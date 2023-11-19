The Autumn Statement – again

The Times runs detailed stories on what will be in the so called Autumn Statement. Time was when the Autumn Statement was an annual review and future budget for spending, provoking proper debate about priorities, costs, public sector productivity and the rest. This was followed by a Spring budget which set out how the spending would be paid for. Tax changes were proposed and revenue voted by Parliament.
This Autumn Statement appears also to be a budget. There is active discussion of tax changes. The story has changed several times recently. I have no idea what the PM and Chancellor will decide. I do not think the Times makes it all up, so their stories presumably come from people who do know something. This implies that the ideas for the budget have been fluid. Today’s stories say the decisions are still not made. This is running it late as the government will need to print all the documents with their confidential press in time to release them the moment the Chancellor completes his presentation to Parliament.
After someone briefed widely a cut in Inheritance tax I now read that this will not happen next week. A tax cut for a small group of well off families to receive more on death does seem an odd priority for now. I am sticking with my advice to prioritise getting inflation down with energy tax cuts for the next year, and to boost growth and output with cuts to tax on small business and self employment. There is a suggestion in the press that the latest figures give the Chancellor more scope to cut taxes as the outlook is better again than OBR forecasts.
My package was modest, and included asset sales and spending changes to give more leeway. I read they are considering a possible 5% cut in the standard rate of income tax from 20% to 19 % or a lifting of the 40% threshold or a cut in National Insurance. Of those as an extra to my proposals I favour threshold changes to take more out of 40% tax and to correct the anomaly of withdrawing tax free allowances from £100,000 rather than a higher figure. A cut in standard rate would also be OK. The National Insurance proposal is the least attractive.
I stress again the main objectives must be to give inflation another push down and get growth going. This argues for a more generous package for the self employed, small business and on energy costs than I set out rather than tackling Income tax next week. Sort growth and inflation now and start a stated planned reduction of Income Tax next spring as growth returns and yields more revenue. Getting inflation down faster would mean earlier interest rate cuts to boost the economy .
77 Comments
November 19, 2023
I believe that this is a hangover from our time that we were officially in the EU and to align ourselves with the rest of the EU. And if that is in fact the case, one might ask given we have supposedly left, why do we still continue with it ?
There is only one tax the government can get rid of and not lose money – Employees National Insurance (Tax). This is because that any monies saved by the employer will simply be either :
a) hovered up by corporation tax.
b) spent. Only to be taxed further down the line.
November 19, 2023
Sorry, I meant Employers not Employees.
November 19, 2023
Plebgate Mitchell seemed to be saying we need to feed Africa to stop immigration!! Perhaps if Cameron had not bombed Libya making it failed state there would be more stability in the area and Libya not used as a spring board for mass immigration. Gadaffimactually made clear if he were removed people from Africa would move up and pass through his country!! Sadly, Plebgate Mitchell missed that bit out. He also missed out how Cameron wanted to bomb Syria but was stopped by ‘Red Ed’. Also that Cameron, at huge expense to taxpayer, set up camps in Syria as a base to vet and apply for asylum. How did that work out? Plebgate also failed to mention, as a matter of Tory Choice and against its manifesto promise, 1.2 million low paid people were given visas and only 2,700 were golden visas ie the skilled people wanted by the country!! Nevertheless, get your cheque books out Plebgate has a spending mission for taxpayers to feed Africa to make him feel good!!
JR, if your party/Govt. Continues to give 1.2 million visas will there ever be enough housing and will the dire public services continue to fail the nation in providing basic services? Will we continue to be forced to accept alien cultures, oppressed into silence and the destruction of our family and way of life?
November 19, 2023
We’ve been feeding Africa for the last 50 years and nothing changes except the size of the cars their rulers ride around in. Some years ago I was in West Africa where they were holding a conference in the best hotel (I was next door as I could not afford their hotel) with dozens of soldiers guarding it and they all arrived in limousines or Land Cruisers and were boozing on the golf course and eating the finest food. The title of the conference ‘Starvation in Africa’.
November 19, 2023
Eh? If a company’s NI bill is reduced by £1000, then its profit will increase by the same amount, and lead to a £250 increase in its corporation tax bill. It’s not revenue-neutral for the government (losing £750) – or have I missed something?
