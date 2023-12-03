The main parties and most pundits agree the UK economy has been held back by a poor performance on productivity. Most want productivity up. Most define productivity just as labour productivity, though productive use of capital and materials is also important in achieving high quality affordable output.
So let us begin with labour productivity. The cross party consensus on the need to raise it soon breaks down when you explain that the biggest part of the problem is the collapse of labour productivity in the public sector in the last three years, after a desultory performance from the sector all this century. Labour rush to the barricades and spend much of their time arguing the public services need more staff and more money to deliver. They think the extra £330bn a year this government has decided to spend this Parliament is not enough, instead of asking more questions about where all the money went to and why it is not working better. They have pointed to a few areas in health, defence and railway procurement where they think the government paid too much to the private sector but have never identified waste in the public sector itself.
Let me protect myself from unfair charges by saying I am all in favour of more well qualified teachers and medics to cope with growing demand. My immediate concerns are about the large increase in management and administration staff, and particularly in the large numbers of extra well paid senior managers and the runaway budgets of the profusion of quangos that sit between Ministers and Parliament on the one hand and those providing the medical and schools services on the other.
There is increase in the civil service and in other public administration of some 130,000 people since 2020. Since 2012 the percentage of higher grades (EO and above) has risen from 54% to 72% of the total. Grade 6-7 are up from 7% to 14%. The civil service analysis of the workforce has a large number of charts on sexual orientation, religion and sex but nothing on qualifications and skills. It says 54.5% are women and 45.5% are men. I have no problem with them not complaining about the under representation of men as I am more interested in what they contribute and what their skills are. There are 11 grades in the civil service though we are assured not all departmental or divisional structures contain all 11 in a reporting line. It nonetheless trends to a top heavy and multi layered approach to working which can be a low productivity model.
I have tried to get Ministers to impose a ban on additional recruitment to the civil service and public administration save where an exceptional case can be made out for the need. I have urged them to rationalise senior positions as people leave. One of the obvious causes of poor productivity is the ever higher ratio of managerial to working level staff. I will be writing more on this topic
34 Comments
December 3, 2023
Good morning.
Here is a curious thing. I was watching on YT, ‘James Burkes, Connections – Faith in Numbers. Here he mentions what led to the fall of the Rome and the Roman Empire. –“The taxes were too high to pay for the army (Ukraine) that was losing all the battles. A bunch of freeloaders in government, of course to pay for thousands of civil serpents. So for the average Roman, better the Barbarian you didn’t know than the tax collector you did.”
All that from a TV show in the 70’s. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
December 3, 2023
++
Thanks!
I used to love those progs. I remember one about Napoleon’s army and the development of canned food.
Had no idea they were on YouTube.
December 3, 2023
Mark B
“The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Wholeheartedly agree! Human nature doesn’t really change…
The Civil Service seems to operate like a private company but is paid for by the public. I really don’t understand why ministers, elected by the public, are unable to fire poor performing employees who are working for the public. It doesn’t make sense to me.
December 3, 2023
We need a chancellor with a backbone who will stand up in the Spring and say he will henceforth “Balance the Books”, meaning government expenditure shall not exceed tax revenue.
(Stand back and cover your ears from the shrieking)
December 3, 2023
We can learn much from the fall of the Roman Empire. History definitely repeats itself with our politicians making the same mistakes as the Romans did back then. Just look up the 10 reasons why Rome failed and it mirrors what we have today. Are we heading for the dark ages again? I think we are.
December 3, 2023
James Burke also demonstrated that people copy others impulsively. In one show he arranged discreet withdrawal of a woman in the studio audience on a created excuse prior to the televised start. In her absence, all others were told that as soon as a loud burst of ‘Land of Hope & Glory’ suddenly interrupts his presentation, they must all stand, rapidly and loudly sing the words, then instantly sit quietly immediately the music stopped. The woman returned to the show, unaware of the plan, yet her conforming standing and singing was a tiny fraction behind the others’. James then asked her why she behaved as she did. She replied that she just thought it was the right thing to do, because everyone else was doing it.
December 3, 2023
And, dear readers, here we go again – yet another desperate attempt to blame someone, anyone (here, hard-working underfunded public sector workers) for the mess the Conservatives have made of this country over the last 13 years
December 3, 2023
Surely Sir John is not blaming the workers. He points in his blog article to the massive increase in public sector management jobs. In ten years the % share of job grades paying £50,000 or more has doubled, apparently. It looks to me like the middle class welfare state: the Conservatives have looked after their own.
December 3, 2023
And you St George will slay the dragon, fat chance. More likely you will open a dragon creche.
December 3, 2023
April 1st has come early.,and when you wake up ……….
December 3, 2023
I’m a retired Civil Servant. There were plenty of incompetent or lazy or just “couldn’t be bothered” in my department. The difference between the private and public sectors is that managers in the private sector deal with freeloaders …. many managers in the public sector don’t.
December 3, 2023
Elimination of many lower grade jobs (Clerical Assistant and Clerical Officer) may explain a good part of “Since 2012 the percentage of higher grades (EO and above) has risen from 54% to 72% of the total” perhaps?
