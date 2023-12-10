The policy options on migration

The PM has to consider what to do with the draft Bill in the light of reactions to it and the Parliamentary arithmetic I set out yesterday.
There is no point in amending the bill in the way One Nation and the Opposition want. A weaker bill would lead to more court challenges and delays. Far from Rwanda being a deterrent to migrants they would see such a weaker bill left them more time to get here as the courts generated more uncertainty. Nor are there likely to be enough One Nation rebels to stop the current bill.
He could try to talk those who think the bill is too weak into allowing it a 2 nd reading and to spend more time with them to see if amendments can be agreed to meet legitimate worries. He would need sign off from enough rebels to make amendment worthwhile to give him a small majority. It would increase the chances of the bill working.
He could try to push an unamended bill through. This would be possible if Labour abstain but very difficult if they do not. If the bill then leads to more delays and court challenges he is worse off than not trying to legislate. If the bill works he triumphs.
He could conclude that thanks to the Opposition parties, The Lords and some Conservative rebels he cannot legislate. He would need to develop more ideas to whittle down the number of illegal migrants. These could include increased surveillance in France against illegal boats setting out, more police resource to follow the money, more mystery shopping for the boat trips, exposing the gangs, intercepting the boat purchases and breaking more into the sales and support systems of the travel organisers.
Whatever he does he would be well advised to turn more attention to the easier but larger task of deflating legal migration numbers which are so excessive. Many who want the small boats stopped also want much lower overall migrant numbers. Meeting their wishes on that would help a lot. To do this he and his Chancellor have to win a battle with the OBR and Treasury officials. They need to correct their wrong numbers, and understand just how much all the extra public sector and housing costs fpr migrants adds to spending and the deficit.
The Conservatives were the most successful political party in history. Their time has now come to an end because they have Balkanised the country in the same way the Ottomans did. Our children will be living with conflicts for generations.
I always admired the Conservatives for ‘seeing the big picture’ and getting things right….Since Blair, to date, successive governments seem to have deliberately destroyed a great nation.
Rwanda policy is deeply flawed; it’s a legal minefield resulting in delay, frustration and ever increasing numbers of illegals entering UK plus the costs. We need to have an immediate returns policy back to the last European place of departure. I have no confidence in the police or border force having sufficient operational capacity to do this work. This is a task for our military combined services. But no interceptions. The Channel is far too dangerous. UK Government must be clear to our European neighbours that anyone arriving illegally will be returned immediately. We also need to stop ALL immigration into the UK apart from students studying here and no dependants. And then stop immigration for at least five years to allow those who are here to assimilate and settle. The biggest issue facing us is housing and associated local services, schools, roads, public transport, hospitals and GP’s. This is now well beyond a crisis Sir John it’s a national Emergency and must be dealt with accordingly.
Indeed and not just extra costs for the public sector but low skilled immigration depresses the pay and conditions of others, increases housing costs, taxes and many other costs for them hugely. Hotel and property rental costs have risen very considerably. More and more are driven into higher rates taxes by fiscal drag which Hunt and Sunak quite wrongly claim they are cutting taxes.
Unite or die seems to be Rishi’s message in the Sunday Times, but why would anyone sensible unite behind the wrong headed net zero, rip off unreliable energy, vast tax borrow and waste and open door immigration policies of one Rishi Sunak? Unite and march in totally the wrong direction over the cliff is not a good rallying cry or policy.
When the foolish Tory MPs backed the foolish John Major – when he did his “back me or sack” me fake “resignation” he buried the party for 4 terms before they finally won a small overall majority again. Looks even worse this time. Betting odds suggest. Sunak has less than a 50% chance of being PM at the time of the next election.
I wonder why the call to “unite or die” is heed-worthy now when it was not during the Liz Truss premiership?
In Truss’s time there was the chance the call could have been true, now accuracy might demand “unite or not, die anyway”.
Well said. Why on earth would any genuine conservative want to “unite” with Sunak’s destructive cabal?