November 19, 2023
Well the company then either reinvests the £750 hopefully giving higher profits and more jobs in future years or they pay it in extra salary with about 50% going in NI and tax, or distribute it in taxable dividends. Then the recipients either invest it (taxes on that) or spend it so VAT, IPT, fuel taxes, alcohol, flight taxes… are paid too.
November 19, 2023
adding full meaning to ‘taxed to death’.
November 19, 2023
Oh please, this party and govt are not interested in business especially self employed, small and medium sized business.
Have you not witnessed that the Tory party has actively closed manufacturing in the country under Net Stupid by making energy too expensive so the same energy, goods are produced by hostile countries and sold back to us!! This was not a mistake but a deliberate Tory govt policy over 14 years!! The EU threatened to cut electricity to Jersey, stop vaccines to UK, stop PPE, yet the Tory govt. has increased its dependency on EU inter connectors! Worse EU has increased its purchase of LNG from….Russia! There are meant to be sanctions against Russia. Yet Cameron offering more of our taxes to Ukraine this week. The insanity of this party and govt has no bounds. It has no interest in the national security issues of this country- food, water, energy, steel, manufacturing. It wants to give UK sovereignty to foreign bodies like EU,UN,WHO,WEF.
November 19, 2023
Indeed. As Richard Wellings puts it in an X.
“The fake-conservatives are turning the UK into a USSR-style centrally planned economy, where ministers and officials decide what will be produced and what we’re allowed to buy. The destruction of economic freedom is the hidden agenda behind radical environmentalism.”
November 19, 2023
Indeed, get rid of employer’s NI. A tax to punish businesses for the audacity of employing people.
Yet businesses still employ people. The government needs to try harder to eradicate this scourge. Punitive taxes, bureaucratic burden and vicarious liability just aren’t doing the job.
November 19, 2023
This will be a Budget designed to win an election. It is political, and will be equipped with headline catching announcements to encourage Tory voters in the blue wall.
November 19, 2023
OMG – it will have to be throwing tax savings around like confetti on the church path after a full Saturday.
I think most churches ban it now – Hunt is convinced.
November 19, 2023
@Mark B – The UK and its Parliament didn’t ‘align’, they were forced to obey by the unelected and unaccountable that ruled them. Democracy was never on the cards, hence the reason after 40years the UK Parliament, its MPs don’t and still don’t have a clue of their purpose and act as incidentals to this tragedy.
November 19, 2023
Getting rid of Employers NI is indeed the priority.
No other country has this silly tax. It’s not just a “tax on jobs” as somne people put it, it’s actually a tax on employing British-based workers, which hobbles the UK in the global workplace and is the reason we see call centres and IT coding companies in other countries.
Most of the arguments around self-employed vs employed/PAYE (such as IR35) are about Employers NI because the self-employed under Sch D don’t pay it, it’s only the self-employed who are forced into a Ltd Co (usually by clients or more often by middle-men such as consultancies/agencies who protect themselves from other pieces of legislation) who do pay it.
It’s clear double-taxation, but the Treasury/HMRC, being the rapacious creatures that they are, don’t care as long as they have a soft target (one that has little sympathy).
One way to do this is to increase the Employment Allowance to a high level, such as £250,000 (same as the VAT threshold should be). That way only the largest companies would pay it – for now. The aim would be to phase it out (the argument against it by the Treasury/HMRC in the past, unblievably, is that it’s too large a proportion of govt revenues, so it would cost too much!). As a justification for taxation, complexity and uncompetitive economic rule-making… that is really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Oh and, currently the Emp Allowance only applies to companies with > 1 employee. So any single people can’t claim it, whereas those with a spouse/partner can easily do so.
Imagine all those silly “employment status” cases disappearing. Wouldn’t that be a good thing?
November 19, 2023
‘ A tax cut for a small group of well off families to receive more on death des seem an odd priority for now.’
Inheritance tax now targets ordinary property owners in places like London – not small numbers of ‘well off families’. The allowances have been frozen for years. So more folk are in scope. These are not the sort of people that have traditionally had arrangements in place to avoid IHT. It is widely known that this creeping stealth tax is particularly unpopular because of so many now fall in its net.