December 3, 2023
Statistics on how many in each grade got promoted to the next higher might be revealing? Pay increases by stealth?
December 3, 2023
There should be no shortage of well qualified doctors, dentists, engineers etc as you keep Importing thousands every year. I see mainstream opinion in Germany is against more Importing of aliens. A full 80% on benefits according to Bild. Where does this money come from to pay these chancers
December 3, 2023
Germany is wondering how it can afford to pay for the EU….. almost half of Net Contributions now comes from Germany. Expect more complaints from Bundesbank, and creative fines from Berlaymont.
December 3, 2023
Another Brexit win, the EU is talking of restricting access to the European electricity grid if we don’t let them keep raping our seas for fish.
When will someone in govgrow a pair and stand up for us.
December 3, 2023
‘I am all in favour of more well qualified teachers and medics to cope with growing demand.’
A questionable need for them if the government would just stop mass immigration, legal and illegal.
Perhaps another thing that needs highlighting is the very low employment rates of certain groups, most especially one group with multiple wives and children. All requiring teachers, medics and housing at the expense of the indigenous peoples.
December 3, 2023
I am sure the direction of your arguement is correct. In the private sector, except where there might be a single monopoly supplier or a cartel operating, competition ensures productivity. Those who are not productive go bust, a natural process of elimination.
In the public sector the opposite is true. All that none productive labour and management in the public sector is directly responsible for the high public spending of UK governments of all political persuations. Between the persuasions currently it would be hard to pass a cigarette paper. Ultimately it directly accounts for the astronomic individual and corporate tax bill UK government extracts from its citizens. Perhaps excusable were the services provided top of the range exceptional. They are not, they are the very antithesis. The fact that ministers cannot or do not wish to see this only emphasises their total unsuitability for office, their weakness in dealing with an out of control civil service and the banality of their response to your written questions. Not to overlook the total vacuousness of the Home Office under parliamentary committee scrutiny.
So what can be done. A rewriting of the CS terms of contract and a cull of at least 60%. Rethink the terms of contract of MPs . The UK cannot afford the luxury of PPEs running it with ministers ignorant of their given subject and no experience of running anything with success in the private sector. It will not happen under any of the three main parties, ergo we need a Reform government.
December 3, 2023
High productivity needs:- easy hire and fire, a much smaller state, to ditch net zero, go for cheap, reliable, on demand energy, far lower taxes, a bonfire or red tape, far less market rigging in schools, healthcare, universities, transport, cars, energy, housing, banking, relaxing planning, less benefit incentives that encourage so many people not to work, less low skilled immigration… For the last 13 years the Tories have been travelling in totally the wrong direction in almost all of these areas. Indeed we have since John (ERM fiasco) Major ousted Thatcher and even Thatcher failed to get fair competition in many areas like healthcare, schools, housing, transport, failed to cut the state sector sufficiently and she even fell for climate alarmism.
December 3, 2023
As to state sector productivity what do they actually produce of value for the 47% of GDP the state spends? Not very much at all & much of it is actually spent doing net harm – like net zero, road blocking, market rigging, over regulating, daft employment laws, pushing up energy cost and unreliability, pushing & forcing duff and espensive EVs.over taxing, over complex taxation, encouraging and augmenting the feckless, arresting Tommy Robinson for sitting in a cafe, encouraging anti-semitism… Plus they killed productivity with counterproductive lockdowns and killed many thousands of people by coercing dangerous and largely ineffective Covid vaccines into people even people with zero need of them…and even made them and children wear worthless masks all day that they knew were worthless.
Cancel this sick joke £multi-million Covid Enquiry that is not even asking the right questions for a start.
December 3, 2023
Sir John may I suggest you contact the CIM to explain the rise of the self full filling Management culture. How many people does it take to change a light bulb in todays world? One electrician and four management staff reporting on and organising the electrician. He or She
most certainly can’t go and buy thier own light bulbs that’s for sure. And it takes the electrician a few minutes to change the blub and 10 minutes to make a report to management.
This little tale is not to degarde the role of the electrician but also highlights the fact that the over regulated world would not allow a non- certified, allbeit competant, person to change the bulb in the first place.
December 3, 2023
Socialist parasitism across the unions and the major parties is destroying the UK.
I know what they’re unions, Labour, Tory and SNP believe today, grifters one and all and all sucking from the teat of the state financed by taxes paid by your average shelf-stacker, trucker and taxi driver in the private sector
I ignore union propaganda with their mantra of ‘overworked and underpaid’ bollox. A trash narrative not supported by facts
December 3, 2023
There are two types of productivity, incremental and step change – the latter involves ongoing improvement to existing processes which can produce a relatively small change each year (eg 20% – an example of step change productivity improvement was the switch from horse drawn transport to rail transport.
The UK is brilliant at developing enabling technologies (eg graphene) which are an excellent platform from which to deliver step change productivity improvement globally. I believe that this should be an area of strategic focus for the UK since it a) enables us to achieve more with less, b) increases exports, and c) generates higher paid and more interesting jobs.
