or decency they would form a New Conservative party.
They will never get it to change from within.
November 14, 2023
KfL – Name them?
November 14, 2023
She’s not strong, she is just playing people like you for fools.
November 14, 2023
You’ve got to be strong to take the amount of abuse she has.
November 14, 2023
But hasn’t both the ex Home Sec, the New Home Sec. and the PM all said there was and there still isn’t any differences of opinion on policy, the issue was the words being used, nor was it in the end anything about the small boats but who makes operational policing decisions. This is just a diversionary piece by our host.
As for the new Foreign Sec, MP’s will still be able to questions the FCDO on policy, and as I said in a comment yesterday, it is hardly the first time the Foreign Sec has sat in the Lords, if such an appointment was good enough for Mrs Thatcher’s Govt… There is, in any case, no reason why Lord Cameron can not be questioned at the bar of the House, or even the rules changed to allow him to take questions from the dispatch box, after all he has been an MP and is clearly in the Lords as a political appointment, not as a Hereditary Peer as was say Carington and Douglas-Home.
Reply See Braverman letter. There were big policy divides
November 15, 2023
@JR Reply; A letter released to the media after the event; if there was such a divide why not raise the issues publicly, not go off on one about operational policing issues. Of course a sacked Minister is going to pour scorn, such letters are as common as Fish’n’chips on a Friday night. It would be more newsworthy had she not, or had she resigned and then raised the divide in her resignation speech, just as Geoffrey Howe did back in 1990 – and doing so might well have had similar results!
As Winston Churchill was reputed to have said; “History will be kind to me, because I intend to write it”…
November 15, 2023
Matters may well have been raised privately for many months Jerry.
Did Howe publicly raise issues?
Does everything have to be raised publicly?
November 16, 2023
@EU fan; That is why I said “…if there was such a divide why not raise the issues *publicly*, not go off on one…”
“Does everything have to be raised publicly?”
Yes if you want to challenge the facts without being seen as two faced, either within the Party and/or by the public!
November 14, 2023
“We Conservatives are a broad church.”
Yes. That’s why we can’t even reach consensus on what “Armistice Day” actually means let alone consensus on what Britain is. It’s why the Tories cave, cave and cave again and have allowed the Left to hijack and redefine Armistice and attach their own meaning to it. “Armistice means EVERYONE. It means that we must pressure Israel to submit to Hamas.”
Self defining as a “broad church” means the craven surrender to the Left. It always does. The latest being the use of Muslims to destroy the one thing left that was sacred to this country – a memorial to the men who died in service defending British culture. What Tommy would have made of it all when he was singing about Piccadilly and Leicester Square we can only guess.
We could have called it Victory Day (as the Germans would have done if they’d won.) We could have celebrated with fireworks instead of silence. The emblem of Victory Day would have been crossed rifles and not a flower and yet the Left had the front to steal the original Flower Power and now they’ve just stolen Armistice too and turned it into a provocative hate march.
Suella was absolutely right. And the police DID cave into the Left again.
Sunak has nothing to offer Tory voters.
November 15, 2023
Well said, particularly about Armistace Day.
Sunak meekly allowed the Woke MET Police to carry out their politicised policing on the streets of London. He could have passed a Statutory Instrument in 24 hours banning ANY demonstration over Remembrance weekend.
But the Establishment is terrified of the hordes of Muslim extremists it has allowed into the country and then protected from being held to the same laws as the rest of us.
November 14, 2023
The PM has strengthened his potential to dispose of any right thinking within government.
Let’s face it the PM’s aims, his pledges have little chance of happening – It is just more theatre for the masses, and in any case the ECHR will just slap him down.
Perhaps the reason he brought Cameron back was because of his experience with the EU, when all else fails he can send Cameron off with his begging cup, to seek approval from EU leaders – just as he did prior to the BREXIT vote.
Cameron back in government means more liberalism and very bad compromises.
November 14, 2023
But the beggar was turned away without breadcrumbs.
November 15, 2023
I think that’s why he’s been brought back. Sunak knows he’s going to lose the Supreme Court decision and doesn’t dare leave the ECHR. He has decided that the only way he will slow down the criminal migrants is if he gets European leaders to join “a class action” to challenge Strasbourg.
Cameron is back to do the negotiating. The man who utterly failed in 2015/16. That’s why we keep hearing about the value of his contacts.
And Sunak will demonstrate as clearly as he can that we have never LEFT the EU.
November 14, 2023
Well that is the the last (admittedly tiny) hope of anything but a labour landslide at the next election. Braverman out might just have been survivable. Braverman out and Cameron in will be regarded by huge numbers of natural Conservative supporters a irrefutable proof that their support is either not wanted or taken for granted and turn to other parties which, while they have no chance of winning under FPTP, at least articulate their concerns. The next ten years or so are going to be very bleak indeed.