November 19, 2023
I live in a not that special mid terrace house not far from Sir John. That is in itself now worth more than the Inheritance Tax threshold. I question the statement that only 4% of estates pay it. Being single with no dependents to pass things to I am very limited in options to get round IHT. It is not the amount of money but the problems sorting out my estate it will cause, long delays to do so and the probable need for them to arrange a loan to pay it. Nobody should have to have this nightmare. If it is aimed a rich people an increase in the threshold to at least £5 million should be the first priority.
November 19, 2023
The ways to avoid IHT are to invest in unquoted or AIM quoted trading companies and farm land rather than quoted companies and property this cuts in after just two tax years. Gifts for excess income can be exempt. To give the money away and live seven years (if in reasonable health you can take live cover to cover risk of an early death) or get married or a civil partnership, To move and become overseas Domiciled overseas and not hold UK assets… The main trap really is for people with most of their money in their sole main house that they do not wish to sell. Even rules on gifts with reservation to further trap them.
But note no CGT on death so not good to sell something pay CGT then end up with IHT on the balance when you die a few days later. This effectively prevents/deters old people from selling CGT liable assets. Another idiotic and damaging tax law.
On IHT they should abolish it as it is wrong in principal plus they ratted on the Osborne promise of 15 years back.
November 19, 2023
Reply to reply.
November 19, 2023
Well you could take on young wife, husband or civil partner perhaps with a protective prenup. Or you sell up your house etc. rent and put all your investments into an un-quoted or AIM trading company, farm land… or gifts from excess income and usual allowances. Difficult to see how lifetime cash gifts to people can be taxed very easily. Where do you want your money to end up? Perhaps start a trading business with them? Or just spend it on yourself.
November 19, 2023
make a donation willed to a Charity – thus avoiding IHT to your beneficiary.
November 19, 2023
Alas so many charities do so very little good so pick a good and honest one.
See “The Great Charity Scandal: What Really Happens to the Billions We Give to Good Causes?
Book by David Craig” he has several other good books on the Universities Con etc. too.
November 19, 2023
then give to Heritage projects which are charities.
November 19, 2023
It will be more jam tomorrow as usual with the two Implants. You’d be better ringing Klaus for his ideas.
November 19, 2023
Klaus doesn’t give ideas …. he gives instructions.
November 19, 2023
‘….. ideas for the budget have been fluid.’. It is more likely that the government is now desperate to spin things to obtain maximum favourable press coverage. So suggestions are put to journalists -particularly those in newspapers like ‘The Times’ with a centrist, establishment viewpoint.
November 19, 2023
The Times cartoon supports this view. Hunt is portrayed as a magician with a top hat on the table interviewing various rabbits to be pulled from this top hat. A rabbit with an inheritance tax ribbon tells him ‘Face it. I’m all you can afford’. Presumably the trick would be an inheritance tax change that only kicks in after the general election has been lost.
November 19, 2023
That’s got to be correct. Whatever Mr Hunt returns to the tax-payer, it will be underwhelming and change voting intentions not a jot. It’s the character of this PCP.
November 19, 2023
Dead Cat strategy ….. look at this and ignore what we’re doing whilst you’re distracted.
November 19, 2023
Indeed the Times yesterday had William Hague going on about Cameron’s decency! Now Lord Cameron of Greensill China & Libya is it. Famous before his “cast iron” ratting (first election throwing), his lies about being “low tax at heart Conservative” and a Euro sceptic, his green crap pushing, his failure to prepare for a leave referendum result (in an act of gross or even criminal negligence), his £1m IHT promise ratting, his tax payer funded referendum lies and propaganda and his abandoning of the bridge like a petulant child, – after he promised not to.
Sure his outstanding “decency” William that is what we all remember!
November 19, 2023
Hunt will deliver a defeatist ‘rich man’s’ budget for a remain committed Labour party. Tory leaders want us back in the EU and view a racist, liberty hating, Marxist Labour government as the best way to achieve that irrespective of the damage they will inflict upon the indigenous majority and our culture. We are dealing with people never seen before in British politics, politicians on both sides of the Commons who actively want to destroy this nation.
