The government needs to work out the costs of providing for migrants

Now the government wants to control legal migration it needs to calculate the costs of new legal migrants into low paid jobs to taxpayers. The government now we are out of the EU can make legal migration any amount it likes, from the 750,000 it was at its peak to zero. Every legal migrant needs a permit from government. Government allows large numbers of low paid workers and students to come.
The Treasury wrongly thinks this boosts our financial position. It is true it adds to GDP but it also adds substantially to public spending and may reduce GDP per capita. The Treasury/OBR model once again is misleading and encourages bad policy.
As I have argued before every migrant needs housing, healthcare, utility capacity, roadspace and other public services. My forecast of £250,000 for the capital set up costs and early years free services still stands. Ministers should get an up to date government figure and feed it into OBR models.
Students pay more to the universities which makes sense for their costs. It does not necessarily work for the state if they bring dependants who qualify for free public services and subsidised housing.
Government also needs to take account of associated costs and problems. 750,000 extra people need a lot of housing. Even where they can afford their own it places considerable upwards pressure on rents which in turn increases general housing benefit costs. It makes it more difficult for those already legally settled here to obtain and afford a home of their own. More pressure on the NHS makes it difficult to get waiting lists down. Inviting in more staff for the NHS also creates more demand for NHS staff.
UK communities are full of people who warmly welcome refugees, invited Ukrainians into their homes after the invasion and accept the need for some economic migrants. Many people also think 650,000 a year is far too many, creating strains on public services, housing. infrastructure and community abilities to welcome and adapt.
President Biden expelled more than 1 million illegal migrants from the Mexican border last year. France is sending illegals back to Italy. Various EU countries are considering ways of cutting migration. The EU is working on a system of quotas and requirements for member states to take their share of the many entering the EU. The UK now we are out the EU can cut our very large legal migration figures and will not have to take migrants arriving elsewhere in the EU. So government should get on with cutting legal migration as promised in 2019.
10 Comments
December 8, 2023
Good morning.
Why do people want to come to a small, over crowded, cold, over taxed country with poor public services ?
Because they are FREE.
If you want to stop MASS IMMIGRATION all you have to do is STOP FREE AT THE POINT OF USE SERVICES.
If people coming here really had to fend for themselves they would stop coming. Those with skills and money would not be affected and neither will the rest of us.
December 8, 2023
Yes Mark B, and in the case of illegal migrants, free accommodation, free money and free legal fees, even though they could afford thousands of pounds to get here.
December 8, 2023
“France is sending illegals back to Italy. Various EU countries are considering ways of cutting migration. The EU is working on a system of quotas and requirements for member states to take their share of the many entering the EU.” Oh really? Is that so? maybe then we should join the EU. As you have yourself now admitted, it’s a place where countries are free to protect their own borders
Reply On the contrary. They will be told to take more by the EU and cannot control the level of legal migration which we can!
December 8, 2023
A snake slithered into power in 1997 and it’s been downhill ever since. The main parties including John’s can try and divert our attention onto the state of the economy as much as they like but the aim is primarily social and demographic reconstruction and all parties are complicit in the woke globalist rearrangement of the west
December 8, 2023
It amazes me how so many people can’t grasp the basic fact that the more that come here, then the more pressure on services and resources. That in itself leads to the need for more in to help deliver and provide.
Having students here isn’t an issue, it’s the staying on that’s the issue. Having seasonal workers to fill any short fall isn’t an issue as long as they return home and don’t become a permanent fixture.
Ditto that for any guest worker. Other countries do not hand out citizenship like sweets as an automatic right after X years.
This was Johnson’s excuse for amnesty for illegals.
My sister-in-law spent most of her working life working abroad, over ten years in a Middle Eastern country and no question of being given citizenship.
We’ve seen the problems it can bring when so many from all over the world make this their home, what happens in their heritage lands can play out on our streets.
That is just one of the many problems it brings and why so many other countries do not and will not take in huge amounts of people on a permanent basis, even if they share a culture/religion.
December 8, 2023
Spot on Michelle++++
December 8, 2023
Indeed all rather depressing, much vile anti-semitism in US and UK universities and indeed much of the Labour Party though – very poor leadership on this.
December 8, 2023
The £250k capital costs estimate is probably an underestimate too.
December 8, 2023
Excellent though all your suggestions might be, there is no clarity arising from anything government is doing. In fact every time they express a particular view it leads to more dissention and resignations. Now the sand in the timer is running out, and government credibility with the electorate is shot through.
There is nothing to suggest that a dissenting civil service will cooperate prefering their own agenda, whatever that might be. Meanwhile the electorate is expected to pay. The electorate has reached a level of disbelief such that even good ideas will fall on fallow ground. The best you can look forward to is opposition to a Labour party with no ideas.
December 8, 2023
If France is sending illegals back to Italy why aren’t we sending the boats back to France? Simple question but I bet I won’t get an answer.