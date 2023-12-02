COP 28 High time China turned up

The UK sends our King and Prime Minister to the COP event. Neither President Xi, head of the dominant CO 2 emitter or President Biden, Head of one of the other big CO 2 producers is going. These two produce around 30 times and 14 times as much CO 2 as we do. China adds as much extra CO 2 each year as the UK total. I appreciate some readers want to end the whole set of policies. I continue to advise against inflicting so called net zero policies on us which do not work in their own terms and do damage to our businesses and living standards.
The first issue COP 28 should sort out but will not is the mad accounting system. This says that if the UK shuts its steel works its CO 2 has gone down. World CO 2 however has gone up, as the UK imports steel it would otherwise have made, with more CO 2 in its production and transport than doing it at home. The UK government should want to change this instead of claiming credit for our big reductions based on shutting down too many activities to rely on imports. If world CO 2 has gone up how is that a win?
The second issue to examine should be the unpopularity of the green products government recommend as crucial to success. People are not rushing to buy electric cars, worried about costs, ability to recharge, insurance and battery life. They are even less keen on heat pumps, given the cost, the disruptive works needed to install and the costs of electricity to run them. The road to net zero needs people to buy in willingly to the new products and carry most of the costs of transition by buying new vehicles and heating systems.
COP 28 could do more thinking about what are practical and affordable ways of travelling their chosen road. Would it be better to introduce synthetic and sustainable fuels for existing transport as they plan with planes rather than trying to scrap all existing vehicles and replace with electric? Would it be better to develop synthetic fuels to mix with domestic gas and gradually increase the proportion instead of scrapping all domestic boilers? Have they assessed the amount of CO 2 created by the process of early scrapping of existing technologies and the need to mine and use the materials for battery and electric assembly?
The third issue is wrestling more honestly with the costs. The Conference papers say the emerging world needs to spend $5.9 tn between now and 2030 and will need help with that in the form of grants and loans from the developed world. COP 28 has claimed an early win by establishing a fund to provide money to countries adversely affected by climate change. This has been reported as around $400 m with the EU providing $225m, the UK $75m, the US a measly $16m and Japan a mere $10m . China has given it a miss so far. Quite a lot of these initial sums will go on lawyers, administrators and offices to set up the fund. The world is still struggling to achieve the $100bn a year of transfers from the advanced world long ago promised as an annual minimum for climate change policies overall. The UK has once again been generous. This is yet another unfunded spending commitment which will need to be borrowed. It is also more spending where Ministers will b e unable to check value for money or sense of how it is disbursed. Why not do these things under our own overseas aid budget direct?
December 2, 2023
What our so-called representatives in Parliament are doing is the reason many of them should, and will at the next election, lose the right to represent us in Parliament.
December 2, 2023
Why would China bother to turn up to Cop 28? According to a report I read a few years ago, they don’t believe in man made climate change. They are expecting a period of global cooling somewhere mid this century, and are preparing for that – hence all the coal fired energy.
December 2, 2023
SJR: You’ve answered your own question about why countries like China are reluctant to give millions to a fund to support parts of the world ‘adversely affected by climate change’. As you say, a lot of it will be spent on lawyers, administrators and their offices, and who will check if it’s value for money?
No surprise that Britain and the EU are keen to support climate grifters, it’s good that the rest of the developed world isn’t so keen.
December 2, 2023
The public are getting sick of being lectured by the great and good about climate change and see it as a tax raising scam.
KC3 tells us that by 2050 there will be armagedon if we don’t cut our carbon footprint and arrives in his private jet together with 400 others. These people have no self awareness.
Well done China and the USA for ignoring the doom mongers.
December 2, 2023
Good Morning,
Sir J, I cannot remember when I have read so much common sense in so short a space. Are you a lone voice in your party arguing for these checks on value for tax payers money?
I thought the Rachel Reeves made a strong economic speech for probity and cost management, but it would appear that both she and Starmer are a mere facade for the huge majority of lunatic socialists behind the curtain, who will usurp power from these weak leaders upon their election.
December 2, 2023
Coldest day this year and wind is providing 1.35gw.
Good job it’s Saturday.
December 2, 2023
The people who want more global governance need a global scare story. It provides them with a reason for their drive towards a world run according to their own ideas of what is best for humanity. They have no interest in scientific truth, or, empirical evidence.
December 2, 2023
And by the way if the Treasury scum manage to impose digital cash on our world I believe its true purpose when it manifests itself will trigger a revolution ala Germany, 1989
December 2, 2023
What an appalling example of arrogance and hubris when our PM flew in to COP 28 in a private jet, made a completely political speech targeted at the British electorate, claiming credit for watering down our Net Zero commitments – and flies out again only 7 hours later. Without even showing the curtesy of discussing the issue with the assembled great and the good
Britain, which was widely admired when Alok Sharma was involved, has now lost a great deal of international credibility. The sooner the party replaces this appalling PM and finds someone who can revive it’s electoral prospects, the better
December 2, 2023
well worth looking at what India is up to too
December 2, 2023
Each COP is blah blah blah as the young woman says.
If you really believe the world is burning, sea rising – doom inevitable and 1.5C maximum rise must be avoided, then somehow China, India, USA must attend and accept swingeing reductions that will affect consumerism round the world.
Moving country excess production to the worst offenders is so much hypocrisy.
December 2, 2023
It is also high time that China was publicly challenged over its manipulation of our universities’ funding to get its own way and avoid discussion on all things critical of the regime. This week saw a very good exposé of what has been going on here, and no doubt in many other countries. Intelligence gathering is feeding military development with little recognition of what is happening.
December 2, 2023
With all those kings, dictators, supra-national organisations and NGOs present it was very hard to spot a single democratically elected person.
In fact the of the few democratically elected people present less than a handful had a political mandate to implement the economic destruction of the tin-foil-hat green crazies.
All the others were either virtue signallers or grifting off the virtue signallers.
December 2, 2023
Good piece.
I deplore the presence of our King at what is, essentially, a deeply-political event. He should have stayed here and saved the planet a couple of unnecessary, CO-producing flights. I see that David ‘Green Crap’ Cameron also went.
December 2, 2023
As Neil Oliver says…it is ALL b*ll*cks.
Not worth even trying to discombobulate.
Motives are probably as simple as stopping emerging countries from industrialising by steering them away from cheap fossil fuel towards expensive “renewables” and making us 85% poorer. Lowering our standard of living.
But if they have known about this global apocalypse for so long…..
(1896/1938?)
WHY no preparations??
In other words…where are the solar white goods?
December 2, 2023
Can we tell COP28 we can’t contribute to the fund because the UK is heavily in debt?
They should see if they can touch some rich individuals for cash. The UK is broke.