November 14, 2023
Good morning Sir John
Keep trying or is it keep hoping. Your boss has just moved his centre left to the extreme left, then has set out using name calling to all Conservatives as being extreme right when they are the ones in touch with the electorate and in the center ground of one nation Tories.
If the Media is right why was the new Home Secretary offered the job at a time before the old one is said to have transgressed with center ground views expressed in agreement with the electorate?
Come back Corbyn, you were in the center after all.
November 14, 2023
From MsM “Wages grow faster than inflation after civil service pay deal – latest updates” ‘
There is a nice job high pay great pension, more if you want it and you get to choose for the Country who should be in Government
November 14, 2023
Sir John
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is only there because our(the UK Voted Legislators, our MP’s )Parliament are not capable of allowing the democratic process for the creation, amending and repealing of our own Sovereign Laws, Rules and Regulations. Our redundant Parliament needs unelected unaccountable bureaucrats somewhere remote to dictate what and how they must do things, that probably includes breakfast, its a redundant talking shop why do we pay for it?
November 14, 2023
I’d suggest that our government is 100% pro ECHRs ….so where does that leave us ?
And with Cameron backn in charge also 100% EU
November 14, 2023
GC – Infiltration from within but can the people see it and are they waking up????
November 14, 2023
Another posh Tory toff.
The country is just NOT in the mood for it.
November 14, 2023
I think the only hope for this PM is to resign his seat and award himself a Peerage. Then he would be immune from scrutiny until the General Election and he could be absent from that as Biden was from the Presidential campaign in 2020. Perhaps then the Tories will avoid a whitewash.
Time for the House of Lords to go. This option must be shut down. All but those whose peerages are more than 400 years old, must be stripped of all titles. No civil servant should ever receive a title or honour for anything they have done professionally.
November 14, 2023
Sorry, critical mistake ‘less than’ not ‘more than’.
November 14, 2023
A great Idea Lynn, I would like to see the faces of those upstarts if that came to pass.
November 14, 2023
LA – The WHOLE system of our government needs to be changed starting at the very top. It is there in front of you, HM Governrment, HM Police, HM Treasury. etc etc
November 15, 2023
All roads lead from the House Of Commons.
November 14, 2023
Desperation, or idiotic nonsense, sorry, but I’m still in disbelief!
And, as far as I can read into this; it can only be explained by assuming the idiots pulling string from the HoL (including KC, from what I hear?) are trying to delaying things, until the Labour Party get in, in the next GE!
It will be very interesting to hear what the Speaker has to say!
Will it need permission from the King, is that why they are confidant?
Sad days! End of Brexit? See what happens next week?
BR
RDM.
November 14, 2023
Let’s not forget Cameron in his unscripted speech to the party (against David Davis) was eurosceptic, as soon a he was chosen, he did a volte face just like Sunak recently. He went to Merkel to plead for something to ‘sell’ to us, I believe on immigration. Came back with nothing and frankly ‘lied’ as he tried to spin it as a big achievement. Tried to gag his ministers and spent an inordinate amount of money sending anti Brexit propaganda which have now been proven to be lies to every household.
He ran away and hid when he lost and only recently was found guilty by a Treasury select committee of a gross error of judgement over Greensill when his sense of entitlement meant he could use an old pals act to benefit a company he owned shares in.
An appalling member of the entitled liberal elite drawing room set who you can see looking down their noses at the common people.
As JRM correctly puts it, an effete prime minister unable to push back against ‘puppet masters’
Get your letter of no confidence in, please.
November 14, 2023
Home Secretary was at least straight talking, something we sadly miss in politics today, which is people with conviction who are prepared to carry it through even when in higher office, better than being really mouthed, so called politically correct, and prepared to bend with the flow, even when in disagreement and undermined at every turn.
Pleased for her she was prepared to be sacked rather than resign, she will be a big loss to real Conservative supporters.
November 14, 2023
Having read the full sacking letter, I couldn’t be more certain that we have an incompetent as PM.
Do the turned-the-other-cheek Tory MPs really want to fight the next election with that leading them?
The conclusion must be that they are content to lose, and probably the following election too, after all many have stated they will not fight their seat, and plenty of others are getting too old, with the ones who will lose the seat – that leaves a very thin representation of Conservatives as MPs.
November 14, 2023
His incompetence from the outset; writing a position letter to Braverman in the first place
November 14, 2023
You say you are not happy to have Cameron back in cabinet as Foreign Secretary because he was an ardent remainer who missused the threat of UKIP to hold the 2016 referendum, in the hope it would see off UKIP. A gesture that blew up in his face.
On resigning he along with Geoge Osbourne decided to cultivate and the promote the interests of Communist China, not as a freeby I imagine, and they the greatest threat to World peace and that of the Far East in particular. Not to mention their genocidal tendencies and treatment of the Hong Kong treaty.
I then recall what happened on Camerons watch. Turning Libya into chaos following his intervention. Watching the muslim brotherhood take over of Egypt which led on to all round mayhem in the Middle East and a large slice of the illegal immigrant problem we enjoy today.