To see Cameron, the so called ‘Heir to Blair’ walking into No.10 was odious, repulsive and utterly sickening. Cameron may as well turned around at the door and revealed a t-shirt saying ‘**** Brexit and all those who voted for it’
November 19, 2023
They just love to rub our noses in highly unpleasant things.
Be it diversity or defeat.
But THEY are the ones who have broken all the rules.
Disregarded their “demockwacy”…lied, cheated, turned themselves into dictators.
We just played by the rules, believed them and dug deep into our pockets.
I have read that they wanted someone at the FO who could address the “current thing”.
Remember Libya?…I do.
November 19, 2023
Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton jumped ship after nailing his false blue colours to the EU revealing why he got weasel weak gruel. Now feted as a “steady pair of hands” welcomed back by side door shenanigans and cannot be scrutinised in Parliament as he’s not an MP. Unbelievable naive by those we voted to represent us.
The autumn statement is a window dressing diversion by the Remain cabal who try to take credit to cover their track record of failure.
November 19, 2023
‘This implies that the ideas for the budget have been fluid.’ Good – they needed to be, because Sunak and Hunt lack the political skill and commonsense to make sound decisions. If they’ve been bullied into adopting some CONSERVATIVE policies, and have been roughed-up by MPs fearful for their seats, then that’s excellent news. There’s a lot I want to see in the statement, but top of my list remains tackling the fiscal-drag being inflicted on 20% and 40% income tax-payers. If Hunt doesn’t do that, while reducing IHT, then he’s off his rocker.
Asset sales? Channel4Filth should be sold.
November 19, 2023
One other point: the government should NOT call an early general election. They have time to squeeze in 2 Autumn statements and a budget before going to the country – and should.
November 19, 2023
Indeed and that is what will happen as with the moronic disaster John ERM still no apology Major they will hold on to the bitter end.
Some wind farms are claiming an installed generation capacity of 3.6GW and will be capable of powering up to 6 million homes annually. How do they get to this? At a circa 25% average output this is just 150w average consumption per house about enough for a large fridge and freezer. So these would have to be very small and electrically very efficient houses indeed and ones using gas or oil to heat and provided hot water and not charging an electric car or cars or heat pumps either. So the electricity is just doing lighting, fridge/freezer, tv, computer, wifi, charging the phone, alarm, washing machine (one a week if you are lucky) and nothing else much at all. Even at that you struggle with 150 watts especially if you have a family. Looks dishonest to me. Best not buy an EV bike or lawn mower either.
November 19, 2023
LL :
To start with, renewables cannot POWER anything because no-one yet accepts their power to be chaotically intermittent, although DSR (Demand Side Reduction) is the final plan because the storage of electricity is totally uneconomic.
The Government press releases on renewable energy auctions also make this false claim.
I wrote to the ASA on this point. They agreed I was correct but said they could not act because the claim was not used to elicit retail sales.
Renewable energy is worthless because it cannot provide either reliable power or dispatchable power and hence requires a parallel hydrocarbon energy system for grid stability and backup. It is debatable as to whether there is any savings in CO2 emissions as the gas plants run far less efficiently having to ramp up and down their output to match the differences between demand and wind output. Of course, running two energy systems will make electricity more expensive, cause inflation and run manufacturing out of the country.
Not that there is any need to curb emissions of CO2. Happer & Wijngaarden have shown that there is no global warming caused by increasing levels of CO2 (natural or anthropogenic) because of IR saturation. Their calculations on the real atmosphere, including water vapour (omitted in the IPCC models), fit perfectly with the measured data above the equator and at Mediterranean latitudes and fit so well that they even show correctly that CO2 COOLS rather than warms above Antarctica:
https://youtu.be/CA8elCE75ns
November 19, 2023
The Conservatives will go into an election promising the UK leaves all the various out of date international treaties stopping the removal of illegals immigrants.
The public will not believe them because they lied and lied and lied and lied about Brexit.
I’m thinking that the Reform Party will be nicknamed the Replace Party as this is what they will do to the Conservatives.
