My Intervention in the Autumn Statement Resolutions (3)

John Redwood:
Does my right hon. Friend agree that the problem is that the OBR’s forecasting never gives any credit for cutting a tax rate in order to get more revenue? This could be a good example of where that would work.
Mr Ellwood:
My right hon. Friend is absolutely right. The Centre for Economics and Business Research suggests that there is £10 billion to be made in lost GDP at the moment, as we are not attracting overseas visitors because our taxes are higher than those of our continental counterparts.
November 30, 2023
A kind reply by Mr Ellwood. A more accurate reply would have been that that, outside a few crank right-wing think thanks, no one thinks tax cuts increase revenue and, moreover, that all available empirical economic evidence proves that they do not.