His total humiliation by the EU following appeasement trips prior to referendum rejection.
You have got to be pretty desperate as a PM to arrange his disinternment with honours to make him your Foreign Secretary. He might have given him the job of ice berg spotter on the Titanic for all the good he did as PM.
November 14, 2023
Sunak loses General Election votes by this reshuffle, I suggest. Those voters that were already going to vote for him as calm, ordered, ‘spreadsheet’ Rishi probably still will. There may have been some who like that aspect but were put off by the odd one or two ‘right wing’ ‘Brexit mad’ in the Cabinet who will now be happier and will now vote for him, but they would seem few. The general public, wavering voter who doesn’t pay much attention to politics will spot the familiar face of Lord Cameron, learn he’s not even an MP any more, and think the Tories have run out of steam if that’s what they’re resorting to: ‘Time to give the other lot a try’. Cameron’s aptness and skill in the role aren’t relevant to them.
On the debit side we have all the wavering, traditional Tory voters. They do pay attention. They see how Johnson and Truss were brought down, against the party-member vote. They see the return of Cameron, the public face of Project Fear – the Brexit one, not the Covid one – promoter of Sino relations, and sulk who landed us with the Theresa May years. Those voters have had their mind made up for them. Richard Tice is telling them there will be a Reform candidate standing in their seat. Yes, it may well let Starmer in, or in with a coalition, but these voters take a long-term view. And maybe, just maybe, if enough of them swing to Reform then they might get some seats which count in the balance.
November 14, 2023
As Cameron is not an MP then presumably he can’t be questioned by the HOC and held to account?
November 14, 2023
The appointment of Cameron is another step in the Remainer coup that gave us Hunt and Sunak.
The man who promised the result of the EU Referendum would be a final decision of the people is back to rejoin the Remainer elites in their coup. His mission is to sneak the UK back into the EU by the back door. The Windsor Framework, Sunak’s personal betrayal of Brexit, is the perfect framework for this subterfuge. It can all be done with the voters knowing next to nothing about it. Mrs May tried a backchannel through Olly Robbins to bypass her ministers. That was far too crude. Sunak is much more subtle with his Framework which operates far from the prying eyes of the public and media. As Foreign Secretary, Cameron can use defence, trade and energy as leverage to sneak the UK back into the EU. And of course, in the Lords Cameron is protected from keen scrutiny by Brexiteers – The Lords is essentially the EU in waiting.
It is really easy for Cameron now to get his own back on the electorate for betraying him. The Conservative Party immediately gave us Remainer May after the 2016 vote and Cameron’s flight from No 10 to safety. Now the electorate is to get its come-uppance. In classic EU fashion, a referendum result is to be overturned. The electorate must be put back in its place.
November 14, 2023
In other words Sir John disagrees with Sunaks’ decisions . I do not recall Cameron as a successful politician and I think it is right for whoever is Foreign Secretary to deal with all relevant factors within the HoCs ; I am not a fan of the Lords . I do not see that the recent changes that Sunak has made will increase his chances of remaining . The focus has to be on rejuvenating the economy and lowering taxes . The public are desperate for these changes and it is the only way the Conservatives can retain control .
November 14, 2023
Somewhat off topic, here is a letter I have sent to the Belfast News Letter this morning:
“Now David Cameron is back in the government it is worth putting his name into Google alongside “Project Fear”.
His pretence that leaving the EU would be economically devastating might have been harmless enough if it had actually worked to swing the 2016 EU referendum in his favour, but having lost the vote he left the country in the position where MPs feared to accept a “no deal” withdrawal, and that in turn empowered the Irish government to blackmail the UK government, leading to the present nonsense of a customs and regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
So what does the present Prime Minister Rishi Sunak think about that? Unfortunately, we know the answer to that question from the way he has been talking up the benefits of “dual access” for businesses in the province.”
November 14, 2023
Surely there are plenty of elected MPs to choose from before rewinding and choosing Cameron. He was involved with Greenshill lobbying. Who has replaced Paul. Scully as Minister for London? Many agree with Suella Braverman views. Marches re wars in foreign countries should not be tolerated if the effect is an increase in antisemitism in the UK.
November 14, 2023
CM – Name one!!!!!!!!!!! However who ever the person is who is slotted into postion and said person does not follw the globalist Agenda, he/she is REMOVED.All part of the plan.
November 15, 2023
I could name any one of 350 Tory MPs in the House before I got to Cameron, and indeed probably 66 million outside of the House, which is where Cameron is, before I got to Cameron, well maybe minus 2 (Major and May).
November 14, 2023
What’s the point in elections if someone from the House of Lords can be part of the Government and hold one of the highest offices in the land?
Cameron already gets the up to £115,000 a year allowance granted to all former Prime Ministers. Now he will get £104,360 as a minister.
Surely the fact that he was an advisor to the now-collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital and an inquiry concluded he had shown a “significant lack of judgement” in lobbying for the company should prevent him from holding any public office.