November 19, 2023
Good point. If ‘True Blue’ me won’t believe a single Conservative promise then I doubt that anyone else will. Yes, a manifesto has to be written. But only action and results between now and the election will matter. So no promising, for example, to leave the UN’s Migration Compact – just do it!
November 19, 2023
They won’t leave anything. They have already signed up to the new WHO treaty which will give our health sovereignty plus billions of extra pounds in funding to an unelected foreign entity. No doubt certain people have been promised future high-paying roles once they lose the next election. Theresa May signed us up to the UN Migration Compact, why would they ever vote to leave it? Nearly all of our parliament is socialist which has been carefully planned via the candidate selection process. Only a shift to a new party like Reform can save this country now.
Reply The WHO Treaty does not have an agreed final text. I and others are pressing the government not to sign it.
November 19, 2023
The Government’s response to the Petition confirms that the Government WILL sign it and will never leave the WHO.
But we will, supposedly, retain Sovereignty when the whole point of the Treaty and the IHR is to transfer it to the WHO. Reminds me of the “assurance” Heath gave the country that joining the EEC wouldn’t transfer Sovereignty to the unelected of the EEC/EU.
November 19, 2023
Reform has failed to demonstrate traction with the electorate, judging by their showing at by-elections. When it comes to general elections, the pollsters regularly underestimate the Conservative vote. I suspect there are a large number of people who, when asked who they will vote for, reply “Mind your own business”. These are likely to be Conservative voters rather than left wing activists.
November 19, 2023
A first past the post system plus a more multi cultural younger socially aware electorate means a right wing party has no chance but the threat of it splitting the traditional right means it has influence, (Farage on Brexit) so as we are already seeing there is push back (Braverman) against One Nation centrists and I expect more maybe starting with the Autumn statement?
November 19, 2023
@Javelin +1 How many lies can one small group keep telling and expect to get away with it?
November 19, 2023
Clearly, there is a great deal of pressure on Hunt to cut taxes. Unfortunately, there are many vested interests pulling him in all sorts of directions; whichever way he goes, somebody will be unhappy.
I think Hunt and the Treasury are aware of just how dangerous the UK fiscal situation is – more so than us mere mortals. It is said that the current high inflation has increased the VAT take, giving him some leeway. If so, any money available should be applied to reducing government borrowing. That would impress the markets far more than political tax cuts just before an election.
Nobody can foresee what is going to happen this winter. Black swan events in Ukraine, the Middle East and Taiwan are entirely possible. Hunt might want to hold back some money in case gas prices quadruple again. Caution is warranted.
November 19, 2023
Hunt has only 12 months left to try to stop the appalling prospect of a huge Starmer Majority.
He says not going into detail on his plans, Mr Hunt told Sky News: “what I will give you is a general view about tax. It is too high, the Conservative government wants to bring it down because we think that lower tax is essential to economic growth.”
So has the party after 13+ years only just realised this? Why did Osborne, Hammond, Javid, Sunak and now Hunt just put taxes up to the highest for 70+ years? Then pile the insanity of net zero, endless misguided red tape, tax over complexity, restrictive planning, motorist mugging and employment laws on top of this too.
Why Hunt have you done nothing to reduce you vast government waste. Much is even spent doing positive harm.
November 19, 2023
Excellent. If only there wasn’t an election to win!!
November 19, 2023
Lets wait and see, I am not inclined to waste a lot of words on speculation.
For sure it will set the tone of what it means to think as a consocialist or possibly at a stretch a conservative, but I would be surprised if it comes near real Conservative thinking. I also doubt there will be any serious move towards a serious reduction in government spending. Government are the real elephant in the room. Imagine walking into your bank, assuming you still have one, and saying my £100,000 income is all spent, but I would like one of those magic bonds for an extra £50,000 which I might sell back to you for a lesser sum if it suits me. You might hear the raspberry throughout the High Street before they foreclose on your home and business. Laughable, but that is what government expect to be able to do with impunity.
November 19, 2023
Yet another change that has entered into the lazy way that HMG now operate. There have been too many others, all designed to make parliament less effective.
Isn’t it time to roll the clock back and reinstitute procedures and offices as they were designed, when parliament did a proper job and HMG were really kept on their toes?
