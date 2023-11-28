Department of Transport Answer to my Written Parliamentary Question on Road Maintenance

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (2439):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, how much funding his Department plans to provide to Wokingham Borough Council for (a) fixing potholes and (b) other road maintenance in the (i) 2023-24 and (ii) 2024-25 financial year. (2439)
Tabled on: 20 November 2023
Answer:
Guy Opperman:
The Department will provide Wokingham Borough Council with a total of £8.053 million for highways maintenance activities over the two years in question. The funding can be spent on activities including (a) fixing potholes and (b) other road maintenance in the (i) 2023-24 and (ii) 2024-25 financial years.
A Written Ministerial Statement has been laid in both Houses, and the Secretary of State has written out to Parliamentary colleagues advising them of the uplift to highways maintenance funding. In addition, officials from my Department will be writing out to all Chief Executives confirming their grant funding allocations shortly.
2 Comments
November 28, 2023
Rge devil is as ever in the details.
Saying there will be £x millions available for repairing pot holes and ‘other road maintenance’ leaves a huge opportunity for the ongoing lane reductions chicanes, one way routes, road humps to slow and stop traffic etc.
What is always amazing is the money to put up illuminated signs warning of a bend or telling drivers to slow down never seems to be in short supply?
November 28, 2023
Gove today
“it is the case that the Barnett formula ensures quite rightly that Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland recieve funding more generously per capita than England”.
Is it time that immigration should have Barnett Consequences? Scotland should be nearer 8M population if they had taken thier fare share over the last fiffty years.