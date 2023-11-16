Votes on the Israel/Hamas war

I voted in accordance with the Conservative Party whip. I support the government as it urges all involved to avoid civilian casualties, to obey the laws of war, to provide humanitarian pauses and facilitate humanitarian aid.I support its diplomatic work to press the humanitarian case and to seek to get UK citizens out safely.
Like those who send emails about loss of life in Gaza I want to see an end to the deaths of civilians in Gaza. Like those who send me emails about the attacks on Israeli civilians and about the hostages I wish to see an end to those attacks and a release of the hostages.
Of course I would like a ceasefire to end the violence. This can only come when the two sides can agree one. It cannot be imposed from the UK.
Why is the U.K. Parliament voting on issues beyond its locus when there are so many crucial thing to be done to ensure that the U.K. continues without bloodshed?
Fully agree but how many MPs were actually in the house when the vote was taken?
Its none of our business, let them in this country that want to support Hamas’s parading and threatening the UK
go over to Palestine. It’s easy to protest in a safe country, they should not be insulting the country what gives them a safe place to live. are there any true British people left in this country
The Israelis will do what they decide is best, largely irrespective of what others may think or attempt to urge.
What they need is some revealing device which will distinguish the terrorists from all the innocent folk individually, wherever they happen to be.
Until such technology is invented and proven to work, nearby innocents will be unintentionally harmed, just like radiotherapy hits normal cells as well as cancerous ones.
If neither side wants a cease fire what is the problem with the UK Government calling for a cease fire ?
The UK Government has a moral duty more than any other country to try and bring about peace as it set up the problem in the first place back in 1948.
It was blind to ethnic cleansing then and now. Do we only condemn our “enemy’s” for the bad things they do and not our “friends”
The Government did not have the bottle to ban parades of any sort except remembrance ones over the past weekend but happy to fund and support wars as long as not directly involved.
Money ( our tax payer money) no object ( I see the un-elected Home Secretary has gone to Kiev to give the Ukraine/Russia war another stoke).
The Governments lack of giving a humanitarian and moral guide to both parties hell bent on destroying each other will only lead to more trouble and greater violence on the streets of this country.
JMcD – Cameron in Kiev!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wonder why!!!!!!!!!!!!! To help the people of Ukraine????????
Cameron is part of the globalist team so therefore a need to protect their “assetts”.
Totally agree. A ceasefire cannot be imposed from the UK. Parliament has no right or ability to decide that other countries must act in certain ways. Will you support any legislation Sunak brings forward declaring Rwanda “safe”?
Reply I want legislation which stops the small boats
So do we all John, but it a’int happening is it !.
You do not need a law against small boats, and you already have a law that says entering the country illegally is against the law, so enforce it !
‘[A ceasefire] can only come when the two sides can agree one.’
Or when one side wins. Given Iran and its satellites aren’t chipping in, Israel could continue to hunt down Hamas through the Gaza Strip or bury them in their own tunnels. As fewer Hamas remain, the number of human shields they can make from Gazans also declines.
“Iran and it’s satellites not chipping in”.Really?
Also watch Turkey;Erdogan said to a noisy standing ovation in the Turkish parliament a couple of days ago:”Israel,your end is near.You can have as many nuclear bombs as you want you can have whatever you want but you are on your way out.”