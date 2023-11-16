Votes on the Israel/Hamas war

I voted in accordance with the Conservative Party whip. I support the government as it urges all involved to avoid civilian casualties, to obey the laws of war, to provide humanitarian pauses and facilitate humanitarian aid.I support its diplomatic work to press the humanitarian case and to seek to get UK citizens out safely.

Like those who send emails about loss of life in Gaza I want to see an end to the deaths of civilians in Gaza. Like those who send me emails about the attacks on Israeli civilians and about the hostages I wish to see an end to those attacks and a release of the hostages.

Of course I would like a ceasefire to end the violence. This can only come when the two sides can agree one. It cannot be imposed from the UK.