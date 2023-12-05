Yesterday in the Common we were promised 300,000 fewer migrants in the year to spring 2024. I would prefer it if the government speeded up its changes to bring them in by the end of this year.
In proof that the UK can now control its own birder, the government is setting about reducing migration. by raising the amount an employer needs to offer to £38,000. Dependents of students will not be allowed in.
The government appeared to have shaken off is wrong Treasury view that more cheap labour is good for the economy. Now the government is stressing all the costs and pressures generated by large scale migration with big demands for housing and public services.
It left Labour , the Lib Dems and SNP saying they wanted to bring in more cheap labour from abroad to undercut UK employees, arguing public services cannot survive without more cheap foreign labour. It was good to remind the Commons that more training and higher pay has solved the problem of a shortage of truck drivers. We should do the same for other shortage occupations.
9 Comments
December 5, 2023
It is all pretty obvious and it is not as if there not examples overseas to show the benefits. Aiustralia’s GDP per capita is nearly 50% higher than the UK’s. Perhaps you have to be so really really clever to be in the Treasury that there is no room for common sense, only sophistry. A Treasury man is now PM and the Chancellor is a Remainer. Meanwhile David Lord Cameron of Remain is tucked away in the Lords avoiding scrutiny and basking in the warm glow of Von Der Leyen’s approval. I am guessing his mission is to sneak the UK back into the EU in all but name, deal by deal, salami slicing away the UK’s sovereignty. I would not be surprised if the solution to the illegal migration crisis is found to be the UK agreeing to take a quota of unlawful entrants from the EU, to be flown in at taxpayers’ expense instead of paying out of their own pockets for a passage by boat. While this is negotiated, of course, the Rwanda farce will be maintained as a distraction.
It does not augur well.
December 5, 2023
I have been looking at the UN Convention on Refugees in another context. It actually provides significant incentives for countries directly accessible to migrants to refuse them asylum and assist the applicants to travel on to another country. The UK, being such a soft touch compared with countries like France and Germany, is the obvious destination of choice. It is no coincidence that the rejection rate of asylum applications is higher in France and Germany than in the UK. It is clearly a result of the incentives in the UN Convention to pass them on to the UK.
I also wonder why more is not made of Article 5 of the ECHR convention which specifically provides for, “the lawful arrest or detention of a person to prevent his effecting an unauthorised entry into the country or of a person against whom action is being taken with a view to deportation or extradition.”
December 5, 2023
PS. I have been looking at the UN Convention on Refugees in another context. It actually provides significant incentives for countries directly accessible to migrants to refuse them asylum and assist the applicants to travel on to another country. The UK, being such a soft touch compared with countries like France and Germany, is the obvious destination of choice. It is no coincidence that the rejection rate of asylum applications is higher in France and Germany than in the UK. It is clearly a result of the incentives in the UN Convention to pass them on to the UK.
I also wonder why more is not made of Article 5 of the ECHR convention which specifically provides for, “the lawful arrest or detention of a person to prevent his effecting an unauthorised entry into the country or of a person against whom action is being taken with a view to deportation or extradition.”
December 5, 2023
Good morning.
Let us not forget that this cheap labour is still a cost and a cost that employers would wish to be either reduced or gone. So employing cheap does not guarantee quality, all we are doing is bringing in people who have low educational and technical skills. As I am finding out in my industry, more and more of the work is being offshored. Whether it be Blue or White Collar.
When driverless cars become a thing, what will all the Uber drivers and delivery people do then ? Benefits I suppose ?
December 5, 2023
Is there a general election looming around the corner
December 5, 2023
I often post predictions on this site. It’s my job. I have often made predictions on this site and every single one has been accurate.
I closely follow trends in newspaper comments and social media and analyse the emotional tone and intent carefully.
I predict Reform will get at least 15% of the vote in a national election and if they “go viral” could get over 25% of the vote.
December 5, 2023
Interesting a guy called Alistair Williams won Comedian of the Year award. What’s interesting about that you ask?
Well he was the guy who told the Burger King Brexit joke. If you haven’t seen it look it up.
He was awarded this honour, not by the woke elitists who control access to the stage but by members of the Comedy Club in London. Indeed Alistair, who is a Christian, has been called “far right” for supporting Brexit and been banned from Youtube for being too influential.
His prize money was £10,001 pounds. Exactly £1 more than the Edinburgh prize money.
What is significant to this is that “culture is downstream from politics”. Politicians simply do not realise that culture is changing beneath them.
December 5, 2023
The overwhelming number of people allowed here from Blair onward, makes the ‘shortage’ excuse laughable.
It was blown out of the water by a Conservative MP way back when Blair was using it as an excuse for mass immigration.
There was and remained under Conservatives a shortage of student places for medicine. The population kept rising and funnily enough it was then deemed we needed to recruit more from overseas.
The whole system seemed to be steered to keep as many of our own people out of work, with poor training opportunities, and poor incentive.
Migration Watch warned of the rise in immigration when Patel lowered salary threshold, qualification levels, and removed the Resident Labour Market Test.
The ability for overseas students to stay on here for 2 years after their studies and take any job also added to the problems and was warned of.
We now need to look at reducing the amount of people given citizenship here, and those who have been given refuge should be encouraged to return home once their country is safe to do so. We have a system in place for that I believe offering financial help for resettlement.
December 5, 2023
Whilst I agree with the proposals, like John, I wonder why we are waiting till next April and I have to ask what about an immigration level of 300000+ even after these changes , if they work ?