The state of British politics just gets worse and worse.
At least he will only be in the job for a year which begs the question why accept it? Something is very fishy here.
November 14, 2023
Deckchairs and Titanic comes to mind. The pro-EU Wokes in the parliamentary party must be delighted.
November 14, 2023
Hi sir John
You always sound as if things are easy to do so why is the government finding it hard to do things unless they want to keep the boats coming it’s time we left the European courts, we should be making our own laws we are no longer members of the EU we are still hearing the same old rubbish cameron
Said he was going to stop the legal people coming into the country. We owe dave Cameron thanks for the vote to leave the EU
Although it didn’t go his way.
November 14, 2023
I applaud Andrea Jenkyns in being the first Conservative M.P. to publicly see sense and write a public letter to the chairman of the 1922 Committee so as to trigger a vote to replace Rishi Sunak. That is the only sensible thing to do.
There is no way Rishi Sunak can rebrand himself into credibility even if he were consistent (first he denounces what has happened over the last 30 years and proclaims a new approach and then a month later invites a key Leader from those times into his Cabinet!). The fact is at least 3 of his 5 rashly made and persisted with promises won’t be fulfilled. That fatally undermines any election promises he may make. However that folly will be practically ignored if another Leader were to face Starmer one to one in the election and then the Conservatives would have a chance unlike now.
November 14, 2023
It has been rumoured for some weeks that the government is likely to lose in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
That would be a disaster because the vast majority of British voters want to see an end to the small boats and they rightly can see no other way of stopping the flow, given the French are being so obstructive, despite them being given many millions of pounds in what is little more than an unsuccessful bribe to try and get Macron to take his responsibility seriously.
This could surely have been put beyond challenge with a small bill put through Parliament but , for some reason, the government has not taken this course. I suspect Left wing influences in the Home and Foreign and Commonwealth Office are responsible for blocking this.
It seems unlikely that David Cameron is fully committed to the Rwanda Policy but we will have to see the outcome on Wednesday but, make no mistake, if Sunak cannot deliver the Rwanda policy in a form that discourages boats from making the crossing, any chance of winning the election will be gone.
November 14, 2023
Typical tough talk by our MP host. ‘Would have been better’. Goodness, such strong language. He dare not risk himself. Others however have principle.
It does not matter what the leader, and pariamentary party does, how far he takes the party Left, how much he brings back in a friend of China and the EU to sacrifice our sovereignty, and all the other subversive philosophies and deceits he will tolerate, or departures from promises, our host will remain loyal to the party. He thinks he can save it. Not much sign so far.
The party must be saved, our society and country can be sacrificed.
November 14, 2023
How does this save the Party?
November 14, 2023
So the four great offices of the UK state are now occupied by three lefty, dopey, climate alarmist, tax borrow and waste PPE graduates and one who person who studied hospitality management at Ealing College of Higher Education. Doubtless none have any real grasp of engineering, physics, science, management, energy, business or logic.
At least the dreadful Neil O’Brien MP PPE yet again, who did so much to quite wrongly attack the very sensible Barrington Declaration people and other sensible scientists has left government.
November 14, 2023
this country is the absolute opposite of a meritocracy.
white working class males get the worst discrimination.
the ex public school lot get lots of favours.
nobody but nobody supports this.
November 14, 2023
LL – All part of the UK Establishment Globalist plan to destroy this nation. I can see it, You can see it but SO MANY still have their head up their a–e.
November 14, 2023
I disagreed profoundly with David Cameron over Brexit, especially when by resigning he gave us the utter disaster that was the May government.
However, in the cabinet and on TV he will be a very effective communicator and that, as much as policy is the primary requirement to get re-elected. It is a poor reflection on those deemed good enough to be in the new cabinet that Cameron will very quickly demonstrate that his ability in this respect is head and shoulders above all of them, including the Prime Minister.
I have said here before, that in many respect the electorate has gone soft. I don’t think there would be any chance of Margaret Thatcher winning a General Election today. The exceptions are in excess migration and various issues that can be loosely grouped under the term “Woke”. In this respect, voters are way to the right of most Parliamentarians. It is also why sending Suella Braveman to the back benches and keeping Hunt as Chancellor sends entirely wrong signals.
Nevertheless, David Cameron would be a far better leader of the party today than Sunak. We might not like some of his policy objectives, but he could win back many of the voters who simply won’t come out to vote for the party, without having the baggage and difficulties created by Boris. Frankly, getting re-elected is all that matters today.
November 14, 2023
‘We need a Foreign Secretary in the Commons and one who is a strong believer in Brexit UK developing her role in the world, taking advantage of our new Brexit freedoms’
– Who?
There was never a leader to implement Brexit. No plan. Nor the financial resources to pay for Brexit long-term.
And so surprise-surprise, people like Nigel Farage says Brexit has failed.
It’s just common sense. Like setting up a business. It might be a great idea (which Brexit is). But you need LEADERSHIP – PLAN – and MONEY – to pay for it. All missing with Brexit.
