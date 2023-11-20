The rise of the civil service

In the three years to March 2023 there was an increase of 63,000 civil servants, or 64,000 full time equivalents. Over the 3 years 2020 to 2023 there was a substantial fall in public sector productivity. There are now more than 4000 senior civil servants in Director level and above jobs.
Whilst it is understandable that the NHS and the civil service needed extra temporary help to deal with the special needs and extra government direction which covid controls and lockdowns brought, it is surprising that extra recruitment has continued well after lockdown was lifted.
At the same time there has been expansion in numbers at various quangos and so called independent bodies. Far from slimming the centre as more is done outside core government, the advent of more and more powerful independent government bodies seems to have increased the need for staff. Maybe the need or wish for cooperation, coordination and communications between the external body and the government department has required more people to talk to each other.
It is time for Ministers to set out their plans to get productivity back up to 2019 levels. It is time for them to ask civil service senior managers and quango chiefs how come productivity has slumped? What action is being taken to put it right?
Poor productivity can come with bad service. Get things right first time and productivity and quality rise.Do things promptly and spare yourself the need to respond to enquiries and complaints about delays. Have easy and friendly systems and requirements and have fewer complaints or need to help people access your services.
November 20, 2023
Can we be confident that the productivity measures properly indicate the underlying truth?
It will be instructive to see the effect should Vivek Ramaswamy become U.S. president and implement his “day one” plan to reduce federal employee numbers by half. He claims “That downsizes government by half. Absolutely *nothing* will break as a result”!
We also have the exciting prospect of new Argentinian president Milei now closing the central bank, presumably only after his other plan to use the U.S. dollar in replacement of the peso.
November 20, 2023
Good morning.
Sir John
You are looking at a body that has no competition and a political party that knows it has shot itself in the foot by allowing the current Little Usurper into Number 10. For all of, Liz Truss MP faults, and there were many, she was by the thinnest of margins the best of a really bad bunch. And yes, I am daming her with faint praise. Her economic policies were just about right but her choice of Chancellor was abysmal and her overthrow will be looked back on as one of the greatest acts of self harm since ‘The Greatest Suicide Manifesto’ of the 80’s by the Labour Party.
Your party is in terminal decline. Time my friend to look after ‘Number 1’.
November 20, 2023
Well how do you measure public sector productivity? So much of what they produce is entirely negative or largely negative. HS2, spewing red tape, the net zero lunacy, road blocking, over restrictive and costly planning, bonkers employment and tenancy laws, over taxation and over complex taxation, the net zero religion/fraud…
November 20, 2023
Dame Andrea Jenkyns accuses BBC of ‘rank hypocrisy’ and tells broadcaster to ‘practice what they preach’ after reporter racked up tens of thousands of air miles to make Panorama programme on climate change. Well the same applies to the internet billionaires, Sunak, the people who attend earth conferences, our deluded King of climate hypocrisy…
Needless to say the programme despite all this travel was pure propaganda as we expect from the BBC. Did they even save some CO2 by flying economy?
November 20, 2023
From the BBC Panarama web site “Almost every country in the world has made a commitment to limit the rise in global warming to 1.5 degrees. The experts say that will only happen if we stop searching for new fossil fuels. So why is oil, coal and gas exploration still booming? As world leaders prepare for a landmark climate conference in Dubai, reporter Richard Bilton investigates why we are still looking for buried carbon in almost every part of the globe”
Well might is be because about 90% plus of the energy humans currently use comes from fossil fuels and it does massive good? Not true on the “commitments” to limit the rise in temp. very few are binding so not comittments and few countries will stick to this lunacy anyway. The idea you can limit warming to 1.5 degrees by restricting CO2 is total lunacy anyway. CO2 is not some world thermostat!
Bilton seems to have read Communications at Birmingham University so like nearly everyone front of Camera at the BBC he surely has little grasp of science, energy realities, energy engineering, climate…
November 20, 2023
My wife has an injury – ongoing (for about a year now) – which is debilitating and painful. Eventually, finally – she had an MRI a month ago. Still haven’t heard the result. Upon chasing, we are told ‘the consultant will ‘have a look at it when he has time’. We are now at the point of finding out who in the trust we have to make a formal complaint to. Crap service from them, stress and pain for my wife and more time and resources about to be spent on a complaints procedure. Utterly hopeless.
November 20, 2023
A friend of mine works for HMRC. She was absolutely fuming because her boss asked her in on a Friday. It interferes with her gym and child minding programme.
If you suck on the teat of the taxpayer it’s OK to WFH as and when you feel like it.
Some of us aren’t so fortunate.