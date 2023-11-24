Dublin stabbings and riots

I am not posting contributions on this topic as the Irish police are not telling us who carried out the knifing though they do tell us in general terms who they think were rioting.
I condemn all the violence and law breaking.
Ireland needs to manage its own migration and law and order issues and will want to deal with criminal activity in ways their local laws and Irish public opinion require.
November 24, 2023
If it was Riley they would have told us, so we know by omission.
Is ENGLAND still England without the English?
November 24, 2023
People can see their culture, their history and their traditions changing within a couple of decades due to mass immigration, not by the natural ebb & flow of people ….all managed by our woke politicians to afraid to protect and defend our way of life and the rule of law …to afraid to go against the media, the ECHRs and the UN
November 24, 2023
They want this!
The powers that be want to have an excuse to impose martial law.
November 24, 2023
Faustian pact.
Behold the consequences of greed.
And many left behind…not benefitting from the EU tax yield wealth. Low corporation tax.
November 24, 2023
and quite an amusing quote today:
In the wake of Geert Wilders’ Party of Freedom (PVV) triumph in the Dutch elections, France’s far-right politician Marine Le Pen has voiced support for the idea of a referendum on the Netherlands’ EU membership.
Drawing parallels with the UK’s Brexit decision, Le Pen emphasised the importance of allowing the Dutch people to determine their European future.
Speaking on FranceInter radio, Le Pen said: “A good piece of news is when people can express themselves. The bad news is when, as in 2005, a treaty is imposed upon them.
“It’s up to the Dutch people to choose their destiny, as the British people did.”
According to Le Pen, Wilders’ victory reflects a broader sentiment of discontent among Europeans towards the EU’s functioning, with a particular focus on the desire to get more control over immigration.
Le Pen criticised EU institutions, calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the bloc.
—
But as we know it is all sweetness and light in the EU.