November 14, 2023
And don’t blame the civil servants for Brexit. That’s like a business leader blaming those below him in his business for the failure of the business. Successful business leaders always take responsibility overall for the success or failure of their business. Something which Brexiters fail to do (which is part of the problem why Brexit failed. They don’t understand the issue of ‘responsibility’ which is part of leadership and having a plan, including the finances to pay for Brexit).
November 14, 2023
You are blaming the wrong people. This comes up straight away on google:
https://www.bennettinstitute.cam.ac.uk/publications/contingency-planning-1975-and-2016-referendums/
“Contingency Planning: The 1975 and 2016 Referendums”
“In 2016, David Cameron proposed a national vote on the UK’s membership of the EU. Although ‘leave’ was one of the options on the ballot paper, the government developed no contingency plans for Brexit. Forty-one years earlier, the British voters faced a similar proposition. They were asked whether their country should stay in what was then called the European Community (EC). For over a year before the vote, and despite the fact that opinion polls consistently showed ‘yes’ in the lead, the government engaged in an extensive contingency planning exercise.
In this report, Dr Lindsay Aqui asks two questions about government preparations for these two referendums:
Why did officials and ministers plan for a ‘no’ vote in 1975 and what were their main considerations?
Why did the same rationales for preparing for withdrawal negotiations in 1975 not apply in 2016?
The report concludes by considering the question:
Should a government that holds a referendum develop a strategy for implementing an outcome it does not support?”
November 14, 2023
ED M – The Globalist UK Establishment did not want and STILL do not want a true BREXIT. It upsets the status quo.
November 14, 2023
Saying that won’t achieve anything.
But Tories trying to get higher quality MPs into Parliament at least would help a lot.
Not saying that’s easy. But that has to be the first line of attack or the way forward to get things done 1. Brexit 2. Get our budget under control 3. Curb immigration. And so forth.
But I hear nothing from Tories about how to even try to attract higher quality Tories into Parliament.
At end of day it all depends on our LEADERS in Parliament to get Brexit and everything else important done – not the socialists or the globalists or the wokists etc. It’s all down to strong LEADERSHIP. And that’s what’s missing (and NOT saying easy to address. But have to start somewhere!).
(John Redwood does have proper political experience and business experience. NOT here to criticise him. Nor flatter either. But most of the Tories in Parl are not the leaders we want or need – and nothing close to).
Best
November 14, 2023
Anyway what did Suella do that was so wrong?
After all, May actually got rid of our police force on the grounds that it was not needed!
November 14, 2023
Well they rarely seem to do much about real crimes, if they can possibly avoid doing so. Plus we certainly have very selective policing directed from the top. How is the policies “word” mis-interpretation wherever possible (so we can do avoid doing any arrests) unit getting on?
November 15, 2023
I was at a big car show last weekend. The stars on stage were openly, furiously, destroying the police verbally for failing to do anything whatsoever about car thefts, and failing to help recover stolen cars when told where they are. To massive applause from the ordinary decent people in the audience.
If anyone needed a verdict on police performance it was there for all to see.
November 15, 2023
and this is after years of Conservatives being in power. Mrs May reducing headcount of police, having mediocre public sector apparatchiks appointed as “direct entry” superintendent rank (and being demonstrated time and time again to be rubbish at the job), massive spend on diversity nonsense, massive anti car driver measures so much so that people are being prosecuted for perfectly safe overtake of cycle maneuvers (just as good driving as police “advanced” drivers do every single day), police and crime commissioners failing to improve the police forces, taking the knee to BLM, open discrimination against white working class males, etc etc…
November 15, 2023
We had a vehicle with a tracker stolen. We told the police exactly where it was, no response. The following day after getting no help not even from a PCSO, three of our people went with the spare key to the vehicle and recovered it themselves, I told the driver to wear rubber gloves. The police didn’t want to take fingerprints, and didn’t want to investigate the area in which it was parked.
We read retail businesses are being told they’re on their own with regards to shoplifting. When thieves are caught they cough to tonnes of other thefts get a slap on the wrist and we’re told get community punishment. However, we never see anyone doing community punishment, read about it or see evidence of it. For a start, they could unblock all the drains of fallen leaves, dig out grass off the ever-decreasing pavements widths, pull out grass from the curbs now pesticides aren’t used, litter pick, wash empty store windows, tidy graveyards and cut hedges back overhanging pavements, weed and clean up dog poo from parks and play areas with pooper scoopers.
November 16, 2023
yep indeed our ruling classes have lost the plot completely
the police are openly lying now, the met tweets today are straightforwardly not true
i dont know who they think they are convincing
November 14, 2023
EV – She was not part of the club neither was Pritti Patel.
November 14, 2023
Set up a bye election asap
November 14, 2023
🤣😂’bye’ election.
November 14, 2023
B D – Bye Election!!! A total waste of time.