Liberalism, ignorance, a destruction of morals and the removed safeguards within the unwritten constitution will be the death of us yet!
November 19, 2023
Finkelstein and Paris gilded drawing room elitists in cahoots with Osborne/Cameron etc, all looking down their noses with distaste at us know nothing voters, good once every five years, then to be ignored, are well embedded in Tory policy making so it is no surprise the Times gets the inside track, nor that the Tories are so,out of touch.
November 19, 2023
Nigel,
The Times does have Rod Liddell – the broadsheet Jeremy Clarkson:-
“Just look at what they’ve been up to recently. First, the cancellation of the second leg of HS2 — the bit that deals with the north — so that money can be spent filling in potholes in Guildford and Weybridge”
“ Anyway, no more talk of levelling-up. No more kowtowing to flat-capped old men with no teeth on mobility scooters. No more “the north will rise again”. It won’t.”
Etc. Etc.
November 19, 2023
On this site there is much confusion among posters about the pricing of renewable electricity and how the CFD regime works.
CfDs incentivise investment in renewable energy by providing developers of projects which have high upfront costs and long lifetimes with direct protection from volatile wholesale prices; they also protect consumers from paying increased support costs when electricity prices are high.
The recent adjustment in support prices for offshore wind projects, from £44/MWh to £73/MWh, is part of government efforts to encourage investment in the nation’s world-leading clean energy sector following the failure of the 2023 energy auction.
What this means is that if the spot price for electricty on the European energy market (to which we are linked by the interconnectors) falls below £73/MWh, the government supports the price by payments to the producers. In return, should the spot price exceed £73/MWh, the producers pay the difference to the Treasury.
For comparison, last Friday 17Nov2023 the average UK spot electricity price was £97.38 MW/h. The all-time high was in Sept 2022 at £580.55 MW/h.
November 19, 2023
So “investment” in intermittent, unreliable energy is encouraged by hiking up the price …. because otherwise it won’t be installed.
In other words, so-called green energy can’t compete in the real world. It requires subsidies and artificial pricing and ultimately, consumers paying far more for their energy ….. and that’s before we get onto the necessity of paying for RELIABLE sources of energy when the wind doesn’t blow/blows too hard and the sun doesn’t shine.
When it comes to confusion, the Eco Nutters win hands down.
November 19, 2023
If clean energy was that good why would support be required- produce it and sell at market demand rates.
November 19, 2023
If the prospects for renewable energy were any good, governments shouldn’t have to make “efforts to encourage” investment in it. I don’t recall governments making efforts to encourage car production in the 1960s or mobile telephones in the 1990s. Both very successful growth areas in the economy. And if you go back, coal-mining in Britain expanded enormously in the 19th and early 20th centuries without any help from governments as far as I know. The difference is that “”renewable energy is an international political agenda with no commercial viability of its own.
November 19, 2023
At 19% in the polls, the Autumn Statement will have nothing to do with the economy and everything to do with “Saving the LibCONs” from complete obliteration by a furious electorate.
November 19, 2023
@Donna +1 that means 290 so-called Conservative MP’s have consigned themselves to losing their jobs – by choice.
November 19, 2023
The obvious one is to reset the Personal tax allowance to allow for inflation whilst it has been frozen, then almost everyone benefits, even state pensioners.
In reality it’s all too little too late, Hunt overtaxed everyone a few years ago in a huge money grab because Sunak spent wildly during his tenure as Chancellor.
Thus we have had constant moving of the goal posts, where no one can make sensible decisions to plan for the future, in particular with regards to business investment.
Yo-Yo politics !
November 19, 2023
Budgeting twice a year now shows how misguided budgetary decisions are.
Correct decisions last, without needing corrective changes following twice as frequently.
November 19, 2023
Correct decisions would be a nice change. It took them 15 years to work out that Lord Adonis’s moronic HS2 project was pissing money down the drain, Now the NHS wants to waste £75 million on making ambulances ULEZ compliant. Load more doubtless spent by people pointlessly on horse boxes, camper vans and other vehicles too.
November 19, 2023
If the Government have really not, at this late stage, made their minds up about what is to be in the Autumn Statement, it clearly shows what a state of chaos they are in, and have no philosophy or principles whatsoever on which to base their actions. Something many of us have long suspected.
