Public sector employment

Between the end of 2019 and June 2023 the NHS increased its staff by 230,000 and the civil service by 67,000. It is no wonder there has been such a large increase in public spending. Other public sector administration over the same time period is up 41,000 making a total of 108,000 with the civil service.
It is true Ministers have allowed all of this this to happen. Chief Secretaries to the Treasury and Cabinet Office Ministers responsible for personnel should have asked more questions about why such a huge recruitment was underway and why it was so top heavy.
It is, however, also true that Permanent Secretaries for each Department are the Accounting Officers.On their high six figure salaries they are charged with ensuring financial regularity and value for money. Why have they recruited so many to ensure such a collapse of productivity? Why hasn’t the Chairman of The Public Accounts Committee, Meg Hillier, called them out or cross examined them about this huge increase in spending with no increase in output?
There have always been large pockets of over employment. Why does the Army have 650 colonels and Brigadiers?
Why does the Cabinet Office have 74 Directors often duplicating functions of departments? How many Chief Executives are there in the NHS with its overlapping CEO s of Health Trusts, national quangos and the rest?Why can they not 3ven tell me how many CEO s they have on the payroll?
Ministers of State in each department could be empowered by Secretaries of State to get to grips with excessive administrative overmanning, under the guidance of the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. They could ask for plans from Permanent Secretaries to get back up to 2019 levels of productivity for starters, as they must remember how they did that.
December 4, 2023
The above government link may provide an answer ? But why are we employing non-elected people to govern our affairs ? We voted to LEAVE the EU for that very reason – we can vote them out if they displease us.
I am sure Labour are reading this ‘Diary’ and keeping notes for when it becomes needed. Pity the Little Usurper and his chums, not to mention his predecessors never did.
Let us face it, the Civil Service and the MoD have always been used to give ‘jobs to the old boys’ from the upper echelons of society. The so called, ‘Parasite Class’. Can’t get a proper job anywhere else.
December 4, 2023
My slightly ‘outside the box’ reasoning for the public sector unnecessary employment numbers are that it is a form of trial run for the effects of AI on the wider workforce. Perhaps answering questions of cost per capita, what do people do with all their spare time, are we naturally creative/productive… Clearly the majority of Civil Servants will no longer be needed, along with huge numbers of administrative and service staff in the private sector. It’s going to be difficult, and it’s coming soon. As Sir J. suggested a few blogs ago; there are Too Many of us!
December 4, 2023
The more people you have doing non-jobs, the more paperwork you have. If you appoint a toilet roll Manager, everyone else has to send weekly reports of toilet roll useage to keep him satisfied and able to produce graphs showing weekly usage across the government estate, by department, region etc. Very useful.
December 4, 2023
650 colonels and Brigadiers – so THAT’S why productivity is down, growth is down, tax is up, trade is down and the cost of living is through the roof. It’s the Army’s fault today. Not the Conservative government, oh no, of course not
December 4, 2023
@ Lemming – your point is undermined somewhat by Sir John’s words “It is true Ministers have allowed all of this to happen” perhaps?
No-one can doubt this rotten government is culpable, typically, but it has not been without its helpers and confederates who cannot be held exempt from criticism.
December 4, 2023
This government wanders like a headless chicken unable to control itself.
December 4, 2023
Well done, Sir John, for signing the letter urging Sunak not to press ahead with mandating 80% of new car sales to be EVs by 2030. If the PM meant what he said about softening Net Zero targets, he will agree with you. This isa good test of his intentions. If he intends to press ahead with Net Zero targets just the same despite his press statements, we’ll know not to trust a word he says. I can’t see how I can vote for a party led by a man like that.
December 4, 2023
230,000 more nhs staff, 60% on non medical duties. Longer waiting lists and a constant shortage of doctors and nurses. Something doesn’t add up.
Importing doctors and nurses in preference to training our own is a result of senior staff themselves being of immigrant stock, recruiting from the home country. It’s scandalous how the nhs is run
December 4, 2023
According to a Gov website about “modernising” the Civil Service.
“equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) spending in the Civil Service to be reviewed to ensure it represents value for money for the taxpayer”
As if it ever represented anything but waste….
December 4, 2023
Phrase of the year? ‘represents value for money for the taxpayer’.
A whitewash to end all whitewashes.
December 4, 2023
Why do we have treaties in place with the United Nations where dictatorships have equal standing to vote with democracies?
December 4, 2023
Javelin
Apart from the member dictatorship countries, a lot of those running these international organisations have communist affiliations. A good question, why do we belong to the equivalent of the local mafia association?
December 4, 2023
In fairness to the glut of colonels and brigadeers they have possibly reached their ability threshold and out of kindness are kept in employment to see out their 22year career. If they have given good service to that point repay them for it. They cannot all become school bursers.
The proliferation of the civil service is unacceptable. It looks like empire building. The nett effect is a drop in productivity from an already negative level, and high taxes on the productive to sustain their salaries pensions and perks. What do we get in return, just the bill and no visible increase in service.
As I said yesterday, time to rethink their service contracts. They are a sea anchor on the private productive sector.
December 4, 2023
Visible deterioration in services and not even a prompt emergency ambulance when it is needed if you have been injured by falling off your bike in one of the millions of un fixed pothole.
December 4, 2023
Absurdly inefficient and this government and the Civil Service bosses clearly do not give a damn, it is not their money after all. Many of them not only delivering no value but many doing positive harm. Look at the sick joke Covid Enquiry, the appallingly run NHS, the worthless degrees, the appalling defence procurement system… The vast waste on net harm lockdowns, net harm Covid Vaccines, pointless masks, open door low skilled immigration…
Who is to blame but PMs, Chancellors and Ministers. Osborne, Hammond, Javid, Sunak and now Hunt. They have failed to even attempt to cut spending and just put taxes up and up thus killing growth and deterring hard work and investment.
December 4, 2023
It seems the culture is to shift people round not make them redundant. According to Dominic Cummings (interview on Dwarkish podcast) in his time there was a cut in the number of communications officers in the dept of education from 250 to 50. The result was a big improvement in performance, it should have been cut further. (Whether the 200 unneeded ones were actually made redundant or just moved he didn’t say).
The public sector would perform better and cost less if it simply employed fewer people in managerial and admin positions. It should also be far more open to lateral recruitment at higher levels, bringing people in to spend a few years and then return to the private sector. It also clearly needs to fire incompetent and obstructive officials.
All too late now, the Conservatives should have been engaged on this relentlessly since 2019. Yet another wasted opportunity. It will all get even worse with Starmer & the left.