December 3, 2023
Cancel attendance at the sick joke COP jamborees too and ditch the market rigging BBC propagamda tax too. Any Questions Radio 4 was the usual sick joke from the BBC yesterday. Four panelists and the chair and the audience all clearly believers in the climate emergency war on plant food religion. I doubt if any had an science beyond GCSE.
Rather like having five people with my background discussing the finer points of Beowulf and Greek literature. But I would at least have tried to mug up a little. They did not even do that and seemed almost proud of their total ignorance.
Graham Stuart Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero failed his philosophy and law degrees. Even the fairly sensible John Caldwell ditched support for the Tories when Sunak very slightly rolled back on forcing EV cars. Does he not realise EV cars cause more CO2 and more pollution not less just some of it is elsewhere – far worse than keeping your old car for longer in the main?
December 3, 2023
The civil service tells the government they need more people to do the job, and the MPs in government don’t have the wit to push back.
Is anyone surprised when come election time the candidates are all falling over themselves to tell us how they will spend more money?
December 3, 2023
Two informative reports from the IfG “Civil Service Pay” https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainer/civil-service-pay And, “Civil Service Staff Numbers” https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainer/civil-service-staff-numbers.
The Telegraph sale demonstrates the “revolving door” from public sector to private and back again.
“Sky News revealed last week that Ed Richards, the former boss of media regulator Ofcom, is acting as a lobbyist for RedBird IMI through Flint Global, which was co-founded by Sir Simon Fraser, former Foreign Office permanent secretary.” (Sky News: “Frazer to launch public interest probe into Telegraph sale” Story by Mark Kleinman, City editor).
December 3, 2023
The ‘Conservative’ Party isn’t. It has become increasingly sloppy. Former Conservatives voters are funding Reform and switching allegiance to Reform as their sole refuge to supporting their country and its values.
December 3, 2023
Frankly it is an utter disgrace that weak ministers have allowed this situation to fester for decades indeed until recently we used to get the ‘world class’ statement from PMs until even they realised it was total boleaux.
Performance management shouldn’t be something you raise when you are politically in the mire, it should be embedded in the day to day culture.
Sadly it isn’t and we the tax payer, without bullet/inflation linked pensions. Jobs for life, undeserved bonuses and knighthoods etc have to suffer.
December 3, 2023
In my experience the real front line workers in the NHS seem to work long and hard enough, the problem is management and administration, which again from my own experience is as near to unless as you can get.
My impression, and information from family members who have worked in both private commercial businesses, as well as State and Local Authority type organisations, is that with a commercial organisation you are usually rewarded financially for success, in State and Local authority you are rewarded for time served in the job, no matter if you are good, bad, or indifferent, indeed in order to remove the useless ones from a department they are often offered promotion or a sideways move to another department, rather than being sacked, thus that sort of thinking accelerates the decline and performance of the whole set up, as you get a reward for failure.
December 3, 2023
Good morning Sir John
Its simple Governments (or Parliament for that manner) cannot run anything. Their desire to micro manage, over prescribe and go on a one scenario fits all based on appealing to the Metro Left in London always did have failure written Large all over it.
Government and Parliament are the UK’s legislators, they are there to create frameworks for potential to be released they are not the nations prescribers of thought and being. They are there to Serve the people in realizing their own aspirations, not dictating on how Foreign Masters have prescribed things to be and bolstering personal self-gratification.
When things need to be done it works when those the service/product is being delivered to and paid by also manage and do.
December 3, 2023
A bloated civil service / public sector suits the aims of the establishment blob – It certainly wastes money, just like the PM gave away £Billions to support the alleged emergency, when it will have no effect whatsoever.
The name of the game is ” Waste as much money and resources as you can in the most inexcusable manner, because you will get away with it”
WHY?
In order to rebuild the new world order the old one has to be totally destroyed.
December 3, 2023
I worked as a provider to the Civil Service for decades. I could write a book about the waste that proliferates within it. Most of the management is waste. They hold unnecessary meetings. I regularly attended meetings as the sole provider against a dozen Civil Servants who were neither skilled nor qualified to question what was being delivered. One of the biggest wastes was politicians changing direction. They start with tough new rules to change the benefits systems and then water them down as they get flak from the opposition and lobbyists. My suggestion to improve productivity is to cut the management by half but leave the lower grades to deliver services. Stop working from home unless it can be measured. Cut unproductive roles like Diversity Managers. Cut the number of emails. Try to increase full-time staff as opposed to part-time staff. Cut the number of consultants and contractors. I’ve seen many mediocre middle managers leave one week on 30k and return as contractors the next week on 120k.
December 3, 2023
I expected a civil servant contact I know to defend them but instead they were exasperated at their inability to improve productivity. They said they’re expected to close four times more cases a month than they ever do and there are never any consequences that they don’t ever improve. What can be done to shake up this culture?!
December 3, 2023
We need to be asking the ‘simple’ questions. For example, How many Public Sector staff had their positions downgraded due to incompetence over the past year? Or how about how many Public Sector staff had their salary cut due to failure to achieve the required objective of their office?
These questions point out if there is a culture that is focused on value for Public money and whether the managers in that Public Sector dept. are fit for purpose to hold the title of, manager.