November 19, 2023
Cutting taxes when it is too late to benefit the economy before the election will be seen as a naked ploy to buy votes and will show comtempt for the People.
They will see through this and vote out these socialists.
Time for proper Conservatives to rid themselves of these people and prepare for the government after next.
November 19, 2023
Reducing inheritance tax would be a good thing for my family, but my wife and I are not planning on dying for at least another decade or more so it can wait !
Lifting the 40% tax threshold is a very good idea but rather than take more people out of tax altogether by also lifting the starting figure for the 20% rate, I would re-introduce a 10% starting rate. People who pay no income tax at all, have no stake in keeping personal taxes low.
Our host’s oft-repeated call to raise the VAT threshold to £250,000 would be a real game changer for small businesses as would throwing out the penal IR35 rules.
Finally, help landlords stay in business by restoring proper tax relief on BTL mortgage interest payments. Landords are the only business whose legitimate business costs do not get tax relief.
November 19, 2023
All good points though NI employer and employee is just poorly disguised income tax that nearly everyone working has to pay. Higher than income tax for most people too.
November 19, 2023
So … the BBC says that Hunt does not rule out tax cuts.
BBC News – Hunt does not rule out tax cuts in Autumn Statement
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67467116
Maybe Mr Hunt will be taking advice from Ms Truss ?
November 19, 2023
Can we please get away from the statement that Liz Truss and Kwasi Karteng crashed the economy; in 40 days, absolute bovine scatology. It was trashed by what Sunak did, probably in good faith, as a consequence of government collective decisions on how to navigate the Covid crisis. It was further exacerbated by actions of various components of the Blob , yes that same malign grouping who cut their teeth on scuppering Brexit, who hated in detail the thought of a real Conservative government that would not tolerate the consocialist close to EU playground they were more comfortable in. All the political shysters grab at the lifebelt of those 40 days as if it will save them from the consequences of their last 30 years, or any future years of their ruling, total hypochrocy.
November 19, 2023
Does the OBR sign off his statement before the HoCs
Reply The OBR costs and forecasts from being told the budget measures in advance
November 19, 2023
Sir
You say: “The National Insurance proposal is the least attractive.”
My concern is that there is an effective tax/National Insurance marginal rate of around 40% even for modest earners.
For example:
113.80 gross wage cost to employer
( 13.80) employer National Insurance
100.00 gross wage payment to employee
( 12.00) employee National Insurance
( 20.00) employee Income Tax
68.00 net wage received by employee
A reduction of the basic Income Tax Rate from 20% to 19% would, of course, make a small improvement to an employee’s position.
November 19, 2023
and then the employer will pay Corporation tax, the employee will pay tax on just about everything he/she does except maybe breathing.
November 19, 2023
“Time was when the Autumn Statement was an annual review” Time was when we the electorate didn’t have to endure successive weak PM’s and Governments
All that has happened is it has been confirmed the previous short-term PM, with her Socialist upbringing and remain voting, along with her Chancellor was right in what was needed for the Country. It needed shaking up, rebalancing and a strong economy. This caused fear in the ‘freeloaders’ of the Establishment, the collective ‘Blob’ who knew they were the problem and set about briefing and fighting the needed changes to the way the UK is run. So, after wasting time, bowing to the wasters and their Lords and Masters in the ‘Blob’ it is beginning to dawn on the Conservative Party that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng were 100% correct all along. All and any of the changes needed will rock the boat amongst the unelected unaccountable whom have been allowed to thing they run the Country and the UK is not destined to be a democracy
The Conservative Party have now realized all the UK’s ills can be solved with a thriving economy. With 350 Conservative MP’s sitting in Parliament, it is dawning on by latest prediction that 290 of these MP’s are destined to lose their seats. A weak PM and out depth Conservative Government is the only problem
The same 290 MP’s could limit how many of them get to lose their jobs (or maybe they don’t care), but just like a ‘rabbit’ caught in the headlights they are paralyzed, frozen and brain dead – they are refusing to redress the problem.