November 14, 2023
Braverman’s record was as illustrious as that of Patel in the same job. Wasted years and a Home Office still not fit for purpose.
November 14, 2023
The silver lining of the David Cameron appointment though surely is that he will be alert to keep us out of the wars that Remoaners promised we would fight if Brexit were voted for.
November 15, 2023
Why? He wants to prove that voting for Brexit lands you on wars – surely? He can make their prediction happen now!
November 14, 2023
Glad to see your unequivocal statement re Cameron in the last para. I see it the same way, for the reasons you gave.
It seems Cameron has timed this so that he’s Foreign Sec for a year or less, sowing the seeds of the rejoin faction, then heads back off to his lucrative deals with a peerage to increase his saleability.
Which is all… pretty disgusting to the rest of us.
Sunak and his ilk… I dare say he’s ready to head off to foreign climes once his stint is done.
In all of this, one has to ask why MPs are so reluctant to address the small boats issue via the Immigration Bill. They must have a hidden agenda, there’s no longer a sensible alternative explanation for this.
P.S. Sunak’s 5 pledges were seen as ludicrously low-hanging fruit at the they were made. No-one will give him much credit for them if achieved – and he will deserve the inevitable derision if he fails. But, as I say, he probably won’t care – or even hear any of it from California or Mumbai.
November 14, 2023
Take a boatload of diversity
Chuck it into a democracy
Mix it well with some human rights
Add the spices of ethnic fights
Tip it over a dying nation
Give no fig for the population
Stand right back and watch the fun
Now the evil work is done.
God help us all!
November 15, 2023
“Fillet of a fenny snake, In the cauldron boil and bake; Eye of newt and toe of frog, Wool of bat and tongue of dog, Adder’s fork and blind-worm’s sting, Lizard’s leg and owlet’s wing, For a charm of powerful trouble, Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.”
Not as evocative as the above witches brew, but the scheming, plotting and eventual hell-broth of the bastard child which is the Party is plain to see.
November 14, 2023
I guess the right of the Conservative Party have to judge carefully when to send in letters to Brady.
Triggering an internal election via 50ish letters to Brady is one thing, winning the ensuing election of 300 or so MPs, most of whom are hostile to the right these days, is quite a different matter.
May was eventually defenestrated because of electoral prospects. Sunak’s are no better, but few can see a replacement who will do any better. Badenoch is one candidate, but if Dorries’ book is right about Gove then his support of Badenoch has to be treated with suspicion (and her backtracking on the “bonfire of EU Regs”).
The left (including lefty Tory MPs colluding with the socialists) have made it impossible for Johnson or Truss to make a comeback – and they’ve trashed their reputations such that they would not win an election (although actually Johnson just might).
So – they now seem resigned to electoral defeat. Perhaps that’s what it takes to purge the lefties from the parliamentary party, but it leaves the country in great danger of being destroyed by the current Labour party – or a dreaded coalition with the SNP.
November 14, 2023
The Express reports that 100,000 asylum seekers have been granted the right to work in the UK “due to backlog”. Which is exactly what people here said would happen when our host reported that the process was to be “speeded up”.
That means they have a de facto right to remain, since they will never be seen again (we have no mandatory ID documents in the UK, so once loose in the general population, they cannot be identified as people who do not have a right to be here).
This may be the time to re-introduce ID card discussions? When it was last proposed, people were not aware of the effect it has on immigration i.e. how it makes this country attractive to illegal imigrants for the above reasons.
November 15, 2023
Don’t we already have ID cards, our National Insurance cards and numbers are ID cards that employers have to use to employ you. Perhaps what we need are self-employed ID and registration numbers.
Right to work in the UK: https://www.gov.uk/employers-checks-job-applicants. Immigration Act 2014 – https://uk.indeed.com/hire/c/info/pre-employment-checks
Employers: You can be fined up to £20,000 if you cannot show evidence that you checked an employee’s right to work in the UK.
November 14, 2023
Good lord, what is going on.
Having not been in any way conservative and finally realising it just before the conference. They revert back to being New Labour with remainers and the blue left.
This PM deserves to be out now !
November 14, 2023
IPSOS, 13-14/11/2023, 2,318 British adults:
Removing SB as HS: right 70%, neither right or wrong 7%, wrong 17%, don’t know 6%.
Making DC the FS: right 33%, nrow 13%, wrong 46%, don’t know 8%.
Making JC the HS: right 28%, nrow 32%, wrong 24%, don’t know 16%.
November 15, 2023
hefner, we they just people who usually or have ever voted Conservative?
November 14, 2023
DT fri 10th Nov – Self-destructive EU is heading for a lost decade – Am EV- Pritchard ,
Article ending ” Europe is doomed to struggle on with its own deformed creation. ”
The UK untethered could soar like a free bird with the right leadership .
John Redwood as Prime Minister could do it .
November 15, 2023
+1 so long as he kept us out of wars with Russia/China/Israel. We have enough trouble on the streets of London….
