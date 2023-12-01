Answer to My Written Parliamentary Question on SCS1 civil servants

This reveals there has been a large increase in top posts at a time when productivity has fallen badly. You can have too many managers.
The Cabinet Office has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (2438):
Question:
To ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office, how many civil servants are employed at each grade above SCS1. (2438)
Tabled on: 20 November 2023
Answer:
John Glen:
The number of Senior Civil Servants by Director, Director General and Permanent Secretary paybands are shown in the table below.
This information is published each year by payband through the Government evidence to the Senior Salaries Review Board.
Table 1: Number of Senior Civil Servants by Director, Director General and Permanent Secretary paybands, as at 1 April 2023
|Payband
|Number
|Director (Payband 2)
|1140
|Director General (Payband 3)
|180
|Permanent Secretary
|45
Source: SCS Database, Cabinet Office
Notes: Numbers are rounded to the nearest 5.
Numbers are provisional and subject to revision over time.
Numbers refer to the centrally managed ‘Senior Civil Service’ that does not include the Diplomatic Service and a number of civil servants that work at a senior level, for example some senior military officials and health professionals, and who are not part of the ‘Senior Civil Service’.
The answer was submitted on 28 Nov 2023 at 17:06.
December 1, 2023
Can you get a copy of their employment contracts. I’d be interested to see how easy it is to reassign them.
December 1, 2023
As the American’s might say, a somewhat granular data request. Purpose….context…..comparison….cost? A big analysis piece coming here?
King, PM and Foreign Secretary all at one bunfest in the Mid-East; looks a bit like Davos in the desert. Do they have a purpose? That would be an interesting article here.
December 1, 2023
Javelin, here are the pay bands to get you started:
SCS pay band 2: £97,000 to £162,500.
SCS pay band 3: £127,000 to £208,100.
December 1, 2023
That would also reveal what our liability is for their pensions.
December 1, 2023
They don’t need reassigning at least half should be made redundant
We are carrying about 90,000 more civil Serpents since the pandemic and productivity has fallen. It’s a bit like immigration, import 1% of population and GDP per capita falls.
It’s the definition of madness.
December 1, 2023
Rounded up??? Figures are either accurate or they are not! Surely the civil service know exactly how many staff are employed? If not this begs the question does anyone know what their job roles are & how well these staff perform in these roles?
I am not convinced anyone actually knows & worse actually cares!!!
December 1, 2023
They feed like rats on a carcass and couldn’t give a toss. Welcome to the Oxbridge cabal.
An an aside, nice to see Sunak dishing out the cash at the Marxist convention for so called environmental projects. God , that must make him feel really warm inside. And Cameron and Charlie flying in at our expense while the plebs trudge to work on this cold, dark morning.
BULLSHITTERS GOVERN THIS DYING NATION
December 1, 2023
It is impossible to comment in detail, but some observations are valid.
You confirm the numbers have increased, but productivity has gone down. This adds up to my own comment which is that nothing associated with government works. I would be delighted to have it pointed out to me that in fact any government activity is working.
The CS is an ever increasing financial and regulatory burdon on the private productive element of the economy. In the case of the Home Office, as they have overtly demonstrated in recent days, not only are they incompetent, but there is every indication that they have their own agenda working in opposition to government and the desire of the majority of the electorate.
It suggests that the PM and some experienced MPs need to sit together with blank sheets of A4 to decide what form a future CS should take and what should be its terms of contract.
December 1, 2023
As a follow up to both your questions this morning you should ask what the mean and median average length of service is for all those levels. If the civil service has to recruit to fill roles rather than rely on progression then the tenure will be short. If it is just jobs for the boys the tenures will be long.
What is government doing that it requires so many managers? Each developing their own fiefdoms?
December 1, 2023
There’s also been a large increase in “top posts” in the political sector:
They’re found in the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments and the City-Region Mayors in England. And there’s another cohort of Police and Crime Commissioners no-one, outside the political class, wanted.
All adding little or nothing to the operation of the country and all a drain on taxpayers.
You can have far too many politicians, as well.
December 1, 2023
Productivity? Much of what they “produce” is of zero or even negative value:- road blocking, net zero, the many worthless degrees, reams of red tape, open borders, this sick joke Covid Inquiry, the lockdown, the net harm vaccines, the QE, the jokers from the home office not answering simple questions to the parliamentary committee…
Sunak “I’m not in hock to ideological zealots on this topic. Of course we’re going to get to net zero, of course it’s important, but we can do that in a sensible way that saves people money and doesn’t burden them with extra costs.”
Two days ago you passed a law to rig the car market and force up the prices of ICU cars to make people buy the more expensive and less flexible EV cars at a cost of about £5000 per household. EV cars cause more CO2 not less you fool.
SUNAK says “Of course we’re going to get to net zero, of course it’s important, but we can do that in a sensible way that saves people money and doesn’t burden them with extra costs.” It is not only not important it is insane, a bit more CO2 tree food is a net good, it is vastly expensive and not even realistic with current tech. It has been far hotter in the past and we have had far more CO2 go amd study some climate history and physics you deluded plonker. Plus we have not even had any statistically significant warming recently we just export jobs and vital industries and decrease living standards for no good reason.
Reply I did not pass a law. I oppose the EV targets SI and I and others are urging the government not to vote it through the Commons. It was considered in Committee this week.