November 19, 2023
Sir John
I do appreciate and applaud the efforts and themes you keep presenting with your ‘Diary’
You are clearly a Conservative, but you are a Conservative in a Socialist WEF Government that have no interest in the UK. So each and every time you present or ask reasonable questions that are then followed up by your well informed audience, its all for nought. Yes, you have tested Conservative thinking, by the responses you have like me a large Conservative following. Everything then hits a brick wall, your Party has put in place all the characters that are wasters, freeloaders but never in a million years Conservatives. Self-interest, egos and self-gratification are the only results from them to date, the sound-bite is more important than the job, more important than doing anything – managing.
Its now coming up for 10 years since the then PM, now unaccountable foreign secretary promised to stop illegals descending on the UK. There has been a total refusal of the Conservative Government to manage this.
Never forget the ECHR is not compatible with being a democracy, they(the Bureaucrats the unelected, the unaccountable) granted rights that in a democracy would never been taken away. They have sort to nullify a reason to have an elected democratic Parliament
November 19, 2023
So “I have no idea what the PM and Chancellor will decide” – that makes three of you then!
As Mr. Osborne might admonish, they did not repair the roof when the sun shone for a brief interlude. You have shown what we could have instead and so we know things do not have to be the bad way they are under Mr. Hunt’s tenure.
November 19, 2023
You three could play ‘paper, scissors, stone’ to decide who chooses?
November 19, 2023
I’m with Hoyle on this. Deliberate leaking to the press prior to a budget is a contempt of Parliament. The FCA could also investigate it as it enables what could broadly be classed as insider dealing.
November 19, 2023
I’m confused. Getting down inflation is a priority? How?
The BoE has been accused of setting and holding interest rates too high for too long by our host, saying that the job is already done since the effect takes a while to filter through.
So perhaps that proposal needs a little more explanation? Is the proposal to reduce tax rates and increase thresholds to stimulate growth and thereby reduce inflation?
To me the real priority is getting rid of Employers NI (see my response to the first post in this thread) – or setting the level it kicks in to a very high threshold, beyond the earnings of any self-employed worker.
Reply No confusion .Higher rates for longer will get inflation down at the price of no growth. pushing inflation down quicker would allow lower rates and some growth sooner.
November 19, 2023
I take The Times but overall there is a lot of rubbish in what it publishes . The predictions made in The Times about the Autumn Statement are simply a means of filling up space ; I consider what Sir Johns’ views are about the economy as something based on a proper and deep understanding . Conservative voters would support him if he was the Chancellor because his approach would bring about the changes necessary to re-create stability and growth . Sunak would be wise to follow his judgement and put him in charge .
November 19, 2023
There should be two priorities, economic and it being so close to an election, political as well.
Economically, the priorities to promote growth should I think be cuts to Corporation Tax and Capital Gains Tax (especially after the abolition of index linking) and reform of V.A.T. to abolish the ‘cliff edge’ at £85,000 turnover by giving a reduction of £10,000 per year off V.A.T. liabilities.
Politically, it is essential to replace Sunak as people won’t trust his u-turning or promises because he has broken too many promises and engineered the highest tax burden on people for 70 years. Nothing will work unless Sunak is replaced by somebody articulate who has consistently and genuinely believed in tax cutting and has the will and resilience to see it through. The most electorally impactful tax cutting is Income Tax – a cut to to 19p standard rate (and 39p higher rate and 44p top rate), not next April but now (to show real intent) and a further 1p cut in all rates of Income Tax promised for each April for 5 years beginning with a cut to 18p (38p-43p) next April with cuts in public expenditure to match (freezing disability benefits, pending tightening eligibility criteria for them would be a start, as would be reducing railway expenditure and a recruitment freeze on most public employees) or else it won’t be credible.
Those are my suggestions, the most eletorally critical of which is replacing Sunak now.
November 19, 2023
“There is a suggestion in the press that the latest figures give the Chancellor more scope to cut taxes as the outlook is better again than OBR forecasts.”
Does it ever occur to the Chancellor that he has personally reduced the number of Conservative MPs to a trickle in the next parliament, all for the sake of believing a serially misleading ‘advisory body’, the OBR, whose ‘advice’ is always totally contrary to classical Tory economic policy?