November 15, 2023
John,
That would really be the end of Britain
November 14, 2023
I have to say, as a disinterested observer, it is fascinating to watch the Tory Party commit hari kari.
Braverman was a bit of a ray of hope. She seemed to understand that most people in this country are sick to death of the boats and the fortune spent on ‘asylum seekers’. So, bizarrely, she had to go.
One might be forgiven for thinking that Sunak is a Labour Party plant. He’s done very well at ruining the country and will consign the Tory Party to history.
November 14, 2023
I don’t normally post twice, but I am so disgusted with the return of David Cameron that I have written to my MP strongly suggesting that he send his letter to Graham Brady. I sincerely hope at least 53 MPs will do the same.
Sunak has shown his true colours, anti-Brexit, for all immigration and no feel at all for what the people of the UK want. There is still time for a leadership change and to elect, by the members, a proper conservative as our PM.
A truly Conservative leader could still win the next GE, but Sunak has no chance at all. As a lifelong Conservative voter, I will not vote Labour, but I simply will not vote while Sunak, Hunt and Cameron are in Government. I have had enough of being taken for granted!
November 14, 2023
Having just read Suella’s devastating critique of Sunak in her resignation letter, if only half of it were true, I suspect he will have no chance of wining the general election, in the unlikely event that he even survives that long. It has to leave him deeply damaged goods. I can’t say I am the slightest bit surprised.
I am sure she has chapter and verse available to back up everything she has said.
She confirms a great many issues on which those of us commenting here have been mystified about :
a lack of progress or preparation for the Rwanda scheme and a failure to deal with the marches which are so highly damaging for community relations and much else besides.
November 14, 2023
Suella “You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies. Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.”.
Nice of her to be honest about the PM.
November 14, 2023
2nd test
November 14, 2023
Why does everyone at cabinet ministerial level keeping saying in the media …’’we’re having great success controlling the boats’’
Do you thing that we’re that stupid !
November 15, 2023
650 came on one day this week. If that’s their idea of control, goodness only knows what failure to control would look like.
November 15, 2023
On Nov 12th with better weather 615 arrived in small boats.
November 15, 2023
GC: Quite. They obviously don’t check the weather very much or there is something we are not aware of perhaps, better monitoring, greater cooperation ?…. Would be good to think so but the weather has to be the main factor for those of us who are aware.
01-15 Oct incl. Only 4 days out of 15 with arrivals & a total of 1101.
16 Oct to 13 Nov incl. Only 5 days out of 29 with arrivals & a total of 1383 ( 615 of those in one day as soon as the weather cleared / last Sat12 Nov ) ( UKG / MoD figures )
November 14, 2023
The only thing that Cameron brings to Cabinet is the phrase “greencrap”
November 14, 2023
….and all his old mates from europe
November 15, 2023
who sent him packing when he needed them the most!
November 15, 2023
👏🏻
November 14, 2023
Well that’s a hand-grenade into the Blue-Green WEF Socialist Sunak’s Government: no mandate of his own and refusing to deliver the policies from the 2019 Manifesto.
Time for REAL Conservative MPs to resign the whip.
November 15, 2023
No! Time for the fake Conservative MPs to resign the whip!
November 14, 2023
It does seem strange that Mrs May was placed in situ and so was Rishi Sunak, I believe there are a number of Conservatives whose plan has always been to stop Brexit. I would like the answer to a few questions which the media doesn’t seem keen on exploiting. The first is When did David Cameron gain his peerage? who supported this and what date was he actually promoted to the House of Lords? I suspect this was all pre planned in order for him to take this role in cabinet.
November 15, 2023
It has apparently been necessary for KC3 to award him a special lordship in order for him to start as Foreign Secretary immediately. So now we have the pro WEF PM appointing a failed Remainer ex young Weffy and disaster in ME policy. And a Home Secretary who will not resign the European Court of Rights while no-one will repeal May’s UN treaty for migration, which binds us to assist migrants as though they are all refugees from persecution.
This is the real rotten heart of the Conservative Party operating a coup against Brexit and its democratic MPs supported by the anti Brexit and pro WEF agendas monarchy. All should go.
November 14, 2023
I see she is questioning whether Rishi Sunak really wants to stop illegal immigration:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12748677/Suella-Braverman-goes-war-PM-Sacked-minister-accuses-unelected-Rishi-Sunak-betrayal-having-no-appetite-stop-Channel-boats-just-occupying-No10.html
“In a withering evaluation of Mr Sunak’s efforts to ‘stop the boats’ since coming to power, she accused the PM of having ‘no appetite for doing what is necessary’ and ‘no real intention of fulfilling your pledge to the British people'”
If that is true then it will be a continuation of what has been happening for at least twenty-two years:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/11/08/the-us-the-uk-and-euro-area-diverge-in-their-approaches/#comment-1418231
“So have they ever really wanted to solve this problem?”
November 14, 2023
I feel with his latest inconceivable actions and the blatantly obvious fallout(s) that was to follow, PM Sunak has just written the death warrant for his corrupted style of conservatism. I hope.