Or you could try tackling our catastrophic lack of economic growth, addressing the cost of living crisis, cleaning up our hospitals and re-building our crumbling schools, instead of trying to deflect attention from 13 years of Conservative failure
https://www.cityam.com/seven-years-on-we-need-to-finally-stop-blaming-brexit-just-look-at-the-numbers/
“The estimates of GDP published by the OECD in Paris tell a revealing story. Between the second quarter of 2016 and the most recent figure for the third quarter of this year, the British economy only grew by 9.1 per cent.
The figure, amounting to not much more than one per cent a year, is disappointing. This is why both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have placed the aim of raising the growth of both output and productivity centre stage in their policy objectives.
In Spain, however, growth over the same period was a bit less, at 8.3 per cent. In both France and Italy it was even lower, at 5.5 and 5.3 per cent respectively. Perhaps Germany, the poster country for many Remainers, can alter the story? But no. GDP there rose by just 6.2 per cent.”
Deflate legal immigration numbers, no chance. He has his orders and he’s sticking to them. If you don’t rid this country of this chancer you are rightly toast at the next election
Even his pushback on net zero is smoke and mirrors, you don’t deserve another chance even if liebour would be worse. Retrea, regroup and come back when conservative means conservative.
Who the hell are ‘One Nation’ ? Sounds like a 80’s boy band.
Here’s what I think the Little Usurper should do. Get in his car and go and see the King. Dissolve Parliament and put and end to this charade of a government and party. The boy band calling it self, ‘One Nation’ can then stand on a pro-MASS IMMIGRATION ticket.
Simple.
But to do the simple things one must have large political testicles, which I doubt he has.
Haha! One Nation Tories! I’ve looked that up a couple of times. First I thought perhaps it was those who wanted, a UK, one nation, but that didn’t fit their actions…
Now, it seems, perhaps it’s the left wing side of the party? Rather a lot of them…
Sir John,
I think the PM is in a awful position over the small boats and the proposed bill.
He presides over a party that is more divided than it’s ever been. I cannot see how he can please even a majority of his MPs, let alone a majority of the people.
It seems there are three different parties, with three different ideologies, within the so called Conservative Party. Rishi’s problem is that there are too few real Conservatives in the PCP compared to the party membership overall.
I don’t know what the answer is but if the problem isn’t resolved soon, the country could well become ungovernable. There is a surge of support for more right wing parties all across Europe and we could see the same here because outside of London, people have had enough and are losing patience with us.
I’m not sure what it would mean for the Ruanda plan to ‘work’. All illegals get sent to Ruanda? Some illegals get sent to Ruanda? A token number of illegals get sent to Ruanda (eventually)?
I do know what it would mean for a plan to stop the small boats to work. No illegals land on our coasts. Instead of lifeboats and the Navy being used as an escort service to bring them in, migrant boats are intercepted and towed back to the home waters of the safe country where they began their journey – France. That way, the lawyers don’t get clients and therefore can’t start legal action on their behalf against the government.
December 10, 2023
The One Nation Group will be the death of your party. They probably think that they are representing the best interests of the working-class. But that very working class is the segment of our society most hurt by the high levels of immigration boosted by ‘New Labour’ and accelerated to wharp-speed by this government. My house is nothing grand, but here, on the South Coast, it costs ten times the average wage. Do the Conservatives give a damn about that figure? No – especially the One Nation Group.
The boats will stop the second that those with their hands on the tillers start going to jail, and the passengers into indefinite, uncomfortable detention.
Where there is a will, there is a way.
Unfortunately for us, there is no will.
So he may go for the option that wastes the most time or draws the least criticism..
It is just displacement activity. His issue is more and more of the public can now see this.
This is a long term task and it’s now too late. Leave it to go down further with the next lot then await the blowback thereafter. It won’t be pretty. UKIP 2010 would have been a preferable option, with the added bonus that a D Cameron would still be a relatively unknown PR mouth.
I think the last point is the most important: reduce legal immigration. The forces that want illegal immigration to continue unabated are in parliament and are out of control. Those that want legal immigration to grow are in Whitehall. Try pushing Whitehall, Parliament is longwinded and a lost cause.
The more that come legally or illegally the greater numbers of doctors, nurses, radiographers, teachers, homes and support infrastructure we need. Producing our own takes from 3 to 10 years so we poach more from overseas and watch the very culture, standards of behaviour and structure of the UK disintegrate. Integration is just wishful thinking.