His policies are neither conservative nor can they be his own. He is a multi-millionaire, surely he must have some common sense in there? So why has he not used it?
So I conclude he is way out of his depth and like too many before him, has succumbed to the “orders” given by his civil service Mandarins. You know – The unelected ones who think they should be running this country instead of ELECTED Ministers of Government? No wonder they want us back in the EU, where this definitely must be the case, for none of the EU law makers have been elected by the public and none of them have previously held a political position their fellow citizens can be proud of. Even worse, our current Europhile opposition Parties will be of no help to us tax paying Brits either. They’ll be worse. We are in dire straits.
The only answer I see, unfortunately, is yet another change of Tory PM who will assemble a Cabinet FULL of real Leavers and FULL of true blue Conservatives who Will save this Nation. And that is now down to he battery of back benchers who are true blues and to the current batch junior ministers who must see that their mandates are against true conservatism. In a democracy the people ALWAYS come first. The current policy is to ignore us!
Mrs Braverman’s resignation letter reminds me of ex-Chancellor G Howe’s resignation speech to the House and its aftermath. I hope her letter brings about the same result. This time for the belter of Britain and us Brits..
TRUE BLUES – DO IT NOW!
November 14, 2023
Having read her resignation letter it seems she did agree policy in writing with Sunak as a condition of supporting him for PM – an agreement that he has utterly failed to honour. The policy elements from that agreement that she publicised are all ones I would support. I hope that the full agreement gets published soon to give some insight into her thoughts in other policy areas.
I am pleased to see that she has had the guts to spill the beans and show what a weak PM we have. Plainly, it is time for proper conservatism to regroup elsewhere: the Tory party seems to have a death wish.
November 15, 2023
She demonstrated that he was not to be trusted, why else set it out in writing?
November 15, 2023
So legally, the PM is in breach of contract? Now will he do the honourable thing and resign?
November 14, 2023
And the academy award goes to … Suella
November 14, 2023
Very brave appearing on GB-News tonight …its obvious your loyalty is still to the party (but the party isn’t loyal to you)
November 14, 2023
Wow, Braverman has put Hestletine and Howe in the shade. Her resignation letter is powerful, devastating. Can’t see recovery from that. She gets to say goodbye from the back benches too. Lucky they will all be sitting down!
November 14, 2023
Conservatives at 19% in the polls after Rishi’s reshuffle.
Oh dear, how sad.
The sooner this government dies the better.
November 14, 2023
Think the Remainers have finally played their last card! There are 2 outcomes.
1. They have destroyed all the red wall & Brexit votes. Ensuring they lose the election next year. Because they want to return to EU bosom.
2. They are WEF globalists who need UK democracy destroyed. So Labour can hand the country over to a Klaus S hwarb
November 15, 2023
Hey Jude,
I object to bosom! That word implies love and caring.
A return would mean subjugation and humiliation.
November 14, 2023
What a mess we are in, I honestly could weep! You gave away an 80 seat majority, when you could have achieved so much for this country. All your party has done is fight with each other! Absolutely dreadful, you should all be ashamed of yourselves.
November 14, 2023
It was a good idea for Mrs Braverman to set out her case in a lawyerly and logical way. It is important for us all to see it and for her not to be interrupted or shouted down. It is there on the record now, and can’t be censored.
November 15, 2023
Absolutely agree with Jude.
David Cameron will be a disaster.
Rishy has turned his back on our Brexit vote.
November 15, 2023
Whenever I read Sir John I hear reason and I feel hopeful. Sadly his rationality doesn’t turn into government action. We are still Its plagued with people kowtowing to the ECHR when EU countries don’t. Its fear about NI but someone has to take a stand and tell the EU to…… Most of the world is unpleasant to live in. Mass immigration is incompatible with a decent country. Adding people at the bottom of the income pyramid is circling the drain. Not stamping out those marches by at least moving them to a park enables things like people abused while waiting for a train because they were wearing poppies. In LONDON people were abused for wearing poppies and on a bus “in case they were Jews”. Since busses have cameras it beggars belief that “no arrests have been made”.
November 15, 2023
The Supreme Court has ruled.
Just exactly how much of our money has been wasted on this failure of a policy (Rwanda)?
November 15, 2023
“We need a Foreign Secretary in the Commons and one who is a strong believer in Brexit UK”
Well, you got half of your wish: David Cameron is a strong believer….
….in David Cameron.
November 17, 2023
Michael Portillo would have been my choice if he could have been persuaded to return. Cameron is a character who has little in common with the ordinary man/woman on the street so will not get Sunak any more votes. His record since leaving office in the undignified way he did is also a reason for concern as he does not seem to have much common sense in business or, indeed, much common sense when he was dealing with foreign affairs when PM. Bad choice. Mrs Braverman should not have been sacked, especially by telephone! Is this the way Sunak does his bidding? If so, I do not like the man one bit.