If Labour oppose they place themselves in the unacceptable box to a majority of the electorate. The conservatives with a few exceptions are the dung beetles rolling the unworkable Rwanda uphill until it exhausts them. Unbelievable in the face of workable alternatives. We the electorate have to realise we are governed by the incompetent and irresolute, ably backed by the scribes who have their own undemocratic solution of returning us to EU dominence. If the electorate want this insane charade to end they must vote Reform and clear the swamp.
He could even send the RN to turn the boats back to France.
Such a novel idea would stop the trafficking gangs, stop the legal gravy train and stop more money being added t o the eight million pounds a day for accommdation etc.
For legal migrants, say they must have a job to come to, be paid at least £60’000 pa and be responsible for their own housing and medical care.
So it will be a 2nd. reading with the promise of concessions on any amendments that would still see a Bill pass, will it not? That way the prime minister shows he is trying to honour his pledge: anything else risks revealing he is a man of straw on this topic.
Why though is limiting immigration so hard for this government? If legal immigrants require visas, would an instruction to the not fit for purpose Home Office not to issue any really be disobeyed, deliberately and openly?
There are issues 1) the boats and 2) legal migration. If the latter were solved the former would not matter so much. Legal immigration should be limited to 100k per annum for five years at least. These 100k places would be auctioned to the highest bidder. Penalties for housing or employing illegal migrants should be greatly increased.
A calm and measured post, as ever. But consider the perspective of disinterested observers who I know – work colleagues and friends who live abroad. They are incredulous that so many illegal migrants are allowed into our country across one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. Their take on it is ‘what’s wrong, why don’t they just stop this now you’re out of the EU?’. Why indeed. It’s one of the main reasons why those of us who’ve tried to suggest some practical solutions know we are wasting our time, and also why we will not vote conservative at the next election.
On GB News yesterday. Benedict Spence, as a guest of Nana Akua, was asked if there were too many immigrants to integrate.
Obviously, yes there are, but he said that he didn’t think the government had even considered integration. He thinks GB is seen as a market place by politicians, and the more bodies in, the better. He may be correct, but it certainly would appear that immigration, legal or illegal doesn’t appear to bother the politicians much. Except of course the darn electorate – making such a fuss – has forced them to ‘address’ the subject. The Rwanda deal has so many holes in it, according to a number of immigration lawyers, as to be guaranteed to fail.
We’ve had 13 years of various Not-a-Conservative-Prime Ministers wearing blue rosettes and promising reduced immigration, whilst pushing Globalist and Socialist policies. Now, with electoral obliteration looking likely, we’re supposed to believe that Sunak WANTS to reduce immigration.
This is a Government which gives “free everything” to criminal migrants and throws £billions at the Human Rights lawyers who prevent their deportation. A Government which deliberately gave employers the incentive to import cheap foreign workers by allowing them to pay 20% less to an immigrant than they would a British worker, encouraging them to throw British workers on the scrap heap instead of offering them training and incentives. At the same time the “nice” Red Tories castigate the British unemployed as lazy shirkers – losers who can’t be bothered to work and just want handouts.
Yet now we’re supposed to believe Sunak’s posturing about “stopping the boats” and “reducing” legal immigration (to 900,000 a year, 3 times the level in 2019) – so we’ll all troop back into the polling booths next year and put our X by the Red Tory Candidates so they can continue their dismantling of this country with mass immigration and the lunatic Net Zero policy.
Labour won’t win the election. The Red Tories will lose it because they have wrecked the UK and a large number of conservative voters now hate them. Rudyard Kipling had it right:
“It was not part of their blood,
It came to them very late
With long arrears to make good,
When the English began to hate.
Nothing Sunak does or says is going to stop the electoral punishment beating the Red Tories are going to suffer.
It’s a policy disaster, it’ll never work, everyone knows that.
Intercept and return all boats to France. Destroy the boats on French beaches. And stop paying Macron to facilitate crossings.
It would be much easier to guarantee the safety of economic migrants/asylum seekers on Ascension Island.